(KMAland) -- I found myself with a little extra time on Thursday afternoon, and that means the Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country Preview is here.
2021 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
Before we get into the Rolling Valley’s returning athletes, it’s worth mentioning there are six schools — out of the nine — that list a coach for cross country. Ar-We-Va, Glidden-Ralston and Paton-Churdan do not sponsor XC programs. That leaves Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Harrison and Woodbine. On with it:
COACHES
Boyer Valley: Kent Hall
CAM: Todd Russell
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Elizabeth Larscheid
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Terry Weisenborn
West Harrison: Troy Maasen
Woodbine: Rod Smith
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
Gone from last year is the defending conference champion Kylie Petersen, who ran to a victory by nearly 12 seconds at last year’s meet in Dunlap. Camryn Paulsen of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3rd) and CAM’s Whitney Holaday (7th) and Emily Plagman (9th) are also gone among those in the top 10.
Others that ran at last year’s RVC meet and their finish:
13. Cadence Stephenson, Woodbine
14. Katie Gore, West Harrison
16. Tatum Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
17. Audrey Ireland, Woodbine
So, there were 26 girls runners at the RVC meet last year and only seven of them are gone.
BOYS: WHO’S GONE?
The top senior runner last year at the RVC meet was Woodbine’s Conrad Schafer, who finished in third place. Boyer Valley’s Nathaniel Green (6th) and CAM’s Walker Gettler (8th) are the only other two runners that are gone from last year’s top 10.
Others that ran at last year’s RVC meet and their finish:
15. Clay Roberts, Boyer Valley
That’s it. There were four runners in the top 15 that were seniors, and they were the only seniors in the entire race.
GIRLS: RETURNING TOP 10
These results are from last year’s Rolling Valley Conference meet.
1. Abby Mandel, Sophomore, Boyer Valley: The runner-up last season, Mandel was one of three freshmen in the top 10, posting a time of 24:00.34.
2. Mia South, Sophomore, CAM: Another freshman from last year that ran well at the RVC meet, South placed fourth with a time of 24:49.77.
3. Maci Miller, Senior, Boyer Valley: The Bulldogs lost one of their top two runners and the RVC champion, but they bring back two of the top three runners. Miller ran a 24:53.43 to place fifth.
4. Ella Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: Petersen ran a 25:12.21 for the Spartans on her way to a sixth-place finish.
5. Quinn Grubbs, Junior, Exira/EHK: The multi-talented Grubbs was eighth at last year’s RVC meet, posting a time of 25:28.53.
6. Kylie Neligh, Sophomore, Woodbine: The third freshman in last year’s top 10, Neligh posted a 25:54.66 to finish in 10th.
7. Kate Hansen, Senior, Exira/EHK: Here’s a third Exira/EHK runner in the top seven. Hansen had a time of 26:21.55 to place 11th.
8. Riley Kerger, Senior, Woodbine: Woodbine’s second-ranked returning runner, Kerger had a 26:35.87 to finish in 12th place.
9. Abby Tibken, Junior, CAM: Tibken was 15th at last year’s RVC meet with a time of 28:08.87.
10. Macy Emgarten, Senior, Exira/EHK: And one final Spartan in this top 10. Emgarten ran a 29:33.79 to finish in 18th.
Others:
11. Reagan Harris, Junior, Boyer Valley
12. Haley Harris, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
13. Talia Burkhart, Junior, Boyer Valley
14. Leah Cooper, Senior, Boyer Valley
15. Rachael Olson, Senior, West Harrison
16. Justice Doherty, Senior, Exira/EHK
17. Victoria Miner, Sophomore, Woodbine
18. Valery Coakley, Junior, Woodbine
BOYS: RETURNING TOP 10
These results are from last year’s Rolling Valley Conference meet.
1. Patrick Heffernan, Junior, Boyer Valley: Heffernan posted a dominant 18:55.25 on his home course to win the conference championship.
2. Landon Bendgen, Sophomore, Woodbine: A solid run for the soon-to-be sophomore last fall. Bendgen had a 19:19.78 to finish well ahead of third. And it started a big flurry of great runs in the postseason.
3. Ethan Follmann, Senior, CAM: CAM’s Follmann posted a 20:20.95 to place fourth at last year’s meet.
4. Trey Burgermeyer, Sophomore, Woodbine: Another strong run for a freshman from Woodbine. Burgermeyer had a time of 20:34.99.
5. Treavor Hill-Borger, Junior, Exira/EHK: Hill-Borger returns as a top five runner after a 21:35.73 at the RVC meet.
6. Gavin Clayton, Junior, CAM: Clayton ran ninth for the Cougars last season, posting a 22:18.77.
7. Evan Ten Eyck, Sophomore, Boyer Valley: Another sophomore in last year’s top 10 at the RVC meet, running a 22:29.76 to finish in 10th.
