(KMAland) -- Hey, I’m just getting back in from beautiful Earlham, where the Mount Ayr Raiderettes made another mess and comeback in advancing to their second straight state tournament.
The 2020 team – a team we really didn’t expect would have a team until suddenly they did in late May – is the fourth in school history to advance to state. I don’t know a thing about the 1982 club. I believe Bret Ruggles’ wife and former co-head coach Brandie was on the 1994 squad. And the 2019 team….well, they were a ton of fun themselves.
In honor of the fourth team in Mount Ayr history to advance to the state tournament, here are the four biggest moments of last night’s 4-3 come-from-behind win over Earlham. We can quibble over the order at your favorite watering hole in Fort Dodge. Or not. I don’t really know what the rules are right now.
4 – Rachel Sobotka pops her fifth home run in the fourth inning to bring Mount Ayr within 2-1.
In a different game in a different world, this might have been higher than No. 4. Regardless, this home run was more than needed in order for Mount Ayr to win the game. I think a lot of people that saw what transpired immediately after the home run could have seen the Raiderettes win this game in a totally different way, and they would have pointed to this home run as the precursor to it all.
You see, after Sobotka went yard, Addy Reynolds quickly followed with a line drive to left for a single that turned into two bases when the throw into the infield got away. Then Zoey Larsen followed with a single of her own to left. Reynolds had to make sure the ball got down, so she only advanced to third. At that moment, it appeared to me Mount Ayr was in their element.
They were suddenly swinging freely, swinging more aggressively and just had a little bit of a looser look to them. In my mind, they were about to breakthrough for a big inning. Unfortunately for Mount Ayr, Madeline Janssen bowed her neck and quickly got a strikeout and a groundout back to the mound to end the threat. The home run was big for a different reason than previously imagined – it got them on the board. While it didn’t lead to more immediate runs like it looked like it might, it was still very important.
3 – Maddie Stewart snags a looper and tags a runner to end the second.
Did you forget about this one? You shouldn’t have, because it was a monstrous play. In the second inning, Mount Ayr was trailing 2-0 when Earlham put together another rally. After scoring two unearned runs in the first, the Cardinals got their No. 7 and No. 8 hitters – Allison Beatty and Janssen – on to start the inning. After a sacrifice bunt by No. 9 hitter Morgan Mineart moved the runners, leadoff girl Grace Porter reached on a fielder’s choice. Suddenly, the bases were loaded, and the Cardinals were threatening to blow this one open.
With Emma Jensen at the plate and Alli Boyle on deck, it was almost assured Earlham was going to get at least one run – and potentially (probably) more. That’s two of the top three run producers for Earlham this season hitting with the bases juiced. And then Addy Reynolds quickly got ahead 0-2 on Jensen, who swung at an off-speed pitch and nearly popped it over the heads of a drawn-in infield. Instead, Maddie Stewart channeled her older sister Sam, made a leaping snag and then quickly ran to second to tag the runner to end the threat, the inning and all thoughts of Earlham blowing the game wide open.
2 – Grace Porter and Alli Boyle are both retired in the seventh inning.
After Mount Ayr scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, Earlham brought the top of their order to the plate. While there might have been a little deflation following their missed opportunity to end the game in the top half, that had to be quickly replaced by excitement that their best hitters were going to come to the plate.
Porter (40) and Boyle (41) had combined for 81 total hits coming into the game, and they were definitely going to be very tough outs for Reynolds and the Raiderettes. Reynolds, though, relied on a pitch that had been giving the Cardinals fits all night – the changeup. That thing was a beauty. Not only did it change up (see how that works?) the timing of the Earlham lineup, but it was also thrown for a strike most of the time. Pretty important, if you haven’t heard. Throwing strikes, that is.
Reynolds routinely turned to that pitch in the biggest of moments last night, and she was pretty dang brilliant for the final five innings. It’s not that she was bad or anything in the first two, but that’s when Earlham put their rallies together. From the third through seventh, she gave up just three hits and induced 11 groundball outs.
In the seventh, she got both Porter and Boyle. First, it was Porter on an 0-1 groundball back to the mound. That was the start of it all. If Porter reaches, you might see her try to steal her 23rd bag (in 23 attempts) of the season. After Emma Jensen reached on an infield grounder, Boyle followed with a fly out to right field. It wasn’t often that the Earlham lineup got Reynolds’ pitches in the air, but Boyle did here. Fortunately, it was just a medium range fly out. Suddenly, there were two outs, and the two best hitters were retired. One pitch later, the game was over, the Raiderettes were dog-piling and the ticket was punched.
1 – Sobotka (and everybody else) puts the ball in play in the seventh.
Mount Ayr is not always an easy team to strike out. Madeline Janssen, though, is pretty good. She struck out eight Raiderettes on the night, moving her strikeout total for the season up to 136 in just over 102 innings pitched. None of those strikeouts, though, came in the seventh inning.
Abigail Barnes singled with two strikes to open the seventh. Payten Lambert followed with a two-strike single of her own. Sam Stewart didn’t wait for two strikes, but she nabbed her third hit of the evening on a 2-1 pitch. After a foul out by Maddie Stewart, Alexa Anderson blooped a two-strike, run-scoring single into left field. Suddenly, the Raiderettes lineup was cooking.
If you’ve ever watched a softball game, you recognize how a third or fourth time through the order represents a better opportunity for any offense to find some hits and, in turn, runs. They’ve seen everything the opposing pitcher has to throw, and the timing is more or less in tune with what they’ve been seeing as compared to the early innings. Janssen struck out three in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. That’s some pretty good pitching from her, but again, the ball was put in play more often in the later innings.
Back to the seventh….Barnes, Lambert and Anderson all had those two-strike singles. They had seen every pitch Janssen had to offer. They were really good pitches, and it was not going to be easy to find a hit off the junior. But, if they could just put in play….you never know. All three did put it in play as you know. After a Halsie Barnes pop out, that led to Rachel Sobotka.
On the air, I made some sort of mention there in the seventh that if they could just get it to Sobotka, they could have a real chance. She singled in the second and homered in the fourth after all. While she did strikeout in the sixth, you like your odds with Sobotka having had some success in earlier innings. Again, Janssen got a couple strikes on the Mount Ayr left fielder, and again, a Raiderettes hitter put the ball in play.
Frankly, the high chopper was not an easy ball to field by Earlham 8th grader Cora Boyle. I was pretty impressed she actually picked it cleanly. I thought for sure it had all the makings of a booted ball to tie the game. I do think the difficulty of the play led to the high throw, which led to two runners scoring, which led to Mount Ayr winning another thriller.
I don’t know exactly where to rank these games, but in the past three postseasons we’ve seen Mount Ayr…
-Score three runs in the seventh inning on the road to beat an Earlham team they had scored just one run on in the first six innings.
-Win in walk-off fashion over Beckman Catholic in an eight-inning state quarterfinal.
-Hit a pair of seventh-inning home runs – one to tie and one to take the lead – to claim third place in a win over East Marshall.
-Beat Treynor 1-0 thanks to a runner scoring from second on an infield groundout.
We never really know what a Mount Ayr postseason game is going to look like, but we always know they’re going to “make a mess.”
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.