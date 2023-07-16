(KMAland) -- It’s another Sunday, and it’s time for another Sunday Salute to all of the fantastic seniors in KMAland that played for the final time recently.
These 127 seniors listed below suited for the last time in games that were played Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Here we go:
BASEBALL (84)
Lenox (8): It is really special when you can keep eight seniors out for baseball. And that’s what Lenox was able to do. It paid off with a substate final trip where they were more than competitive in a tough loss to Lynnville-Sully. They will definitely miss this group of Samson Adams, Walon Cook, Keigan Kitzman, Caeden David, Xavier Adamson, Aiden Eggert, Trenton Beck and Bryce Pedrick.
Clarinda (7): Phew. This was a big and impressive group. Tadyn Brown, Ronnie Weidman, James McCall, Levi Wise and Kade Engstrand all appeared in at least 20 games this season. Marcus Foster and Anthony Webb are two other seniors that saw some time during the course of the year. It’s definitely a big group that will be missed.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7): Another big senior class with the Warriors losing seven seniors that all started plenty of baseball games this year. They include regulars Carter Brown, Will Larimer, Tylar Lutgen, Scott Kroll, Easton Wheeler, Drake Van Meter and Brody Blake.
Lewis Central (6): The Titans have had a run of senior classes that were just plain dudes. And this year was no different with Payton Fort, Parker Heller, Logan Manz, Ty Thomson, Jack Doolittle and Casey Clair all playing major roles for this year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference champions.
Red Oak (6): This is a group of seniors that reset things for the Red Oak baseball program, putting together a fine season behind their contributions. The regulars — Dawson Bond, Chase Roeder, AJ Schmid, Landon Couse and Braden Woods. Fateen Sealy is the other senior that appeared in two games this season.
West Harrison (6): What a senior group. West Harrison had a dream run in a number of sports, and in baseball they fell just a little bit shy of the state tournament. Sure did look like they were heading to Carroll there for a bit, didn’t it? They will lose Brady Melby, Mason King, Walker Rife, Koleson Evans, Sage Evans and Ethan Garcia, and with it they will lose lots and lots of contribution, wins and leadership.
Central Decatur (5): Central Decatur added a couple seniors this year when Lamoni joined in with them, and it helped pretty, pretty well with the group combining to go undefeated in winning the Pride of Iowa Conference championship. Anyway, Spencer Smith, Kalvin Brown, Cannon Rivera and Jaxson Cornett — two from CD and two from Lamoni — were monstrous in helping them to that POI title. Daniel Payne also appeared in one game and made one start for the Cardinals this season.
Kuemper Catholic (5): A strong five-person senior class that had plenty to do with the Knights getting to state last season. They weren’t far off from making it back-to-back. Cooper Pottebaum, Logan Sibenaller, Trevor Rial, Max Irlmeier and Koby Lampman all started and played in at least 35 games this season.
Moravia (5): Moravia will say goodbye to a strong five-person senior group of Gage Hanes, Matthew Seals, Landon Leffler, Caleb Cook and Caden Spring. Among that group was a lot of offensive contribution, a lot of starts and a lo too pitching.
Sioux City East (5): The Black Raiders will lose another strong group of seniors that inputted plenty on the field and off the field. Lincoln Colling, Brecken Schossow and Kelynn Jacobsen were major offensive pieces on the team while Jacob Denker and Tony Bartels joined with Colling and Schossow as their top pitchers this season.
Abraham Lincoln (4): All four seniors were major contributors for an AL team that had another strong season and pulled a big upset in substate play. They will lose Braydon Lincoln, Bennett Olsen, Owen Wilcoxen and Clayton Smith from this year’s group.
Tri-Center (4): Revin Bruck, Michael Turner, Sean McGee and Tanner Nelson are in this four-person senior class, and some of them made many contributions over the years in a number of different sports. Like, what are we going to do without Tichael Murner, anyway?
Glenwood (3): Glenwood will lose three regular starters from their senior class in Jason Colpitts, Evan Soergel and Risto Lappala. They were all consistent offensive standouts and all pitched at least 10 innings this past season.
St. Albert (3): Three seniors with three major roles in Cael Hobbs, Brendan Monahan and Colton Brennan. It was good to see the Falcons back to where they belong in terms of competing night in and night out, and I would say a lot of it had to do with the health of Monahan and Brennan getting back to normal. All three will be missed.
