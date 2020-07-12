Hallee Fine
Buy Now

Pictured: Hallee Fine

 Photo: Joe Moore at J&C Photgraphy - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Here's a rundown from the week in #WhoHomered in KMAland. The home runs represented are those from Monday, July 6th through Saturday July 11th.

Let us know if we missed anyone by emailing sports@kmaland.com. And as always, keep hashtagging #WhoHomered on Twitter when you see one!

MONDAY, JULY 6TH  

Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)

Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning (1)

Kasey Carter, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)

Bella Dingus, St. Albert (1)

Riley Enfield, Melcher-Dallas (2)

Hallee Fine, Clarinda (1)

Natalie Geisler, Southeast Warren (2)

Gaven Heim, Tri-Center (1, Inside the park)

Jadyn Huisman, Treynor (1, Grand Slam)

Chloe Johnson, Red Oak (1)

Cade Nelson, Southeast Warren (2)

Landon Nelson, Underwood (2)

Emma O’Neal, Abraham Lincoln (2)

Drew Petersen, Treynor (1)

Nevaeh Randall, Creston (2, Grand Slam)

Nevaeh Randall

Pictured: Nevaeh Randall

Wiley Ray, Orient-Macksburg (1)

Haleigh Rife, West Harrison (1)

Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur (4)

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (2)

Colton Thornburg, Stanton (1)

Allie Wik, Wayne (4)

Kayla Yzaguirre, Lenox 2 (2)

Kayla Yzaguirre

Pictured: Kayla Yzaguirre

TUESDAY, JULY 7TH 

Emma Christensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5)

Brooke Haage, LeMars (1)

Karsyn Hicks, Sioux City North (1)

Bodie Johnson, Atlantic (1)

Alexy Jones, Sioux City East (1)

Sara Keeler, Creston (2)

Sara Keeler

Ethan Kuiken, LeMars (1)

Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)

Layne Pryor, Woodbine (5)

Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur (5)

Tucker Rowe, Thomas Jefferson (1)

Lance Wright, St. Albert (4)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8TH 

Emily Cornell, Central Decatur (2)

Joey Cunningham, AHSTW (1)

Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine (2)

Trent Kozeal, Tri-Center (1)

Cameron Martin, Lamoni (2)

Caitlyn Reed, Twin Cedars (3)

Caitlyn Reed

Pictured: Caitlyn Reed

Cade Ticknor, CAM (1)

Jordan Wardlow, Lewis Central (1) 

Kayla Yzaguirre, Lenox (3)

Kayla Yzaguirre

Pictured: Kayla Yzaguirre

THURSDAY, JULY 9TH 

Emma Christensenn, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6)

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (1) 

Kaela Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg (7)

Gracie Hagle, Creston (1) 

Emma Hanson, Creston (1)

Gracie Hagle & Emma Hanson

Pictured: Gracie Hagle & Emma Hanson

Kylie Kerr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 

Nick Ravlin, Underwood (2)

Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston (2) 

Madi Schumacher, Harlan (2)  

FRIDAY, JULY 10TH 

Kyli Aldrich, Southwest Valley (3)

Sterling Berndt, Wayne (1) 

Kyndal Kells, Red Oak (3)

Kayley Myers, Southwest Valley (5, Grand Slam)

Cy Patterson, St. Albert (4)

Jordan Wardlow, Lewis Central (2)

SATURDAY, JULY 11TH 

Landon Gilliland, Lamoni 2 (3) 

Kolben Klommhaus, Mount Ayr (1) 

Briar Knapp, Mount Ayr (1) 

Kade Nowlin, Lamoni (1) 

Hunter Soma, Boyer Valley (1)

Lane Spieker, CAM 2 (4)