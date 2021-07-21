(KMAland) -- Three days, three previews this week. We have to get booking if we’re going to get everything in before the season begins. Today, we look at 2A District 8.
2021 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
We’ve got a Class 2A District 8 that looks a lot like something we once called Class 2A District 9. Here they are with last year’s record and district:
Clarinda Cardinals — 4-5 overall (Class 2A District 9)
Clarke, Osceola Indians — 1-7 overall (Class 2A District 8)
Des Moines Christian Lions — 4-3 overall (Class 2A District 9)
Greene County Rams — 7-3 overall (Class 2A District 9)
Red Oak Tigers — 0-8 overall (Class 2A District 9)
Shenandoah Mustangs — 3-5 overall (Class 2A District 9)
Two winning teams, 19 total victories last season and it’s basically just Class 2A District 9 all over again, other than Clarke replacing Atlantic. The strength of this league I would probably put as a 4.5 on a scale of 10.
COACHES
Clarinda: Collin Bevins
Clarke: Sean Quinlan
Des Moines Christian: Matt Waring (1 postseason appearance)
Greene County: Caden Duncan (2 postseason appearances)
Red Oak: Michael Nordeen
Shenandoah: Ty Ratliff
On Monday, I previewed Class 4A District 1 with a bevy of big-time names and plenty of postseason appearances. This group is a big younger with years of less experience. Bevins, Quinlan, Nordeen and Ratliff will all chase their first postseason appearance.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Bryce Stalder, Senior, Greene County: The team that won seven games and made the top 16 in last year’s postseason brings back a really good quarterback. Stalder threw for 1,212 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
2. Wyatt Schmitt, Junior, Clarinda: The Cardinals should feel good about their returning signal-caller, too. He threw 13 interceptions, but he was learning on the fly while throwing for 866 yards and eight touchdowns. He’ll be much improved and all the better for last year’s experiences.
3. Max DeVries, Sophomore, Red Oak: DeVries was thrown into the fire early and threw for 152 yards on 60 attempts last season. With a new staff, who knows what things look like, but I’m guessing DeVries will factor in under center.
Those are the only starting QBs returning in this league. We can certainly speculate on the others:
-Clarke: Zethann May has graduated, but senior Kamis Bullis did get a little bit of time under center. He threw eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in limited work.
-Des Moines Christian: The only thing we can do is speculate. All three players that threw at least one pass last season were seniors. The only other listed QB on their roster from last season was sophomore Tate Platte.
-Shenandoah: Zayne Zwickel led 2A-9 in a lot of passing categories last season, but he has graduated. The only other returning player for Shenandoah that attempted a pass is sophomore Nolan Mount. It was only three, but that’s more than zero.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. Nathan Black, Senior, Greene County: Well, we’ve only broached two categories, and I’m starting to get the feeling the Rams might be really good. Black rushed for 752 yards on 152 carries and scored six touchdowns as a junior.
2. Tadyn Brown, Junior, Clarinda: Brown was terrific all season for the Cardinals, averaging 8.4 yards per carry on 82 touches while finishing the season with 691 yards and eight touchdowns.
3. Bryce Stalder, Senior, Greene County: At this point, my computer likes to autocorrect Stalder’s name to Staled. It will quickly learn if he puts up more numbers in 2021. He had 570 yards and eight touchdowns on 93 carries (6.1 YPC) last season.
4. Morgan Cotten, Senior, Shenandoah: Cotten got fed the ball last season, rushing 139 times for 433 yards and two touchdowns.
5. Josh Shank, Senior, Des Moines Christian: Shank only needed 57 carries to get to 391 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry and scoring four times.
6. Riley Fouts, Junior, Red Oak: Fouts rushed for 317 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers in his sophomore season.
7. Jackson Morton, Senior, Greene County: Morton put up 279 yards on 47 carries (5.7 YPC) and scored seven times on the ground.
8. Wyatt Schmitt, Junior, Clarinda: Schmitt ran 89 times for 275 yards and found the end zone five times for the Cardinals.
9. Dawson Bond, Junior, Red Oak: Bond carried 49 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns for Red Oak last season.
10. Michael Reed, Senior, Shenandoah: Reed carried 20 times for 186 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per carry, and scored a pair of touchdowns in his junior season.
While Clarke did not make the top 10, they do return their leading rusher in senior Dale Showers, although it was only 133 yards on 16 carries (8.3 YPC).
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top five returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Blake Herold, Junior, Shenandoah: Herold is athletic, strong and skilled, and he is definitely the top receiver/tight end in this district. He had 33 receptions for 436 yards and five touchdowns for the Mustangs last year.
2. Morgan Cotten, Senior, Shenandoah: Yes, the Mustangs bring back the top two receiving threats, which should ease their new quarterback. Cotten averaged 25.5 yards per catch, making the most of 13 receptions for 332 yards and one touchdown.
3. Jackson Morton, Senior, Greene County: Morton had 18 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns. With star Jaxon Warnke graduating, he figures to see an uptick in those numbers.
4. Isaac Jones, Junior, Clarinda: The high jump champ provides a big target with plenty of catch radius. He had 14 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.
5. Gavin Phillips, Junior, Des Moines Christian: Phillips had 10 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Clarke lost their top receiver in Tanner Fry, but their next-leading receiver is back. Senior Jayden Giza had six receptions for 167 yards and scored twice. Red Oak does bring back their top-returning receiver in junior Jack Kling, who finished the year with five receptions for 45 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Bradyn Smith, Senior, Greene County: Smith holds down the top spot here after finishing with 12.0 tackles for loss among his 64.5 total tackles.
2. Blake Herold, Junior, Shenandoah: The top-returning junior tackler, Herold had 57.0 tackles overall and 5.0 tackles for loss.
