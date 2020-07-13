(KMAland) -- The postseason is here, but the power rankings are back for one more week.
For softball, rankings are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A while baseball is split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A.
Teams eligible for the rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley conferences plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 – Atlantic (15-1): The Trojans were a perfect 2-0 last week and maintain their hold on the top spot. (LW: 1)
2 – Creston (10-5): The Panthers make the jump thanks to wins over Harlan and Lewis Central. Their lone loss of the week was to a strong Knoxville squad. (LW: 6)
3 – Harlan (13-4): The Cyclones lost a shocker to Creston early and then fell to a really, really good Dallas Center-Grimes team. They did bounce back to finish the week with a win over Denison-Schleswig. (LW: 2)
4 – Kuemper Catholic (9-9): The Knights are in thanks to a big 4-0 week, including a 15-4 romp of Glenwood. (LW: NR)
5 – Glenwood (8-4): The surprising loss to Kuemper was sandwiched by nice wins over TJ and Underwood last week. (LW: 3)
6 – Lewis Central (10-7): LC is holding firm in the six after going 4-2 with a one-run loss to Heelan and a five-run defeat to Creston. The Titans hold off Shenandoah thanks to their 7-2 win on July 1st. (LW: 4)
KMALAND 1A/2A SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 – Martensdale-St. Marys (13-5): A 2-1 week for the Blue Devils, which took a 5-4 loss to Bondurant-Farrar, but they beat Southeast Warren and East Union. Good enough to hold on here. (LW: 1)
2 – Wayne (14-4): Wayne also lost just one game last week, and it was a one-run defeat at the hands of a really strong Albia squad. (LW: 2)
3 – Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (13-0): The Spartans outscored their two opponents last week by a 16-3 count. Now, they look to make a run to Fort Dodge. (LW: 4)
4 – Central Decatur (13-7): Two losses to Centerville last week, but they have posted wins over Mount Ayr, Bedford and Grand View Christian recently. (LW: 10)
5 – Treynor (9-4): Treynor has won six games in a row, including nice wins over Logan-Magnolia and Riverside. (LW: NR)
6 – Riverside (12-5): They didn’t have Kenna Ford last week, so it’s hard to hold any losses against them. The Bulldogs will stay put. (LW: 6)
7 – Logan-Magnolia (8-5): Their only losses since a 7-1 defeat to Underwood very early in the season were by two (Audubon), one (Harlan), one (Riverside) and one (Treynor). The 18-0 win over West Harrison last week was something special. (LW: 7)
8 – Lenox (9-8): The Tigers are getting hot at the right time with wins over Southeast Warren and a 15-1 rout of Stanton. They’ve lost just three times in July – twice to Wayne and once by one run to Creston. (LW: 14)
9 – AHSTW (9-7): AHSTW keeps on winning, as they rolled through East Mills and edged Nodaway Valley last week. (LW: 9)
10 – Southeast Warren (14-6): The three losses last week are all forgivable and all were close. They lost to MSTM by two, Lenox by three and Clarke by two. (LW: 3)
11 – Mount Ayr (7-4): The Raiderettes didn’t aggressively schedule this year and played just one game last week. It was a 6-5 loss to the Warhawks that have nine games on them. Will their strategy pay off in the postseason? (LW: 11)
12 – Underwood (11-4): Quiet week for the Eagles, but they were impressive in wins over Missouri Valley and Fremont-Mills before a tight loss to Glenwood. (LW: 13)
13 – West Harrison (11-6): They will quickly try to forget about that 18-0 loss to Lo-Ma as they start the postseason tonight. (LW: 5)
14 – CAM (12-6): Nice showing for the Cougars last week with wins over Audubon, Southwest Valley and West Central Valley, including back-to-back shutouts in the latter two. (LW: NR)
