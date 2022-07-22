(KMAland) -- It’s the final day of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and it’s the final day of the shotgun baseball and softball season. Get it in, get it out, get some vacation. That was the approach, and that’s what happened. I hope the state of Iowa can learn to love baseball and softball and give it the time it deserves sometime in the near future.
Anyway, here’s a look at today’s fun and games in the order of scheduled first pitch.
12:00 PM – Class 1A State Baseball Championship: Remsen, St. Mary’s (35-0) vs. New London (30-1)
It’s always fun when the best two teams throughout the season get a chance to play for the championship. There’s no doubt in my mind these are the best two teams, and they proved that in Carroll this week. New London is averaging 10.5 runs per game and allowing just 1.7. Remsen, St. Mary’s is scoring 10.0 per game and allowing 1.1. This is two dominant, incredible teams that will battle for the 1A crown in Carroll, USA, starting at 12 noon. And it’s the first time the two programs have ever played. The Hawks go for their fifth state championship in school history (1983, 1984, 1985, 2016 the other four) while New London goes for numero uno.
2:30 PM – Class 3A State Softball Championship: Assumption (36-8) vs. Mount Vernon (35-4)
I’m more confident that this one will start at the scheduled time without anything going on before it. This marks the sixth time the two programs have faced, and it’s the sixth time that the game was played in July. Let’s look…
July 23rd, 2021: Assumption 10, Mount Vernon 5 (3A State Championship)
July 31st, 2020: Assumption 4, Mount Vernon 1 (3A State Consolation)
July 9th, 2018: Assumption 7, Mount Vernon 0 (3A Regional Final)
July 11th, 2011: Mount Vernon 6, Assumption 0 (3A Regional Semifinal)
July 15th, 2009: Mount Vernon 7 Assumption 6 (3A Regional Final)
They’ve all been pretty big games, especially last year. It’s a rematch in a state championship game, and it’s a chance for Assumption to repeat or Mount Vernon to avenge the loss. If they can, it would be their first state championship. For Assumption, it would be their fifth state championship. They also won in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
2:30 PM – Class 2A State Baseball Championship: Estherville-Lincoln Central (33-2) vs. Van Meter (38-0)
The three-time defending state champions of Class 2A look to finish off an undefeated season. Are you a rooter for dominant, undefeated seasons like this? Or are you someone that roots for that not to happen? I land somewhere in the middle, but I think when you’re as dominant as Van Meter has been, I am rooting for someone else to win a title for once. E-LC had never won a state tournament game until this year, and now they are one win away from their first state title. Van Meter has four titles (2003 the other one). There is some history in the Bound era between the two. E-LC won 17-3 over Van Meter back in 2010, but that was before the spigot opened up. If you’re curious what to yell when you’re rooting for E-LC: They’re the…Midgets.
3:30 PM – Class 2A State Softball Consolation: Central Springs (32-2) vs. North Union (33-4)
They’re still doing that consolation thing. And hey, you know what, since they have the fields available in Fort Dodge you might as well throw some more games out there. Now, if they get some WiFi available things would be just great. These two Top of Iowa Conference teams meet for the 10th time during the Bound era and the second time this season. Central Springs rolled to a 10-0 win earlier this year on June 23rd, and they’ve won each of the seven meetings. The last time North Union won in this series was July 21st, 2016.
5:00 PM – Class 3A State Baseball Championship: Assumption (32-6) vs. Western Dubuque (31-11)
Oh, look! Another Assumption state championship game. How exciting! These two were supposed to play each of the last two years, but it got rained out or something. So, they’ve never played. Something tells me the IHSAA will make sure this one gets in, and it will get in today. We CANNOT have this season run into their vacation schedules. Anyway, Assumption has all kinds of championships. They won in 1982, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1999, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2014, 2017 and 2018. That’s 11 of them. Western Dubuque has never won a championship, but they did place second in 2006. Western Dubuque’s mascot is a Bobcat. So, we’re all going for the Bobcats, right?
5:00 PM – Class 2A State Softball Championship: Regina Catholic (23-11) vs. Wilton (28-6)
Who had Regina/Wilton in the 2A softball final? I’m guessing not many. This is the No. 4 seed (Regina) vs. the No. 6 seed (Wilton). Wilton has been incredibly impressive in wins over Lo-Ma (7-4) and North Union (14-1). Regina edged Van Meter (6-5) and top-seeded Central Springs (7-4). But here’s the deal: Wilton has never won a state championship while the Regals (the Regals!) have won three. Plus, a Beaver (Wilton’s mascot) is always easy to root for. Let’s get that first title.
6:00 PM – Class 1A State Softball Consolation: Martensdale-St. Marys (25-4) vs. North Linn (33-9)
The Blue Devils will try to finish out their return to Fort Dodge with a victory. The Pride of Iowa champion runs up against the top-seeded North Linn crew that might still be smarting from their semifinal loss to Southeast Warren. For MSTM, it seems like this is found money. They’ll likely come out and play loose and excited to be there, and then maybe they will bring home a nice third-place trophy for the POI to celebrate. This is the first time the two have played in the Bound era.
7:30 PM – Class 4A State Baseball Championship: Dowling Catholic (27-14) vs. Johnston (35-4)
Two baseball powers square off for the 4A state championship here. And it is the 47th matchup between the two programs during the Bound era. It has been one of the most even series I’ve had the pleasure of previewing, too. Johnston has 24 wins, Dowling has 22. The Dragons, though, only recently took over the lead in the series with four consecutive wins, including three wins this year in three tries. Both schools have five baseball state championships, but it’s been 11 years since Dowling won one. Johnston just won two years ago and finished second last year. I think the Maroons are the rooting choice here.
7:30 PM – Class 1A State Softball Championship: Southeast Warren (25-4) vs. Twin Cedars (28-3)
This is the 21st time the two have played during the Bound era. It’s the second time they’ve played this year. It makes sense. They’re only about a half-hour away from one another, after all. Southeast Warren won the meeting earlier this year, 4-3, but it was a 1-1 game into the sixth. I’m expecting something similar with Alivia Ruble and Grace Bailey squaring off. This is going to be a whole bunch of fun, and @nickstavas is the follow on Twitter. By the way, I don’t root in KMAland vs. KMAland games, but it’s worth noting neither team has won a title since 1968, so both are more than rootable. The Warhawks won four titles in the 1960s while Twin Cedars hadn’t been to state since 1978.
That’s it and that’s all for the year of baseball and softball. Enjoy the fun and games today.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.