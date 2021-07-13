(KMAland) – Another fall sports preview is on the way, as we work our way closer and closer to a new year.
Today, we are checking in on the Hawkeye Ten Conference in volleyball. Before we do, check out any previous previews that you missed:
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
2021 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Before we move into the 2021 season, let’s take a look at how last year’s final conference standings looked.
Glenwood Rams: 32-3 overall, 9-1 conference (State Qualifier)
Red Oak Tigers: 30-5 overall, 9-1 conference (State Qualifier)
Harlan Cyclones: 16-14 overall, 7-3 conference
Kuemper Catholic Knights: 21-11 overall, 7-3 conference
Lewis Central Titans: 20-6 overall, 6-4 conference
St. Albert Saintes: 15-14 overall, 6-4 conference (State Qualifier)
Atlantic Trojans: 13-20 overall, 4-6 conference
Creston Panthers: 6-15 overall, 3-7 conference
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs: 12-13 overall, 3-7 conference
Clarinda Cardinals: 7-20 overall, 1-9 conference
Shenandoah Fillies: 3-21 overall, 0-10 conference
The highlight of the season for the league likely came when St. Albert entered as the No. 8 seed and knocked off top-seeded Janesville – one of the 1A powers in the state of Iowa. Glenwood and Red Oak took tough defeats in the opening round of their respective state tournaments.
COACHES
Atlantic: Michelle Blake
Clarinda: Jess Doyle (NEW)
Creston: Teresa Arkfeld (NEW)
Denison-Schleswig: McKenzie Mich
Glenwood: Paula Carman (NEW)
Harlan: Elle Kloewer (NEW)
Kuemper Catholic: Keith Stickrod
Lewis Central: Mike Bond
Red Oak: Angie Montgomery
Shenandoah: Toni Comstock
St. Albert: Angie Lantz
Check it out. There are FOUR new coaches in the league, including one for one of last year’s co-champions and state qualifier Glenwood. And well, Paula Carman is no stranger to success, as she’s been the leader of Underwood’s greatest successes over the last couple decades. It’s also worth noting, there are three Harlan alums leading teams: Arkfeld, Mich and Kloewer.
WHO’S GONE?
Eight of the 10 First Team All-Hawkeye Ten performers are gone and graduated. Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough and Allie Petry of St. Albert the big names, as they made waves in the league for years and were also unanimous choices last year. In addition, Creston (Kelsey Fields), Glenwood (Grace Boles), Harlan (Ashley Hall), Lewis Central (Madisyn Havermann) and Red Oak (Abbey Jones and Chloe DeVries) lost other first team picks.
The second team was a little younger, but there were four seniors on the team – Alyssa Derby of Atlantic, Hannah Neemann of Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood’s Kelly Embray and Harlan’s Macie Leinen.
Finally, there were eight senior honorable mentions last year in Shenandoah’s Jasmine Rogers, Clarinda’s Jessalee Neihart, Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen, Clarinda’s Teya Stickler, Denison-Schleswig’s Paige Andersen and Ellie Magnuson, Harlan’s Lauren Andersen and Macy Mulder of Lewis Central.
In total, that’s 20 girls from last year’s league that earned some form of all-conference nod that are now gone. So, who is back?
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
The top-returning hitters in the league are sorted by total kills:
1. Lexi Johnson, Senior, Red Oak: One of two first team All-Hawkeye Ten picks that returns this season. Johnson was a unanimous choice, too, totaling 389 kills while hitting a terrific .356 efficiency. Yeah, she’ll get some touches.
2. Kenzie Schon, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Schon was fourth in the conference in total kills last season (250), and that was some 139 kills behind third-place Johnson. Still, this is a very nice piece returning for the Knights.
2. Kamryn Venner, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: And you can add another hitter to the mix for the Knights, as Venner also had 250 kills in her junior season as a right side for the Knights.
4. Zophi Hendricks, Senior, Harlan: The top-returning hitter for the Cyclones, Hendricks blasted in 236 kills a year ago on the outside. A nice returning hitting piece for Coach Ell Kloewer.
5. Brynlee Arnold, Senior, Glenwood: The other returning All-Hawkeye Ten First Team pick, Arnold – an Omaha commit – smashed in 219 kills for the Rams on their way to a co-conference title and a trip to state.
6. Sophie Badding, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Oh, another Kuemper Knight. Badding had 203 kills and hit .227 last year during her sophomore season in the middle.
6. Liz Carbaugh, Senior, Red Oak: Carbaugh has springs in her feet, and she used it to her advantage with 203 kills while hitting a terrific .353 efficiency. She’s ready for a huge, huge year.
