(KMAland) -- The second day of the state baseball and softball tournament was pretty, pretty good, huh?
There were 11 games between Fort Dodge, Carroll and Iowa City that were decided by two runs or less. There were four games that went extra innings. Three of the four Class 2A baseball games were one-run games. The only exception was Underwood doing the dang thing for the first time in school history. Everything in 1A softball seemed close, including two POI teams moving on to semifinals to face one another.
Let’s see if day three can live up to day two by taking a look at all 19 games between those three sites today.
BASEBALL: IOWA STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 1A — Remsen St. Mary’s (30-2) vs. Lynnville-Sully (29-1)
Two teams with a combined three losses is exactly how I like my state semifinals to look. Remsen St. Mary’s is aiming to get back to the state championship game after finishing second a year ago. Lynnville-Sully, meanwhile, played for the championship in 1990 (and lost). They did win the 1988 state championship, though. This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era.
Class 1A — Kingsley-Pierson (28-2) vs. Lisbon (26-4)
This is also the first time these two programs have played during the Bound era. Kingsley-Pierson has never played in a state championship game while Lisbon last played for a championship in 2018 (and lost). They did, however, win the 1994 state title, joining the Denison Monarchs in that grouping.
Class 3A — North Polk (28-5) vs. Carlisle (23-12)
This is not an original matchup. Not in the least. The two have met 16 times during the Bound era, including two games this year. North Polk won both of those games, 7-3 and 2-0, to run their win streak against Carlisle to seven. Another big streak is on the line. In North Polk’s last three state tournament trips (2012, 2013, 2014), they made it to the championship game. They also went in 1998 and 2006, and their 2014 championship remains their only one. Carlisle looks to make the state final for the third time in school history, joining the 2003 champion and the 2016 runner-up.
Class 3A — Wahlert Catholic (30-13) vs. Western Dubuque (34-9)
This is the 21st matchup between the two programs since Bound became a thing. Wahlert leads that series by an 11-9 margin, but the two teams have split the last four games and split their two games this year. Wahlert won 6-5 on June 16th while Western Dubuque won 8-7 on June 29th. Oh, man. This one has me excited. Wahlert has been to one state championship game (a runner-up finish in 2021) while Western Dubuque is the defending state champion and also finished second in 2006.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation — Remsen St. Mary’s (25-2) vs. St. Edmond (23-12)
These two teams lost to Pride of Iowa Conference opponents yesterday and now finish out their seasons against one another. St. Edmond holds the Bound-era advantage, 5-3, including a 2-1 win earlier this year on June 3rd, which snapped a three-game losing skid to the Hawks.
Consolation — Southeast Warren (25-7) vs. Sigourney (26-5)
Not exactly how Southeast Warren saw this one playing out. They were hoping to be in the state semifinals tonight. Instead, they finish their season against one of the state’s most dominant pitchers, Carly Goodwin of Sigourney, who had North Linn on the ropes. Southeast Warren did get nine runs off Goodwin in a state quarterfinal in 2021 (a 9-6 win). Sigourney also beat the Warhawks in June 2012. So, this is the rubber match, of sorts.
Semifinal — Martensdale-St. Marys (26-6) vs. Wayne (22-8)
The 33rd meeting between the two Pride of Iowa Conference rivals during the Bound era and third this season. The Blue Devils have the 22-10 edge in Bound history, but it’s 1-1 this year. Wayne won 2-0 back on May 25th to give MSTM their only conference loss of the season. The Blue Devils did get that loss back with an 8-2 win on June 15th. The rubber match sends the winner to the state championship game.
Semifinal — Clarksville (29-1) vs. North Linn (37-6)
This marks the first time during the Bound era that these two programs have met. The winner plays for the state championship.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation — Missouri Valley (29-4) vs. West Monona (30-7)
These two programs are quite familiar with one another. They’ve played 9 times during the Bound era with West Monona winning each of the three matchups in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Missouri Valley won the first six matchups in 2007, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Now, the Lady Reds look to end their season with a W over Dan Thompson’s Spartans. Hear it on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder at 1:00 PM.
Consolation — Lisbon (34-8) vs. Northeast (22-12)
This is Round 14 between Lisbon and Northeast during the Bound era, but it’s the first time they’ve played since 2019. Lisbon has a slight 7-6 edge in the series, and they won that last meeting in 2019. However, the two have split the last four matchups.
Semifinal — Regina Catholic (28-8) vs. Interstate 35 (26-12)
Regina kept their back-to-back state championship hopes alive with a walk-off win over Northeast on Tuesday. I-35 was also a 9-5 winner over Lisbon in their own state quarterfinal. This is the first time the two have met during the Bound era.
Semifinal — Van Meter (35-5) vs. Central Springs (26-5)
A heavyweight showdown in a state semifinal with Macy Blomgren coming off of a terrific performance in Van Meter’s win over Missouri Valley yesterday. Central Springs, meanwhile, has Cooper Klaahsen coming off one of her own. This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation — Benton (28-15) vs. Saydel (23-7)
The final Class 3A consolation pits Benton against Saydel today. It’s the second time the two programs have played during the Bound era. Benton won the previous matchup on June 10th, 2017 by a 10-0 final.
Semifinal — Williamsburg (34-9) vs. Estherville Lincoln Central (32-3)
Both teams scored 11 runs on Monday in their state quarterfinal wins. ELC took an 11-3 victory over Davis County while Williamsburg put out an 11-1 win over Albia. If they both score 11 today, they will make them play extra innings. It’s the first matchup between the two during the Bound era.
Semifinal — Assumption (33-6) vs. Wahlert Catholic (32-8)
Both teams were shutout winners on Monday. Assumption beat Saydel by a 5-0 score while Wahlert rolled to a 10-0 win over Benton. This is the second time the two have played this year, as they met on June 17th at the West Delaware Tournament. On that day, Assumption was a 6-2 victor. We’ll see what this day looks like.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal — Fort Dodge (32-9) vs. Winterset (26-12)
This marks the 11th time Fort Dodge and Winterset will square off during the Bound era. Fort Dodge has won 7 of the previous 10 games, but Winterset won the last one in June of 2022 to snap a five-game Dodgers win streak in the series. This figures to be outstanding.
Semifinal — Norwalk (32-9) vs. North Scott (27-11)
Norwalk and North Scott are set to meet for the third time during the Bound era. The last time they played, though, was all the way back in June 2016. Norwalk won that game, 12-1, and also won the year before, 7-2. Both were impressive in their quarterfinal wins with North Scott winning 7-4 over North Polk and Norwalk rolling to a 12-2 win over Western Dubuque.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal — Ankeny Centennial (34-5) vs. Southeast Polk (31-9)
We are on to matchup No. 12 between these two schools since 2016. Southeast Polk has won 8 of the previous 11 meetings, but Ankeny Centennial won the last of those. That was, however, on the same day that Southeast Polk beat them for the 8th time in 10 tries. This is a rubber match for the season, and the winner gets a shot at the belt.
Semifinal — Pleasant Valley (31-9) vs. Muscatine (33-6)
Funny how this works out. On one side of the 5A bracket, it’s the center of Iowa. On the other, it’s the east side. This is the 42nd matchup between the two programs during the Bound era. They’ve already met twice this season with Pleasant Valley winning on June 24th (2-1) and June 26th (8-5). Muscatine, however, did win last year’s state tournament quarterfinal, 4-0.
Enjoy the games!
