(KMAland) -- Check out another fall sports preview today with the Western Iowa Conference cross country preview.
2021 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
Coming into last year, I’m sure many could have predicted Logan-Magnolia would win the girls championship. But how many were all over the Missouri Valley boys title? Both teams won tight races with the Panthers edging AHSTW by two and the Big Reds beating IKM-Manning by five. Let’s take a look at what this year looks like with today’s preview.
COACHES
AHSTW: Jackson Renberg
Audubon: Pete Dammel
IKM-Manning: Robert Cast
Logan-Magnolia: Kelli Kersten
Missouri Valley: Scott Cihacek
Treynor: Chaley Hempel
Tri-Center: Lexi Cochran
Underwood: Eric Hjelle
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
Well, you’ve got a three-time conference champion that has moved on to Wichita State. That’s Peyton Pogge. AHSTW’s trio of Julia Kock, Chloe Falkena and Holly Hoepner went 5-6-10 and have also graduated. Three others within the top 19 are gone — AHSTW’s Kailey Jones (16th), Logan-Magnolia’s Marissa Brenden (18th) and Missouri Valley’s Bre Boruff (19th). Seems like a lot coming back.
BOYS: WHO’S GONE?
Two of the top five from last year’s WIC meet are gone in IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer (4th) and Tri-Center’s Brett McGee (5th). Riverside’s Ben Schroder is the only other in the top 11 that has graduated, as he came in seventh. Throw in IKM-Manning’s Connor Keller (12th) and Tanner Spoelstra (20th) and Logan-Magnolia’s Noah Bock (18th) as runners in last year’s top 20 that are gone.
GIRLS: RETURNING TOP 15
1. Courtney Sporrer, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Sporrer was second to Pogge last season and will be the favorite entering the season.
2. Clara Teigland, Junior, Treynor: This might be a maybe. She didn’t sound too sure of if she was going to run this year when I asked her a couple months ago. If she does come back, she would definitely chase a WIC title right along with Sporrer.
3. Georgia Paulson, Sophomore, Underwood: Another serious WIC contender, Paulson finished fourth at last year’s meet in 21:38.20.
4. Grace Slater, Senior, Audubon: Into her senior year, Slater hopes to grow on last year’s seventh place finish and 22:53.40.
5. Mya Moss, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: Either the No. 2 junior or the No. 1 junior in the conference. Moss posted a 23:17.00 at the WIC meet and finished in eighth.
6. Kyla Corrin, Senior, Tri-Center: Corrin was ninth at last year’s meet with a time of 23:21.20.
7. Hannah Thygesen, Senior, Audubon: Another Wheeler in the top seven. Thygesen had a 23:30.60 and placed 11th last season.
8. Karis Corrin, Senior, Tri-Center: Tri-Center brings back two of the top eight runners in the conference, even while losing last year’s best. Corrin ran a 23:43.50 and was 12th in 2020.
9. Jordyn Reimer, Junior, Underwood: Reimer ran 13th last year with a 23:56.50.
10. Kiera Hochstein, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia: Hochstein had a strong freshman year and was the second-ranked frosh in the league last year, running 24:04.00 to take 14th.
11. Greylan Hornbeck, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers got a 15th place finish from Hornbeck as she ran a 24:05.20.
12. Julianna Stribe, Junior, IKM-Manning: The top-returning runner for the Wolves, Stribe was also the top runner for the team last season. She took 17th in 24:09.90.
13. Becca Cody, Sophomore, Riverside: Here’s another returning sophomore that finished in the top 20 last season. Cody was 20th in 24:32.90.
14. Eowyn Seick, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: More Panthers! Seick placed 21st with a 24:35.10 at the WIC meet.
15. Mariah Nolting, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: I told you there would be more Panthers. Nolting ran a 24:39.50 to place 22nd.
The Next 10:
16. Stormy Noble, Junior, Riverside
17. Morgan Hanson, Junior, IKM-Manning
18. Kasey Lang, Senior, Treynor
19. Kinsley Ferguson, Sophomore, Underwood
20. Bella Boruff, Senior, Missouri Valley
21. Jaden Franke, Junior, Tri-Center
22. Olivia Matson, Senior, Tri-Center
23. Phoebe Wilson, Senior, Underwood
24. Vivian Myers, Sophomore, Underwood
25. Jordan Porsch, Sophomore, Audubon
BOYS: RETURNING TOP 15
1. Cole Dooley, Senior, Treynor: The defending champion of the league. Dooley ran 17:42.80 to cruise to the victory.
2. Gable Porter, Junior, Underwood: He’s had a busy summer of wrestling, but he also had a nice fall with a second-place finish at the WIC cross country meet (18:13.00).
3. Cody Gilpin, Senior, Missouri Valley: The leader of the WIC champs, Gilpin placed third in 18:21.70.
4. Brek Boruff, Senior, Missouri Valley: Another from Missouri Valley that helped the Big Reds shock the house. Boruff was sixth in 18:59.60.
5. Mason Yochum, Junior, Treynor: Treynor’s Yochum ran 19:13.10 to take an eighth-place finish at the WIC meet.
6. Sean McGee, Junior, Tri-Center: One McGee is gone, but Sean had a good year, too. He placed ninth in 19:13.30.
7. Will Gutzmer, Senior, Missouri Valley: Uh oh. The rest of the WIC might have trouble catching up with the Big Reds. Gutzmer was 10th at the WIC in 19:20.70.
8. Bryce Patten, Senior, Underwood: A huge spring could lead into an even bigger fall for Patten, who ran 11th in 19:27.40.
9. Caden Keller, Junior, IKM-Manning: The top-returning runner for last season’s WIC runner-up, Keller was 13th in 19:28.60.