8. Lauren Williams, Senior, St. Albert: A recent Midland commit, Williams turned things up a notch during the Saintes run to the state semifinals. The southpaw had 197 kills and hit .325 during her junior year.
9. Coryl Matheny, Senior, Glenwood: Get ready for the Year of Coryl. I’m sorry to place unneeded expectations out there, but Matheny is going to rip things up in 2021-22. She had 169 kills for last year’s state qualifier.
10. Anna Galles, Senior, Lewis Central: The Titans were pretty young last season, and Galles is their top-returning hitter. She had 158 kills a season ago on the outside for Coach Bond’s Titans.
11. Tory Carrick, Senior, Red Oak: Carrick is likely to get plenty more chances this season, but she had a strong year with 148 kills on .214 hitting last season.
12. Maddie Bergman, Junior, Lewis Central: Oh boy, one of the best long jumpers in the state of Iowa is going to be jumping all over the place this fall. She had 128 kills during her sophomore season. Her chances are about to go way up.
13. Abby Smith, Junior, Atlantic: The Trojans’ top-returning hitter (by total kills), Smith posted 120 kills last season in her sophomore year.
14. Frannie Glynn, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic: The top freshman hitter in the conference last year, Glynn posted 118 kills while hitting .205 out of the middle and right side for the Knights.
15. Lainey Sheffield, Senior, St. Albert: A splendid glue player for St. Albert last year, she’s going to see a big rise in her chances, too. She had 116 kills last season for the Saintes.
16. Lennon O’Neal, Senior, Red Oak: Another returning hitter for the Tigers, O’Neal should see a rise in production and chances, too. She had 104 kills and hit .211 for the season.
17. Aubrey Guyer, Junior, Atlantic: The Atlantic middle should continue to see her chances and her production rise this year. She had 100 kills and hit .130 for the year.
18. Abby Hughes, Senior, Glenwood: Hughes is another that is also primed for a breakout season. She had 99 kills on the right side for the Rams last year.
19. Claire Schmitz, Senior, Harlan: Schmitz returns for the Cyclones, following 96 kills in 30 matches a year ago.
20. Kennedy Jones, Senior, Glenwood: Glenwood’s second middle was a nice complementary piece to what Arnold brought to the table. She had 86 kills and hit .271 for the season.
Five more:
21. Lauren McLaughlin, Junior, Harlan: 83 kills
22. Brianna Fields, Senior, Creston: 81 kills
22. Anna Strohmeier, Sophomore, Lewis Central: 81 kills
24. Allison Narmi, Senior, St. Albert: 79 kills
25. Kira Langenfeld, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: 73 kills
Out of those top 25 hitters, four each are from Glenwood, Kuemper and Red Oak while Harlan, Lewis Central and St. Albert have three each. Atlantic has two, and Denison-Schleswig and Creston have one apiece.
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters are sorted by total assists during the 2020 season:
1. Ashlyn Badding, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: The Knights setter was third in the conference with 802 total assists last season. She’s back and ready to roll for Coach Keith Stickrod and company.
2. Maddy Horvath, Senior, St. Albert: One end of St. Albert’s duo of setters last year, Horvath had 461 assists in 90 sets played a year ago.
3. Karly Brown, Senior, Lewis Central: Brown led the Titan slast year with 363 assists in 26 matches and 80 sets.
4. Macy Reischl, Junior, Harlan: Reischl had a solid season of her own with 296 assists in 88 sets played last year.
5. Ella Klusman, Sophomore, St. Albert: Here’s the other end of Coach Lantz’s duo of setters. Klusman was strong with 282 assists in 70 sets last year.
6. Haylee Erickson, Sophomore, Lewis Central: Erickson was right behind Klusman with 238 assists in 80 sets last year.
7. Lexi Noelck, Junior, Atlantic: Atlantic will bring back one of their two setters from last season. Noelck had 169 assists in 88 sets a year ago.
8. Brooklen Black, Senior, Shenandoah: Black posted 149 assists in 65 sets played last season for the Fillies.
9. Emmy Allbaugh, Junior, Clarinda: She’ll get more of an opportunity at this spot this year, but Allbaugh did produce 66 assists in 79 sets.
Those are the nine girls that had some form of experience last year at the setting position.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
The first of two defensive-themed sections is sorted by the top returning players by total digs in the 2020 season:
1. Kenya Prescott, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: A terrific all-around defender in the back row for Kuemper, Prescott led the league with 508 digs last year.
