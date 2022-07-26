(KMAland) -- Let's get right back into our football previews with a look at the upcoming Class 8-Player District 10 season.
2022 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Would you look at this? It’s the third district in the last four that has a returning state champion. Here’s how it all lined up:
1. CAM, Anita Cougars — 13-0 overall, 6-0 district
2. Audubon Wheelers — 10-2 overall, 5-1 district
3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 5-4 overall, 3-3 district
4. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 4-5 overall, 3-3 district
5. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 4-4 overall, 2-4 district
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 3-5 overall, 1-5 district
7. Woodbine Tigers — 3-6 overall, 1-5 district
CAM and Audubon both advanced to the Dome, and the Cougars finished the deal with an 8-Player state championship. Exira/EHK also advanced to the playoffs before losing to St. Marys, Remsen.
COACHES
•Audubon: Sean Birks (8 postseason appearances)
•Boyer Valley: Nate Christensen
•CAM: Barry Bower (3 postseason appearances — 1 with Red Oak)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Chris Mohr (1 postseason appearance)
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Tom Petersen (9 postseason appearances)
•West Harrison: Andrew Stevenson
•Woodbine: Dustin Crook
Tom Petersen maintains the lead in postseason appearances, holding off Sean Birks, who might be a perfect 8 for 8 at this thing. This remains a very strong district that is not easy to advance to the postseason in, as evidenced by Crook and Mohr — two successful coaches — combining for 1 postseason appearance.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Four of the top five passing quarterbacks from last season are gone, but Petersen remains. He was second in the league last year with 1,843 yards, and he threw for 22 touchdowns against just seven picks while completing 55.5% of his passes.
2. Mason McIntosh, JR, West Harrison: McIntosh had 633 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore season.
3. Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley: The Bulldogs kept it on the ground a lot last season, but Volkmann was impressive with 577 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 21.4 yards per completion.
We have an idea on three of the seven teams, and where they will go at QB this season. Let’s see if we can figure out the rest.
•Audubon: Gavin Smith is gone, and that might mean sophomore Aaron Olsen takes over. He had three passing attempts last season as a freshman.
•CAM: Lane Spieker and Ethan Follmann have both graduated. Junior Brody Paulson was listed as a quarterback and attempted one pass last year.
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Tanner Oswald threw it around quite a bit last season, but he has graduated. There’s a solid chance another Oswald in sophomore Wyatt will be the QB this season. As a freshman, he had 67 yards passing and a touchdown on four attempts.
•Woodbine: The top passer in the league, Cory Bantam, is on to college. Senior Cameron Cline did attempt seven passes, although he was listed as a wide receiver. Bantam was the only player listed as a QB in Bound.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison: The top two rushers in the league last season were both quarterbacks, and the No. 3 guy was Rife, who had 742 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
2. Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: The Spartans signal-caller finished with 701 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
3. Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley: Another QB in the top three, Volkmann ended up with 434 yards and seven touchdowns.
4. Brodie Ludwig, SO, Woodbine: The top-returning Woodbine rusher, Ludwig had 265 yards and six touchdowns on 54 touches.
5. Omarion Floyd, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Floyd averaged 8.4 yards per carry, finishing his sophomore season with 184 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
6. Gabe Rouse, SR, CAM: Lane Spieker rushed for 3,000+ yards last season, which is a very large amount. Rouse will hope to be a part of that group that helps to replace that. He had 183 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per carry as a junior.
7. Austin Williams, JR, CAM: Williams will also join with Rouse in trying to replace all that yardage. He had 171 yards and two touchdowns on 25 totes as a sophomore.
8. Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon: Olsen finished up his freshman year with 123 yards and three touchdowns.
9. Skyler Zellers, JR, West Harrison: Zellers is back for the Hawkeyes after he averaged 10.3 yards per carry. He had 113 yards and two touchdowns.
10. Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Clayburg may have been listed as a tight end, but he found a way to make up 106 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He averaged a solid 8.8 yards per carry.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine: Cline threw the ball once in a while, but he is the top-returning receiver in the district with 44 grabs for 748 yards and a district-high 11 touchdowns.
