(KMAland) -- The 2021-22 sports calendar year came to an end yesterday, and now it’s on to the 2022-23 fall sports previews. Thanks to the random number generator, the Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Preview is up first (unless you count all these football previews).
2022 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Logan-Magnolia girls and Missouri Valley boys are the defending champions of the conference. Same as the year before, actually. For the Panthers, they’ve now won five consecutive WIC titles while the Big Reds are on a streak of two. Let’s take a deep look at this year’s league.
COACHES
AHSTW: Jackson Renberg
Audubon: Pete Dammel
IKM-Manning: Robert Cast
Logan-Magnolia: Kelli Kersten
Missouri Valley: Scott Cihacek
Riverside: Jared Hoffman (Girls) & Alex Oliver (Boys)
Treynor: Chaley Hempel
Tri-Center: Lexi Cochran
Underwood: Sydney Rath
These are all returning coaches from last season, except for Rath, who replaces long-time successful coach Eric Hjelle.
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
The champion (Courtney Sporrer) has advanced out of high school, but she is one of just four seniors in last year’s top 20. Joining her in that capacity: Tri-Center’s Kyla (7th) and Karis (17th) Corrin and Audubon’s Hannah Thygesen (12th).
BOYS: WHO GONE?
The champion (Bryce Patten of Underwood) is also gone from the league. There were some other important graduations with the team champion Missouri Valley losing Cody Gilpin (3rd), Brek Boruff (5th) and Will Gutzmer (7th) from the top seven. Audubon’s Jackson Deist (14th), Tri-Center’s Michael Denning (16th) and Underwood’s Hagen Heistand (19th) are the only other top 20 runners gone from the league.
GIRLS: RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished last year in the WIC meet.
1. (2) Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia: The second Sporrer is gone, but the third is back after finishing just one second behind her sister at last year’s WIC meet.
2. (3) Quincey Schneckloth, SO, Tri-Center: Schneckloth was the top runner for Tri-Center’s second-place team.
3. (4) Emily Albertsen, SO, IKM-Manning: The loaded freshman class from 2021 continues on here with Albertsen, who ran right with Schneckloth to the finish line.
4. (5) Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon: Yep, another sophomore. Beisswenger led Audubon’s third-place team.
5. (6) Greylan Hornbeck, SR, Logan-Magnolia: The top-returning senior in the conference, Hornbeck was one of three from the Panthers in the top six.
6. (8) Rylie Knop, JR, AHSTW: The top-returning junior in the league, Knop helped AHSTW to a fourth-place finish at the WIC meet.
7. (9) Jaden Franke, SR, Tri-Center: Franke will be the top senior on the Tri-Center’s team this season.
8. (10) Mariah Nolting, SR, Logan-Magnolia: The top senior on the five-time defending conference champions.
9. (11) Haedyn Hall, SO, Logan-Magnolia: The youngest Sporrer was not the only freshman that helped keep the Lo-Ma score low all season.
10. (13) Georgia Paulson, JR, Underwood: Paulson grabbed another WIC medal in 2021.
The rest:
11. (14) Ellie Peterson, SR, AHSTW
12. (15) Reagan Garrison, SO, IKM-Manning
13. (16) Becca Cody, JR, Riverside
14. (18) Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia
15. (19) Bella Boruff, JR, Missouri Valley
16. (20) Ryleigh Thomas, SO, Treynor
17. (21) Kiera Hochstein, JR, Logan-Magnolia
18. (23) Cali Petersen, SR, AHSTW
19. (24) Jada Cohn, SR, Logan-Magnolia
20. (26) Ella Langer, JR, AHSTW
BOYS: RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished last year in the WIC meet.
1. (2) Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning: The top-returning finisher in the conference is Keller, who helped IKM-Manning to a team runner-up.
2. (4) Mason Yochum, SR, Treynor: Another year, another Treynor senior chasing a potential WIC championship. Yochum’s fourth-place finish helped the Cardinals to a fourth-place finish as a team.
3. (6) Mason McCready, JR, Riverside: The top-returning junior in the conference, McCready was a mere six seconds from a top five finish.
4. (8) Sean McGee, SR, Tri-Center: Tri-Center finished third as a team last year, and McGee was their top runner in eighth.
5. (9) John Ross Biederman, SR, Treynor: Biederman is another Treynor senior standout that could help the Cardinals make a little jump this season.
6. (10) Lane Sams, JR, IKM-Manning: A second IKM-Manning returning runner that finished in the top 10 last season. The Wolves had a great team last year that came up just short in the WIC. Could they be the favorite this year?
7. (11) Eric Duhahek, SR, Riverside: The senior class appears strong, and Duhahek provides depth to that group and figures to be among the top runners in the league this year.
8. (12) Caleb Hatch, JR, AHSTW: A strong breakout campaign for Hatch, who was the top runner for the Vikings last season.
9. (13) Blake Allen, JR, Underwood: Allen is another that doubles up as a standout distance runner and wrestler and was the Eagles top guy a year ago.
10. (15) Jacob Hoden, JR, Missouri Valley: The defending champs lost their top three runners, but Hoden will lead their title defense this fall.
