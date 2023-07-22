(KMAland) -- The end of the high school baseball and softball season came yesterday, and we are about to get heavy into wrapping those years up with some hardware.
In the meantime, though, I thought I would take a look back at some of the preseason previews we did. In those previews, there was a coaches poll and there was a “system” projection. Let’s see who did better.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Preseason Favorite: Creston and Atlantic split the 11 first-place votes by the coaches, but the Panthers received 8 to the Trojans’ 3. The system thought it was much closer, as both Atlantic and Creston had 38 “points.”
Result: Creston went 17-3 and won the league by one game over Atlantic.
Other Notes: Clarinda was the surprise No. 3 finisher with a 14-6 record. The Cardinals were picked eighth by the coaches and by the system before the season. Big miss there. St. Albert was also a miss, as they finished in fifth place while the coaches didn’t mention them among a top five and were tied for ninth by the system.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BASEBALL
Preseason Favorite: Lewis Central was the pick by the coaches and the system. The Titans had seven of a possible 10 first-place votes while Harlan had three and Glenwood one. The system liked LC on the top with 36, but the race for second was pretty tight with Glenwood, Creston, Harlan, Clarinda and Kuemper all separated by just three points between second and sixth (and in that order).
Result: Lewis Central went 18-1 in the conference to finish four games clear of Harlan, which handed them their only conference loss and a tough defeat in a substate final.
Other Notes: Kuemper Catholic and St. Albert tied for third at 14-6 while Glenwood and Clarinda also had winning seasons. The coaches picked Glenwood, Kuemper and Clarinda 3-4-5. The system really liked Creston, picking them third, and they were in a ton of ballgames that could have swung them that way. However, they ended up 6-14 and in eighth.
CORNER CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Preseason Favorite: Griswold received four of the six first-place votes by the coaches. Now, coaches couldn’t vote for their own team, so you knew they weren’t going to get one. The pick of Fremont-Mills by another coach was a bit of a surprise at the time. The system thought it was going to be a very close battle between Griswold and Fremont-Mills with 35 and 33 points, respectively.
Result: Griswold was the dominant winner of the league, going undefeated in the conference and in the tournament to sweep the league.
Other Notes: Essex and East Mills both went 4-6 to tie for third while Stanton and Sidney were 2-8 to tie for fifth. In the preseason, Sidney and Stanton were picked third and fourth, respectively, by the coaches while Essex and East Mills were down at five and six. By the system, Stanton and Sidney were also favored to go 3-4 with Essex and East Mills at 5-6. Misses by the coaches and the system.
CORNER CONFERENCE BASEBALL
Preseason Favorite: Fremont-Mills was the pick by both the coaches and the system. The system believed they were well beyond the rest of the league with 43 points to second-place Stanton’s 22. The coaches also picked Stanton second.
Result: Fremont-Mills went undefeated in the conference on their way to sweeping both the regular season and tournament championships.
Other Notes: Stanton was a clear second. The big question was East Mills and Sidney and what order they would finish. The coaches had them even while the system took East Mills. It ended up being the Wolverines in that three spot.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Preseason Favorite: The defending conference champion Logan-Magnolia was the pick by both the coaches and the system. The Panthers received seven of the nine first-place votes by the coaches, which went with Treynor with the other two.
Result: Logan-Magnolia edged Missouri Valley by one single game to win the conference championship.
Other Notes: Treynor and Audubon were picked 2-3 by the coaches, and you had to go down to the No. 4 spot before you found Missouri Valley. In the system, Underwood, Treynor and AHSTW were all picked ahead of Missouri Valley. Riverside was also one of the conference’s big surprises, finishing in fifth place after being picked seventh by the system and not at all by the coaches.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL
Preseason Favorite: One of the teams in this conference played in a state championship game, so they had to be the favorite, right? And…..yes, that is correct. The coaches unanimously picked the Eagles to win the conference with the other Underwood vote going to Treynor. The system was pretty tight, though. Underwood had 34 points to Tri-Center’s 32.
Result: Underwood lost just once (to Logan-Magnolia) on their way to winning the Western Iowa Conference championship.
Other Notes: Treynor was second, Tri-Center was third and Logan-Magnolia was fourth. Those were the only three teams that had winning records in the conference. As mentioned, the coaches liked Treynor second while the system picked Tri-Center. Score one for the coaches there. The big miss, I suppose, was the coaches picking Lo-Ma eighth. The system liked them a little better in sixth.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Preseason Favorite: It was a very, very tight race between Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren for both the coaches and the system. The coaches split the 10 first-place votes with MSTM coming out with 41 points to the Warhawks’ 40. Meanwhile, the system thought Southeast Warren was the favorite with 32 points to MSTM’s 28. Wayne was third by both.
Result: Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Wayne went 1-2-3 with 12-1, 11-2 and 10-3 records.