Ankeny Christian (2): It was another strong season for the Eagles, and they did it with just two seniors on the entire roster. Regular starter Ethan Jacobs had a great season while Tyler Millard also appeared in 14 games and started five.
Bishop Heelan Catholic (2): It gets a little scary when a team has a really strong season, despite a small senior class. Heelan was very, very good, and Shane Sanderson and Eli Otten had plenty to do that as regular starters this year.
LeMars (2): LeMars also says goodbye to two seniors with regular starter Trent Marienau and key reserve Jacob McGill. Marienau was one of their offensive standouts and both spent some time on the mound this year.
Mount Ayr (2): The Raiders were hit by a number of losses before the season even started with several seniors and other major contributors from last year deciding not to go out. Still, Drew Ehlen and Jaixen Frost were there, and they helped Mount Ayr pull off a major upset of Coon Rapids-Bayard in the postseason and advanced to the district final.
Sioux City North (2): Who saw Sioux City North winning the Missouri River Conference? None of the coaches, to be sure. They were picked fifth by the coaches in the preseason, and I doubt that is where they will be picked next year. The Stars lose just two seniors in Frankie Cedillo and Landon Tastad. Cedillo started most every game while Tastad appeared as a reserve in seven games.
SOFTBALL (43)
Sioux City North (7): Seven seniors for North, including regular starters in Carlie Benton, Lauren Clark, Lauren Woods, Ataviah Van Buren and Meara Lytton. It also includes pitcher Madison Green and McKenzie Dekok. That’s a big group that will be difficult to replace.
Creston (5): Creston usually has a pretty good senior group, and that was another season where that was true. Nevaeh Randall broke the single-season KMAland home run record during the Bound era with 21 while Daile Keeler, Jacy Kralik, Caitlin Bruce and Keely Coen were also regulars in the starting lineup. They will be sorely missed.
Logan-Magnolia (5): The Panthers also lose a strong senior class, led by Macanna Guritz, Kattie Troxel, Greylan Hornbeck, Emma Perkins and Cara Ohl all playing a variety of roles. Many of them were regular starters for a team that advanced all the way to a regional final before falling just shy of another state tournament.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5): Sergeant Bluff-Luton loses several regular starters that played major roles. Actually, all five of their seniors did that. They are Ella Skinner, Chloe Buss, Cori Griebel, Elise Evans-Murphy and Regan Herbst. Herbst was one of their standout pitchers while the other four were also major offensive catalysts.
Sioux City East (5): Addyson Junge, Alexys Jones, Raelyn Angerman, Bella Gordon and Alyssa Erick all had fantastic careers for Sioux City East, and they came to an end with their loss in the most recent postseason. It’s another strong group of five that are going to be tough to replace.
Atlantic (3): There were plenty of strong young players surrounding these three seniors, as Ava Rush, Madison Huddleson and Mattie Dvorak wore the Atlantic uniform for the final time. Rush was among the top hitters on the team while Huddleson and Dvorak were also key players in the daily lineup.
Exira/EHK (3): Three seniors from a Spartans team that again moved to a regional final despite losing a strong senior class that year before. They will surely miss the regular contributions of stars Shay Burmeister and Quinn Grubbs and the leadership of Jaici Carlisle.
Twin Cedars (3): Rylee Dunkin, Kisha Reed and Cheyanne Bruns were all important pieces of last year’s state championship team, and they also nearly pushed the Sabers back to Fort Dodge with their major contributions. They are a trio that will never be forgotten within the walls of Twin Cedars.
Woodbine (3): Another Rolling Valley team that will lose some important seniors. The Tigers lose star multi-sport senior Nicole Sherer along with another that will be taking their talents to the next level in Sierra Lantz. Josie Niedermyer also is graduating after appearing in 11 games and starting four this past season.
Griswold (2): Makenna Askeland leaves Griswold as a record-breaking star that will be difficult to replace. And McKenna Wiechman was also a star during her time with the Tigers. These are two very important seniors that leave a lasting legacy with the Tigers softball program.
Glenwood (1): Glenwood loses just one senior in Hayley Kloeckner, who played in 17 games and made nine starts this season. They also have just three juniors, so it was a youthful roster as a whole.
Thomas Jefferson (1): Just one senior will leave this Thomas Jefferson roster, which used 21 different players at the varsity level this season. Amiya Putterbaugh is that lone senior, and she made 12 starts and appeared in 16 games this past season.
Shenandoah (0): Not a single senior to be found on the Shenandoah roster, which probably feels a bit of momentum heading out of the season with a strong postseason showing.