The Rest:
11. (17) Nathan Johnson, SR, IKM-Manning
12. (18) Christian Dahir, JR, Tri-Center
13. (20) Adam Meadows, SO, Missouri Valley
14. (22) Caden Geraghty, SO, AHSTW
15. (23) Abe Polzien, SO, IKM-Manning
16. (26) Kyle McDonald, SO, Tri-Center
17. (27) Joel McLaws, SR, IKM-Manning
18. (28) Jack Carley, JR, Treynor
19. (29) Dalton Smith, JR, Riverside
20. (30) Kasche Huehn, SO, IKM-Manning
GIRLS: POSTSEASON NOTES
AHSTW: Knop found her way to the state meet in Class 1A and finished in 72nd with a time of 22:19.72.
Audubon: Beisswenger had an impressive finish to the season, qualifying for the state meet and finishing 18th in 1A with a 20:29.70.
IKM-Manning: Albertsen finished out her freshman fall with a state qualification, finishing 34th with a time of 21:14.42 in Class 1A.
Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers finished as a state runner-up in Class 1A, led by Madison Sporrer’s fifth-place finish in 19:30.84. Hornbeck (54th), Nolting (70th), Hall (75th), Moss (97th) and Hochstein (125th) also gained valuable state experience and are back for Lo-Ma.
Missouri Valley: The Big Reds had just one runner at last year’s state qualifying meet, and junior Bella Boruff is returning after finishing 26th at Ridge View.
Riverside: The Bulldogs also had a state qualifier in Becca Cody, who is coming back for her junior season after an 84th-place run at the 1A meet.
Treynor: Treynor had a very young team and brings back all five of their runners from the SQM. Freshmen Ryleigh Thomas and Libby Grell led the way with 33rd and 38th place finishes, respectively.
Tri-Center: Quincey Schneckloth finished out her freshman season with a strong ending in qualifying for state and taking 41st in the 1A state meet.
Underwood: The aforementioned Paulson took 26th at the 2A state qualifying meet at Southeast Valley. She is one of three returning runners for the Eagles from that meet.
BOYS: POSTSEASON NOTES
AHSTW: The top Vikings runner, Caden Geraghty, had a 35th place finish at the Panorama SQM. Another sophomore, Joseph Thornock, also finished within the top 50.
Audubon: With the loss of Jackson Deist, Ely Deist and Mason Stickler are the top-returning runners from the Panorama SQM, placing 69th and 70th, respectively.
IKM-Manning: Caden Keller leads the way for the Wolves. He placed 45th at last year’s state 1A meet. The Wolves ended up with a third-place team finish at the Panorama SQM, and as we’ve detailed, Keller is hardly the only returnee.
Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers have two top 60 runners from the Panorama SQM returning: sophomore Wyatt Grimes and senior Layne Brenden.
Missouri Valley: Both Cody Gilpin and Brek Boruff qualified for state and will be difficult to replace. Their next two runners at the Ridge View SQM have also graduated. But yeah, we’ve established the Big Reds lost a great senior class. More evidence here.
Riverside: Mason McCready is back after an uplifting state qualification. He finished 67th in the 1A state race. Eric Duhahek nabbed a 17th-place run and Caleb Stevens was just outside the top 30 at the Southwest Valley SQM.
Treynor: Mason Yochum went top 25 at the Southeast Valley SQM while John Ross Biederman was 37th at the meet.
Tri-Center: Tri-Center brings back a state qualifier here, too, with Sean McGee placing 86th at last year’s 1A meet. Christian Dahir will look to build off a 16th-place finish at the SWV SQM.
Underwood: Underwood’s lone state qualifier (Bryce Patten) is gone. Blake Allen is the next guy up after a top 50 finish at the Southeast Valley SQM.
GIRLS: WHO’S COMING IN?
The dynasty continues? Logan-Magnolia freshman Allysen Johnsen won the WIC junior high championship last season and could continue to add to the depth of the Lo-Ma team. AHSTW might be worth keeping an eye on as they won the junior high team title behind top-six finishes from incoming freshmen Ava Paulson and Kenna Paulson. Others that might be worth watching:
•Bailey Richardson, Riverside (8th)
•Kayleigh Lopez, Tri-Center (12th)
•Maci Bertelsen, Logan-Magnolia (13th)
•Brecken Pierce, Riverside (14th)
•Julia Thomas, Underwood (15th)
BOYS: WHO’S COMING IN?
The top incoming freshman at the 2021 WIC junior high meet is Luke Walski from Logan-Magnolia, who placed second. Underwood’s Connor Brummett took third and helped the Eagles to the junior high WIC title. Tri-Center’s Nic Dahir and Treynor’s Jeyden Jensen were also in the top five. Note: The WIC champ was then-7th grader Brodie Davis of Lo-Ma. Others to watch:
•Keaton Voster, Missouri Valley (6th)
•Jayden Shelton, Underwood (8th)
•Nathaniel Conner, IKM-Manning (11th)
•Shane Tiarks, Underwood (15th)
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
It sure seems like this thing is pointing to another Logan-Magnolia championship. It’s incredible how they can continue to graduate some of the top tier talent in the conference and be just fine. With more talent on the way, the Panthers look like they’re in good position to make it six in a row.
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
IKM-Manning returns six of the top 20 runners and then two more in the top 22, so this is going to be a very deep team that likely has a lot of motivation after finishing as the WIC runner-up last season. They appear to be the favorite. The big question might be: Who is second? Treynor, Riverside and Tri-Center all have three in the top 20 coming back, so it might be between them.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.