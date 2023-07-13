(KMAland) -- The pre-state tournament trail has come to a close, and now we are getting ready for the state baseball and softball tournaments with audio previews with every single coach. That’s a lot of coaches.
For today, though, I’m going back to previewing the upcoming fall season by taking a look at the top-returning volleyball athletes in the area. And on this day, we are highlighting the top-50 returning KMAland athletes in total blocks.
1. Brooke Brown, Senior, Clarinda — Coming in at the No. 1 spot is the Clarinda senior, which returns after 89.0 total blocks during her junior season.
2. Sadie Cox, Junior, Lenox — And right behind Brown’s 89.0 total blocks is Cox, who finished out her sophomore season with 88.0 total blocks.
3. Anna Strohmeier, Senior, Lewis Central — Her future is on the outside, but she’s played in the middle for LC while finishing her junior season with 84.0 total blocks.
4. Evelyn Stoakes, Junior, East Mills — Oh, it’s going to be a big year for Stoakes, who takes over for the Wolverines after a strong sophomore season that included 83.0 total blocks.
5. Haley Willett, Sophomore, East Union — The top-returning blocker in the sophomore class, Willett had 80.0 total blocks last season as a freshman.
6. Mackenzie Crawford, Senior, Sioux City East — Crawford leads returning Missouri River Conference players with 79.0 total blocks.
7. Frannie Glynn, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Glynn is the third Hawkeye Ten Conference player in the top seven returnees and the seventh and final player from KMAland with at least 70.0 total blocks (she had exactly that).
8. Jenna Burdorf, Senior, Shenandoah — Burdorf was busy at the net for the Fillies and posted a total of 69.0 blocks last season.
8. Harlow Miller, Sophomore, Audubon — Another big year at the net from a returning sophomore, and Miller finished with a nice season that totaled 69.0 blocks.
10. Lauren Boell, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Kuemper Catholic becomes our first team with two returning players on this list. Boell had 68.0 total blocks for a Knights team that did plenty of swatting a year ago.
11. Lexi Hurd, Senior, LeMars — Hurd led the Bulldogs last season with a strong 62.0-block year as a junior.
11. Molly Romano, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — Our first setter! Romano was active all over the offense and defense, and she had 62.0 total blocks in 2022.
13. Lauren Hulsing, Junior, Glidden-Ralston — The top-returning blocker in the Rolling Valley Conference, Hulsing was among the top 151 blockers in the state last year with 60.0 total.
14. Sophia Taylor, Junior, Riverside — I believe this is the first blocker that finished their season at the state tournament. Taylor posted 58.0 total blocks during her sophomore season for the Bulldogs.
14. Maysen Trimble, Senior, Seymour — The top-returning blocker in the Bluegrass Conference, Trimble also finished out her junior season with 58.0 total swats.
16. Delaney Goshorn, Senior, AHSTW — Goshorn was an all-around standout for AHSTW last year, finishing with 56.0 total blocks out of the middle for the Vikings.
16. Lynnae Green, Junior, Shenandoah — The second team with two of the top returning blockers in the area (joining Kuemper). Green had 56.0 total blocks for the Fillies as a sophomore.
18. Elly Henderson, Junior, Riverside — The third team with two of the top returning blockers in the area (joining Kuemper and Shenandoah), Henderson finished her sophomore year with 53.0 total blocks.
18. Ilsa Kemling, Junior, Glenwood — Kemling had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Rams and posted 53.0 total blocks last fall.
18. Ella Tiarks, Senior, Treynor — The Omaha recruit posted 53.0 total blocks of her own during a strong junior campaign.
21. Brianna Wittrock, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic — This is the first team with three of the top-returning blockers. So, it sure doesn’t seem like they’ll take too big of a drop after losing the KMAland Defensive Player of the Year (Sophie Badding). Wittrock had 52.0 total blocks as a freshman.
22. Lydia Dix, Junior, Abraham Lincoln — I think we’ll continue the bit: This is the fourth team (joining Kuemper, Shenandoah and Riverside) with two of the top-returning blockers in the area. Dix had 51.0 total blocks during her sophomore season.
22. Maddie Roenfeld, Junior, Lewis Central — The fifth team! Lewis Central adds the Glenwood transfer after she finished with 51.0 total blocks for the Rams.
24. Danika Arnold, Senior, Glenwood — And the sixth! Arnold is back for the Rams after 50.0 total blocks during her junior season.
24. Kaci Peter, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Peter is the fourth Kuemper player on this list, and she had 50.0 total blocks last season.
24. Kamea Van Kalsbeek, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — When she’s not striking people out in the summer, she’s sending swings back the other way in volleyball season. Van Kalsbeek also had 50.0 total blocks.
27. Tierney Dalton, Senior, Southwest Valley — Dalton had a strong junior season for the Timberwolves, posting 48.0 total blocks at the net.
27. Alexis Flaharty, Senior, Tri-Center — Flaherty was also a dog at the net for the Trojans in finishing with 48.0 blocks.
27. Maliyah Hacker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Hacker the Blocker. The Heelan standout outside hitter also was active at the net with 48.0 total blocks.
27. Kinzey Ripperger, Junior, East Union — Ripperger joins the list in a tie for 27th with 48.0 total blocks of her own.
That rounds out the top 30. Here are the remaining 20 returning blockers in KMAland:
31. Mikenzie Brewer, Senior, Tri-Center (47.0 blocks)
32. Malia Clayburg, Sophomore, Coon Rapids-Bayard (46.0 blocks)
32. Erica Rust, Senior, Harlan (46.0 blocks)
34. Eva Steffensen, Senior, CAM (45.0 blocks)
35. Elliana Harris, Senior, Sioux City East (44.0 blocks)
35. Ashlynn Hodges, Junior, Shenandoah (44.0 blocks)
35. Genevive Jones, Junior, Shenandoah (44.0 blocks)
38. Ellie Switzer, Senior, Fremont-Mills (42.0 blocks)
39. Mia Goodman, Senior, East Mills (41.0 blocks)
40. Emily Madison, Senior, Fremont-Mills (40.0 blocks)
41. Alizabeth Jacobsen, Senior, Underwood (39.0 blocks)
41. Maddie LaFleur, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (39.0 blocks)
41. Hutson Rau, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (39.0 blocks)
41. Carsen Wellhausen, Sophomore, Clarinda (39.0 blocks)
45. Aubrey Heuton, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (38.0 blocks)
45. Izzie Moore, Junior, Wayne (38.0 blocks)
45. Ruby Patomson, Junior, Underwood (38.0 blocks)
48. Ayla Richardson, Junior, Riverside (37.0 blocks)
48. Caroline Rogers, Senior, Shenandoah (37.0 blocks)
48. Kylie Wesack, Senior, St. Albert (37.0 blocks)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.