2. Taylor Cole, Junior, Clarinda: Cole posted a terrific defensive season of her own, ranking No. 5 in the conference with 382 total digs.
3. Landry Miller, Junior, St. Albert: Impressive stuff from Miller all season long, as she held the libero position down with 317 digs.
4. Sophie Sonnichsen, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: The final returnee with at least 300 digs, Sonnichsen had exactly that in her junior year.
5. Addison Holt, Sophomore, Lewis Central: A heck of a debut season for Holt, who finished with 290 total digs while wearing the Titans libero jersey.
6. Lexi Johnson, Senior, Red Oak: A true six-rotation player, Johnson also had 274 digs a season ago.
7. Kenzie Schon, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: She followed Johnson in the hitting category, and she follows her here, too. Schon had 255 digs in 88 sets.
8. Tory Carrick, Senior, Red Oak: Carrick was a standout defender for the Tigers, finishing last season with 254 digs.
9. Ashlyn Badding, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Badding was more than just a setter. She also had 250 digs in 88 sets played last year.
10. Coryl Matheny, Senior, Glenwood: Matheny posted 243 digs for the Rams last season. She’ll be playing six full rotations.
11. Ashlyn Blackman, Senior, Red Oak: Blackman had a nice season as a defensive specialist for the Tigers, finishing with 241 digs in 86 sets.
12. Kamryn Venner, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Yet another that spent a lot of time hitting for the Knights while also finishing with 216 digs.
13. Zophi Hendricks, Senior, Harlan: Another six-rotation player that finished last season with 212 total digs.
14. Avarie Pedelty, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Another youthful Kuemper Knight and the final player with at least 200 digs. Pedlety finished with 200 digs in 88 sets.
15. Delaney Holeton, Junior, Glenwood: Holeton proved to be a strong defensive presence as a sophomore, finishing the season with 195 digs in 90 sets.
16. Karly Brown, Senior, Lewis Central: Brown also posted 172 digs in 80 sets last year.
17. Abby Smith, Junior, Atlantic: Smith should be one of the top all-around players for the Trojans this season. She had 170 digs in 88 sets last year.
18. Lauren Williams, Senior, St. Albert: Williams proved plenty all year long, including her ability to handle things in the back row. Williams had 166 digs in 72 sets played.
19. Presley Jobe, Sophomore, Clarinda: Jobe had 161 digs in 79 sets played last season for the Cardinals during her freshman season.
20. Emmy Allbaugh, Junior, Clarinda: Add another youthful Clarinda Cardinal to the list here. Allbaugh had 154 digs in 79 sets.
Five more:
21. Haylee Erickson, Sophomore, Lewis Central: 121 digs, 80 sets
21. Maddy Horvath, Senior, St. Albert: 121 digs, 90 sets
23. Macy Reischl, Junior, Harlan: 115 digs, 88 sets
24. Lainey Sheffield, Senior, St. Albert: 112 digs, 87 sets
25. Brooklen Black, Senior, Shenandoah: 94 digs, 65 sets
Who will be strong defensively? Well, Kuemper Catholic looks pretty good with five of the 25 here. Also, St. Albert has four, Clarinda, Lewis Central and Red Oak have three each and Glenwood and Harlan have two apiece. Atlantic, Dneison-Schleswig and Shenandoah also have one each.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
Part of the defensive side. This group is sorted by total returning blocks from 2020:
1. Brynlee Arnold, Senior, Glenwood: Of course. Arnold had 76.0 total blocks last season, ranking third in the conference – and is the top returning swatter in the league.
2. Claire Schmitz, Senior, Harlan: Schmitz had a big season at the net with 67.0 total blocks.
3. Sophie Badding, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: A highly productive season for Kuemper at the net, Badding had 66.0 total blocks.
4. Maddie Bergman, Junior, Lewis Central: The jumping bean from Lewis Central had 60.0 total blocks.
5. Liz Carbaugh, Senior, Red Oak: Did I mention jumping beans? Carbaugh was all over 55.0 total blocks.
6. Lauren Williams, Senior, St. Albert: Add another with over 50 total blocks last season, as Williams posted 53.0 total.
7. Kennedy Jones, Senior, Glenwood: Jones posted 47.0 total blocks last year, making for the most dominant returning blocking duo (with Arnold).
8. Morgan Driskell, Senior, Creston: Creston has not had a lot of appearances on this list, but here is Driskell, who had 41.0 total blocks a year ago.
8. Lennon O’Neal, Senior, Red Oak: O’Neal had a strong season, too, with 41.0 total blocks of her own.
10. Allison Narmi, Senior, St. Albert: Narmi rounds out the top 10 with 39.0 total blocks last season in her junior year.
