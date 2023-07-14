(KMAland) -- The softball and baseball season is not quite over. For the Hawkeye Ten Conference purposes, there is one team remaining (Harlan baseball). However, anything that happens next week in Iowa City will not have any impact on the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup standings. So…
Today, it’s time to put a stamp on the 2022-23 Hawkeye Ten season and send it off into the wilderness. First, here are the previous three parts:
And here’s how things left off following a busy spring:
1. Glenwood (129 points, 15 sports) = 8.60 PPS
2. Lewis Central (136 points, 17 sports) = 8.00 PPS
3. Kuemper Catholic (104 points, 15 sports) = 6.93 PPS
4. Atlantic (103 points, 15 sports) = 6.87 PPS
5. Harlan (113 points, 17 sports) = 6.65 PPS
6. Clarinda (99 points, 15 sports) = 6.60 PPS
7. Denison-Schleswig (107 points, 17 sports) = 6.29 PPS
8. St. Albert (86 points, 17 sports) = 5.06 PPS
9. Shenandoah (59 points, 15 sports) = 3.93 PPS
10. Red Oak (53 points, 15 sports) = 3.53 PPS
11. Creston (57 points, 17 sports) = 3.35 PPS
Now, for the summer sports.
BASEBALL
1. Lewis Central (18-1) — 11 points
2. Harlan (15-5) — 10 points
3. Kuemper Catholic (14-6) — 9 points
4. St. Albert (14-6) — 8 points
**Note: Kuemper Catholic swept St. Albert to earn the tiebreaker at No. 3.
5. Clarinda (11-9) — 7 points
6. Glenwood (11-9) — 6 points
**Note: Clarinda earns the tiebreak at No. 5 due to a 2-0 head-to-head mark this season against Glenwood.
7. Red Oak (8-12) — 5 points
8. Creston (6-14) — 4 points
9. Atlantic (6-14) — 3 points
**Creston grabs the tiebreaker due to the +9 run differential between the two in their split.
10. Denison-Schleswig (3-17) — 2 points
11. Shenandoah (3-17) — 1 point
**Denison-Schleswig and Shenandoah split a doubleheader and had an even run differential with both winning by two runs. So, I started going down the line to find their respective records against the top of the conference. Neither team beat LC, Harlan or Kuemper, but the Monarchs beat St. Albert one time while Shenandoah lost both.
SOFTBALL
1. Creston (17-3) — 11 points
2. Atlantic (16-4) — 10 points
3. Clarinda (14-6) — 9 points
4. Glenwood (13-7) — 8 points
5. St. Albert (11-9) — 7 points
6. Denison-Schleswig (10-10) — 6 points
7. Lewis Central (10-10) — 5 points
**The Monarchs and Titans split their two games this year, but Denison-Schleswig takes the tiebreaker due to the higher run differential in those two games. LC won 1-0 while D-S won 9-5.
8. Kuemper Catholic (9-11) — 4 points
9. Shenandoah (7-13) — 3 points
10. Red Oak (2-18) — 2 points
11. Harlan (1-19) — 1 point
FINAL STANDINGS
1. Glenwood (143 points, 17 sports) = 8.41 PPS
2. Lewis Central (152 points, 19 sports) = 8.00 PPS
3. Kuemper Catholic (117 points, 17 sports) = 6.88 PPS
4. Atlantic (116 points, 17 sports) = 6.82 PPS
5. Clarinda (115 points, 17 sports) = 6.76 PPS
6. Harlan (124 points, 19 sports) = 6.53 PPS
7. Denison-Schleswig (115 points, 19 sports) = 6.05 PPS
8. St. Albert (101 points, 19 sports) = 5.32 PPS
9. Creston (72 points, 19 sports) = 3.79 PPS
10. Shenandoah (63 points, 17 sports) = 3.71 PPS
11. Red Oak (60 points, 17 sports) = 3.53 PPS
Note: Clarinda and Lewis Central both accumulated the most points in the summer with 16 each. As for the standings, the only changes from the spring are Clarinda and Harlan switching spots and Creston jumping both Shenandoah and Red Oak.
Glenwood, meanwhile, wins their third straight KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup. It’s also their sixth in the last eight years. Here are the Cup champs since I started doing this in the 2012-13 sports calendar year:
2022-23: Glenwood
2021-22: Glenwood
2020-21: Glenwood
2019-20: Lewis Central
2018-19: Glenwood
2017-18: Lewis Central
2016-17: Glenwood
2015-16: Glenwood
2014-15: Creston
2013-14: Harlan
2012-13: Harlan
Comparing the standings from this year to last year….
•The top two is the same.
•Kuemper Catholic goes from No. 5 to No. 3 while Harlan drops from 3 to 6.
•Clarinda had their high finish last year at No. 4, and they stay within the top 5.
•Atlantic makes a big move from No. 7 to No. 4.
•Denison-Schleswig also moves up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7.
•St. Albert moved down a shade from No. 6 to No. 8.
•Creston, Shenandoah and Red Oak remain the same from 9 to 11.
•It’s also worth noting, last year thee were only four schools with a PPS over 6.00. This year, there were seven. Not really sure what to make of that other than there might have been a little more variance in conference champions. With that said, here are the conference champs in 2022-23:
Football: Lewis Central (not an actual conference champion)
Volleyball: Kuemper Catholic
Girls Cross Country: Glenwood
Boys Cross Country: Glenwood (2)
Girls Basketball: Glenwood (3)
Boys Basketball: Denison-Schleswig
Wrestling: Creston
Girls Bowling: St. Albert
Boys Bowling: St. Albert (2)
Girls Track & Field: Glenwood (4)
Boys Track & Field: Lewis Central (2)
Girls Golf: Atlantic
Boys Golf: Harlan
Girls Tennis: Lewis Central (3)
Boys Tennis: Lewis Central (4)
Girls Soccer: Lewis Central (5)
Boys Soccer: Glenwood (5)
Baseball: Lewis Central (6)
Softball: Creston (2)
**Lewis Central claims six of the 18 conference championships while Glenwood had five and St. Albert and Creston claimed two each. Kuemper, Denison-Schleswig, Atlantic and Harlan also won one apiece. That’s eight of the 11 schools winning at least one conference championship. If you’re wondering how Creston can win two conference titles and still finish ninth, I still must opine that it comes down to their “rule” disallowing dual-sport athletes during the spring. That is the sports season that really dropped them down the standings.
**And with all of that said, I want to thank all of you for following along this year during the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup Standings. We’ll be back at the end of the fall!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.