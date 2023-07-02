(KMAland) -- Another Sunday has arrived, and I’ve got ideas. It’s a Sunday Salute to the seniors that had their seasons and careers come to an end this past week.
To me, the end to a baseball and softball career is a shade worse than any other sport, simply because it is the last. This is the last time we will see any of these players in any form of their school’s uniform. So, let’s honor them with that Sunday Salute.
BASEBALL
Audubon (3): Audubon will lose three seniors from this year’s team. Gavin Larsen was one of their top hitters (.315/.419/.384) and pitchers (30.2 IP, 2.28 ERA) while Cooper Nielsen and Jay Remsburg were also regular starters in the Matt Wilder lineup.
Murray (3): We salute the three seniors from Murray, but we should also salute an 8th grade class that showed the heck out this summer. Watch for that in the future as they use the lessons taught by Andrew Rowe, Gauge Mongar and Aydan Wallace. All three of them were regular starters, and they will miss them all. Rowe was a star this year with a .377/.413/.464 batting line and 26 innings on the mound.
Essex (2): The Trojans had just two seniors on this year’s roster with Johnathan Staley playing in seven games and Preston Driskell appearing in and starting one. Regardless of level of contribution, we salute.
Twin Cedars (2): Another team with two seniors from this past season. They will surely miss the contributions of regular starter Kasey Clark, who hit .339/.435/.475 and was one of the top pitchers (25.2 IP). They will also miss another senior leader in Aiden Hare, who played in three games and started one.
Wayne (2): Wayne had two senior regulars this season, including their star two-way player Strait Jacobsen (.304/.435/.464 at the plate, 30.2 IP, 40 Ks on the mound). The other starter was Dalton Couchman, who played in nearly every game and started nearly every game.
Ar-We-Va (1): The Rockets struggled this season, but it was to be expected with a very young roster that included just one senior, Timothy Dose, who started every game they played and offered 5 1/3 innings on the mound. Salute.
Logan-Magnolia (1): The up-and-down nature of the Logan-Magnolia season can be traced to the fact that they had just one senior regular. That was Kyle Stueve, who started 25 games and pitched 6 1/3 innings. Watch for the Panthers to make some major strides in the coming years, but don’t forget the one senior that decided to come out this summer for a Panthers team that can claim the only conference win over Underwood.
Moulton-Udell (1): The Eagles had just one senior on the roster in Garrett Pace, who hit .270/.341/.324. Pace also pitched 2 1/3 innings this season for a Moulton-Udell group that was largely made up of 8th graders and freshmen.
SOFTBALL
Tri-Center (5): Tri-Center loses a pretty good group of seniors, led by regular starters Hannah Wulff, Lilly Thomas, Kaeli Harris and Hope McPhillips and reserve Sophia Sage. Wulff, Thomas and Harris were all major parts of the offense while Sage and Wulff both pitched a bit.
Sidney (4): Just as Sidney has had during the course of other sports, they boasted a solid senior class that included regular starters Mia Foster, Sadie Thompson, Aunika Hayes and Emily Hutt. They all had their level of contributions with Foster ranking as one of the leading hitters (.378/.391/.444) and Hayes pitching 25 2/3 innings.
Orient-Macksburg (3): One of just a few teams on this list that might have been favorites in their games this weekend, Orient-Macksburg will lose three seniors from a strong breakout campaign. Christa Cass is a big one, as she has been a contributor in many sports along the way. She hit .390/.438/.530 and pitched 29 1/3 innings this year for the Bulldogs. Logann Carson was also a regular starter in the senior class, and Brandy Bracy played in seven games. Regardless of the level of contributions, many will remember this trio as the senior class that started O-M back on the road to success.
Ar-We-Va (2): They really came on at the end of the season, but they couldn’t solve the Coon Rapids-Bayard riddle. The Rockets will lose seniors Jamie Hausman and Maggie Ragaller — two players that ranked No. 1 and 2 in total hits on the team this season. Hausman hit .447/.527/.553 while Ragaller hit to the tune of .404/.415/.577.
Central Decatur (2): The roster was quite youthful this season with plenty of freshmen and sophomores topping the lineup. There were two regular senior starters, too, with Amy Potter and Annika Evertsen both solid pieces of the offensive lineup and Evertsen pitching a team-high 135 2/3 innings.
Melcher-Dallas (2): Lost in one of the best games in the state on Friday night when Murray edged Melcher-Dallas in extra innings was the end of the careers of Summer Karpan and Kasyn Reed. Those two girls were regular starters for the Saints for years and were huge pieces of the offense this summer. Further, Karpan threw 22 2/3 innings in her final season.
Mormon Trail (2): Another Bluegrass Conference team with two seniors on the roster this summer. Miah Roberts was second on the team in hits and hit .267/.329/.347 while GraceAnn Bellon also played and started every game.
Moulton-Udell (2): And here’s yet another from the Bluegrass with just two seniors. Lexis Smith and Stephanie Leager were both among the top four hitters for Moulton-Udell this season with Smith hitting .452/.514/.613 in 15 games. Smith and Leager were also two of the top pitchers for the team with 20.2 and 34.0 innings pitched, respectively. They will be sorely missed next year.
St. Albert (2): St. Albert had a solid season that unfortunately came to a tough end on Friday night, and they will miss their senior starters, Jessica McMartin (.337/.387/.378 at the plate) and Anna Helton. That said, they should return a really nice core to build on for 2023. Salute to those two seniors.
Stanton (2): The Viqueens had just one senior in their starting lineup all season long in Jenna Stephens, but her pal Abby Burke was along for the ride during the course of the summer, despite a torn ACL. Stephens ended her career with 98 total hits (so close!) and hit .306/.368/.323 for the season. Both girls will be missed.
Boyer Valley (1): Kaylie Beam was the only senior on the Boyer Valley roster this season, and she started and played in 13 games while hitting .306/.366/.306. The rest of the group should return intact.
CAM (1): Another Rolling Valley Conference school that had just one senior on the roster. Karys Hunt was a big one, though, as she played and started in every game and hit .302/.329/.397 for the season. The Cougars may have taken a small step back this year after losing a strong senior class last season, but they should be in good shape next year if they can find a way to replace Hunt.
Southwest Valley (1): It was a breakout season for Southwest Valley, which is probably smarting from having their season come to an early finish. Ryanne Mullen was the only senior on the roster and a major part of the offense (.400/.466/.547) and one of the team’s top pitchers (65.1 IP). They will definitely miss her.
Bedford (0): The Bedford roster had six juniors, two sophomores, five freshmen and five 8th graders on it. They did not have any seniors, however.
IKM-Manning (0): The IKM-Manning team could return completely intact. Now, it doesn’t always work out that way, considering we do tend to see a lot of girls/boys that have been out for the sport for years deciding not to go out somewhere along the way. Maybe that’s what happened here, or maybe they had never received many softball contributions from the Class of 2023. Regardless, there weren’t any seniors on the Wolves roster to salute this year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.