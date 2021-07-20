(KMAland) -- Another day, another look at a fall sports conference. Here is a rundown of the Corner Conference in volleyball for 2021.
2021 CORNER CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
The Corner Conference had an inauspicious finish to the season with their league champion — East Mills — missing out on a chance to send another team to the state tournament due to COVID. Here’s a look at the records for each team in order of finish:
East Mills Wolverines — 22-2 overall, 4-0 conference
Stanton Viqueens — 25-6 overall, 4-1 conference
Sidney Cowgirls — 15-16 overall, 3-2 conference
Griswold Tigers — 10-13 overall, 2-3 conference
Fremont-Mills Knights — 2-9 overall, 0-3 conference
Essex Trojanettes — 2-13 overall, 0-4 conference
COACHES
East Mills: Connie Viner
Essex: Allen Stuart
Fremont-Mills: Molly Crom (NEW)
Griswold: Jody Rossell
Sidney: Amy McClintock
Stanton: Jody Druivenga
WHO’S GONE?
Three of the four players that were elite All-Corner Conference selections have graduated. Stanton’s Tara Peterson and Brooklyn Adams and Rachel Drake of East Mills are all gone. Other first team choices Paige Smith of Sidney and Kenna Howard of Fremont-Mills are also gone.
On the second team, three honorees have graduated with Kaylor Horgdal (East Mills), Nicole Vorhies (Stanton) and Kalainee Teaney (Griswold) all exhausting their eligibility. Additionally, honorable mentions Ebonee Drake of East Mills, Lily Johnson of Sidney and Elise Dailey of Essex have moved along.
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the 19 top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2020 season:
1. Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills: The top-returning hitter in the league may or may not be ready for her junior season. Williams tore her ACL during basketball season. If she is ready, she’s really, really good. She had 250 total kills in 67 sets played last season.
2. Jenna Stephens, Junior, Stanton: If Williams is not healthy, the top-returning hitter in the conference is Stanton’s star middle, Stephens, who finished up with 227 kills in 86 sets last season.
3. Marleigh Johnson, Junior, Stanton: Johnson had a great year on the outside for the ‘Queens last fall. She finished with 220 kills and hit a solid .231 efficiency while playing in 86 sets.
4. Kaden Payne, Junior, Sidney: There’s something about junior middles in the conference this year, I guess. Payne had 178 kills and hit .242 efficiency in 81 sets played last year.
5. Harley Spurlock, Senior, Sidney: Spurlock posted a strong season of her own with 161 kills in 81 sets for the Cowgirls.
6. Eve Brumbaugh, Sophomore, Sidney: You remember how young Sidney was, right? Well, it’s going to come home to roost this season. Brumbaugh is the third Cowgirl in the top six after she had 108 kills in 77 sets during her freshman campaign.
7. Abby Burke, Junior, Stanton: And yeah, Stanton has some girls returning that can hit it down, too. Burke finished with 94 kills in 86 sets as a sophomore middle.
8. Jaimee Davis, Junior, East Mills: With or without Williams, Davis is going to play a big role with the loss of Drake. She had 69 kills in 57 sets last year for the Wolverines.
9. Brenna Rossell, Senior, Griswold: The top-returning hitter for the Tigers, Rossell posted 65 kills in 59 sets a year ago.
10. Teagan Ewalt, Junior, Fremont-Mills: It figures to be a very nice year for the Ewalt, who is a multi-sport standout. She had 48 kills in 30 sets last year out of the middle for the Knights.
11. Fallon Sheldon, Sophomore, Sidney: Here’s another Cowgirl that had a solid season. Sheldon posted 48 kills in 60 sets last year during her freshman season.
12. Izzy Weldon, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: Hitting on the outside, Weldon had 43 kills in 33 sets.
13. Mia Goodman, Sophomore, East Mills: Goodman was used a bit on the right side last season with 37 kills in 55 sets.
14. Riley Jensen, Senior, Essex: Jensen is an outstanding athlete that can send anything down if she gets a good look. She had 28 kills in 37 sets during her junior season.
15. Alyson Barker, Senior, Sidney: Barker hit on the right side for the Cowgirls last season, finishing with 28 kills in 43 sets.
16. Ellie Switzer, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: The Knights didn’t play nearly as much as the rest of the league, and Switzer finished with a solid 25 kills in 33 sets.
17. Brianne Johnson, Junior, Essex: Johnson had 19 kills in 37 sets last season for the Trojanettes.
18. Aunika Hayes, Junior, Sidney: She wasn’t used a lot, but she had 19 kills in 17 sets. That’s efficiency.
19. Olivia Baker, Junior, Essex: Another option for the Trojanettes, Baker had 13 kills in 25 sets a year ago.
Sidney brings back six of the top 19 hitters in the conference while Stanton has four, East Mills, Essex and Fremont-Mills tout three each and Griswold has one.
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2020 season:
1. Miah Urban, Junior, East Mills: Urban is the top setter returning to the league this year, especially according to the numbers. She had 605 assists in 67 sets last season.
