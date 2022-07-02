(KMAland) -- Is it just me or did the weather forecast suddenly clear up? I thought we were headed to a disaster, but — knock on wood — things are looking up. With that said, let’s take a look at the 25 KMAland-relevant district baseball games on tap for today.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2
Essex (0-13) at Woodbine (19-4): This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. Woodbine has one of the best pitching staffs in the area, allowing just 3.7 runs per game. Essex has averaged just 1.1 runs per game. Yes, the Tigers are a pretty heavy favorite here, but that’s why they play the games. You can hear it on our KMAX-Stream today.
Fremont-Mills (12-7) vs. Riverside (5-17) at Woodbine: The Corner Conference regular season champion (Fremont-Mills) may have their hands full in this one despite the Riverside record. The Bulldogs are growing and competing more and more by the year under Coach Cole Chapin, and they have a couple strong arms they can turn to in this situation. The Knights, though, have to feel good about their 1-2 punch on the mound, too, with Kyler Owen (37.2 IP, 1.12 ERA) and Braden Turpin (33 IP, 2.12 ERA). This is just the second time the two programs have played in the Bound era. F-M won the first time, 18-15, on July 6th, 2020. This is also on the KMAX-Stream tonight.
East Mills (6-12) at St. Albert (16-15): The defending state champions, St. Albert has had their ups and downs this season, but this is their time of the year. The Falcons and Wolverines have never met during the Bound era, and that changes on KMA-FM 99.1 today. Freshman Ryan Sayers (.370/.444/.389) has had a strong year for East Mills at the plate while DJ Weilage (.383/.458/.553) has had a breakout in his senior summer.
Sidney (9-9) vs. West Harrison (14-6) at St. Albert: These two teams have already played twice this season, and West Harrison came out on top in both of them, winning 11-0 and 15-0 on June 18th and May 16th, respectively. They’ve actually played eight times since 2017 — seven of those being Hawkeye wins. Sidney’s lone victory was on May 30th, 2018.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12
Moulton-Udell (0-19) at Sigourney (17-5): The two programs have not met during the Bound era, and the numbers clearly favor Sigourney. Not just the records, but Moulton-Udell has struggled through the season in averaging just 1.5 runs per game while giving up 15.5. Sigourney, meanwhile, is averaging 10.1 runs per game. Here’s something wild: Moulton-Udell hasn’t inputted a single pitching stat all year. I’m not sure that’s legal.
Melcher-Dallas (9-14) vs. Wayne (9-11) at Sigourney: The two programs have been meeting in early June dating back to 2009, and Wayne holds an advantage of six wins in nine tries. However, Melcher-Dallas did win the matchup earlier this season, 10-6, on June 8th. That snapped a run of five straight wins by Wayne. Both teams have some pretty good pitching options with Kenton Prunty (36 IP, 2.92 ERA) and Strait Jacobsen (39.2 IP, 3.53 ERA) for Wayne and Owen Suntken (34 IP, 3.09 ERA) for Melcher-Dallas.
Seymour (4-13) at Moravia (18-6): The two Bluegrass Conference teams meet for the second time this season and the 15th time during the Bound era. Moravia won the matchup, 10-2, earlier this season, but Seymour was a winner exactly one year ago. That snapped a run of 12 straight wins for the Mohawks in the series. For a 1A school, it’s incredible how many different arms have received innings this year for the Mohawks. Fourteen different players have made at least two appearances on the mound. That’s led by junior Gage Hanes (11 appearances, 33 IP, 3.18 ERA).
Southeast Warren (16-7) vs. Twin Cedars (9-14) at Moravia: These two just played five days ago, and it was the first meeting between the programs since 2019. It continued a series that has seen 14 games and nine Southeast Warren wins during the Bound era. The Warhawks are on a run of five straight wins in the series. Southeast Warren has a balanced pitching staff that could make for a tough out in the postseason.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13
Baxter (6-14) at Ankeny Christian Academy (24-1): Ankeny Christian Academy won the only meeting between these two during the 2020 postseason, grabbing a 2-1 win. I wouldn’t expect a low-scoring game here, although the run prevention of the Eagles might keep Baxter down. However, ACA is averaging 9.4 runs per game and hitting .349 on the year.
Murray (7-15) at Ogden (20-9): This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. There are definitely some elements of this Murray team that could put a scare into Ogden, namely their ace pitcher Brycen Wookey (32.1 IP, 2.38 ERA). He’s got swing and miss stuff and has pitched a lot of big games during his career. Careful on this one.