15 – St. Albert (7-10): The Saintes had a week full of Council Bluffs matchups, beating Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson with a close loss to Lewis Central. I’m interested in seeing what they can do in the postseason. (LW: NR)
KMALAND 3A/4A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 – Thomas Jefferson (7-13): TJ stays put at the top spot with the strength of their previous win over Lewis Central. They were 3-2 last week with a split and sweep of an MRC double dip before their loss to St. Albert on Friday. (LW: 1)
2 – Lewis Central (12-3): The Titans sure have responded from their loss to TJ. They beat Red Oak, Shenandoah, Sioux City North and Creston by a combined 61-2 over five games. (LW: 2)
3 – Harlan (10-3): Looks who is playing their best baseball heading into the postseason. Harlan beat highly-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes last week, along with wins over Creston and Denison-Schleswig (LW: 3)
4 – Denison-Schleswig (8-7): The Monarchs’ Evan Turin nearly went pitch for pitch with Connor Bruck in a 1-0 loss to Harlan. They also beat Kuemper and Clarinda last week. (LW: 4)
5 – Abraham Lincoln (5-12): The Lynx, despite a 1-2 week, keep their lock on the No. 5 spot thanks to a 2-1 win over Glenwood on Friday. (LW: 5)
KMALAND 1A/2A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 – Martensdale-St. Marys (23-1): Somebody finally beat them on Friday, but it wasn’t anybody eligible for these rankings. Note: It was Des Moines Christian. (LW: 1)
2 – St. Albert (18-1): The Falcons kept on rolling, even when it looked like the deck was stacked against them against TJ. They keep finding ways. (LW: 2)
3 – Underwood (12-4): No harm in losing to St. Albert and Carroll as they prepared for the postseason. They also beat CAM and Clarinda. (LW: 3)
4 – Kuemper Catholic (12-8): The Knights also lost twice last week, but I’m moving them over CAM thanks to a tighter loss to Underwood. (LW: 5)
5 – CAM, Anita (13-2): The Cougars had an impressive bounce back after losing to Underwood. They beat Audubon, WCV and Orient-Macksburg by a combined 44-2. (LW: 4)
6 – Mount Ayr (10-2): The Raiders knocked off my previous No. 6 Southeast Warren, and so it makes sense to slide them right into this spot. (LW: 7)
7 – Southeast Warren (13-2): The loss was a tight one to Mount Ayr, so they can’t fall too far. They also beat Mormon Trail, Lenox and Murray during a 3-1 week. (LW: 6)
8 – Logan-Magnolia (9-2): The Panthers kept it going on Saturday in knocking off Woodbine to advance in district play. They also beat Boyer Valley (12-4) earlier in the week. (LW: 8)
9 – Treynor (9-7): I think it’s in the rulebook somewhere that if you beat the defending state champion, No. 1 ranked and undefeated Van Meter, you make a jump in my rankings. Yep, there is. (LW: 12)
10 – Coon Rapids-Bayard (13-4): The loss to West Harrison seems like a distant memory, as they’ve won seven of their past eight. (LW: 11)
11 – Audubon (10-7): The Wheelers lost a couple time last week as they tried to line up their pitching for the postseason. It paid off with a 7-0 win over Ar-We-Va. (LW: 13)
12 – Tri-Center (9-3): The Trojans played twice last week, beating a pair of Hawkeye Ten teams in Shenandoah and Atlantic. Now, they prepare for a big rematch with Treynor. (LW: 14)
13 – Lamoni (12-4): Lamoni lost to Des Moines Christian to open the week, but they rolled through Mormon Trail (twice) and Wayne by a combined 41-5. (LW: 15)
14 – Central Decatur (15-6): The Cardinals had a stretch of four losses in five games, but they followed with five straight wins by scoring a combined 85 runs. (LW: NR)
15 – Nodaway Valley (8-8): The Wolverines stayed alive with a nine-inning victory over Lenox on Saturday night. They also beat Earlham and Stanton during a strong 3-0 week. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.