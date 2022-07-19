(KMAland) -- Another day with state baseball and softball quarterfinals all over the place. Here's a rundown of the 18 for Tuesday.
Class 3A State Softball Quarterfinals
These are the remaining two quarterfinals that didn’t get in yesterday, and they will begin at 11:00 and 11:30.
Davenport Assumption (34-8) vs. Ballard (16-20): This is the first matchup between the two programs during the Bound era, and it marks the 12th time Assumption has been in the state tournament. They were champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Ballard, meanwhile, makes their first trip in five years, their fifth overall appearance and get to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their one state championship.
Williamsburg (32-10) vs. Sioux Center (22-9): These two have also never met in the short history of QuikStats/Varsity Bound/Bound. Williamsburg is back for a third straight year and fifth overall and hope to improve on last year’s third-place finish. Sioux Center is only in Fort Dodge for the second time and the first since 2017.
Class 2A State Softball Quarterfinals
Class 2A will take the field today at 1:00, 1:30, 3:00 and 3:30, and you might be able to hear half of them on KMA-FM 99.1. Actually, there is no might about it.
North Union (32-3) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (25-8): Welcome back to state for Louisa-Muscatine, which is here for the fourth time and second in three years. All four of their trips have come since 2018. North Union is in the state tournament for the sixth time and second consecutive year. They’ve never met in the Bound era.
Logan-Magnolia (28-0) vs. Wilton (26-6): I’ve got this one on KMA-FM 99.1, and it’s a rematch from the 2018 state tournament when the Panthers beat Wilton in a consolation game, 4-3. I was there. It was hot. Lo-Ma is in Fort Dodge for the sixth time and first since 2018 while Wilton is also here for the sixth time. They were also in Fort Dodge just last season.
Central Springs (31-1) vs. Mount Ayr (17-9): Trevor has the play-by-play of this one on KMA-FM 99.1. Mount Ayr is at state for the third time in four years and fourth time in school history. What a run they’ve been on of late, and they will take their shot at a beast. The Panthers are in Fort Dodge for the ninth time and have gone to each of the last eight years.
Regina Catholic (21-11) vs. Van Meter (30-9): This is another original matchup. Regina has been to state nine times in school history, but it’s their first appearance since 2018. They won the 2011, 2015 and 2017 state championships. Their 2013 team is most well-known for a marathon opening game with defending stat champion and eventual state runner-up Treynor. And then their coach had some choice comments afterwards. #NeverForget. Van Meter, meanwhile, just keeps on finding things to go to state in. This is the third appearance for the Bulldogs, but it’s their first in six years.
Class 1A State Softball Quarterfinals
We’re calling this the class of the KMAland Conference school. Three of the four games includes one of them, and we will have coverage from those. They start at 5:00 and continue with games at 5:30, 7:00 and 7:30.
North Linn (32-8) vs. Newman Catholic (25-9): This is the only game without a KMAland conference in it. It’s the first meeting between the two well-known 1A schools. North Linn is making their fourth straight appearance and hope to win their third title during that time. They also played for the state title in 2020. As for Newman….hello, Newman. It’s their fifth state tournament appearance and second in the last three years.
Remsen St. Mary’s (27-2) vs. Southeast Warren (23-4): Southeast Warren has one of the biggest numbers you’re going to find when it comes to state tournament appearances. They’ve been to 16 state tournaments, but they only decided to start going again last year when they finished third. A lot of the parts remain from that team. Remsen, St. Mary’s will be no slouch, as they are back at state for a second straight year and fifth time in school history. The two programs have never played.
Newell-Fonda (35-4) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-3): Two of the biggest traditional 1A powers in softball square off in a quarterfinal tonight. It’s the third time they’ve played since 2009, and they’ve all been in the state tournament. Newell-Fonda won in 2009, 3-2, while Martensdale-St. Marys won, 5-2, in 2016. The Blue Devils make their 10th state appearance, but it’s their first since 2018. The 2012 champs match up with a Mustangs program that has been to state 14 times now. They are the defending state champs and also won the title in 2008.