Martensdale-St. Marys (17-10) vs. Earlham (7-19) at Ogden: Martensdale-St. Marys has won all eight of the previous matchups between these two teams, but they haven’t played since May 28th, 2018. The Blue Devils haven’t had their usual dominant season, but they are a pretty young group. However, this is likely to be a tough team to beat when they have ace Matt Hughes on the bump.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14
Bedford (7-15) at CAM (23-2): Who’s been better than CAM this season? Not many. Their only area loss was all the way back on May 26th against the run-preventing Woodbine Tigers. Their other loss came to West Delaware at Principal Park. Same West Delaware that lost 15-3 to Denison-Schleswig in a 2000 state semifinal? Yep, that’s them! Anyway, you want someone to watch for? His name is Lane. Lane the Main (Man) some might call him. He’s hitting .532/630/1.130 and has a 0.72 ERA over 29.1 innings pitched, but he’s hardly alone. That senior class is talented and hungry. Dangerous combo. Hear it on the KMAX-Stream. By the way, these two programs have played four times in the Bound era, including earlier this season. They’ve all been CAM wins to this point.
Lenox (14-12) vs. Mormon Trail (10-12) at CAM: I like this matchup a whole lot. Frankly, it could be the best of the day. Both teams have outscored their opponents on the season, both teams have excellent pitching and they’ve never played before in the Bound era. What better way to commemorate this historic occasion than to put it on the KMAX-Stream? That pitching I was talking about? Mormon Trail has allowed just a .213 opponent batting average while Lenox has held teams down to .182. That’s wild.
Southwest Valley (4-16) at Mount Ayr (15-3): The POI champs look to continue the fun at home tonight against a conference rival. The Raiders have won 14 of the 17 Bound-era meetings, and the last time they didn’t it was June 21st, 2016. That means Mount Ayr has run off nine straight in the series. One thing to watch tonight and this whole postseason is if Jaixen Frost ever decides to give up an earned run. Because he hasn’t this year.
East Union (4-12) at Lamoni (14-6): Not many teams have the run prevention skills of Lamoni. I know I’ve been harping on that quite a bit during these previews, but there is some good pitching in this area this year. And the Demons have a lot of it in allowing just three runs per game. It’s likely you’re going to have out-pitch them to beat them. The last time East Union and Lamoni played was July 13th, 2019. It was a Lamoni win that day, and that gave them the 5-4 series edge during the Bound era. East Union last won in the series on July 15th, 2014.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15
Griswold (2-10) at Tri-Center (16-6): Oh, how fun, a matchup between two former Western Iowa Conference rivals. Griswold has since moved to the Corner Conference, and Tri-Center has turned into a bit of a baseball powerhouse with hopes of a second straight state tournament appearance. However, they’re going to have to find a way to turn their luck around after dropping their final three regular season games. There’s no evidence that these two teams have played since June 1st, 2018 when the Trojans won 18-3. They’ve actually won the last five and hold a 17-5 series advantage. The last Griswold win was on July 6th, 2015. Looked like a doozy of a pitching performance from Jake Reynolds. Anyway, you want a prop bet for this one? Place the over on Jaxon Johnson 0.5 walks. He’s got the keenest eye in the area with 20 walks this year and 39(!) last year.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (7-11) vs. Logan-Magnolia (4-21) at Tr-Center: Here’s a matchup that doesn’t happen a whole heck of a lot but will for a third time tonight in Neola. They played on May 22nd, 2017 (a 16-0 Exira/EHK win) and on July 17th, 2014 (a 6-1 Lo-Ma triumph). But that’s it. The Panthers are so, so young with just one senior while the Spartans are sort of built around their junior and senior classes. Let’s see if the Spartans throw ace Tyler Kingery (31 IP, 1.81 ERA) or try to save him for a potential second round matchup with Tri-Center.
AHSTW (7-13) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-7): There aren’t too many baseball programs around the state that command as much respect as John Waddle’s Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders. One might say they play the game the right way, and they are always built so tournament tough with how they approach the regular season. They have, however, lost four in a row. Pay no mind to that. They were against Ankeny Centennial, CAM (2x) and Alta-Aurelia. Tough competition. AHSTW, meanwhile, has righted their ship with wins in four of the last five. Can Nick Denning (34.1 IP, 0.61 ERA) keep his team in this one? Time will tell. If/when the Vikes score a run tonight it will be their first in the series with CR-B, which won both of the previous meetings in 2013 by 4-0 scores.