2. Lydia Greiman, Senior, Griswold: Griswold brings back a senior setter in Greiman, who tallied 382 assists in 59 sets.
3. Avery Dowling, Junior, Sidney: There was a time share at setter for some of the year, but Dowling took things over and eventually finished with 365 assists in 51 sets.
4. Brooklyn Silva, Junior, Stanton: I’m a big Brooklyn Silva fan. Her length and her left-handedness makes her very difficult to deal with. She had 311 assists while working in a 6-2 with the graduated Vorhies.
5. Kaelynn Driskell, Senior, Fremont-Mills: She’s always been one of the heady outstanding setters in the conference. While she only got a chance to play in 33 sets, she showed out with 203 assists.
6. Faith Brumbaugh, Senior, Sidney: Brumbaugh passed out 139 assists in 69 sets last year for the Cowgirls.
7. Keeley Mount, Junior, Sidney: Another from Sidney that got a chance to set a bit, Mount had 110 assists in 30 sets.
8. Brooke Burns, Sophomore, Essex: While Burns’ listed position is outside hitter, she may have done a little setting for Coach Stuart last year, posting 46 assists in 36 sets.
Every team brings back at least one setter, but that doesn’t exactly answer all the questions. Stanton loves to run the 6-2, and so we could see a new face stepping up alongside Silva to run it. There’s also a chance Sidney has some options to choose from in terms of what kind of system they want to run.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2020 season:
1. Marleigh Johnson, Junior, Stanton: A standout six-rotation player that can do it all, Johnson is the top player in digs from last year. She had 241 of them in 86 sets.
2. Anna Kelley, Senior, Griswold: She takes big swings in softball and digs up big swings in volleyball. Kelley had 233 digs in 58 sets last year.
3. Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills: Here’s Emily Williams again. Despite hitting out of the middle, she’s a full-rotation type that had 213 digs in 67 sets.
4. Randi Knop, Senior, East Mills: Knop had a strong year for Coach Viner as a defensive specialist/libero, finishing with 177 digs in 67 sets.
5. Emily Hutt, Junior, Sidney: Another libero standout, Hutt had 166 digs in 74 sets for the Cowgirls.
6. Miah Urban, Junior, East Mills: Not just the floor leader on offense, Urban posted 147 digs in 67 sets last season.
7. Brenna Rossell, Senior, Griswold: Great stuff all the way around from Rossell, who had 137 digs in 59 sets.
8. Makenna Laumann, Senior, Sidney: Laumann did a solid job as a DS with 119 digs in 52 sets played.
9. Eve Brumbaugh, Sophomore, Sidney: Another from Sidney with over 100 digs. She had 107 to be exact in 77 sets.
10. Faith Brumbaugh, Senior, Sidney: Another Brumbaugh in the top 10, Faith had 102 digs in 69 sets played.
11. Brooklyn Silva, Junior, Stanton: Silva posted 97 digs in 86 sets played last year for Stanton.
12. Avery Dowling, Junior, Sidney: Dowling posted 91 digs of her own in 51 sets for Sidney last season.
13. Lydia Greiman, Senior, Griswold: It’s a run of setters here. Greiman had 75 digs on the year, doing so in 59 sets.
13. Jenna Stephens, Junior, Stanton: Yes, Stephens can dig ‘em up, too. She had 75 of them in 86 sets.
15. Kaelyn Driskell, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Driskell finished the season with 74 digs in just 33 sets played.
16. Riley Jensen, Senior, Essex: An all-around force for Essex, Jensen had 67 digs of her own in 37 sets.
17. Macy Mitchell, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: Listed as a right side, Mitchell finished up the year with 63 digs in 33 sets.
18. Brianne Johnson, Junior, Essex: Johnson posted 56 digs in 37 sets last season for Essex.
19. Izzy Weldon, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: Weldon had a solid defensive year, too, with 52 digs in 33 sets.
20. Teagan Ewalt, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Ewalt posted 51 digs in 30 sets played for the Knights.
20. Madison Kingery, Senior, Sidney: Another DS for the Cowgirls, which sure seemed to play a lot of girls last season. Kingery had 51 digs in 37 sets.
Sidney has another six in the top 21 while Fremont-Mills brings back four and East Mills, Griswold and Stanton have three apiece. Essex has two returning.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the 15 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2020 season:
1. Jenna Stephens, Junior, Stanton: The second-leading blocker in the conference last year is a near shoo-in for this year’s title. Stephens had 70.0 total blocks, including 30 solos last season.
2. Kaden Payne, Junior, Sidney: Sidney’s Payne might have something to say about it, too. She had 50.0 total blocks with 15 solos a season ago.
3. Jaimee Davis, Junior, East Mills: Another junior middle, Davis posted 42.0 total blocks, including 9 solos a season ago.
4. Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills: Williams was focused on a lot of other things last season, but she can definitely get up and swat. Williams had four solos among her 38.0 total blocks.
5. Marleigh Johnson, Junior, Stanton: Stanton’s all-around athlete finished the season with 23 solos among her 32.0 total blocks.