3. Jackson Morton, Senior, Greene County: The Rams defensive back finished up the year with 44.5 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
4. Richard Daugherty, Junior, Greene County: A big sophomore year for Daugherty, who finished with 42.0 total tackles on the season.
5. Patrick Daugherty, Junior, Greene County: One Daugherty is nice, but two is better. Patrick had 11.0 tackles for loss among 40.5 total takedowns last season.
6. Logan Dickerson, Senior, Shenandoah: Dickerson posted 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Mustangs last season, finishing with 40.0 total tackles.
7. Ethan Fast, Senior, Clarinda: The top-returning tackler for Clarinda, Fast had 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks while finishing the season with 39.5 total tackles.
7. Logan Green, Senior, Clarinda: He’s a Division I recruit and attracts a lot of attention. Still, he had 18.0 tackles for loss among 39.5 total tackles.
9. Marshall Durfey, Senior, Clarinda: A senior linebacker coming off a season with 35.5 total tackles, Durfey also finished with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
10. Ryan Johnson, Senior, Red Oak: Johnson is the top-returning tackler for Red Oak. He had 35.0 total tackles last season.
11. Josh Shank, Senior, Des Moines Christian: And here’s the top-returning tackler for the Lions. Shank finished the season with 7.5 tackles for loss and 34.5 total tackles.
11. Dawson Bond, Junior, Red Oak: Bond finished his sophomore season with 34.5 total tackles, as well.
13. Tadyn Brown, Junior, Clarinda: Brown’s tackle total was 33.0 last season during his sophomore year.
14. Morgan Cotten, Senior, Shenandoah: Cotten posted 32.0 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss last season for the Mustangs.
15. Riley Fouts, Junior, Red Oak: Fouts posted 30.0 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss for the Tigers.
16. Michael Reed, Senior, Shenandoah: Reed tallied 29.0 total tackles last season during his junior campaign.
17. Jacob Rosno, Senior, Des Moines Christian: Rosno had 28.5 total tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss during his junior year.
18. Max Riley, Senior, Greene County: Riley ended out his junior season with 26.5 total tackles for the Rams.
19. Jesse Miller, Junior, Greene County: Miller had 9.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks for Greene County, finishing the season with 25.5 total tackles.
20. Spruceton Buddgenhagen, Senior, Clarke: Maybe more ballyhooed for his offensive line capabilities, the Power Five recruit finished his junior year with 4.5 tackles for loss among 24.0 total.
Others of note:
-Nicholas Fouts, Senior, Red Oak: 23.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Aiden Dogic, Senior, Des Moines Christian: 23.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Grant Jobe, Senior, Clarinda: 22.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL
-Beau Gardner, Junior, Shenandoah: 20.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL
-Jarod McNeese, Senior, Clarinda: 17.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL
-Clayton Holben, Senior, Shenandoah: 16.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL
-Ben Lambrum, Junior, Shenandoah: 15.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Michael Rumley, Sophomore, Greene County: 15.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL
-Jairus Davis, Senior, Clarke: 14.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-KJ Fry, Junior, Clarke: 14.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL
-Owen Elam, Junior, Des Moines Christian: 13.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Noah Walles, Senior, Des Moines Christian: 13.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Jase Wilmes, Sophomore, Clarinda: 13.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
-Jack Kling, Junior, Red Oak: 12.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL
-Zach Foster, Senior, Shenandoah: 9.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Blake Hamman, Senior, Greene County: 9.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
Clarinda (7): Tadyn Brown (First Team RB), Ethan Fast (Second Team LB), Logan Green (First Team DL), Isaac Jones (Second Team WR), Jarod McNeese (Second Team DL), Wyatt Schmitt (HM QB), Jase Wilmes (HM OL)
Des Moines Christian (4): Gavin Philips (Second Team DB), Jacob Rosno (First Team LB), Josh Shank (Second Team LB), Bradyn Smith (First Team LB)
Greene County (10): Nathan Behne (HM K), Nate Black (First Team RB), Patrick Daugherty (Second Team LB), Richard Daugherty (Second Team DB), Jesse Miller (Second Team DL), Jackson Morton (First Team UTL), Max Riley (Second Team DB), Michael Rumley (Second Team DL), Bryce Stalder (First Team QB & Offensive MVP), Mason Stream (First Team OL)
Red Oak (5): Dawson Bond (Second Team LB), Nick Fouts (HM OL), Riley Fouts (HM RB), Ryan Johnson (HM DB), Chase Sandholm (HM DB)
Shenandoah (4): Morgan Cotten (Second Team RB), Logan Dickerson (HM LB), Blake Herold (First Team TE), Clayton Holben (HM OL)
Note: I was unable to get my hands on all-district teams from last year’s 2A-8. If anyone has them please email dmartin@kmamail.com.
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in order of which I think they will finish:
Greene County: I’ll take the Rams to have another big season behind the strength of the best player (Stalder) in the district, plenty of weapons around him and what appears to be a developed and experienced offensive line.
Clarinda: The Cardinals get the slight edge at the No. 2 spot thanks to their returning experience under center, up front and littered around the defense.
Shenandoah: When it comes to returning names on this page, Shenandoah is right behind Greene County. The only sticking point might be at QB, where they are inexperienced. However, the rest of the talent is there.
Des Moines Christian: Des Moines Christian was a bit down last year and dealt with COVID issues. They’ll have a nice bounce back season and could easily see them finishing anywhere between here and the second spot.
Red Oak: Yes, I’m going with the Tigers to surprise a bit under a new staff. They simply have more coming back than Clarke at this point.
Clarke: They lost plenty of seniors and just don’t have a lot of known commodities at this point. That can change really quickly, though, and I’m sure they will look to prove me wrong.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.