(KMAland) -- Here's a rundown from the week in #WhoHomered in KMAland. The home runs represented are those from Monday, July 6th through Saturday July 11th.
Let us know if we missed anyone by emailing sports@kmaland.com. And as always, keep hashtagging #WhoHomered on Twitter when you see one!
MONDAY, JULY 6TH
Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning (1)
Kasey Carter, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Bella Dingus, St. Albert (1)
Riley Enfield, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Hallee Fine, Clarinda (1)
Natalie Geisler, Southeast Warren (2)
Gaven Heim, Tri-Center (1, Inside the park)
Jadyn Huisman, Treynor (1, Grand Slam)
Chloe Johnson, Red Oak (1)
Cade Nelson, Southeast Warren (2)
Landon Nelson, Underwood (2)
Emma O’Neal, Abraham Lincoln (2)
Drew Petersen, Treynor (1)
Nevaeh Randall, Creston (2, Grand Slam)
Wiley Ray, Orient-Macksburg (1)
Haleigh Rife, West Harrison (1)
Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur (4)
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (2)
Colton Thornburg, Stanton (1)
Allie Wik, Wayne (4)
Kayla Yzaguirre, Lenox 2 (2)
TUESDAY, JULY 7TH
Emma Christensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5)
Brooke Haage, LeMars (1)
Karsyn Hicks, Sioux City North (1)
Bodie Johnson, Atlantic (1)
Alexy Jones, Sioux City East (1)
Sara Keeler, Creston (2)
Ethan Kuiken, LeMars (1)
Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Layne Pryor, Woodbine (5)
Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur (5)
Tucker Rowe, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Lance Wright, St. Albert (4)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8TH
Emily Cornell, Central Decatur (2)
Joey Cunningham, AHSTW (1)
Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine (2)
Trent Kozeal, Tri-Center (1)
Cameron Martin, Lamoni (2)
Caitlyn Reed, Twin Cedars (3)
Cade Ticknor, CAM (1)
Jordan Wardlow, Lewis Central (1)
Kayla Yzaguirre, Lenox (3)
THURSDAY, JULY 9TH
Emma Christensenn, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6)
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (1)
Kaela Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg (7)
Gracie Hagle, Creston (1)
Emma Hanson, Creston (1)
Kylie Kerr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Nick Ravlin, Underwood (2)
Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston (2)
Madi Schumacher, Harlan (2)
FRIDAY, JULY 10TH
Kyli Aldrich, Southwest Valley (3)
Sterling Berndt, Wayne (1)
Kyndal Kells, Red Oak (3)
Kayley Myers, Southwest Valley (5, Grand Slam)
Cy Patterson, St. Albert (4)
Jordan Wardlow, Lewis Central (2)
SATURDAY, JULY 11TH
Landon Gilliland, Lamoni 2 (3)
Kolben Klommhaus, Mount Ayr (1)
Briar Knapp, Mount Ayr (1)
Kade Nowlin, Lamoni (1)
Hunter Soma, Boyer Valley (1)
Lane Spieker, CAM 2 (4)