2. Aiden Flathers, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Flathers is the top-returning receiver for Petersen after posting 28 catches for 488 yards and three touchdowns.
3. Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison: A tough one to stop to be sure, Evans averaged 22.7 yards per reception, scoring touchdowns on six of his 21 grabs while accumulating 477 yards.
4. Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley: Volkmann also went out to receiver and finished the year with 16 receptions for 286 yards and eight touchdowns.
5. Derrek Kommes, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Another threat for Petersen on the outside, Kommes had three touchdown receptions while finishing with 16 grabs for 275 yards.
6. Sam Foreman, SR, CAM: When Foreman caught the ball, it was worth 29.5 yards per catch. He finished the year with eight receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
7. Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison: Rife had a strong year out of the backfield as a receiver, too, posting 14 grabs for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
8. Cash Emgarten, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Emgarten finished his sophomore season with 10 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
9. Brady Melby, SR, West Harrison: Melby is yet another Hawkeyes receiving threat. He had five grabs for 68 yards, and he scored on three of them.
10. Omarion Floyd, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Hey, we have to finish out the 10. Floyd had just one catch, but it was worth 65 yards and six points.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Sage Evans, SR, West Harrison: Evans is going to make a run at the KMAland Athlete of the Year in his senior year. He had a huge defensive season with 96.5 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries.
2. Colton Walsh, SR, Woodbine: A big year for Walsh, too, who finished with 78.5 tackles. Among those were 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
3. Jack Follmann, JR, CAM: One of the top sophomore players in the area last fall, Follmann was a stud on defense, finishing with 9.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among 74.5 tackles. He also jumped on two fumbles and had two interceptions (and one pick-six).
4. Gavin Larsen, SR, Audubon: Larsen was the top tackler on Audubon’s Dome defense, posting 69.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. He also had two fumble recoveries.
5. Austin Williams, JR, CAM: Another star sophomore in the middle of that CAM defense, Williams had 54.5 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries last season.
6. Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison: Rife was outstanding for the Hawkeyes with 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among his 52.0 total takedowns while also adding two fumble recoveries and two picks.
7. Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: The top tackler on last year’s Exira/EHK defense, Petersen finished with 46.0 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions.
8. Braxton Marxen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Listed as a defensive tackle, Marxen had a strong year with 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks and finished with 45.0 total tackles.
9. Robert Gross, SR, Boyer Valley: Some call him Bobby, others call him Robert. He had 42.5 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Bulldogs in 2021.
10. Jacob Estrada, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Estrada was a strong two-way standout with great numbers on defense, ending the season with 41.0 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
11. Brady Melby, SR, West Harrison: The last line of defense for the Hawkeyes, Melby had a big year with 40.5 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and two interceptions.
12. Gavin Kelley, JR, Woodbine: A huge contributor on the defensive line for Woodbine, Kelley finished with 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks among his 39.0 total tackles.
13. Gabe Rouse, SR, CAM: Rouse was another unsung hero on that CAM defense, as he finished with 38.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL as a junior.
14. Alex Hansen, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: The top tackler in the freshman class, Hansen had 38.0 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions (with one pick-six) in a big debut season.
15. Bernie Nelson, SR, Woodbine: Nelson was outstanding in the Woodbine secondary with 37.0 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Not enough kids named Bernie these days, frankly.
16. Cooper Nielsen, SR, Audubon: An absolute monster on the defensive line for the Wheelers, Nielsen had 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks among 36.0 total tackles.
17. Sam Foreman, SR, CAM: A big-play threat on offense — and on defense. Foreman had 33.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack.
18. Easton Nelson, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: There is going to be some terrific play along the defensive line in this district again this season, and Nelson will be among those. He had 32.0 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a junior.
19. Robert Brasel, JR, Boyer Valley: A breakthrough sophomore season for Brazil, who had 31.0 tackles, 6.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks.
