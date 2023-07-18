(KMAland) -- The state baseball and softball tournament got started on Monday, and I didn’t drop a preview blog. My deepest and sincerest apologies on that, but I spent this past weekend (as I did the weekend before) coaching youth baseball.
The 8U team that my middle son Hudson plays on advanced all the way to the state championship game, where they ran out of gas against a very solid team that beat us three times over the course of the weekend. The only team that beat us. Still, this team made up of Shenandoah, Clarinda and Lenox boys came together and played their butts off this weekend with wins over the likes of Iowa City Liberty, Assumption, ADM and Cedar Rapids Prairie. To say I’m proud of what they accomplished this year would be an understatement.
That said, it’s time to turn the focus back on the state baseball and softball tournaments. There are 18 more quarterfinal games today between Carroll, Iowa City and Fort Dodge. We will have coverage from five of them, including two games on the air. Let’s take a look.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS (AT CARROLL)
Beckman Catholic (22-9) vs. Pella Christian (18-16)
Game one in Carroll today at 11:00 has an original matchup (during the Bound era) between a powerhouse program making its 20th state appearance and looking for a seventh state championship and another that just upset the four-time defending state champion Van Meter in a substate final. Can Corbin Westerkamp, who went 7 1/3 no-hit innings against Van Meter in that substate final, pull another trick on a top-ranked/top-seeded team?
West Lyon (24-2) vs. Van Buren County (26-3)
Game two of the day at Merchants Park has another original matchup. West Lyon makes their eighth state tournament appearance and first since 2020 while Van Buren kept the streak of a “Van” team playing in the 2A tournament by making their fourth trip and first since 2016. Both teams are averaging over 9 runs per game, but most state quarterfinals lean heavy on the pitching and defense.
Cascade (24-8) vs. Woodward-Granger (20-5)
A long while back there was a young baseball-playing Derek Martin that got an opportunity to play for Team Iowa in Hawaii. Another member of the team was named Andy Long, who is an assistant coach under his legendary father Mike — now the Woodward-Granger head coach. The Hawks are appearing at state for the first time in school history while Cascade is there for the second straight year and sixth time in school history. This is the first time they’ve played during the Bound era.
Underwood (23-3) vs. Williamsburg (20-19)
The night cap in Carroll can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Underwood making a third appearance at the state tournament. The Eagles have been outstanding all season with wins in 20 of their final 21 heading into their matchup with a Williamsburg squad that they have not played during the Bound era. Williamsburg is making their fourth trip to state in school history, joining the 1962 state runner-up as well as the 2003 and 2013 clubs. They basically go every 10 years now. We’ve got the call tonight at 7:00 on KMA-FM 99.1.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS (AT IOWA CITY)
Johnston (33-8) vs. Iowa City Liberty (23-17)
This Johnston crew might have a little something cooking, as they make their annual trip to the state tournament. The Dragons have won two of the last three state championships in 4A, appeared in 21 state tournaments and have been among the final eight for eight straight seasons. Iowa City Liberty is now 2 for 2 in appearing at state tournaments after knocking off Prairie in their substate final. It’s the second straight year these two have met in the state quarterfinal at 11:30 AM on a Tuesday. Johnston won 6-3 last year.
Dowling Catholic (26-11) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (30-6)
Dowling Catholic makes a 22nd state appearance after finishing as last year’s state runner-up. Dallas Center-Grimes is in their ninth state tournament, but it’s their first as a Class 4A program. It’s also the fourth time the programs have played during the Bound era with Dowling winning in 2009 and 2013 and DC-G winning in 2012.
Southeast Polk (28-14) vs. Cedar Falls (27-14)
Another story time with Derek Martin. The head coach of Southeast Polk’s sixth state tournament team (and first since 2019) was an assistant coach for the Denison-Schleswig Monarchs I played for from 1999 through 2002. Scot Surprenant is one of the finest human beings you’ll ever know — if you know him — and is really, really great driver of suburbans filled with high school kids. It was an honor to be the passenger in many of those drives. Anyway, Cedar Falls makes their third trip to state and first since 2020. It’s the second time they’ve played during the Bound era and the second time this season. Cedar Falls beat Southeast Polk in Norway, 5-1, back on June 3rd. Now, they take this show to Iowa City.
