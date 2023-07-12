(KMAland) -- The tournament trail has reached its final day (maybe) prior to the state tournament. There are 16 state tournament spots on the line between Class 3A and 4A baseball. There is also a lot of rain beating down right now, so hopefully the fields will have some time to dry out. Either way, we’re taking a gander at every single matchup below.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS
Harlan (21-14) at Lewis Central (29-4)
The two Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals meet up for the rubber match tonight with a trip to state on the line. You can hear it on KMA-FM 99.1 with the KMA Sports Operations Coordinator Trevor Maeder and his main squeeze Brian Bertini. Lewis Central won 14-4 back on May 31st, but Harlan handed them their only conference loss with a 16-6 rout on June 20th. That snapped a streak of six straight wins in the series for the Titans, which has now taken a 17-12 lead during the Bound era.
Spencer (22-7) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (28-14)
This makes for the 20th meeting between the two programs during the Bound era, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton has to feel good with the knowledge of winning 16 of those previous 19 matchups. It includes a 4-1 win from July 3rd of this year, but two of Spencer’s three wins during the Bound era have come in the last five matchups.
Gilbert (18-12) at North Polk (26-5)
Wow, this series has been tight. They’ve played 28 times, and each team has won 14 of those matchups. Gilbert had a five-game win streak in the series between July 2nd, 2020 and June 3rd, 2022, but North Polk has now won the last three. They won the two meetings this year by scores of 9-1 and 4-3. A sweep means they’re among the final eight.
Mount Vernon (13-19) at Western Dubuque (32-9)
Western Dubuque and Mount Vernon played 20 times between 2009 and 2018. They haven’t played since, but they sure are slated to play tonight. Western Dubuque is on a four-game win streak in the series and hold a 13-7 edge during the Bound era.
Central DeWitt (26-14) at Wahlert Catholic (28-13)
Central DeWitt pushed past Wahlert in a 3A substate semifinal last year on July 11th. Tonight, they play in a substate final with hopes of doing the same and moving to state. They currently have a 5-4 series edge on Wahlert and have won four of the last six matchups. This is the ninth time in 10 matchups that they will play in the month of July. We call that tournament time most of the time.
Xavier (18-19) at Marion (29-6)
Xavier and Marion play for the 10th time during the Bound era and the second time this year. Xavier won on May 18th, 6-3, to push their edge in the series to 6-3. Funny how that works. Marion did win in May 2022 and have picked up wins in three of the last five matchups.
Ballard (20-10) at Knoxville (34-3)
Knoxville and Ballard met on May 31st, and it was Knoxville pulling out a 6-4 victory. That was the first and only time the two have played during the Bound era. Here comes No. 2.
Carlisle (21-12) at Boone (16-15)
Carlisle and Boone get together for the 26th time in Bound history. Carlisle won their last two matchups, which were both played earlier this year. The Toreadors (Boone) did win last June 13th agains their counterparts. However, Carlisle has a 16-9 edge in the series.
IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE FINALS
Ames (28-13) at Ankeny Centennial (30-7-1)
Tie? There’s no tying in baseball! Anyway, the two teams have met 26 times in a pretty short history, and that includes four games last year. They have not played this year, though. And Ames does have the knowledge of winning the last time they played, but the Jaguars have won 22 of the 26 matchups.
Iowa City Liberty (22-17) at Prairie (33-6)
Prairie has two wins against Iowa City Liberty this year, which moved the Bound-era series score to 6-2 in favor of the Hawks. Their wins this year were by 6-3 and 5-0 scores, so it should be another competitive one tonight. Liberty’s last win over Prairie wasn’t all that long ago, as they took a 12-4 victory in June of 2022.
WDM Valley (16-20) at Johnston (32-8)
Johnston and Valley have played 30 times during the Bound era, and it’s mostly been Johnston of late with wins in 14 of the last 16 matchups. That has pushed them to an 18-12 edge in the series, which includes a trio of wins this year (14-0, 10-0 and 9-5). Valley last won on June 27th, 2022.
Cedar Falls (26-14) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (29-11)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Falls meet for the 27th time in Bound history. Cedar Falls has won each of the last three matchups, but Kennedy holds a 16-10 edge in the series. The Tigers won both games, 4-1 and 4-3, earlier this season on June 30th. They also won the last matchup last year to snap a three-game winning streak for Kennedy.
Urbandale (20-21) at Southeast Polk (27-14)
Southeast Polk holds a 20-17 lead over Urbandale during the Bound era, and they’ve won two of the three matchups this season. They split a doubleheader on May 22nd, but Southeast Polk was an 8-2 victor on June 14th. One more of those, and they’ll have a date with Duane Banks.
Pleasant Valley (27-15) at Iowa City High (29-12)
Iowa City High has won four straight during the series to take a 15-8 edge during the Bound era. One of those wins was a 2-1 pitcher’s duel from June 21st. Pleasant Valley last won in the series on July 22nd, 2019.
Ankeny (21-19) at Dowling Catholic (25-11)
Dowling Catholic has a lead in the series, and it’s been significant with 24 wins in 39 games. Ankeny did grab one of the three games the two have played this year, but the Maroons have come back to win the last two. And they’ve won seven of the last eight.
Waukee Northwest (21-20) at Dallas Center-Grimes (29-6)
Dallas Center-Grimes and Waukee Northwest played a doubleheader earlier this year on May 25th with the Mustangs winning both games, 8-5 and 1-0. If they can make it a trifecta, they’ll play in Iowa City.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.