8. Carson Cary, Junior, CAM: The Cougars junior-to-be ran 11th with a time of 22:34.62.
9. Riley Acker, Junior, West Harrison: The top-returning West Harrison runner, Acker had a time of 22:40.76 in 12th.
10. Jack Heistand, Junior, Boyer Valley: A third Boyer Valley runner in the returning top 10, Heistand had a time of 22:45.68 in 13th.
Others:
11. Koleson Evans, Junior, West Harrison
12. Corey Heithoff, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
13. Rylan Ogelsbee, Sophomore, CAM
14. Cale Maas, Junior, CAM
15. Medal Yoc-Fuentes, Junior, Boyer Valley
16. Ben Nichols, Junior, Boyer Valley
17. Aidan Carmody, Senior, Woodbine
18. Luke Ryerson, Senior, Woodbine
19. Ben Bartlett, Sophomore, CAM
20. Micah Stolley, Junior, Woodbine
21. Kylon Reisz, Junior, Woodbine
22. Gunnar Stolz, Junior, West Harrison
23. Brandan Steppuhn, Sophomore, Woodbine
GIRLS: POSTSEASON NOTES
-Mandel had a heck of a finish to her freshman season. After the second-place finish at the RVC meet, she came in 10th place at her district meet and then ran at state, posting a time of 23:15.00 in Fort Dodge to finish in 115th. She was the only girls runner in the RVC to qualify for state.
BOYS: POSTSEASON NOTES
-The RVC champ Heffernan finished 10th at his district in Audubon to advance to the state meet. There he ran 58th with a time of 18:09.60.
-The RVC runner-up Bendgen also had a strong run at districts, advancing to state with a seventh-place finish in Audubon. At state, he took 53rd in a time of 18:04.50. This should make for a fun battle between Heffernan and Bendgen this fall.
GIRLS: WHO’S COMING IN?
By luck of a little Googling, I was able to find that Boyer Valley likely has two pretty solid freshmen runners coming into the mix. At their own RVC meet, Mariah Falkena and Clara Gorham were the top two runners from the league among 8th graders.
Others:
3. Lyndsey Chaney, CAM
4. Charlie Pryor, Woodbine
5. Adyson Lapel, Woodbine
6. Leena James, Woodbine
7. Aubrie McDonald, Woodbine
8. Gracie Bartz, Exira/EHK
9. Ava Garcia, West Harrison
BOYS: WHO’S COMING?
On the boy’s side, it appears Woodbine will have the top incoming freshman in Xander Johnson. Boyer Valley’s Hunter Vega is another that could contend for that top spot.
Others:
3. Wyatt Coenen, Woodbine
4. Cory Weilgus, Woodbine
5. Carter Gruver, Woodbine
6. Leo Sullivan, Woodbine
7. Owen Wingert, Woodbine
8. Cooper Petersen, Boyer Valley
9. Hayden Soma, Boyer Valley
10. Levi Jessen, Exira/EHK
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Here’s one final take for this year’s league…
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton took the team championship last season, and they will likely be the favorite to repeat with four of the top 10 returning runners in the conference. However, it’s also likely to be pretty tight with Boyer Valley bringing back two of the top three runners and two of the top freshmen. Woodbine may be the only other team that can score this year, and it will largely depend on the freshmen on just how low they can go.
CAM and West Harrison bring back a combined three runners and have one incoming freshman that ran at last year’s junior high meet. There could be more that decide to go out, but I’m not in the business of reading minds at this point.
Prediction: Exira/EHK wins by a nose over Boyer Valley.
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Here’s one final take for this year’s league….
Boyer Valley won last year’s meet by three points over CAM and by six points over Woodbine. It was a very tight battle, and I see it being the very same thing again this year. The favorite, though, might very well be the Cougars. They have three of the top eight returning runners compared to Boyer Valley’s three in the top 10 and Woodbine’s three in the top 17.
The big wild card, though, is the huge freshman class Woodbine can bring in. If they can get the spread of their second runner to their third and fourth runner a little tighter, they can win this thing. After all, the Tigers have two of the top four returning runners while Boyer Valley has two of the top seven and CAM two of the top six.
West Harrison could potentially have three returning runners while Coon Rapids-Bayard is bringing back one and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton might add one to their team after running with a solo act a year ago.
Prediction: Let’s go with CAM to win the RVC championship. I almost said Woodbine, but I don’t exactly know how to convert a junior high runner’s time to what they might do one year later at a longer distance.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.