Iowa City High (30-12) vs. Ames (29-13)
It’s shocking to me that these two programs have only played one other time during the Bound era. Let’s get a Cy-Hawk Showdown annual series going, fellas. Iowa City High was an 11-10 winner over Ames on June 10th, 2017, and they haven’t played since or before that (at least during the Bound era). Ames makes their first state tournament appearance in school history while Iowa City High makes their second straight and third appearance in the last four years. Ames, of course, is coming off their upset win over top-ranked Ankeny Centennial in their substate final.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS (AT FORT DODGE)
Davenport Assumption (32-6) vs. Saydel (23-6)
On to Fort Dodge, where Assumption and Saydel open things today at 11:00. The Knights are a power in Class 3A, and I’ve called several of their games against KMAland opponents. Today, they meet Saydel for the third time during the Bound era, and they’ve won both of their previous meetings, 11-0 and 12-0, in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Wahlert Catholic (31-8) vs. Benton (28-14)
Wahlert and Benton will get started on an adjacent field at 11:30 this morning, and they will meet for the first time during the Bound era. Wahlert has really had a dominant season with an average win of by more than six runs while Benton has +2.5 run differential on average.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS (AT FORT DODGE)
Regina Catholic (27-8) vs. Northeast (22-11)
The defending state champions from Regina are now the hunted after a somewhat surprising run to the state title last year. They’ll get a Northeast team they’re pretty familiar with, playing them 11 times during the Bound era. Regina won last June in their last meeting, and they also beat them in June 2021. They’ve won six of the last seven meetings and eight of the 11 total.
Lisbon (34-7) vs. Interstate 35 (25-12)
Interstate 35 has been a state tournament program for quite a long while now, dating back to when we covered them as members of the Pride of Iowa Conference. They take on Lisbon for the first time in Bound history in a 2A state quarterfinal.
Van Meter (34-5) vs. Missouri Valley (29-3)
The Lady Reds are back in Fort Dodge for the third time in school history, and Trevor Maeder is all over this one. This might not be the last time we see Audrie Kohl, Emerson Anderson and company make that voyage to Fort Dodge. They’ve never played Van Meter during the Bound era. Hear the game on KMA-FM 99.1 at 3:00.
Central Springs (25-5) vs. West Monona (30-6)
Dan ‘the Man’ Thompson leads another team to a state tournament. The Logan-Magnolia head wrestling coach also has the Midas touch when it comes to softball, leading his West Monona team to Fort Dodge. Central Springs is an annual state contender, so they will have a tough one on their hands at 3:30 this afternoon. It’s the first time they’ve played during the Bound era.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS (AT FORT DODGE)
Martensdale-St. Marys (25-6) vs. St. Edmond (23-11)
The St. Edmond program gets to play in front of their fans again this week, but they’ll have to try to match up with the top team in the state. Martensdale-St. Marys is back after a state semifinal appearance last year, and they are looking incredible heading into the tournament with three consecutive shutouts in the postseason. This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era.
Wayne (21-8) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (25-1)
What do you know? It’s another Pride of Iowa Conference stalwart making it to state one year after losing a generational pitcher. Wayne just keeps on trucking, and that truck is usually pointed towards Fort Dodge. They have met Remsen St. Mary’s one time during the Bound era, claiming a 7-2 win over the Hawks in this very round two years ago.
North Linn (36-6) vs. Sigourney (26-4)
North Linn is another program that is always playing in a state tournament of every kind. They meet Sigourney for the first time during the Bound era, and it’s going to be fun to see how this powerful offense matches up with the most dominant pitcher in the state, Carly Goodwin. This is the first time these two programs have played during the Bound era.
Southeast Warren (25-6) vs. Clarksville (28-1)
Last year’s state runner-up from Southeast Warren is looking to make another deep run with Alivia Ruble firing in the circle and other girls pounding balls out of the park all around her. She tossed a no-hitter against Exira/EHK in the regional final and will try to match up with a Clarksville team averaging nearly 10 runs per game. They’ve also got a pretty fantastic pitcher themselves, as you might expect (Cailyn Hardy). It’s the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era.
Enjoy the games!