Stanton (10-9) vs. Audubon (11-11) at Coon Rapids-Bayard: The first meeting between the two baseball programs in the history of Bound! The Vikings won the Corner Conference Tournament during a 4-0 week last week, but they lost their two games this week. Audubon had some struggles down the stretch, too, with four straight defeats. What gives? Nothing, man. That’s baseball. It happens. Chances are someone (or someones) is going to find their groove again tonight, and the wonderful world of postseason baseball will show its head. As the kids say (probably way too much): Let’s go! I also know a grown man that says that way too much, and the 4th of July is a big holiday for him.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16
Ar-We-Va (6-12) vs. IKM-Manning (9-13) at Kingsley-Pierson: The IKM-Manning/Ar-We-Va rivalry can be traced back many years to when it was just IKM and Manning battling the Rockets in the Boyer Valley Conference. They were also both members of the Western Valley Conference until both decided driving to Remsen, Lawton, Moville and….uhhhh, this is awkward…Kingsley was just too much. Anyway, they’ve played this thing 10 times, and IKM-Manning has won the last nine, including a 7-6 triumph earlier this year (on June 4th). Ar-We-Va last beat IKM-Manning on June 29th, 2009. You want a good pitching matchup? You’re likely to find one here with Cooper Kock of Ar-We-Va (31.2 IP, 3.32 ERA) and Max Nielsen of IKM-Manning (37 IP, 0.76 ERA) as potential starters.
Glidden-Ralston (3-17) at Woodbury Central (17-5): It’s never happened. This matchup, I mean. At least not in the Bound era. Woodbury Central showed they mean business earlier this week when they routed Tri-Center, 14-0. Pretty good. They also edged Underwood and had some pretty competitive games with the likes of Kee and Kingsley-Pierson recently. This is a team to watch, for sure. As for Glidden-Ralston, they’ve allowed 12.9 runs per game this season, and that’s not a winning formula. However, this is a team almost completely made up of 8th graders, freshmen and sophomores. They’ll be better for this experience in the future.
Boyer Valley (7-15) vs. Newell-Fonda (13-15) at Woodbury Central: My guy Aaron Mumm’s first season at the helm of Boyer Valley has been a little up and down, which is to be expected in the rough-and-tumble Rolling Valley. They lost their last four, but they came against Woodbine, West Harrison, Exira/EHK and CAM. They’ve also had some pretty solid results this season with wins over the likes of Ar-We-Va, Westwood, Logan-Magnolia and Ar-We-Va. This is an intriguing one because anything the Bulldogs see tonight won’t be too far out of range from what they saw all year. A tough schedule like the one BV played should only help them. Oh yeah, these two have never, ever, ever, ever, ever played one another.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 14
Central Decatur (12-16) at Nodaway Valley (13-5): Nodaway Valley is one of the most dangerous postseason teams in the area. You read it here first. Or maybe Bennett Blake said it in one of his rambling SnapChat messages. Who really knows? The DeVault brothers are “those guys,” and when they hit the mound they give the Wolverines a chance to win every single game. Who gets the call tonight: Boston (40.2 IP, 1.72 ERA) or Caelen (41.1 IP, 1.02 ERA)? Or maybe Maddax will try to jump in there. Who knows! Central Decatur’s Jaxson Cornett (40.1 IP, 2.78 ERA) is also a great option tonight when the two POI schools meet for the 15th time since 2007. Nodaway Valley holds the series advantage, 9-5, and they won 14-3 back on June 21st to snap a little two-game string from CD. Note: The last time the two played in the postseason it was a 1-0 Nodaway Valley win on July 13th, 2013. If you were there, raise your hand.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 15
Red Oak (11-15) vs. Missouri Valley (11-13) at Treynor: The ninth meeting between these two baseball clubs also serves as a district opener. The Big Reds were 3-0 winners earlier this season, and they hold a 5-3 advantage in the series. Red Oak’s three wins were all in succession from 2017 through 2019. Tonight, it’s likely best on best, and Dawson Bond (42.2 IP, 3.94 ERA) of Red Oak and Cody Gilpin of Missouri Valley (33.1 IP, 2.52 ERA) are outstanding aces that can guide their teams to wins against anyone. Speaking of wins, Red Oak’s 11 are the most they’ve had in a season during the Bound era. You can hear this one on AM 960.
Shenandoah (5-20) at Treynor (13-10): It’s the Scott Rucker bowl played on a Saturday in July, and Treynor has won the last eight times they’ve played. The last time Shenandoah won was June 13th, 2009. They also won on May 30th, 2009. Oh, let’s see how a young Ryan Matheny did in those games. What? He went a combined 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI? Ludicrous. His swing was horrendous. They must have put it on a tee after five whiffs. You want to know someone way better than Mr. Matheny? Hunter Dukes. He’s hitting .373 with 10 doubles, three triples and two home runs. He’s a legit stud. Speaking of studs, that Jaxon Schumacher has one of the most violent swings I’ve seen, but many opponents are wise to it and have walked him 21 times. He’s still hitting .473/.633/.836 with eight doubles and four bombs. Hear it on AM 960!