Other Notes: Mount Ayr finished fourth and was picked fourth by the coaches while Southwest Valley was a somewhat surprising pick by the system in fourth. Turns out that wasn’t too crazy, as they tied for fifth.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL
Preseason Favorite: Mount Ayr was an overwhelming pick to win the POI championship by the coaches. The Raiders had eight first-place votes atop the league while Central Decatur, Southeast Warren, Lenox and MSTM were the rest of the top five. Per the system, Mount Ayr was a slight favorite by one point over Lenox, by four over Southeast Warren and by seven over Central Decatur. MSTM was also in the top five of the system.
Result: Central Decatur went 13-0 to win the conference by four games over both Bedford and Lenox. Mount Ayr was 8-5.
Other Notes: There were some extenuating circumstances here. When the coaches gave their poll, they didn’t know half of last year’s returning starters would not be coming back for Mount Ayr. The system knew that, and that’s why it was still close. However, neither knew CD was about to add some Lamoni talent that fit in perfectly with the remaining talent for the Cardinals. I contend the system would have picked the Cardinals to win the league if we added the Demons into the mix. Anyway, it is also worth noting the whiff on Bedford, which was picked eighth by the coaches and sixth by the system.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Preseason Favorite: Woodbine was the pick by both the coaches and by the system. And it really wasn’t very close.
Result: The coaches poll even got a mention from Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton head coach Andrea Schwery after they basically clinched the Rolling Valley Conference championship. They said they had a chip on their shoulder all year, and they went out and went undefeated in the league to win it. I know the system didn’t know about Riley Miller. Maybe the coaches didn’t either.
Other Notes: Glidden-Ralston and Coon Rapids-Bayard were the only other two schools to finish with a winning record in the league in finishing third and fourth. Glidden-Ralston was picked in a tie for third with CAM by the coaches and with Boyer Valley by the system. Coon Rapids-Bayard was a fifth-place pick by both.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL
Preseason Favorite: Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison were in a dead heat. The coaches gave them four first-place votes each, and they ended up tying in points to take the co-favorite moniker into the season. The system saw Coon Rapids as a slight favorite over the Hawkeyes by a mere point.
Result: Of course they shared the league. You just knew it was going to happen.
Other Notes: Everyone was picking Woodbine in third and that’s what happened. Exira/EHK was the only other team to finish with a winning mark in the conference, and the coaches were better than the system here. They picked the Spartans fifth (behind CAM) while the system had them seventh (behind CAM, Boyer Valley and Glidden-Ralston).
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Preseason Favorite: Four different teams received first-place votes by the coaches — Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East and LeMars. Heelan had three while SBL had two with the other two grabbing one each. Heelan and SBL ended up tying on points with 25 while East was picked third and LeMars fourth. The system liked SBL to win the league ahead of East, Heelan, LeMars and Sioux City North all not too far behind.
Result: Sergeant Bluff-Luton ended up winning the conference by four games over LeMars and Sioux City East, which tied for second.
Other Notes: One benefit the system had that the coaches did not is that the system knew several Heelan seniors weren’t coming out. They ended up finishing in fifth.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BASEBALL
Preseason Favorite: Coming off an MRC championship, Abraham Lincoln was the preseason favorite by five coaches. Heelan, Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton also got one first-place vote each. The system picked Heelan to edge SBL and Abraham Lincoln, but there were only two points separating them.
Result: Sioux City North shocked the house by winning the conference with a 20-8 league mark. They won it by one game over Heelan, SBL and Sioux City East.
Other Notes: North was picked fifth by the coaches and sixth by the system. We’ve seen some teams picked down there in previous polls, but they ended up third or fourth. The Stars went out and won the thing.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Preseason Favorite: Twin Cedars was the big pick by the coaches, finishing with seven of nine first-place votes. Murray had the other two with Melcher-Dallas, Lamoni and Moravia also getting top-five love. In the system, Twin Cedars was narrowly ahead of Moravia and Murray with Lamoni and Orient-Macksburg also among the top five.
Result: The top two teams were clearly Twin Cedars and Murray this year with the Sabers going undefeated in the conference. Murray had just three losses.
Other Notes: Seymour was the surprise of the season, as they end up with a third-place finish and an 11-4 record. They were the only other team that had a winning mark in the conference, although Lamoni and Moravia were both 8-8. Seymour was picked sixth by the coaches and eighth by the system.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BASEBALL
Preseason Favorite: Not all coaches voted in this thing, but Moravia received three of the five first-place votes and edged past Ankeny Christian to take the label as the preseason favorite. The system also liked Moravia over Ankeny Christian by just four points.
Result: Moravia went out and proved us all correct. They were undefeated in the conference and handed Ankeny Christian their only two losses in the conference.
Other Notes: Twin Cedars was the only other team in the conference that had a winning record in third place. The coaches picked Mormon Trail in third with Twin Cedars to tie for fourth with Melcher-Dallas. The system didn’t know Lamoni wasn’t going to play as a team at the time, and they were picked to tie for third with Twin Cedars.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.