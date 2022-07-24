(KMAland) -- The first volleyball preview of the year is going to the same conference as the the first cross country preview of the year. Congratulations to the Western Iowa Conference -- the 2022 winner of the Random Number Generator.
2022 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
A very strong Western Iowa Conference last season, and it had six teams with winning records and five with at least 23 total wins on the season. Check out the standings:
1. Treynor Cardinals — 28-8 overall, 8-0 conference
2. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 28-7 overall, 6-2 conference
2. Tri-Center Trojans — 27-11 overall, 6-2 conference
2. Underwood Eagles — 19-12 overall, 6-2 conference
5. AHSTW Vikings — 27-10 overall, 4-4 conference
6. Riverside Bulldogs — 23-14 overall, 3-5 conference
7. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 13-15 overall, 2-6 conference
8. IKM-Manning Wolves — 1-28 overall, 1-7 conference
9. Audubon Wheelers — 10-18 overall, 0-8 conference
Treynor won the WIC regular season and tournament championships, beating Tri-Center in the WIC Tournament final, before an advancement to a regional final where they took one set off Western Christian before falling. However, Tri-Center, playing in Class 1A last season, went back to the state tournament before falling in four sets to eventual state champion Burlington, Notre Dame. Missouri Valley and Riverside also advanced to regional semifinals.
COACHES
•AHSTW: Kelsey Muxfeldt
•Audubon: Brandi Bueltel
•IKM-Manning: McKaylie Croghan
•Logan-Magnolia: Faith Bruck
*Missouri Valley: Megan West
•Riverside: Brooke Flathers
•Treynor: Lea Crouse
•Tri-Center: Amy Wingert
•Underwood: Elizabeth Stein
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the 20 top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2021 season:
1. Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside: Andrusyshyn leads all returning hitters with 320 kills in 98 sets while hitting .219 efficiency.
2. Alizabeth Jacobsen, JR, Underwood: Efficiency is key here. Jacobsen posted 305 kills and hit .304 in 87 total sets played.
3. Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley: An all-around star, Myler hit in 290 winners in 98 sets and had a ridiculous .358 efficiency while doing it.
4. Mikenzie Brewer, JR, Tri-Center: What a breakout for Brewer, who slammed in 260 winners in 106 sets and hit .285 for her sophomore season.
5. Ava Hilts, SR, Missouri Valley: Hilts was also a monster in the middle for the Big Reds with 259 kills and a .295 efficiency in 98 sets played.
6. Emile Sorenson, SR, Tri-Center: Sorenson is into her senior season after finishing her junior year with 212 kills in 109 sets played.
7. Kiralyn Horton, SR, Treynor: The top-returning Treynor hitter, Horton had a strong year in the middle with 164 kills and a .206 efficiency in 96 sets.
8. Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, SR, Riverside: Olmstead-Mitchell was a key middle for the Bulldogs last season, hitting .268 efficiency and posting 163 kills in just 60 sets.
9. Preslie Arbaugh, SR, Tri-Center: Add another returning hitter for Tri-Center to the mix here. Arbaugh had 161 kills in 110 total sets.
10. Aliyah Humphrey, SR, Underwood: The Eagles multi-sport standout had 151 kills in 78 sets during her breakthrough junior season.
11. Maya Contereraz, SR, Misosuri Valley: An All-Everything type, Contreraz split some time between setting and hitting and still found time for 134 kills in 98 sets (with a .264 efficiency).
12. Cassidy Cunningham, JR, Underwood: Cunningham was a key hitter for the Eagles a year ago with 121 kills in 87 sets.
13. Macanna Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia: The top Lo-Ma hitter, Guritz posted 111 kills in 75 sets during her junior year.
14. Chloe Larsen, SR, Missouri Valley: Another Big Red senior that figures to have a strong season, Larsen had 105 kills in 98 sets and hit a solid .254 as a junior.
15. Kattie Troxel, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Troxel did her share of setting last season, too, and posted 104 total kills in 75 sets.
16. Mattie Nielsen, JR, Audubon: The Wheelers’ top-returning hitter, Nielsen had 102 kills and played in just 37 sets last year.
17. Delaney Ambrose, SR, Underwood: A major weapon in a number of ways, the southpaw had 95 kills in 87 sets for the Eagles.
18. Ella Tiarks, JR, Treynor: Tiarks could be a force in the middle, and she hopes to take another step this year after finishing with 82 kills in 63 sets as a sophomore.
19. Henley Arbaugh, JR, Missouri Valley: Another Missouri Valley weapon, Arbaugh had 79 kills in 98 sets as a sophomore.
20. Ayla Richardson, SO, Riverside: Richardson was the top hitting freshman last season, and she finished the year with 72 kills in 98 sets.
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2021 season:
1. Ayla Richardson, SO, Riverside: The top 20 hitters ends with Richardson while the top-returning setters starts here. She had 545 assists in 87 sets played last year for the Bulldogs.