20. Wyatt Oswald, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard: The top 20 rounds out with another sophomore, who had 29.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries for the Crusaders as a freshman.
Here’s a look at other returning defensive standouts that had at least 2.0 TFL, 2 INT and/or 2 FR:
•Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison: 26.5 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks
•Jathen Carlisle, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 13.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
•Max Nelson, SR, Woodbine: 22.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks
•Matt Ferguson, JR, Boyer Valley: 17.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Ben Lantz, JR, Boyer Valley: 11.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks
•Cole Miller, SR, Boyer Valley: 14.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Nolan Birdsall, SO, West Harrison: 15.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
•Gabe Jensen, SO, Audubon: 4.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Jacob Berens, JR, Boyer Valley: 13.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Skyler Zellers, JR, West Harrison: 19.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
•Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 11.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
•Omarion Floyd, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 20.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
•Landon Fitchhorn, JR, Woodbine: 26.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
•Corbin Peach, SR, CAM: 15.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine: 16.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Brodie Ludwig, SO, Woodbine: 11.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Makade Paulsen, SO, CAM: 2 FR
•Derrek Kommes, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 5 INT
•Manny Beisswenger, SR, Audubon: 3 INT
•Cash Emgarten, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 2 INT
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
•Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison: 309 KR yards (23.8 PER)
•Omarion Floyd, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 289 KR yards (15.2 PER), 1 KR TD
•Manny Beisswenger, SR, Audubon: 213 KR yards (23.7 PER) + 19/20 PAT, 11 TB
•Parker Hays, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 207 KR yards (12.9 PER)
•Jacob Estrada, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 13/22 PAT, 2/3 FG (28 LONG)
•Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 1449 PUNT yards (39.2 PER)
•Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison: 479 PUNT yards (31.9 PER)
•Gavin Larsen, SR, Audubon: 254 PUNT yards (36.3 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Audubon (3): Manny Beisswenger (2nd), Gavin Larsen (2nd), Cooper Nielsen (1st)
Boyer Valley (4): Charlie Brasel (HM), Bobby Gross (2nd), Ben Lantz (HM), Drew Volkmann (2nd)
CAM (4): Jack Follmann (2nd), Sam Foreman (HM), Gavyn Jessen (2nd), Austin Williams (2nd)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (2): Jacob Estrada (HM), Omarion Floyd (2nd)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5): Aiden Flathers (HM), Derrek Kommes (HM), Braxton Marxen (2nd), Easton Nelson (1st), Trey Petersen (1st)
West Harrison (5): Koleson Evans (2nd), Sage Evans (1st), Mason McIntosh (HM), Brady Melby (HM), Walker Rife (2nd)
Woodbine (3): Cameron Cline (2nd), Gavin Kelley (2nd), Colton Walsh (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
RB: Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison
WR: Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine
WR: Aiden Flathers, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
WR: Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison
OL: Cooper Nielsen, SR, Audubon
OL: Gavyn Jessen, SR, CAM
OL: Easton Nelson, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
DL: Braxton Marxen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
DL: Gavin Kelley, JR, Woodbine
DL: Cooper Nielsen, SR, Audubon
LB: Sage Evans, SR, West Harrison
LB: Colton Walsh, SR, Woodbine
LB: Jack Follmann, JR, CAM
DB: Brady Melby, SR, West Harrison
DB: Derrek Kommes, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
K: Manny Beisswenger, SR, Audubon
P: Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
RET: Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In Class 8-Player District 10 it looks like this:
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (27)
2. West Harrison (26)
3. CAM, Anita (21)
4. Audubon (18)
5. Boyer Valley & Woodbine (16)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (13)
Thoughts: This league is as strong and as deep as ever, and the race for the playoff spots should be intriguing all season. Exira/EHK makes a natural move up after grabbing a postseason appearance with a young team while West Harrison has a loaded senior class that could guide the way for a big year in athletics. Two Dome teams — CAM and Audubon — dropping to a battle for third? History says that’s not about to happen, but The Formula says differently. Now, The Formula is new here, and it might need some tweaks after this season. We’ll find out.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.