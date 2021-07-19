(KMAland) -- Welcome to a new week and welcome to another area district football preview.
2021 CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
The Iowa High School Athletic Association changed things up for the next two-year district cycle. With the newfangled class setup, we have a 4A district with five team that were in 3A last year and one that was in 4A. Here’s a look at the teams, the records and the districts or groups from last season:
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 2-6 overall (Class 3A District 9)
Fort Dodge Dodgers — 3-5 overall (Class 4A Group 1)
LeMars Bulldogs — 1-6 overall (Class 3A District 1)
Spencer Tigers — 6-3 overall (Class 3A District 1)
Storm Lake Tornadoes — 3-6 overall (Class 3A District 1)
Webster City Lynx — 9-1 overall (Class 3A District 2)
Here we have two teams with winning marks last season, another pair with at least three wins and a combined 24-27 record. In terms of toughness, based merely on last year’s results, I would put this district middle of the road.
COACHES
Denison-Schleswig: Kamari Cotton-Moya
Fort Dodge: Nik Moser
LeMars: Gabe Tardive (2 postseason appearances)
Spencer: Jim Tighe (9 postseason appearances)
Storm Lake: Rudy Wieck (1 postseason appearance)
Webster City: Bob Howard (27 postseason appearances — 1 with Scranton, 2 with Sigourney, 13 with Sigourney-Keota)
This is quite the group. You’ve got a Moser, a Tighe, a Wieck and a Howard in the district. Those are all pretty famous names in the world of Iowa high school football coaching. Add in a former All-Big 12 performer in Cotton-Moya, who is in his first year, and I might say this is one of the most famous group of coaches — or at least coaches’ names — in these previews.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Carson Peterson, Senior, Fort Dodge: Peterson is easily the most prolific passer returning in the district. He had 1,083 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Dodgers last season.
2. Joshua Steffen, Junior, Storm Lake: The Tornadoes split snaps last season, but Steffen threw for 462 yards and two touchdowns.
3. David Soto, Senior, Storm Lake: Soto was the other end of the Storm Lake duo, throwing for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Other QB notes:
-The Monarchs lose their quarterback in Carter Wessel, and the only returning player with a pass attempt and listed at QB from last year is senior Hunter Emery, who attempted eight passes as a junior.
-All three Webster City players that attempted a pass last season were seniors. The new QB — at least to me — is up in the air. Get it?
-It might also be worth pointing out Fort Dodge junior Connor Carver, who threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 27 attempts a year ago.
-LeMars loses starting quarterback Carter Arens to graduation. Senior Tyler Iverson looks to be the heir apparent after throwing for 76 yards on 20 attempts as a junior.
-Storm Lake may actually have a trio at QB. Junior Jake Eddie was very efficient in his sophomore season with 127 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts.
-Spencer had a senior quarterback last season, too. They don’t throw the ball a lot, but they will have to replace Jackson Dewitt. The only player that is back that threw a pass is a receiver — senior Karter Petzenhauser.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. CJ Hisler, Junior, Webster City: The Webster City rushing attack is so prolific that Hisler was their third-leading rusher a season ago, yet he still leads the district among returning backs. Hisler had 565 yards and five touchdowns on 87 carries in 2020.
2. Elijah Dougherty, Junior, LeMars: Dougherty put up 431 yards on just 93 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season.
3. Jaxson Hildebrand, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: This is a big, bad dude. Hildebrand was the Monarchs’ top rusher last season, carrying 103 times for 407 yards and three touchdowns. It may or may not be a new system, but he’ll get his touches.
4. Angel Godoy, Senior, Storm Lake: A defensive tackle on one side and a fullback on the other, Godoy had 303 yards and a touchdown last season for the Tornadoes.
5. Eduardo Sanchez, Senior, Storm Lake: Sanchez averaged 8.0 yards per carry in his junior year, carrying 28 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
6. Connor Hanson, Junior, Webster City: Another Webster City junior back, Hanson had 219 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries, averaging 6.1 per tote.