2. Delaney Ambrose, SR, Underwood: Ambrose split her time between setting and hitting while finishing the season with 534 assists.
3. Maya Contreraz, SR, Missouri Valley: There is a trend here with the top setters in the conference also among the top hitters. Contreraz posted 493 assists in 98 assists for Missouri Valley.
4. Henley Arbaugh, JR, Missouri Valley: Arbaugh was the secondary setter for the Big Reds, yet she had 352 assists in 98 sets.
5. Kattie Troxel, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Still in search of our first full-time setter. Troxel had 294 assists in 75 sets for the Panthers.
6. Addie Hocker, JR, Audubon: Here is the first setter that wasn’t on the top-hitting list (although she did have 43 kills). Hocker had 203 assists in 81 sets last season.
7. Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside: Andrusyshyn ended up last season with 190 assists (to go with her 320 kills).
8. Amber Halbur, SR, IKM-Manning: IKM-Manning’s top setter last season, Halbur finished with 146 assists in 74 sets.
9. Ally Leaders, SR, Underwood: Leaders played in 32 sets last season, and she posted 81 assists. Be on the lookout for more from Leaders this year.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2021 season:
1. Delaney Simpson, SR, Treynor: This was a big breakthrough performer for Treynor last season. Simpson is the top-returning defensive specialist/libero after posting 359 digs in 96 sets.
2. Grace Porter, SR, AHSTW: Porter was right in the mix for the top spot, as she had 342 digs in 99 sets played for the Vikings.
3. Madi Baldwin, SR, Riverside: Another true defensive specialist, Baldwin had 297 total digs in 98 sets for the Bulldogs.
4. Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley: The six-rotation star had 293 total digs for the Big Reds.
5. Addie Huegli, SR, Missouri Valley: Huegli also cleaned up plenty with 279 total digs in 98 sets.
6. Maya Contreraz, SR, Missouri Valley: A trio of Missouri Valley seniors right in a row. Contreraz had 277 total digs.
7. Kylee Hartl, SR, Audubon: Yet another returning libero, Hartl had 274 digs in 81 sets for the Wheelers.
8. Aliyah Humphrey, SR, Underwood: Humphrey’s ability in the back row was what made her a major contributor in her younger years. She had 221 digs as a junior.
9. Macanna Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Guritz also had a strong number of digs with 212 in 75 sets.
10. Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside: I’m excited to see what sport Andrusyshyn takes with her to the next level. She can do it all, including post 193 digs as a junior.
11. Henley Arbaugh, JR, Missouri Valley: Arbaugh had a strong year with digs, too, with 189 of them in 98 sets.
12. Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside: The top Bulldogs back row player returning to the fold, Henderson had 183 digs in 98 sets.
13. Emile Sorenson, SR, Tri-Center: Sorenson put together a strong all-around junior year with 171 digs.
14. Ava Hilts, SR, Missouri Valley: Hilts ended up with 170 digs for Missouri Valley in 2021.
15. Leah Hall, SR, Underwood: Underwood’s defensive specialist, Hall had 168 digs in 87 sets.
16. Delaney Ambrose, SR, Underwood: Ambrose’s versatility extends to digs, too, as she had 167 scoops for the Eagles.
17. Eryn Ramsey, JR, IKM-Manning: IKM-Manning’s libero finished her sophomore season with 133 digs in 74 sets.
18. Amber Halbur, SR, IKM-Manning: Halbur was right behind Ramsey with 126 digs in 74 sets.
19. Kattie Troxel, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Another category for Troxel, who ended up with 125 digs in 75 sets.
20. Addie Hocker, JR, Audubon: Hocker is locked in a tie for 20th with her teammate…
20. Mattie Nielsen, JR, Audubon: Nielsen and Hocker both had 119 digs a season ago. Nielsen, though, did hers in 37 sets and Hocker did hers in 81.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2021 season:
1. Kiralyn Horton, SR, Treynor: Horton’s breakthrough season included a league-best 72.0 total blocks in 96 sets.
2. Mikenzie Brewer, JR, Tri-Center: Brewer was a tough one to get a swing through, as she finished with 66.0 total blocks.
3. Kali Irlmeier, SR, Audubon: Irlmeier worked well out of the middle defensively in finishing with 60.0 total blocks in 81 sets.
4. Chloe Larsen, SR, Missouri Valley: One of the key role players for Missouri Valley, Larsen plays her role well with 59.0 total blocks last season.
5. Preslie Arbaugh, SR, Tri-Center: It doesn’t get much easier against the Trojans when Arbaugh rotates to the front. She had 54.0 blocks in 110 sets last season.
6. Alizabeth Jacobsen, JR, Underwood: Jacobsen has offensive and defensive exploits. She had 53.0 total blocks in 87 sets a year ago.