11. Frannie Glynn, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic: The top-returning sophomore blocker, Glynn had 37.0 total blocks last season.
12. Zophi Hendricks, Senior, Harlan: Hendricks makes her third appearance in this preview after 33.0 total blocks a year ago.
12. Nicole Harriman, Junior, Lewis Central: Harriman also had 33.0 total blocks last season for the Titans in her sophomore season.
13. Lauren McLaughlin, Junior, Harlan: McLaughlin finished with 32.0 total blocks for the Cyclones.
14. Kira Langenfeld, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Langenfeld had a strong year at the net, too, for the Monarchs with 31.0 total blocks.
14. Lexi Johnson, Senior, Red Oak: Johnson could also swat it away when she needed to. She went up for 31.0 total blocks of her own.
16. Aubrey Guyer, Junior, Atlantic: The lengthy Trojan standout finished with 30.0 total blocks last year.
17. Kate Lantz, Junior, Shenandoah: Lantz put up 29.0 total blocks during her sophomore season.
18. Delaney Wegner, Senior, Harlan: Wegner tied for 29th in the league last year with 28.0 total blocks.
19. Skylar Kelley, Junior, Clarinda: Kelley had 27.0 total blocks in 27 matches during her sophomore season.
19. Coryl Matheny, Senior, Glenwood: And we round out the top 20 with Matheny, who tied for 32nd last year with 27.0 total blocks of her own.
Five more:
21. Allie Eveland, Senior, Shenandoah: 26.0 total blocks, 55 sets
22. Brianna Fields, Senior, Creston: 24.0 total blocks, 69 sets
22. Abby Hughes, Senior, Glenwood: 24.0 total blocks, 89 sets
24. Ashlyn Badding, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: 23.0 total blocks, 88 sets
24. Lainey Sheffield, Senior, St. Albert: 23.0 total blocks, 87 sets
Leading the way here are the Glenwood Rams and Harlan Cyclones with four of the top 25 blockers each. Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak and St. Albert are next with three each while Creston, Lewis Central and Shenandoah all tout two each.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team.
Glenwood (2): Brynlee Arnold (First Team), Coryl Matheny (Honorable Mention)
Harlan (1): Zophi Hendricks (Second Team)
Kuemper Catholic (4): Ashlyn Badding (Second Team), Sophie Badding (Honorable Mention), Kenya Prescott (Honorable Mention), Kamryn Venner (Second Team)
Lewis Central (1): Karly Brown (Second Team)
Red Oak (3): Liz Carbaugh (Second Team), Tory Carrick (Honorable Mention), Lexi Johnson (First Team)
St. Albert (1): Lauren Williams (Second Team)
ONE TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
And this is where I drop one final take for each team, sorting those teams by my predicted order of finish:
Kuemper Catholic: They’ve got the most returning production and the most returning All-Hawkeye Ten players, and I believe another Peter sister is about to join the mix.
Glenwood: There’s plenty to replace, but there’s also plenty of talent still remaining. I think Arnold will continue to be a force in the middle while Matheny turns into an All-State level player.
Red Oak: The Tigers are not far behind the Rams here, and it’s certainly very viable that they will win the conference. However, the loss of their star setter and star libero makes me a little conservative.
St. Albert: The Saintes lost all-everything Allie Petry, but they should be able to piece together enough offense without her while relying on what should be a terrific defense and setting combo.
Lewis Central: By a hair over the Cyclones. I think their setting is going to be tremendous, and Bergman figures to be one of the big breakout stars of this year’s Hawkeye Ten.
Harlan: They lost several seniors, but I like the returning nucleus anyway. They should be in good hands, especially the hands that will rise above the net and keep their defensive players clean. I guess I could have just said, they have good blockers.
Atlantic: The Trojans must replace a pretty strong and athletic senior class, but they do have some nice returning pieces that may help them build off of a strong season last year.
Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs were pretty competitive in the league last season, and they will have to replace a strong group of seniors. Still, they should feel decent about what is returning to the fold.
Clarinda: The Cardinals leaned on some young talent in some important spots last year, and I see that paying off for them this season with a little jump up the standings.
Shenandoah: While the Fillies don’t return a ton of production, they do have some solid returning players in important positions that should pay dividends.
Creston: The Panthers lost a huge senior class, they’re going through a coaching change and the rest of the league just has more coming back. That hardly means they are destined for the bottom, but I just can’t say that I know enough to put them anywhere else at this point.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.