7. Jon Presswood, Senior, Fort Dodge: Fort Dodge loses a 1,000-yard rusher so the chances figure to be there for someone. Presswood is their top-returning rusher with 175 on the ground last season.
8. David Soto, Senior, Storm Lake: The senior QB, Soto had 157 yards and three touchdowns last season.
9. Joshua Steffen, Junior, Storm Lake: The other QB, Steffen put up 145 yards on just 27 attempts (5.4 per carry).
10. Jaxon Cherry, Sophomore, Webster City: There were two Jaxon Cherrys listed in Varsity Bound last season. One was listed as a freshman with 65 yards and a touchdown while the other had 63 yards and a touchdown. Through a little research, it appears Cherry is one guy and a sophomore that had 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns last year.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top five returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Javion Jondle, Junior, Fort Dodge: The Dodgers will have the best passing attack in the district, and Jondle figures to be a big part of it. He had 31 grabs for 407 yards and six touchdowns a season ago.
2. CJ Hisler, Junior, Webster City: Webster City doesn’t throw a lot, but when they do they usually hit some big ones. Hisler averaged 23.1 yards per catch, finishing with nine receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown.
3. Beau Boeckman, Senior, Storm Lake: Boeckman was Storm Lake’s second receiving option last year and figures to be the guy this year. He had 194 yards receiving on 17 grabs while scoring one touchdown.
4. Matthew Weltz, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs’ top-returning receiver is Weltz, who had 110 yards on 13 receptions last season.
5. Bradley Vodraska, Senior, Fort Dodge: Vodraska’s 12 receptions last season led to 94 yards. He’s likely to get plenty more touches this season.
Also:
-LeMars seniors Reece Spieler and Derek Allen combined on 19 receptions for 152 yards last season.
-Spencer senior Karter Petzenhauser pulled in five balls for 55 yards and a touchdown.
-Denison-Schleswig junior back Jaxson Hildebrand finished with 86 yards on two receptions. Teammates Aiden Schuttinga, Carson Seuntjens and Colin Reis should figure into more of a role this year, as all three had at least five receptions.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Jamin Stuhr, Senior, Webster City: The top-returning tackler in the district is listed as a defensive end. Stuhr had 7.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks among 53.0 total tackles last year.
2. Skyler Scott, Junior, Webster City: Scott posted 44.5 total tackles, finishing with 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
3. Connor Hanson, Junior, Webster City: Another from Webster City. Hanson had 43.5 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss.
4. Devon Stoakes, Senior, Webster City: Oh yeah, they’re going to be real good here. Stoakes finished with 42.0 total tackles and put up 2.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks.
5. Cadence Hofmeyer, Senior, Spencer: Finally, someone not from Webster City. Hofmeyer posted 41.5 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
6. Jake Erickson, Senior, Fort Dodge: The top-returning tackler for the Dodgers, Erickson finished last season with 38.0 total tackles.
7. Michael Jordan, Senior, Spencer: “I’m back.” Jordan is back and had 35.5 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.
8. Brayden Deboer, Senior, LeMars: Deboer is the top-returning LeMars tackler, finishing with 34.0 total tackles and 1.0 TFL last year.
9. Beau Boeckman, Senior, Storm Lake: The Storm Lake cornerback had 33.5 tackles and 2.0 TFLs in his junior season.
10. Jaxson Hildebrand, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: Denison-Schleswig’s top-returning tackler is Hildebrand, who is going to be a major, major player for them this year. He had 30.0 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks a year ago.
11. Ty McKinney, Junior, Webster City: The likely new QB/spinner back was a big defensive standout for the Lynx last year, too. He had 28.5 total tackles, including 26 solos.