Lisbon (35-4) vs. Twin Cedars (26-3): These two programs have never met up, but they will later on tonight in the final quarterfinal. Twin Cedars has been growing and growing to the point where they are back at state for the first time since 1976. Lisbon didn’t have to wait as long to make their 10th state appearance, as they were last in Fort Dodge in 2020. They are the 1994, 1995 and 1996 state champs.
Class 2A State Baseball Quarterfinals
These are listed in order of start times, which are 11:00, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:00.
Estherville-Lincoln Central (31-2) vs. Interstate 35 (24-6): Have they ever played? Of course not. Another original matchup, and that’s what I like to see. E-LC is back at state for the fourth time and first since 2018 with all of the appearances coming since 2008. Estherville also went to state in 1987. The former Pride of Iowa Conference school, I-35, had some great teams during their run in the KMAland conference. They last went to state in 2010 to cap off a three-year run of appearances. This is their fifth state tournament qualification.
Cascade (20-5) vs. Mid-Prairie (18-10): Cascade and Mid-Prairie are well-acquainted with one another. The two have played nine times during the Bound era, and that includes a 3-0 Cascade win from earlier this June. Mid-Prairie, though, has won two of the last three. Those are the only Mid-Prairie wins in the series during the Bound era. This is the fifth time Cascade has played at state, but it is their first appearance since 2015. Mid-Prairie won a 2004 state championship and are at state for the sixth time and second in the last three years.
Beckman Catholic (24-13) vs. Dike-New Hartford (26-3): While the two teams have not played in the Bound era, Beckman Catholic is quite familiar with state tournament games. This is their 19th state appearance, but it is their first since their 2017 state championship. They also won titles in 2013, 2012, 2000, 1986 and 1968. Dike-New Hartford didn’t go to state, ever, until 2020. This is their second appearance in the last three years.
Van Meter (36-0) vs. Kuemper Catholic (20-16): We’ll have Nick Stavas camped out at this one, tweeting away @nickstavas. Kuemper is probably one of the few in the state that has a winning record against Van Meter during the Bound era. They only played once, though, and it was a 5-3 Kuemper win in a state quarterfinal back on July 24th, 2017. I was also there for that one. Good game, really. The three-time defending state champion Bulldogs would like to avenge that loss in their 10th state appearance. If they can win three this week, it’ll be their fifth state championship (2003 was the other). Kuemper is in their 10th state tournament, and they’ve gone all the way to the championship in their last two (2016, 2017). This is on their home field, which they last accomplished in 2001.
Class 4A State Baseball Quarterfinals
These are also in order of their start times: 11:30, 2:00, 5:00 and 7:30.
Johnston (33-4) vs. Iowa City Liberty (21-19): The beast that is Johnston. They are at the state tournament for the 20th time and hope to bounce back from last year’s state runner-up finish and join their 2020, 2017, 2013 and 2008 teams in winning a state championship. Iowa City Liberty is a new school that has never been to state. Well, until now. The two programs have also never had the pleasure of meeting.
Waukee (27-11) vs. Waukee Northwest (26-12): Oh, really? Some Waukee on Waukee crime here. The two played earlier this year on May 26th, and it was Waukee taking 8-7 and 5-1 wins. It is Waukee’s 10th state tournament appearance and third straight. Waukee Northwest, of course, makes their state debut today.
Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-8) vs. Dowling Catholic (25-14): Your classic Cedar Rapids vs. West Des Moines battle here in the 4A state quarters. Prairie beat Dowling last year in this very same round. Dowling would like to not have that happen again. Prairie? Well, they would. Prairie is here for the fifth time and second year in a row. They also went back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017, winning the title in 2016. Dowling is quite rich with tradition, as they’ve appeared in 21 state tournaments with state titles in 2011, 2001, 1999, 1989 and 1988. Big ups to them for all of that. Good luck today.
Iowa City High (31-8) vs. Indianola (26-12): These two programs have never faced. Never, ever, ever. Unless, of course, it came before Bound became a thing. Anyway, the winner gets to keep the “I” to start their name. The loser has to forego the letter and go by Owa City High or Ndianola from here on out. Iowa City High is making their seventh state appearance and second in the last three years, although they held off on the whole state-qualifying thing for 17 years between 2003 and 2020. Indianola hasn’t been to state since 2010. It’s their fourth state tournament appearance.
