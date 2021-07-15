(KMAland) -- Welcome in for another KMA Sports Falls Sports Preview. Today, the random number generator threw us into the deep end of Class A District 6.
2021 CLASS A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This year’s Class A District 6 has just one KMAland conference school and is made up of teams from last year’s A-7, A-8 and 1A-7. Here they are with last year’s records and districts:
Belle Plaine Plainsmen — 6-3 overall (Class A District 7)
Colfax-Mingo Tigerhawks — 0-8 overall (Class 1A District 7)
Lynnville-Sully Hawks — 1-5 overall (Class A District 7)
Madrid Tigers — 3-4 overall (Class A District 8)
North Mahaska Warhawks — 3-5 overall (Class A District 7)
Ogden Bulldogs — 4-3 overall (Class A District 8)
Wayne Falcons — 0-5 overall (Class A District 8)
Only two teams with a winning record and a combined mark of 17-33, although that’s hurt by having three teams with one win or less.
SERIES FACTS
According to the Iowa Scores Project, the only team in the district that the Pride of Iowa’s Wayne has never played is Belle Plaine. And they actually have some recent history with many of these teams. It’s the second straight year they will meet Ogden and the third time in four seasons they have a matchup with Colfax-Mingo, Lynnville-Sully and North Mahaska. They’ve also played Madrid twice, although not since 2001.
COACHES
Belle Plaine: Todd Bohlen (8 postseason appearances)
Colfax-Mingo: Jeff Lietz (2 postseason appearances)
Lynnville-Sully: Mike Parkinson (7 postseason appearances)
Madrid: Brock Hinkel
North Mahaska: Phil Griffin
Ogden: Jacob Burger (4 postseason appearances, 2 with River Valley)
Wayne: Justin Peters
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sort by passing yardage in 2020.
1. Sam Terpstra, Senior, North Mahaska: Terpstra threw for 697 yards and seven scores during his junior season.
2. Cole Bracewell, Senior, Colfax-Mingo: Bracewell put the ball up 121 times and had 667 yards with five touchdowns as one of two quarterbacks that threw for over 300 yards on the team.
3. Brady Leonard, Senior, Madrid: The Tigers threw a little more than they’re known for last year, and Leonard paid it off with 567 yards and three touchdowns.
4. Colton Lind, Senior, Colfax-Mingo: The other Tigerhawks quarterback threw for 321 yards and a touchdown of his own.
5. Ben DeMeulenaere, Senior, Belle Plaine: It wasn’t easy, but DeMeulenaere threw for more yards than there are letters in his last name, finishing with 294 and a pair of touchdowns.
6. Bryce Richards, Junior, Lynnville-Sully: Richards threw for 218 yards while splitting time with…
7. Conner Maston, Junior, Lynnville-Sully: Maston was right behind him with 212 yards and had three touchdowns.
8. Strait Jacobsen, Junior, Wayne: There wasn’t a lot of passing for the Falcons, but when they did it came from Jacobsen, who had 70 yards on 12 completions.
So, there are a lot of signal-callers returning in the district, and Ogden is the only one that won’t bring back the QB that received the most snaps a year ago. The only player back for the Bulldogs that threw a pass last year is senior Lane Snedden, who was listed as a wide receiver but threw two passes.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020.
1. Kaden Moorman, Senior, Ogden: While Ogden might not have a quarterback returning, they do bring the top running back….ummm….back. Moorman had 766 yards and five touchdowns while toting the ball 139 times.
2. Brady Leonard, Senior, Madrid: The dual-threat quarterback rushed for 489 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.
3. Kyle Squires, JR, Lynnville-Sully: Squires had a big season as a sophomore, rushing for 434 yards and four touchdowns for the Hawks.
4. Matt Fuller, Senior, Madrid: Madrid’s top-returning running back is Fuller, who had 217 yards on 50 carries a year ago.
5. Ean Allie, Senior, Belle Plaine: Belle Plaine’s top-returning rusher is Allie, who scored seven times on 35 carries while churning for 190 yards on the season.
6. Cole Bracewell, Senior, Colfax-Mingo: Another dual-threat type, Bracewell had 156 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
7. Ben DeMeulenaere, Senior, Belle Plaine: It’s another quarterback. The senior had 155 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
8. Connor Timm, Junior, Belle Plaine: Add another from Belle Plaine. Timm had 141 yards and a score on just 26 carries.
9. Trey Hockemeier, Sophomore, Colfax-MIngo: Hockemeier had a strong debut season, rushing for 9.6 yards per carry while finishing with 134 yards and two touchdowns.
10. Strait Jacobsen, Junior, Wayne: An all-around standout athlete, Jacobsen had 125 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons.
Summary: Three of the top 10 rushers are from Belle Plaine while Colfax-Mingo and Madrid have two each and Lynnville-Sully, Wayne and Ogden all have one apiece.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top five returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020.
1. Lane Snedden, Senior, Ogden: The only returning pass thrower from Ogden is the top-returning receiver in the district with 20 grabs for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
2. Ryan Annee, Senior, Lynnville-Sully: The senior pulled down 10 receptions for 201 yards. That’s 20.1 yards per catch for all you math majors.
3. Justin Myers, Senior, Colfax-Mingo: The Tigerhawks tight end had 14 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.
4. Jack Christensen, Junior, Ogden: Christensen had 12 receptions for 119 yards and scored three touchdowns as a sophomore.
5. Colton Lind, Senior, Colfax-Mingo: Lind pulled in six balls for 113 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per reception, and scored a touchdown.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Chase Wickwire, Junior, Belle Plaine: The top-returning tackler in the district had a strong year at linebacker for Belle Plaine, finishing with 47.5 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
2. Tanner Gorman, Senior, Colfax-Mingo: The senior safety finished last season with 37 tackles, including 24 solos.
3. Chase Grandia, Senior, North Mahaska: Listed at linebacker, Grandia posted 36.0 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks with two interceptions.