12. Eduardo Sanchez, Senior, Storm Lake: Sanchez posted 27.5 tackles and 2.0 TFLs last season for the Tornadoes.
13. Wyatt Leininger, Senior, Spencer: A defensive tackle, Leininger had 9.5 tackles for loss among his 27.0 total tackles.
14. Angel Godoy, Senior, Storm Lake: Godoy had 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack among his 24.0 total tackles.
14. CJ Hisler, Junior, Webster City: There’s that man again. Hisler had 23.0 tackles and 2.0 TFLs as a safety in his sophomore year.
16. Evan Johnson, Senior, Spencer: This might be the new Spencer QB. Johnson played plenty of safety last year with 23.0 tackles and 2.0 TFLs.
16. Colin Reis, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Reis had a strong year on defense with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks among 23.0 total takedowns.
18. Kyzer Stanley, Senior, Webster City: The Lynx continue to light up this board. Stanley had 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among 22.5 total tackles last year.
19. David Soto, Senior, Storm Lake: Soto posted 22.0 tackles and 2.0 TFLs last season as a junior.
20. Pry’Shayn Mosley, Senior, Fort Dodge: Mosley had 21.0 tackles of his own and finished the season with 2.0 TFLs.
Others of note:
-Reece Spieler, Senior, LeMars: 17.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Brady Boell, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: 16.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Tyler Iverson, Senior, LeMars: 15.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Kaden Lynch, Senior, Fort Dodge: 15.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Ben Egli, Senior, Fort Dodge: 14.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL
-Logan Huckfelt, Junior, Spencer: 14.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Colllin Glesne, Senior, Fort Dodge: 11.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Jaxon Cherry, Sophomore, Webster City: 6.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
That’s 28 names with Webster City bringing back eight of them. Fort Dodge and Spencer both have five while Storm Lake has four and Denison-Schleswig and LeMars three apiece.
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team that played district football in 2020:
-Denison-Schleswig (4): Brady Boell (2nd Team DL), Jaxson Hildebrand (2nd Team Off. At-Large), Colin Reis (Honorable Mention Defense), Matthew Weltz (2nd Team DB)
-Fort Dodge (NA)
-LeMars (3): Elijah Dougherty (Honorable Mention), Reece Spieler (Honorable Mention), Brandon VanderSluis (First Team)
-Spencer (4): Blake Blazek (First Team P), Cadence Hofmeyer (Honorable Mention), Wyatt Leininger (First Team DL), Karter Petzenhauser (First Team DB)
-Storm Lake (3): Beau Boeckman (First Team CB), Keegan Miller (Honorable Mention C), Eddy Sanchez (Honorable Mention LB)
-Webster City (5): Connor Hanson (First Team DL), Beau Klaver (Honorable Mention OL), Truman Klein (First Team OL), Tyler McKinney (Honorable Mention), Jamin Stuhr (First Team DE)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take fo reach team, listen in the order of which I think they will finish:
Webster City: Pretty difficult to pick against the Lynx. First, they’re good every single year, and that’s not going to change. Second, they have so much returning on defense and up front. They’re not only a district favorite, they’re among the favorites in the class.
Fort Dodge: The Dodgers aren’t going to make things easy on them, though. This is a team that brings back a high quality quarterback, plenty of defense and a roster teeming with depth. The new 4A should do them quite well.
Storm Lake: I’m going to take a little chance on the Tornadoes here. They have all their QBs coming back, plenty of their rushing attack and enough on defense and up front that I think they will be ready to take a step this year.
Spencer: The offense is a question mark, but they will definitely be strong on defense. While the offense finds their way, the defense should keep them above water.
Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs lost a strong senior class and are working through a new system and head coach. However, I think there’s still enough there that they can certainly contend with much of the league and wouldn’t be surprised if I’m off by a spot or two.
LeMars: The Bulldogs return the least, and they’re coming off a 1-6 season. They do have some nice pieces still in the fold, but this is another team that we will have to wait and see on.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.