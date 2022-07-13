(KMAland) -- The tournament trail has reached its final non-state tournament stage, and that means we have one more of these. And it’s going to be short, and it’s going to be sweet. Two games involving three KMAland conference schools is set in 3A.
3A Substate 8 Baseball – Glenwood (19-9) at Lewis Central (30-3): You can hear Round III between the two Hawkeye Ten Conference foes later tonight on AM 960 with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini. Glenwood’s win just eight days ago over the Titans snapped a loooooong winning streak for LC, and it stopped them from going 20-0 in the league. It also snapped a 12-game win streak for LC in the series, which is now 16-8 in favor of the Titans. Winner goes to state tonight.
3A Substate 1 Baseball – Spencer (19-8) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (29-11): The two programs have matched up 17 times during the Bound era. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has won 14 of those, but Spencer won the last one year and one day ago. That was merely a regular season game. This one has the winner heading to the state tournament. This season sure seems like it could use another week of games. Anyway…
That’s it and that’s all for a quick blog today. Have fun with the baseball this evening.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.