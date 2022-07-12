(KMAland) -- Phew, I’m back in the director’s chair, and I almost forgot to write the daily tournament trail preview. It’ll never happen again.
We’ve got six area baseball and five area softball teams looking to punch tickets to their respective state tournaments. Let’s take a gander:
Class 2A Baseball – Clarinda (22-7) vs. Kuemper Catholic (19-16): The Cardinals are one win away from a second straight trip to state, and they get their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival from Carroll. Clarinda won the doubleheader this year, 10-0 and 3-2, back on June 27th while Kuemper owns the Bound-era series, 21-7. That included a run of 21 out of 26 before this season. I’ve got this one on KMA-FM 99.1.
Class 4A Softball – Glenwood (20-13) at Indianola (26-12): The Rams are on a heck of a run late this season, including a big 5-3 come-from-behind win over Creston on Saturday. They are looking for their first state tournament trip since 1970 when they meet the Indians for the first during the Bound era. Indianola has been to state nine times, including in 2019.
Class 3A Softball – Atlantic (23-14) at Williamsburg (31-10): Goodness. That is a long trip. The Trojans – like the Tri-Center baseball team I’ll mention in a bit – lost a big senior class and still have found their way to the doorstep of the state tournament. This is a team they’re familiar with, too, as they played in last year’s third place state game and earlier this year. Williamsburg won both of those, 3-0 and 11-0, but maybe the third time will be the charm.
Class 1A Baseball – Tri-Center (19-6) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (25-4): Make sure you get your Denison DQ before or after this one. The Trojans lost an incredible senior class, and they are still in position to return to state. What a great compliment that is for the guys stepping up and the coaching staff at T-C. If you’ll remember, it was a little less than a year ago when the Trojans beat this K-P team by a 5-0 score. That was the only meeting between the two during the Bound era. Can they do it again? Tune in to the KMAX-Stream to find out!
Class 1A Baseball – CAM (26-2) vs. Ogden (23-9): This one is live from beautiful Bondurant and on our KMAX-Stream. The Cougars go for a state baseball tournament trip in a matchup that has never happened during the Bound era. If they can continue to average 10.1 runs per game, they will be pretty, pretty tough to beat. Same if they can continue to prevent runs at a 2.9 per game clip. To put it simply, they’re really good.
Class 1A Baseball – West Harrison (17-6) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (32-0): It has been a banner year for West Harrison athletics, as the same group that led the Hawkeyes to the state basketball tournament will look to do it in baseball. They’ve got a tough one on their hands, but who doesn’t? This meeting – at Sioux City East – is the first in the Bound era between the two programs.
Class 5A Softball – Thomas Jefferson (11-26) at Waukee Northwest (31-7): Thomas Jefferson is coming off a thrilling win over Abraham Lincoln, and if they can grab another one it would mean a trip to Fort Dodge. Waukee Northwest, though, is quite good. The two programs have never played. That’s during the Bound era and all eras.
Class 3A Softball – Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-9) at Saydel (30-4): Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Saydel have played three times during the Bound era. All three of those were Warriors wins by scores of 12-1, 14-1 and 2-0. However, they have not played since 2011. Saydel seems to have improved greatly since then. Neither team has allowed a run in the postseason.
Class 4A Softball – Bishop Heelan Catholic (30-11) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (32-6): Bishop Heelan Catholic meets Dallas Center-Grimes for the fourth time in the Bound era, but it’s the first since 2013. Heelan last beat the Mustangs in June of 2010. A combined 62 wins is pretty tough to beat, I think.
Class 1A Baseball – Moravia (21-6) vs. New London (27-1): These two will meet for the sixth time during the Bound era in Ottumwa. The Mohawks, from the Bluegrass Conference, won one of those previous matchups in June of 2018. New London, though, won in July 2019 and June 2008, 2012 and 2014.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.