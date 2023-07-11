(KMAland) -- There are 40 baseball and softball games on tap for tonight across the state of Iowa. All 40 of them will have a winner (we hope), and those winners will advance to the state tournament. Let's take a look at all of them.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS
Lenox (20-7) vs. Lynnville-Sully (27-1) (at Bondurant-Farrar)
Trevor Maeder is on to Bondurant, where the Tigers will look to get back to the state tournament for the first time since their incredible run to a state championship game in 2009. They’ve never played Lynnville-Sully. Hear this one on KMA 960.
West Harrison (23-3) vs. Gehlen Catholic (22-5) (at Sioux City East)
A substate final with Ryan Matheny on the KMAX-Stream? Heck yeah! This is the first time West Harrison and Gehlen have met, and the winner gets a state tournament trip.
Kingsley-Pierson (26-2) vs. Newell-Fonda (23-5) (at Cherokee)
Newell-Fonda beat Kingsley-Pierson just 14 days ago, and it broke the tie in the series history, giving them a 5-4 advantage. That win earlier this year snapped a four-game win streak in the series for Kingsley-Pierson. This should be real, real good.
Newman Catholic (31-4) vs. Saint Ansgar (25-7) (at Mason City)
If I were the czar of Iowa high school baseball, my promotion system would already have Newman Catholic in 2A. Instead, they look to continue their stranglehold on 1A when they play in a substate championship tonight against Saint Ansgar. They’ve beat Saint Ansgar 18 times in 20 tries, including twice (5-3 and 10-0) this season.
North Linn (26-4) vs. South Winneshiek (23-11) (at Waverly-Shell Rock)
This is the first time these two programs have played during the Bound era.
GMG (11-14) vs. Lisbon (24-4) (at Solon)
The Cinderella run for GMG comes to a substate final, and they will play a program they have never played during the Bound era.
Burlington Notre Dame (25-6) vs. Hillcrest Academy (21-4) (at Burlington)
Burlington Notre Dame has a 6-2 lead in the series against Hillcrest Academy, which was once known as the Iowa Mennonite School. Notre Dame won a 6-0 game earlier this June.
Remsen St. Mary’s (28-2) vs. Woodbury Central (18-5) (at Ridge View)
Remsen St. Mary’s has owned this series over the years, winning 9 of the 10 matchups. The last time they played was July 2021, and this will be renewed tonight at Ridge View with the Hawks going for another state tournament trip and their seventh straight win in the series.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINALS
Underwood (22-3) vs. Clarinda (16-9) (at Denison)
This one emanates from beautiful Denison, Iowa, which doesn’t seem like a real meet-in-the-middle situation, but you never know what the process of choosing a site looks like. This is on KMA-FM 99.1 with Ethan Hewett and should be fantastic. It’s the first time they’ve played since Clarinda’s 2-1 win in July 2021. Underwood, though, won July matchups in 2019 (twice) and 2020.
Kuemper Catholic (25-10) vs. Woodward-Granger (19-5) (at Boone)
The Knights are back in the same spot they were last year when they advanced to state. They’ll get a matchup with a program they have never played, and they’ll get it in Boone, USA.
West Lyon (23-2) vs. Forest City (19-7) (at Iowa Lakes CC)
These is the first time these two programs have played during the Bound era.
Cascade (23-8) vs. MFL (20-11) (at Cedar Falls)
This is the first time these two programs have met during the Bound era.
Beckman Catholic (21-9) vs. Anamosa (19-12) (at West Delaware)
Beckman Catholic has won 12 of the 13 Bound-era matchups between these two programs. They played twice on June 22nd with the Trailblazers extending their win streak against Anamosa up to six. The scores were 5-4 and 8-1.
Mid-Prairie (27-6) vs. Van Buren (25-3) (at Ottumwa)
Mid-Prairie and Van Buren square off for the second time in a little over a year and the second time during the Bound era. This was a substate semifinal last year on July 9th, which Mid-Prairie rolled to a 15-3 win. A win here sends them on to state.
Van Meter (25-9) vs. Pella Christian (17-16) (at Ankeny)
This is the first time during the Bound era the two programs have played.
West Marshall (27-6) vs. Williamsburg (19-19) (at Pella)
This is the third matchup between the two programs in just over a year. Last year in a substate semifinal, West Marshall rolled to a 13-0 win. Earlier this season, on May 15th, Williamsburg was a 4-1 winner. The rubber match is in Pella tonight.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS
Atlantic (23-15) at Davis County (23-4)
Atlantic hits the road for another regional final and looks to get back to Fort Dodge when they square off with Davis County for the first time during the Bound era. When/if Atlantic gives up a run tonight, it will be the first of this postseason.
West Lyon (27-3) at Estherville-Lincoln Central (30-3)
This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era, and someone is going to leave with a fourth loss.
Albia (20-8) at Chariton (21-5)
Two teams very familiar with one another, having played 34 times during the Bound era. Albia has 22 wins, Chariton has 12 — and two of those Chariton wins came this year. They won 5-1 and 3-1 during the course of the regular season. That snapped a 14-game win streak in the series for Albia.
Greene County (22-6) at Saydel (22-6)
Saydel and Greene County have split the 24 meetings during the Bound era, and that might be the most impressively close series I’ve seen during this exercise. They even split the two games that they played earlier this year, and they have the same record! Saydel, though, has won 8 of the last 9.