7. Maya Contreraz, SR, Missouri Valley: Here’s Contreraz for a fourth time in four categories. She had 52.0 blocks in 98 sets.
8. Delaney Goshorn, JR, AHSTW: AHSTW has had plenty of graduation the last two years, but Goshorn is back for two more. She had 51.0 blocks in 99 sets in 2021.
9. Cassidy Cunningham, JR, Underwood: As an outside hitter, Cunningham was still able to find 45.0 blocks last season.
10. Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley: Myler used her length and instincts to finish with 39.0 blocks as a junior.
11. Sophia Taylor, SO, Riverside; The top freshman blocker in the conference last year, Taylor had 38.0 blocks in 98 sets.
12. Delaney Ambrose, SR, Underwood: Another category for Ambrose, too, who ended up with 34.0 total blocks.
13. Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside: And one more for Andrusyshyn, too. She had 33.0 blocks.
14. Cara Ohl, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Ohl had a strong year in the middle for the Panthers with 31.0 blocks.
15. Ella Tiarks, JR, Treynor: And the final player last season that had at least 30.0 blocks (she had exactly 30.0).
16. Emma Gute, SR, Missouri Valley: I extended this out to the top 20 since there were some pretty big blocking numbers in the league last year. Gute ended up with 28.0 blocks for Missouri Valley during a strong junior season.
16. Kylie Powers, SR, IKM-Manning: The KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year, Powers also had 28.0 blocks as a junior.
18. Addie Hocker, JR, Audubon: Three players had exactly 27.0 blocks last season, but Hocker is the only one that is coming back.
19. Elyssa Amdor, JR, Riverside: Amdor was a real nice help in the middle for Riverside, too, with 26.0 blocks.
20. Megan Williams, JR, IKM-Manning: It’s impressive that there are 20 players with 25.0 total blocks or more that are returning to the WIC this year. Williams had exactly that (25.0).
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top 10 returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2021 season:
1. Maya Contreraz, SR, Missouri Valley: She’s been one of the top servers in the conference since she first entered it. Contreraz had 58 aces last year and served 93.7% efficiency.
2. Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley: Myler finished with 53 aces and a 93.8% efficiency for the Big Reds.
3. Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside: Andrusyshyn finished her junior year with 52 aces and a 90.4% efficiency.
4. Preslie Arbaugh, SR, Tri-Center: Arbaugh came in with an 85.5% efficiency and posted 42 aces during her junior year.
5. Macanna Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Guritz and her teammate ended up with 40 aces each with an 86.7% efficiency.
5. Cara Ohl, SR, Logan-Magnolia: And here’s the aforementioned teammate. Ohl had 40 aces of her own with a 90.5% effiency.
7. Ayla Richardson, SO, Riverside: A strong freshman year of serving, too, with 39 aces and 89.4% efficiency.
7. Delaney Simpson, SR, Treynor: Simpson tied with Richardson with 39 aces and had a terrific 92.6% efficiency.
9. Emile Sorenson, SR, Tri-Center: Sorenson served 38 aces and had 84.4% efficiency for the season.
10. Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside: Henderson was up over 90% (91.1) efficiency and finished with 34 aces for the season.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
•AHSTW (1): Grace Porter (HM)
•Audubon (1): Mattie Nielsen (HM)
•IKM-Manning (0)
•Logan-Magnolia (1): Macanna Guritz (HM)
*Missouri Valley (4): Maya Contreraz (1st), Ava Hilts (2nd), Addi Huegli (HM), Ella Myler (1st)
•Riverside (1): Veronica Andrusyshyn (2nd)
•Treynor (1): Delaney Simpson (HM)
•Tri-Center (2): Preslie Arbaugh (2nd), Mikenzie Brewer (HM)
•Underwood (3): Delaney Ambrose (HM), Aliyah Humphrey (1st), Alizabeth Jacobsen (1st)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside
Mikenzie Brewer, JR, Tri-Center
Maya Contrerarz, SR, Missouri Valley
Alizabeth Jacobsen, JR, Underwood
Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley
Delaney Simpson, SR, Treynor
THE FORMULA
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formula adding up 2021 conference wins with returning standouts with all-conference returnees with preseason all-conference. Here’s how the WIC looks:
1. Missouri Valley (29)
2. Underwood (22)
3. Riverside (19)
4. Tri-Center (17)
5. Treynor (16)
6. Logan-Magnolia (11)
7. Audubon (8)
8. AHSTW (7)
9. IKM-Manning (6)
Thoughts: It should come as no surprise that The Formula believes in Missouri Valley. They’re loaded with returning talent, and it shouldn’t take long for them to reach midseason form. Underwood and Riverside are interesting to finish out the top three, but most would probably believe Treynor and Tri-Center would stick around that area. You know, since they’ve historically done that pretty much every year. However, I do know this: It’s going to be harder than ever to land in the top three of a loaded WIC.