10. Jackson Hustak, Senior, Missouri Valley: That’s four returning seniors for Missouri Valley in the top 10. Hustak came in 14th in 19:35.00.
11. Lane Sams, Sophomore, IKM-Manning: Sams is the top-returning sophomore in the league. He ran 15th in 20:00.00 right in front of a couple others from his class.
12. Blake Allen, Sophomore, Underwood: One of those was Allen, who finished 16th in 20:01.30.
13. Kaden Ogle, Sophomore, Underwood: Another youngster from Underwood ran 17th in 20:05.70.
14. Michael Denning, Senior, Tri-Center: Denning placed 19th last season in 20:06.70.
15. John Ross Beiderman, Senior, Treynor: Beiderman came in 21st in 20:11.10.
The next 10:
16. Westin Allen, Senior, Underwood
17. Jackson Deist, Senior, Audubon
18. Mason McCready, Sophomore, Riverside
19. Eric Duhahek, Junior, Riverside
20. Jacob Hoden, Sophomore, Missouri Valley
21. Clayton Spies, Senior, Riverside
22. Tyson McCain, Sophomore, Treynor
23. Jayden Phipps, Sophomore, IKM-Manning
24. Drew Georgius, Senior, Tri-Center
25. Cole Meyer, Senior, Tri-Center
GIRLS: POSTSEASON NOTES
AHSTW: The five seniors that the Lady Vikes ran at the state qualifier in Audubon all ran in the top 17 to qualify for state. Senior Jordan Blotzer is their highest returning finisher from the SQM. She ran 148th at state.
Audubon: Grace Slater is a returning state qualifier. She was fifth at the SQM and ended up with a solid 19th place run at state.
IKM-Manning: Julianna Stribe was hurt by the decision to move state qualifiers from the top 15 down to the top 10. She finished 12th and narrowly missed qualifying for state in her sophomore season.
Logan-Magnolia: Lo-Ma brings back all but one of their runners from last year’s state qualifier and 11th place finisher. Courtney Sporrer medaled in sixth place to lead the way.
Riverside: I figure Becca Cody feels pretty good about her finish to the season, as she came in 21st at the SQM in Audubon. There were eight seniors ahead of her.
Treynor: Clara Teigland won the SQM and then took fifth at state, but she may focus on other things this fall. Senior Carissa Spanier (27th at 2A SQM) would be the top-returning finisher in the postseason if Teigland does not return.
Tri-Center: Karis Corrin and Kyla Corrin were both within the top 22 at the ACGC SQM.
Underwood: Georgia Paulson was fourth at the SQM in Panorama and then finished in 15th to take home a state medal at the 2A state meet.
BOYS: POSTSEASON NOTES
AHSTW: Both of AHSTW’s SQM meet runners at Audubon could be back. Sophomore Caleb Hatch was the top runner in 40th.
Audubon: Jackson Deist ran in 30th at the home state qualifying meet to lead the Wheelers.
IKM-Manning: Caden Keller was key at their ACGC SQM, placing 15th and would have helped the Wolves qualify for state if they were taking the top three teams. Unfortunately, they came up just short.
Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers’ top-returning runner from their SQM at Audubon is senior Jacob Downey, who finished in 46th.
Riverside: A solid run for sophomore Mason McCready, who finished 23rd at the Audubon SQM. There were nine seniors in front of him.
Treynor: Cole Dooley was the SQM meet champion at Panorama and finished in 20th at the state meet in Class 2A.
Tri-Center: Sean McGee qualified for state with a sixth-place finish at the ACGC SQM and then ran 85th at the 1A state meet.
Underwood: Both Gable Porter and Bryce Patten are returning state qualifiers. Porter ended up placing 26th while Patten came in 90th at the state meet in 2A.
GIRLS: WHO’S COMING IN?
The rich get richer. Another Sporrer is on her way as last year’s middle school WIC champion was incoming freshman Madison Sporrer. Teammate Haedyn Hall ran second while Tri-Center’s Quincy Schneckloth was third. Others that finished in the top 10 that will be a freshman this year:
4. Lola Paulson, Underwood
5. Tieler Hull, Underwood
6. Kaiya Knauss, Logan-Magnolia
7. Jordan Buffum, Logan-Magnolia
8. Molly Allen, Underwood
9. Haley Stangl, Underwood
10. Ava Rowe, Logan-Magnolia
BOYS: WHO’S COMING IN?
The top freshman may belong to IKM-Manning. Abe Polzien was the WIC middle school champion last season and won by nearly eight seconds over second-place Austin Meadows of Missouri Valley, who could make the Big Reds even stronger this year. To complete the top three, IKM-Manning’s Josiah Conner was a distant third at the meet.
Others in the freshman class with their finish at the WIC meet:
4. Caden Geraghty, AHSTW
5. Kasche Huen, IKM-Manning
6. John Thompson, Riverside
7. Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center
8. Peter Young, Treynor
9. Gavin Thacker, Missouri Valley
10. Mason Steckler, Audubon
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Logan-Magnolia won the conference last season (again), and I don’t see things being any different this year. In fact, I think their stranglehold on the league gets even stronger with all that is returning and the addition of a very strong 8th grade group.
The best conversation might actually be about second place. Tri-Center and Underwood could be very tight for that spot with Underwood potentially holding the slight edge thanks to the highest-returning runner and a solid 8th grade class of their own. The Trojans, though, have a solid returning core and the third-fastest freshman. Audubon, with experience and some depth returning, is another that could factor in.
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
As the defending champion and with plenty returning to the fold, Missouri Valley is probably the favorite of the league. However, I don’t think it’s the runaway that it originally looked to be. Underwood should have plenty to say about it with five of the top 16 returnees in the conference. Treynor, IKM-Manning and Tri-Center could also figure into the league’s top five.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.