(KMAland) -- It’s one final Sunday Salute for the KMAland baseball and softball teams that played for the final time. The great thing about these teams is that the seniors that played for these squads got to finish on the hallowed grounds of the state tournament in Fort Dodge, Carroll or Iowa City.
Here’s a look:
BASEBALL
Harlan (2): The Cyclones got hot at the right time and found their way in Iowa City, and they did it with just two seniors. They were important seniors in Stephen Leinen and Cael Goshorn, but the rest of the group will be back to make another deep run in 2024.
Underwood (0): I didn’t even have to look at the roster to know that the Eagles had zero seniors. We followed and covered them every step of the way. From win No. 1 to win No. 25, you could find a recap, write-up and/or preview on every single last one of them on our website. I saw one publication called them “overlooked” or “under the radar.” Not by us. We were all over this great team from beginning to end and well aware of their capabilities. What a run. It’s quite likely the Eagles will be the preseason No. 1 in every single poll across the state heading into next year.
SOFTBALL
Southeast Warren (3): The number isn’t that big, but the impact of these three seniors was very, very big. Breanna Nolte, Kaylee Tigner and Alivia Ruble were a part of many, many wins and several state tournament trips over the years. Ruble will be missed in a big way for her two-way abilities while Nolte and Tigner were both offensive weapons that will have to be replaced. Something tells me, the depth of the Warhawks roster will find a way to be back in a state-type position soon.
Martensdale-St. Marys (2): The Class 1A state runner-up loses just two seniors and just one regular starter. Hadley Pearson started 33 games this year while Kailey Phinney was active in six games and started one for the Blue Devils, which will be either No. 1 or 2 to open the preseason in 2024.
Missouri Valley (2): Another great state tournament team that did it with a youthful roster. Only Maya Contreraz and Emma Gute were seniors on this great Lady Reds roster. They were both major contributors to the successes of this group, but the future looks plenty bright. I doubt it’s the last time we see Audrie Kohl, Emerson Anderson and company in Fort Dodge.
Wayne (1): The Falcons replaced a great senior group last year, and they still found their way to Fort Dodge this season. Sometimes it’s circumstantial. Other times — this time — it’s just that Wayne has a program that is really, really sustainably good. They lose just one senior in Devyn Davis, but they will return nearly intact for another great run in 2024.