Grinnell (22-13) at Williamsburg (32-9)
Williamsburg and Grinnell have been trading wins back and forth the last seven times they’ve played. Williamsburg has a 9-4 lead in the series, but Grinnell has been making it harder on them of late. Every game since 2017 (5 total games) have been within two runs. Expect another close one tonight?
Mount Vernon (27-10) at Benton (27-14)
Mount Vernon has won 11 of the 19 meetings during the Bound era, but Benton won both times they played this year, 10-2 and 8-6, on June 21st. Mount Vernon was carrying an eight-game win streak in the series before those losses. Prior to that, Benton had won six in a row. And prior to that, Mount Vernon won there in a row. Prior to that, we don’t know anything. Bound/QuikStats did not exist then.
Solon (24-13) at Wahlert Catholic (30-8)
This is the first meeting during the Bound era between these two programs.
West Burlington (23-11) at Assumption (31-6)
Assumption looks to renew their annual reservation in Fort Dodge when they go for their eighth win in nine tries during the Bound era against West Burlington. That includes an 11-0 win earlier this season and five other July wins against the Falcons.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (21-12) at Fort Dodge (30-9)
Maybe you’ve heard: Fort Dodge has a pretty, pretty good program. And now they’re down in 4A after handling 5A pretty well the last several years. This is the first time these two programs have played.
ADM (23-12) at Dallas Center-Grimes (29-10)
Dallas Center-Grimes enters this one with a 14-9 advantage during the Bound era against ADM. However, ADM has won the last four and six of the last seven. They haven’t played, though, since July 2020.
Winterset (24-12) at Indianola (27-11)
Indianola and Winterset have played a very tight series over the years with Indianola holding an 8-7 advantage in the 15 matchups. They last played June 25th, 2022, with Winterset winning. They’ve alternated wins in the last six meetings. Tonight is Indianola’s turn if that holds true.
Ballard (11-13) at Carlisle (29-6)
Carlisle has owned this series, as they have most every other series during the Bound era (and before the Bound era). They have won 26 of 32 matchups, including two shutout wins on June 15th and May 24th.
Gilbert (17-13) at North Polk (29-4)
North Polk has won 22 of the 28 matchups during the Bound era, and they will look to win for the eighth straight time against the Tigers. The last time Gilbert won in this series was June 17th, 2020. North Polk won both games this year, 8-4 and 11-1.
Burlington (20-8) at Norwalk (30-9)
Burlington and Norwalk have split their six matchups during the Bound era. The winner of this rubber match gets a seat at the table in Fort Dodge. Burlington was a 2-0 winner when they played earlier this June, but they’ll have to do it again tonight.
North Scott (25-11) at Xavier (28-12)
It’s been awhile since the two programs have played (2014 to be exact). Xavier won that game, 7-2. North Scott won the prior matchup in 2012, 7-4. Now, they’re back at it tonight with the winner getting a trip to state.
Maquoketa (26-9) at Western Dubuque (28-9)
Maquoketa and Western Dubuque come together for the 28th time during the Bound era. It’s the first time they’ve played this season, though. Maquoketa won last July 9th to snap a seven-game win streak for Western Dubuque in the series. Maquoketa holds a 16-11 advantage during this era of Bound.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS
Waukee (17-22) at Ankeny (30-6)
Waukee has dominated the series during the Bound era with wins in 20 of the 29 games. However, things have been a bit different this year with Ankeny winning 13 more games than them overall and taking a win in a doubleheader back on June 15th. That snapped a six-game Waukee win streak at the time. A second straight win would send Ankeny to state.
Des Moines Lincoln (29-12) at Waukee Northwest (30-11)
This is the first time these two programs have played during the Bound era.
Johnston (26-13) at WDM Valley (33-8)
Valley and Johnston has been a very close series over the years with the Tigers holding a 14-13 advantage. They’ve won the last three after Johnston had won three in a row. Two of those wins were this year when Valley took 15-12 and 6-3 victories.
Ames (23-16) at Ankeny Centennial (32-5)
This is the 29th time the two programs have met, and Ames has just one win in the previous 28. However, it’s worth noting that their one win was pretty recent, although not this year. They won one of the games of their doubleheader last June 29th. That snapped a 26-game win streak for the Jaguars against them.
Ottumwa (18-14) at Southeast Polk (29-9)
Ottumwa has a 6-5 lead during the Bound era, but Southeast Polk has won four in a row, including two wins in May of this year. They outscored Ottumwa by a combined 20-5 in those two games.
Linn-Mar (24-11) at Pleasant Valley (29-9)
This has been all Pleasant Valley during the Bound era. They’ve won all seven games that have been played. The last time they played was at the state tournament last season — a 6-3 Pleasant Valley victory.
Iowa City Liberty (23-13) at Muscatine (31-6)
Muscatine has won the only matchup between the two programs during the Bound era. They were supposed to play earlier this June, but they did not. Now, the winner advances to the state tournament.
Dubuque Hempstead (30-10) at Bettendorf (28-10)
Bettendorf has won all six matchups between the two programs during the Bound era. That includes a 10-2 win back on June 24th. They’ll look to make it seven in a row and the trip to Fort Dodge.
