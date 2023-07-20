(KMAland) -- Another day, another state tournament preview blog. Take a look at what's happening in Fort Dodge, Carroll & Iowa City below.
SOFTBALL: CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation — Fort Dodge (32-10) vs. Norwalk (32-10)
The two teams enter with the same record, but only one of them will leave with a 33rd victory. They met earlier this year — on June 30th — and it was Fort Dodge getting a 5-0 win.
Championship — Winterset (27-12) vs. North Scott (28-11)
The two programs play for a Class 4A state championship tonight at 7:30 PM, and it will also mark the first time they’ve met during the Bound era.
SOFTBALL: CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation — Southeast Polk (31-10) vs. Muscatine (33-7)
This is just the second time these two have played during the Bound era, but it’s the first time since July 18th, 2008. Southeast Polk won that game by a 3-1 final.
Championship — Ankeny Centennial (35-5) vs. Pleasant Valley (32-9)
It’s round two between these two during the Bound era, and it’s the first time they’ve played since Ankeny Centennial was an 8-1 winner just about two years ago in a 5A state semifinal. This time, they’re meeting one round later for all the marbles.
BASEBALL: CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal — Underwood (24-3) vs. Cascade (25-8)
We are doing yet another Underwood game later this afternoon, and Mr. Trevor Maeder will again have the call on KMA-FM 99.1 at 4:30 PM. The Eagles won their first state tournament game in school history earlier this week, and they look to make it No. 2 here when they play Cascade for the first time during the Bound era.
Semifinal — Beckman Catholic (23-9) vs. West Lyon (25-2)
On the other side of the bracket, Beckman and West Lyon will also play for the first time during the Bound era with a spot in the 2A championship on the line.
BASEBALL: CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal — Johnston (34-8) vs. Dowling Catholic (27-11)
Johnston and Dowling Catholic play for the fourth time this season and for the 51st time during the Bound era. Johnston has a 28-22 lead in the series, and they’ve won eight consecutive matchups with the Maroons, including three this year by scores of 7-3, 3-2 and 10-0.
Semifinal — Cedar Falls (28-14) vs. Ames (30-13)
The Cinderella runs for Ames continues into the state semifinal when they meet Cedar Falls for a spot in the 4A final. It’s the first time the two have played during the Bound era.