4. Lane Fisk, Junior, Lynnville-Sully: Fisk had 5.5 tackles for loss among his 33.5 total tackles last season.
4. Kyle Squires, Junior, Lynnville-Sully: Another Lynnville-Sully linebacker, Squires had a big year in the backfield with 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 33.5 total tackles.
4. Braden Steel, Junior, North Mahaska: Steel was also in the backfield a lot with 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks while finishing with 33.5 total tackles of his own.
7. Nate Jones, Junior, Colfax-Mingo: A big year for Jones with 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among 33.0 total tackles in a strong sophomore season.
8. Jack Schwenn, Junior, Belle Plaine: A Denison descendent, Schwenn had a nice year with 32.5 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
9. Eli Ehlen, Senior, Belle Plaine: Ehlen’s 11.5 tackles for loss is the top-returning number in the league. He finished with 29.5 total tackles on the season.
9. Brady Leonard, Senior, Madrid: The standout two-way player for the Tigers, Leonard posted 29.5 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss.
11. Lane Snedden, Senior, Ogden: Snedden finished with 28.5 tackles from his cornerback position last season.
12. Trey Hockemeier, Sophomore, Colfax-Mingo: Hockemeier was strong at safety as a freshman with 26.0 total tackles.
13. Cole Bracewell, Senior, Colfax-Mingo: The senior linebacker had 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks among his 23.5 total tackles for the season.
14. Conner Maston, Junior, Lynnville-Sully: Another safety, Maston finished with 23.0 total tackles on the season.
14. Jaydyn Steil, Senior, North Mahaska: Steil finished with 23.0 total tackles and 12 solos during his junior season. He also picked up a pair of interceptions.
16. Abraham Christensen, Senior, Ogden: A defensive tackle, Christensen posted 22.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack.
16. Michael DeJong, Senior, North Mahaska: The North Mahaska linebacker had 22.5 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss.
18. Ben DeMeulenaere, Senior, Belle Plaine: Another two-way player, DeMeulenaere ended up with 22.0 total tackles on the season.
19. Strait Jacobsen, Junior, Wayne: Jacobsen finished his sophomore year with 20.0 total tackles.
20. Justin Myers, Senior, Colfax-Mingo: Myers posted 19.5 tackles and two fumble recoveries during his junior season.
Others of note:
-Justin McConahay, Senior, Wayne: 18.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-CJ Nikkel, Sophomore, Lynnville-Sully: 18.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Hayden Jones, Senior, North Mahaska: 17.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Jake Leonard, Sophomore, Madrid: 17.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Kaden Moorman, Senior, Ogden: 15.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Shane Aikin, Senior, Colfax-Mingo: 12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Bryce Byrd, Senior, Lynnville-Sully: 10.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Stephen Maddax, Senior, Madrid: 8.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Jax Stamp, Sophomore, Belle Plaine: 8.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
-Mathias Torres, Junior, Lynnville-Sully: 7.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL
-Trace Goemaat, Junior, North Mahaska: 6.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Gage Elscott, Senior, Lynnville-Sully: 3.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
That’s 32 defensive names with seven from Lynnville-Sully, six each from Colfax-Mingo and North Mahaska, five from Belle Plaine, three apiece from Madrid and Ogden and two from Wayne.
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
-Belle Plaine (7): Ean Allie (Second Team LB), Sheldon Coover (Second Team OL), Ben DeMeulenaere (First Team DB), Eli Ehlen (First Team DL), Jack Schwenn (First Team OL), Connor Timm (Second Team DB), Chase Wickwire (First Team LB)
-Colfax-Mingo (5): Grant Alexander (Second Team OL), Cole Bracewell (Second Team QB), Trey Hockemeier (Honorable Mention), Nate Jones (Second Team LB), Colton Lind (Honorable Mention)
-Lynnville-Sully (2): Conner Maston (Second Team DB), Kyle Squires (First Team RB)
-Madrid (3): Matt Fuller (First Team DB), Brady Leonard (First Team UT), Jake Leonard (Honorable Mention)
-North Mahaska (2): Chase Grandia (Second Team LB), Braden Steel (First Team Lineman)
-Ogden (5): Abraham Christensen (First Team OL), Kaden Moorman (First Team RB), Cael Pearson (First Team DB), Lane Snedden (First Team WR), Alex Wilson (Honorable Mention)
-Wayne (0)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in the order of which I think they will finish:
Belle Plaine: This definitely appears to be the team to beat with their QB back, three of their top rushers, five defensive standouts and seven total all-district players. It would be a pretty big surprise if the Plainsmen don’t win the league.
Ogden: And if they don’t, then it will likely be Ogden. Even if we don’t know who their quarterback is going to be, we do know that they should bring back plenty of talent from another winning campaign last year.
Colfax-Mingo: Yes, I’m picking the winless team from 2020 to jump up to the No. 3 spot in this district. There is A LOT returning to a team that was pretty young last year. I like the nucleus that returns.
Madrid: Madrid is trying to build things back up, but they will have a lot of production to replace. I could easily see them finishing third, but this is their happy spot for me now.
Lynnville-Sully: Even while Lynnville-Sully brings back seven of the top 32 defensive players in the district, I’m playing a wait and see for this squad. I’ll wait to see if they can make some strides and climb up a district that might actually allow for that.
North Mahaska: The defense figures to lead the way for North Mahaska this year, but the offense is a major question mark. The good news is that the quarterback position appears to be in good hands.
Wayne: Wayne doesn’t bring a lot back, and that’s going to be tough sledding considering they didn’t win a game last season. Still, I think this district has some openings for them to pick up a win or two or three.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.