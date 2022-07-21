(KMAland) -- We are down to the final two days of the 2021-22 sports calendar year. Some championships are about to be decided. Let’s take a look at the games on tap for today.
Class 4A State Softball Championship – Winterset (36-4) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (35-6): Two schools that have had plenty of success in the world of softball and have run up against one another quite often. This is the 25th time the two programs have played during the Bound era, and Winterset has the 14-10 advantage. They played earlier this season on May 31st with the Huskies taking a 2-1 win. Each school has three state championships with DC-G winning all of them between 2013 and 2015 while Winterset won titles in 2008, 2017 and 2020. This one starts at 7:30.
Class 5A State Softball Championship – Fort Dodge (37-6) vs. Waukee Northwest (34-7): Fort Dodge has absolutely rolled to get here. They won 12-0 and 10-0 in their two state tournament games while Waukee Northwest has also been plenty dominant with wins by a combined 11-2. The two pitchers – Jalen Adams of Fort Dodge and Maddie Oetzmann of Waukee Northwest – have a 0.61 and 0.66 ERA. Pretty good. The Dodgers are trying to repeat as state champions while the….checks notes….Wolves are looking to win a title in their first year as a school. It all begins at 5:00.
Class 2A State Baseball Semifinal – Estherville-Lincoln Central (32-2) vs. Mid-Prairie (19-10): This one opens the festivities in Carroll at 4:30. The two programs have never met – at least not during the Bound era. E-LC has been downright dominant all season with 9.4 runs and 1.9 allowed per game. They took a 5-1 win over I-35 to get to this point. Mid-Prairie, meanwhile, knocked off their River Valley Conference rival Cascade in a tight 3-2 score.
Class 2A State Baseball Semifinal – Van Meter (37-0) vs. Beckman Catholic (25-13): The undefeated three-time defending state champs got a scare from eighth-seeded Kuemper Catholic in the quarterfinals. I’m here to let you know this one is not going to be any easier. Beckman is well-situated and well-tested. And they have history on their side. Of course, that history was nearly eight years ago when they beat the Bulldogs for the 2A state championship. Van Meter has a little history of their own. Ya know, the kind of history that has three state championship banners hanging in their gym. This could be good at 7:00.
Class 4A State Baseball Semifinal – Johnston (34-4) vs. Waukee Northwest (27-12): While the softball team goes for a state championship, the baseball team tries to skirt past the beast that is Johnston in a semifinal. It starts at 5:00, and it’s the first time the two programs have ever, ever, ever, ever played. The Dragons beat Iowa City Liberty, 6-3, in a state quarterfinal while Northwest took down their pals from Waukee, 7-2. I’m always rooting for the underdog.
Class 4A State Baseball Semifinal – Iowa City High (32-8) vs. Dowling Catholic (26-14): Would you believe these two programs have never, ever, ever, ever come across one another (during the Bound era)? Very, very similar profiles here with Iowa City High averaging 6.9 and allowing 3.0 runs per game while Dowling is at 6.4 and 3.7. Both teams were dominant in the opening round with Iowa City High winning 10-0 over Indianola while Dowling beat Prairie 8-2. This is slated to start at 7:30.
Class 4A State Softball Consolation – North Scott (29-11) vs. Carlisle (28-11): Consolation time. Who bounces back better? This is the third time in the last four Julys that the programs have played. Carlisle won 1-0 in 2019 in the 4A state championship and then took an 8-0 win in a 2020 state semifinal. First pitch is 6:00.
Class 5A State Softball Consolation – WDM Valley (27-14) vs. Muscatine (36-5): Some pretty extensive history between the two 5A consolation teams. Muscatine holds the advantage during the Bound era, 7-5, including a win earlier this month by an 8-4 score. They’ve also won each of the last three meetings. They’ll start this one at 3:30.
That’s it and that’s all for today. Back tomorrow with more fun and games.
