(KMAland) -- Is it just me or were there a lot of upsets last night?
I’ve said before that the Class 1A and 2A baseball in the area this year is better and deeper than it’s been a while, so we shouldn’t be surprised that a few teams jumped up and nipped some teams. However, I thought it might be worth writing about all these upsets from a wild night in KMAland baseball.
Here are the upsets – based on seeding meetings – and an “upset rating” – based purely on one man’s opinion (mine).
1A District 13: Bedford over Stanton
I believe this is the 3 seed over the 2 seed, so it’s not that huge of an upset. However, the Bulldogs did lose to Stanton earlier this year. There were probably some that expected the same to happen. Of course, Brennan Sefrit did not pitch in that earlier game, he did last night and the Bulldog bats went wild.
This is why Bedford is such a tough postseason out. Sefrit is a different kind of animal that can keep your bats quiet and give his team the confidence to know that if they can just scratch one or two they would be in good shape. And once you get that one or two, you start playing more freely, swinging more violently and then BOOM it’s 12-0 in six. Martin Blog Upset Rating: Mild.
1A District 14: Boyer Valley over Audubon
None of us picked Boyer Valley to beat Audubon last night, and I actually picked IKM-Manning to spring an upset of their own over BV in the first round. The Bulldogs were treading in some dangerous water in that game, but they ripped off a five-run bottom of the seventh to miraculously advance.
Then, last night they went out and beat Audubon without the benefit of a hit. The Bulldogs have been a really fun and interesting team. I’m not sure many thought much of them coming into the season, but they promptly beat a solid West Harrison team to open the year and put up some other high-scoring wins. They even played really tightly with the preseason RVC favorite Coon Rapids-Bayard, but they entered the postseason on a swoon.
They lost that game to CR-B, got routed by CAM, lost tight to Woodbine and then lost 12-4 to Logan-Magnolia. That’s only eight regular season games, so it’s really hard to draw a whole lot from that. That said, it was pretty obvious to me that they were more than capable of making a run with their ace Hunter Soma and a pretty deep lineup. I didn’t predict that run, but I could see it happening. And here we are. Martin Blog Upset Rating: Significant.
1A District 14: Logan-Magnolia over Coon Rapids-Bayard
If the No. 1 seed going down wasn’t enough, how about a No. 2 seed losing as well? Unlike Boyer Valley, the Panthers were WHITE HOT coming into the postseason. They hadn’t lost since June 23rd, and even that was a solid battle in a 3-2 loss to Audubon.
Lo-Ma, behind a wealth of pitching and hitting, beat AHSTW, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley, Riverside and Boyer Valley to finish the regular season. In those games, they gave up no more than four runs while scoring at least eight runs in three of them. Then they opened the district with a really tough matchup against Woodbine, which had won five in a row and was just rounding into form after missing the first week of the season. No worries, they won that by a 10-6 score.
But Coon Rapids-Bayard awaited. The Crusaders were also getting hot at the right time, and Coach John Waddle is well known for having his team playing its best baseball when the postseason arrives. And they were. But so was Lo-Ma. After falling behind 2-1 in the early innings, the Panthers scored two in the fifth, added three in the sixth and held off a late Crusaders rally to win, 6-4.
In one fell swoop, they eliminated one of the great coaches of all-time, a deep pitching staff, a relentless lineup and a team that had the taste and experience of making a state run just last year. Martin Blog Upset Rating: Significant.
2A District 15: Clarinda over Shenandoah
This is another that was merely a No. 3 seed taking down a No. 2, but an upset is an upset is an upset. Shenandoah was the No. 2 seed in the bracket courtesy of their 1-0 victory over the Cardinals one month ago on the opening night of the season. With that said, both of the available pickers yesterday did take Clarinda to win.
The Cardinals had a bit of a rollercoaster ride throughout the season, but they had some dominant wins over Atlantic, Creston and Red Oak, some tight losses to Harlan, St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig and a little bit more momentum entering the postseason. I knew it would be a tight pitcher’s duel, and it was between Clarinda’s Cooper Neal and Shenandoah’s Blake Doyle. Both were good, but the Mustangs bats couldn’t quite keep up with the Cardinals. Martin Blog Upset Rating: Very mild.
2A District 15: Treynor over Tri-Center
The Trojans were the No. 1 seed in the bracket, but Treynor had the experience and knowledge that they beat T-C earlier this year. There were some circumstances and factors, though, in that earlier Treynor win that needed to be talked about. Namely, T-C used up a lot of their pitching the night before in a 14-inning loss to Logan-Magnolia.
Tri-Center had the bye, so they had control over the matchup. They set it up for Kaleb Smith to take a run at it, and he pitched brilliantly in holding the Cardinals to just two runs. The only problem for them is that Drew Petersen was on one again last night. The guy has significant experience in the postseason, and he always seems to bring his best for the biggest games. He did that again last night. Frankly, he might have one of the most significant postseason resumes I’ve ever covered here at KMA. While Trevor and I both picked Treynor to win, I can say that I was torn in making that choice. Martin Blog Upset Rating: Mild to moderate.
2A District 16: Missouri Valley over East Sac County
Missouri Valley thought their season was over early Saturday night. They went home with a 2-1 loss to OABCIG, but later on that night they found out they would, in fact, play on. If you missed it, the Falcons violated some pitch count rules, meaning they would have to forfeit that tight win.
So, Missouri Valley marched on and into a district semifinal with the No. 2 seed East Sac County. The Raiders hadn’t been infallible this season with a 6-6 record entering the postseason, but there was no doubt many saw them as a significant favorite. They had the bye, they had the matchup in their favor and they were playing a team with just one game that ended in a win this season (aside from the forfeit). All East Sac, right? WRONG.
This is baseball, baby. Anything can happen on any given night, and the fact of the matter is, Missouri Valley is the greatest one-win team in the history of high school baseball. They have lost by two runs or less six times and lost another game by three. The only games they were not competitive in were losses to WIC champ Underwood, a team that beat Underwood in Tri-Center and a really strong West Harrison team.
Their loss to OABCIG looked like a rinse-and-repeat and microcosm of the season. A game where they were right in it with a good team, but a game where they just could not quite get over the hump. I think the forfeit win over the Falcons, though, re-energized them. Once you get a glimpse of Heaven’s gates (or the end of their season/careers, in this case), you don’t want to see it again. They came out with their hair on fire, put up some runs early and then held off a late rally. Onward they go. Martin Blog Upset Rating: Significant, but not as much as the records show.
2A District 16: Kuemper Catholic over Underwood
Hey, if you’re a No. 1 seed and you see Kuemper Catholic sitting in your bracket as a No. 4, you got a bad draw, dude. I gotta know: How did Kuemper end up seeded behind OABCIG and East Sac? I know the vote came early in the season, but come on now. I’m no conspiracy theorist, but there might have been some hijinx going on.
Anyway, Kuemper did lose to Underwood two weeks earlier, but it was an 11-10 game where neither side used their ace. Last night, Austin Tigges matched up against Blake Hall, who has been nearly unhittable this year, and he was for quite a bit last night. The problem: The Knights always seem to find that inning in postseason action, and they found it last night.
They put up six runs in the sixth to erase a deficit and take what turned into an insurmountable lead. Now, they’ve inched closer to a return trip to state, and they are in good shape and position to make a run to Des Moines. They’ll likely have a home date on Saturday, and then you toss it all at whomever in the substate final. Anyway…Martin Blog Upset Rating: Mild to moderate.
Phew. That’s seven lower seeds winning in KMAland in one night. What do the tournament gods have in store for us next? One thing I do know, KMA Sports will keep you informed and entertained.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.