6. Mia Goodman, Sophomore, East Mills: Do you get the feeling East Mills might have a pretty good block this year? Goodman had 29.0 total blocks a year ago.
7. Harley Spurlock, Senior, Sidney: Spurlock posted 15 solos among 28.0 total blocks during her junior season.
8. Miah Urban, Junior, East Mills: Urban also had her mitts on the block last year with 22.0 total.
9. Fallon Sheldon, Sophomore, Sidney: Sheldon finished last season with 18.0 total blocks during her freshman season.
10. Riley Jensen, Senior, Essex: Another Jensen sighting. The senior had 15.0 total blocks, including 10 solos as a junior.
11. Lydia Greiman, Senior, Griswold: Greiman is a good complementary blocking partner. All 14.0 of her total blocks were of the assisted variety.
12. Eve Brumbaugh, Sophomore, Sidney: Brumbaugh finished the season with 13.0 total blocks, including 12 that were assisted.
12. Abby Burke, Junior, Stanton: Burke was in on five solos and 13.0 total blocks last season.
14. Teagan Ewalt, Junior, Fremont-Mills: A supreme athlete, Ewalt was up and in on 12.0 total blocks with 10 solos.
15. Alyson Barker, Senior, Sidney: Barker posted 9.0 total blocks last season during her junior year.
Sidney leads the way again here with five of the top 15 returning blockers. East Mills has four, Stanton has three and Essex, Fremont-Mills and Griswold all have one each.
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top 10 returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2020 season:
1. Marleigh Johnson, Junior, Stanton: What can’t she do? Johnson was the conference’s top server with 38 aces last season. She served an 89.8% efficiency.
2. Jenna Stephens, Junior, Stanton: Grab it and smack it. Stephens has the power from the back line, too, finishing with 35 aces while serving at a 91.5% efficiency.
3. Brooklyn Silva, Junior, Stanton: Would you believe it? The top three servers in the conference all come from Stanton. Silva had 28 aces while serving 83.3% efficiency.
4. Brenna Rossell, Senior, Griswold: Rossell breaks up the Stanton party here. She had 26 aces and was in on 92.3% of her serves.
5. Lydia Greiman, Senior, Griswold: Greiman served in on 168 of her 172 serves (97.7% efficiency) and ended the year with 24 aces.
6. Miah Urban, Junior, East Mills: Great efficiency and some pretty aggressive serving, too. Urban had 22 aces on 99.7% efficiency. She served in on 305 of her 306 attempts.
6. Anna Kelley, Senior, Griswold: Kelley posted 22 aces on 96.3% efficiency last year.
8. Hailee Barrett, Sophomore, Essex: Barrett was in on 88.3% of her serves and on 21 of those they landed in for aces.
9. Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills: Another top 10 for Williams, who finished the season with 20 aces and served in on 97.1% of her serves.
10. Emily Hutt, Junior, Sidney: Finally, we have Hutt, who served in on 95.0% of her serves and finished the year with 13 aces.
Stanton has the top three and three total here. Griswold also has three while East Mills has two and Essex and Sidney bring back one each.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
East Mills (4): Jaimee Davis (Honorable Mention), Randi Knop (Second Team), Miah Urban (First Team), Emily Williams (First Team Elite)
Fremont-Mills (2): Kaelyn Driskell (Second Team), Teagan Ewalt (Honorable Mention)
Griswold (2): Lydia Greiman (Honorable Mention), Anna Kelley (Second Team)
Sidney (2): Kaden Payne (Second Team), Harley Spurlock (Second Team)
Stanton (2): Marleigh Johnson (First Team), Jenna Stephens (First Team)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
This is where I drop one final take for each team, sorting those teams by my projected order of finish:
Stanton: I’m going with the Viqueens in what should be a hotly-contested battle between them, East Mills and Sidney. They don’t return the most pieces if you add all of those names up above, but they do have elite level talent in three spots. Any kind of third hitter they can find — and they have options — should do plenty for them in trying to win this league.
East Mills: I’m going to go ahead and consider Williams a go in some capacity. The Wolverines have constantly done well to replace their graduated seniors. Who thought they would win the league without Alex Knop? Well, they did. And they might do it again.
Sidney: If Stanton or East Mills doesn’t win it, then Sidney would be next. They have A LOT of girls returning with experience. Some of that has to do with the tinkering Coach McClintock did last year as she tried to find the right mix. Without the restrictions this summer, they should know full well how they want to roll very early in the season.
Fremont-Mills: I’ll take Fremont-Mills to edge past Griswold simply because they have few more known commodities at this point. That doesn’t mean that the Tigers can’t quickly find some, but for now I’ll take the Knights.
Griswold: The Tigers could be a troublemaker in the league if they can quickly find some consistent hitters around the pieces they have returning. For now, I don’t have the inside knowledge of the inner workings of the Tigers, so I can’t go higher than this.
Essex: The Trojanettes have a few nice pieces returning, but they will have to replace some important parts of their team. Plus, with all that’s returning on the other teams, it’s hard to see them making a move. However, I’m still not saying it can’t happen.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.