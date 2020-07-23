(KMAland) -- This series has been a little spaced out, but it might start speeding up in the coming weeks. Earlier this summer, I took a look at some of the top offensive players and seasons in Hawkeye Ten Conference softball and baseball during the 2010s.
Today, it’s all about the Corner Conference and the softball that took place during that decade. I found this to be a little more difficult than the Hawkeye Ten due to the wide variance of games played. For instance, Fremont-Mills played 33 games in 2010 and Nishnabotna played 17 that very same year. Pretty rough.
Although I did allow for duplicates in Hawkeye Ten baseball, I am going to pick 10 different girls. There are some that could have made the list multiple times, but I decided it would be more fun to mix it up. Note that I would have used slugging percentage quite frequently, but Varsity Bound/QuikStats currently lists everyone’s SLP as 0.0. Weird, I know.
In any event, here’s a look at 10 of the top offensive seasons that went down during the decade…
Courtney Auxier, Villisca (2010)
Auxier opens things up just as she opened the decade with a monster offensive season that included 52 total bases and 40 total hits. She had six doubles and three triples among those 40 while driving in 19 runs atop the Villisca lineup, and she hit .571 with a .630 on-base percentage. That’ll play in any league.
Kendall Fichter, Fremont-Mills (2013)
This was a good decade for Fremont-Mills softball, and Fichter was an absolute beast in the summer of 2013. She had a decade-high 95 total bases that year, drove in 44 runs and hit .618 for the season. In all, she had 55 hits in just 24 games, including 14 doubles, six home runs and four triples. Yeesh. This is probably my winner for the best offensive season of the decade in the league.
Molly Goltz, Nishnabotna (2013)
I don’t use batting average to evaluate or compare players often, but when you hit .600 you done did something good. Goltz hit .600 with a .660 on-base percentage in 2013. Overall, she had 50 total bases among 27 total hits, including six doubles, four triples and three home runs for the Blue Devils.
Mindy Lorimor, Fremont-Mills (2010)
The KMA Sports Hall of Famer is best known for her pitching, but she could also crush the ball all over the yard. She had 80 total bases among 50 hits in the 2010 season. Among those 50 were 13 doubles, five home runs and a triple. She also drove in 29 runs while hitting .472 with a .525 on-base percentage.
Maryn Phillips, Sidney (2017)
Phillips wreaked shop all season long for the Cowgirls in 2017. I guess you could say all year long since she was a really great multi-sporter. In softball that year, she hit .486 with a .509 on-base percentage, accumulated 66 total bases and finished the season with 11 doubles, a home run and 41 RBI.
Clara Schaaf, Fremont-Mills (2017)
Schaaf had a number of outstanding seasons for the Knights, but I think this is the one that stands out the most to me. In that season, she had 43 total hits in 25 games and finished with a .551 batting average and a .611 on-base mark. She also led the conference that season with 46 stolen bases.
Carmen Subbert, Stanton (2013)
Subbert was a star all decade long for Stanton in a number of sports, and she certainly made her mark in the summer, too. She finished in 2013 with 61 total bases among 35 total hits, including seven doubles, five home runs and two triples. She also drove in 29 runs while hitting .455 with a .512 on-base percentage.
Kadie Subbert, Stanton (2011)
Another Subbert and another KMA Sports Hall of Famer. Although volleyball was the focus for that award, she did plenty more in basketball, track and….yes, softball. During the 2011 season, she had 63 total bases on 39 hits, including five doubles, five triples and three home runs. Her batting average was a sparkling .557 with a .569 on-base percentage.
Chelsea Weis, Stanton (2017)
Take your pick from Weis’ 2016 and 2017 because they are pretty similar. In 2017, she had 55 total bases – one more than 2016 – and finished with 39 total hits (two more than 2016). She had seven triples (same as 2016) and two doubles (one fewer than 2016) while driving in 29 runs (five fewer). She hit .464 with a .483 on-base in 2017 after a .420 and .490 in 2016.
Taryn Williams, Fremont-Mills (2014)
Taryn Williams put up some big, big numbers during her career, too, and this was one of her most powerful. She led the conference that season with 75 total bases in 25 games played, finishing with eight home runs, seven doubles and six triples. She also drove in 37 runs while hitting .427 with a .547 on-base percentage.
Others that just missed:
Joscelyn Coleman, Essex (2010): Maybe No. 11 on this list. Coleman had 61 total bases and hit .535 for the year, including five home runs, four doubles and two triples.
Kendra Croghan, East Mills (2012): Croghan had 31 hits, 47 total bases and a .369 batting average on the season.
Bethany Johnson, Essex (2015): Johnson was a big star in 2015 and 2016 for Essex. In ’15 she had 53 total bases, 40 hits and 32 RBI.
Olivia Larsen, Sidney (2018): She had 52 total bases, drove in 27 and scored 49 runs. You could also make a great case for her 2019.
Devin Laughlin, East Mills (2014): Laughlin makes a top 10 offensive players of the decade list for sure, because I have her listed three times in my notes. In 2014, she hit .479 with a .597 OBP, finishing the season with six doubles, five triples and two home runs while driving in 25.
Daiton Martin, Essex (2016): Martin had nine doubles and four triples while hitting .478.
Amber Miller, Nishnabotna (2010): Underrated player from the beginning of the decade. Miller hit .500 and had six more doubles (15) than singles (9) in this big season.
Jescenia Mosley, Essex (2016): Mosley cracked seven doubles, four triples and a home run while hitting .468 with a .529 OBP.
Skylar Ross (2014): This one just missed the top 10, as she had 49 total bases, 35 total hits, four doubles, two triples and two home runs while hitting .449 with a .566 OBP.
Sara Skalberg, Essex (2015): Another big year for an Essex basher, as Skalberg had 53 total bases, including seven doubles and five home runs while driving in 25. Her .570 OBP was buoyed by 17 walks.
Jill Vanderhoof, Villisca (2012): The AHSTW girls basketball coach could bash the ball around the yard. She had 33 total hits and 51 total bases while driving in 27 runs and hitting .434 with a .500 on-base percentage.
That’s my list. You probably have your own. Regardless, these are a lot of really good hitters from the 2010s.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.