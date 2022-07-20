(KMAland) -- We are moving right along into another busy Wednesday between Fort Dodge, Carroll and Iowa City. Let’s get a look at what’s happening…
Class 1A State Softball Semifinal: Southeast Warren (24-4) vs. North Linn (33-8) – Another state semifinal for the Warhawks, which takes on the power that is North Linn. While North Linn is the favorite as the No. 1 seed and have outscored their postseason opponents by a combined 33-5, I wouldn’t put it past another POI upset. These two programs have not played during the Bound era. Follow @nickstavas at 7:00 for updates from this one.
Class 1A State Softball Semifinal: Twin Cedars (27-3) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (25-3) – Speaking of….Twin Cedars is not a POI team, but they may as well be. Right in that same area, strong at softball, got a win last night. The Sabers and Blue Devils played a little earlier this season, and it was Twin Cedars nabbing a tight 3-0 win on June 13th. That was the seventh time the two programs have played during the Bound era, and it was just the second time the Sabers were winners. Last year, they split two games, renewing a series that hadn’t happened since 2012. It continues tonight with a spot in the championship on the line. Follow @TrevMaeder96 at 7:30 for updates during this showdown.
Class 2A State Softball Semifinal: North Union (33-3) vs. Wilton (27-6) – I can attest to this Wilton team being absolutely, positively….tough. They are scrappy, they don’t strike out and they hit the ball hard and all over the yard. I’m sure North Union is pretty good, too. They’re in a state semifinal after all. It’s the first time the two programs have met, and it’s set for a 3:30 start.
Class 2A State Softball Semifinal: Regina Catholic (22-11) vs. Central Springs (32-1) – For the first time in 11 years, these two teams meet up on the softball diamond. And they do it again in Fort Dodge. Regina Catholic won in July 2011, 9-4, in a state quarterfinal on their way to the state championship. Central Springs, though, is the favorite in this one. The fun begins at 5:30.
Class 3A State Softball Semifinal: Mount Vernon (34-4) vs. Saydel (32-4) – The first time these two programs have ever met, and Saydel has turned this Cinderella experience into a semifinal experience. Their pitcher Dakota Lake has struck out over 406 batters. Seems good. It starts at 3:00.
Class 3A State Softball Semifinal: Assumption (35-8) vs. Williamsburg (33-10) – Assumption and Williamsburg have run across one another four times during the Bound era. There were a couple matchups in 2017 and a doubleheader in 2020. And Assumption won all of those. In fact, they haven’t allowed a run to Williamsburg in those four games. This is going to be a lot of fun watching Bella Nigey (Assumption) line up against Peyton Driscoll (Williamsburg) in a terrific pitching showdown. It all starts at 5:00.
Class 4A State Softball Semifinal: Dallas Center-Grimes (34-6) vs. North Scott (29-10) – Yep, North Scott pulled off an “upset” to get here and will take a shot at the program that beat them in a 4A consolation game on July 30th, 2020. Remember the days when we used to play games on July 30th? They get started at 1:30.
Class 4A State Softball Semifinal: Carlisle (28-10) vs. Winterset (35-4) – Two of the best programs in the entire state, and they are very familiar with one another. They’ve played 30 times during the Bound era, and Winterset is on a run of five consecutive wins in the series. However, Carlisle still leads the series, 17-13. Winterset won both matchups this year, 4-3 and 7-1, on June 20th. It starts at 11:30 this morning.
Class 5A State Softball Semifinal: Fort Dodge (36-6) vs. WDM Valley (27-13) – Can anyone slow down the Fort Dodge train? The defending state champions of the state’s biggest class rolled to a 12-0 win over Waukee to get into the semifinals while Valley edged Southeast Polk, 7-5. The two programs have played 23 times in the Bound era with Valley leading the series, 17-6. However, Fort Dodge has tightened that up of late. The two teams split a doubleheader all the way back on May 27th. It’s an 11 AM first pitch.
Class 5A State Softball Semifinal: Muscatine (36-4) vs. Waukee Northwest (33-7) – The second time the two programs have played during the month of July. Muscatine won the July 2nd meeting, 3-0, and are coming off a shutout win in the quarterfinal. So is Waukee Northwest. Someone has to score to win here. Someone will. It starts at 1:00.
Class 1A State Softball Consolation: Remsen St. Mary’s (27-3) vs. Newman Catholic (25-10) – How do you bounce back quickly from a loss? That’s the question for every consolation game. This one starts at 1:30 and is an original never-before-seen matchup.
Class 1A State Softball Consolation: Newell-Fonda (35-5) vs. Lisbon (35-5) – Many expected this matchup to happen, but they thought it would be a semifinal. At least the folks that made the rankings were thinking along those lines. It didn’t happen thanks to Martensdale-St. Marys and Twin Cedars. These two are familiar with one another, playing in each of the last three state tournaments. Lisbon won in 2019 and 2020 while Newell-Fonda won last year in the state championship game. It starts at 3:00.
Class 2A State Softball Consolation: Mount Ayr (17-10) vs. Van Meter (30-10) – We seem to cover a lot of Van Meter games during the postseason. This is actually the second time the two programs have played in the last two seasons. Van Meter beat Mount Ayr early in the season last year, 3-0. Now, they meet in the final game of the season at 1:00 on KMA-FM 99.1.
Class 2A State Softball Consolation: Logan-Magnolia (28-1) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (25-9) – The Lo-Ma/Lo-Mu matchup is an original, happening for the first time in the history of the Bound era. Both teams will have to bounce back from tough losses yesterday. Again, that’s just a thing that everyone has to do in consolation play. The Panthers/Falcons meet on KMA-FM 99.1 today at 11:30.
Class 3A State Softball Consolation: Sioux Center (22-10) vs. Ballard (16-21) – This is also a first time matchup in the Bound era. Ballard got knocked around by the beast that is Assumption yesterday. They try to bounce back against a Warriors team that fell to Williamsburg, 5-1. It starts at 11 AM.
Class 1A State Baseball Semifinal: Remsen, St. Mary’s (34-0) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (27-4) – Two dominant teams that are situated just 16.8 miles from one another. Remsen, St. Mary’s leads the Bound-era series, 5-1, including a couple of wins this season. They were close, though (6-2 and 7-5), and so we might see a doozy in Carroll today at 4:30.
Class 1A State Baseball Semifinal: New London (29-1) vs. Newman Catholic (33-3) – New London is one of the most disciplined, patient lineups I’ve ever come across. They will try to take that into a meeting with the state’s most successful 1A program. The two programs have never played. They will today at 7:00.
Class 3A State Baseball Semifinal: Assumption (31-6) vs. Independence (30-11) – At the University of Iowa, Assumption and Independence get together for the first time during the Bound era. But don’t you dare look at the football practice! It’s a 5:00 start.
Class 3A State Baseball Semifinal: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (31-11) vs. Western Dubuque (30-11) – The last remaining KMAland conference baseball school plays for a spot in the state championship after their wild extra-inning win over Lewis Central. Western Dubuque also had a thrilling win with a walk-off, two-out, two-run double. This is the first time the two programs have played. Should be fun. But again, don’t look at the football practice! It starts at 7:30.
That’s 19 games on the slate for today. Have fun!
