(KMAland) -- Monday is here, and that means there are more postseason games. Let’s take a look at the KMAland-relevant baseball contests and every single Class 1A and 2A regional final in softball.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 — SEMIFINALS
Spencer (21-7) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (27-12)
Heelan and Spencer meet up for the fourth time during the Bound era, and Heelan has never lost in the three previous matchups. They beat them in July 2018 and July 2013 and July 2010. It’s July 2023 now. They’ll try for the four-game sweep.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-14) at MOC-Floyd Valley (26-7)
It’s a pretty annual meeting by now, and sometimes they play twice. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has won 15 of the 18 times they’ve played, but MOC-Floyd Valley was a 4-2 victor over the Warriors in June. The Dutchmen have also won two out of three after the Warriors won 14 of the first 15 matchups during the Bound era.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 — SEMIFINALS
Glenwood (13-13) at Lewis Central (28-4)
On the network of stars tonight, Taten Eighmy and Brian Bertini have this one on our KMAX-Stream. It’s the 28th time the two programs have played during the Bound era, and it’s the third time this season. Lewis Central was a winner, 9-2 and 9-4, in the two meetings this season. Glenwood did beat the Titans last year in one of the three games they played. That’s the only time they’ve won in the series since 2016.
Harlan (20-14) at Storm Lake (20-9)
The Cyclones hit the road to meet the Tornadoes in the first meeting between the two programs in Bound history. Both teams were dominant winners in the opening round of postseason play with Storm Lake beating Denison-Schleswig by 14, and Harlan winning by 10 over Atlantic.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 3 — SEMIFINALS
Abraham Lincoln (18-21) at WDM Valley (15-20)
The Lynx were victorious last time out against Missouri River champion Sioux City North, and now set their sights on a typically strong Valley club. It is a team, though, that they beat just over a month ago, 5-4. They have also met one other time in Bound history, and it was Valley winning just about one year ago, 3-0.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
Griswold (26-3) at Wayne (20-8)
The made man himself, Trevor Maeder, will hit the road to Corydon for this one. You can hear it on KMA-FM 99.1 or watch it on our KMAX-Stream page. This is the first time the two programs have met during the Bound era.
Logan-Magnolia (23-3) at Remsen St. Mary’s (24-1)
This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. Remsen St. Mary’s is a team averaging over 10 runs per game this season and allowing under one run per game. Pretty good. So is Lo-Ma, though, which will look to make a second straight trip to Fort Dodge behind the two-way play of Abby Hiatt.
Collins-Maxwell (21-6) at Martensdale-St. Marys (24-6)
The Blue Devils have had a marvelous season and go for another state tournament trip at the homestead tonight. It’s not going to be easy, though, because Collins-Maxwell has a pretty solid recent history of going to state tournaments, too. Collins-Maxwell actually has a pair of wins over the Blue Devils (both from 2020).
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (22-4) at Southeast Warren (24-6)
A real slobber knocker of an event here with these two teams meeting for the second straight season in a regional final. Southeast Warren won it last year, 3-0, and that stands as the only matchup between the two in Bound history.
Twin Cedars (21-5) at Sigourney (25-4)
The defending state champions will have to get through a road test to get to Fort Dodge and defend that title. The Sabers do have the knowledge of beating Sigourney in last year’s regional final, 7-6. They also beat the Savages a little earlier last year. Can they make it a trifecta?
Saint Ansgar (23-11) at Clarksville (27-1)
This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era.
St. Edmond (22-11) at Newell-Fonda (28-8)
Newell-Fonda and St. Edmond meet for the second time this season and the 15th time during the Bound era. Newell-Fonda holds a 9-5 advantage in the series. Their win from earlier this May was a 7-1 score. The last time St. Edmond beat the Mustangs was not too long ago — just last year on May 23rd.
Calamus-Wheatland (27-15) at North Linn (35-6)
North Linn has won 13 of the 16 meetings between the two programs during the Bound era. They won both of their games on June 26th, 8-2 and 10-0. And they have won 12 straight in the series.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
Sioux Central (26-5) at Missouri Valley (28-3)
Missouri Valley and Sioux Central have a regional final date tonight with Ryan Matheny on the call. It’s the second time they two programs have met with the Big Reds capturing a 6-2 win back on July 2nd, 2011. Hear it on KMA 960.
Columbus Catholic (26-11) at Central Springs (24-5)
The two teams meet for a second time in a little over a year and the fifth time in Bound history. Central Springs has been the winner in all four of the previous meetings.
South Hardin (27-7) at Interstate 35 (24-12)
Interstate 35 is 2-0 in Bound historical matchups with wins coming in 2018 and 2016.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (18-17) at Regina Catholic (26-8)
Regina Catholic has beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont each of the two times they have played. They were both July matchups — and even later than they are laying now. Regina won a pair of tight games, 5-4 in July 2017 and 6-3 in July 2013.
South Winneshiek (21-15) at Lisbon (33-7)
This is just the second time the two programs have played with Lisbon taking a 9-0 win in June 2021.
Pocahontas Area (13-16) at Van Meter (33-5)
This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. Pocahontas Area is a bit of an upstart after East Sac County upset Kuemper. The Indians then turned around beat them 10-2 in the regional semifinal.
North Union (22-6) at West Monona (28-6)
Looks like these two were supposed to play earlier this year at the Spirit Lake Tournament. That didn’t happen, and now they decided the best time to make up for that is to play it in a regional final. It is the first time they have played during the Bound era.
Northeast (21-11) at Wilton (29-8)
This is not the first rodeo for these two. It is, however, a rubber match of sorts with the two teams winning six times each in the previous 12 meetings. Wilton is on a three-game win streak, including a win by a 4-1 score from June 28th.
Enjoy the games.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.