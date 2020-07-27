(KMAland) -- The softball season is not quite finished, but this week has always been designed for the KMAland Softball Awards. And that's not changing this year.
Today, we release our KMAland Softball Conference Awards with a Player, Pitcher, Coach, Senior, Junior, Sophomore and 8th/Freshman of the Year in each of our seven KMAland conferences - Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass.
In addition, there will be a "Nine" and a "Three" for the top nine hitters and top three pitchers in each of those leagues. As a reminder, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on any of the selections.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Haley Bach, JR, Lewis Central
Pitcher of the Year: Olivia Engler, JR, Atlantic
Coach of the Year: Lyndsey Daley, St. Albert
-Heading into the state softball tournament, Bach led the Hawkeye Ten Conference in total bases (62), batting average (.615), on-base percentage (.706), total hits (40), doubles (11, tied), triples (4), runs (37) and walks (20). She was also second in stolen bases (13). I would say that’s plenty deserving of the top offensive honor in the conference.
-Engler led the Trojans to an undefeated regular season Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and led the league with a 1.10 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, 134 strikeouts, a .160 OPP batting average and 14 wins.
-I thought the Coach of the Year was all Daley all year long, with all due respect to Terry Hinzmann, who led Atlantic to an undefeated H-10 championship. Then Mike McCabe’s Creston team ran the gamut in beating two state-ranked teams (plus Harlan) during the final couple weeks of the season to advance to state. However, the St. Albert success is way too hard to overlook when you consider some of the wins they had while doubling last year’s win total. She did a tremendous job with a young, talented team and did it in a shortened season.
Senior of the Year: Sara Keeler, Creston
Junior of the Year: Olivia Engler, Atlantic
Sophomore of the Year: Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic
8th/Freshman of the Year: Alexis Narmi, St. Albert
-Keeler led all seniors in a number of categories, including batting average (.613), on-base percentage (.667), total bases (61), hits (38), doubles (11), triples (3) and runs (27).
-Engler’s two-way season also came behind a .449 batting average, .480 on-base percentage and 24 RBI.
-Schon had a big year of her own with a .467 batting average, .549 on-base percentage, nine extra-base hits and 41 total bases — tied for third in the league.
-Narmi put it down in two different ways for the Saintes, finishing with 99 strikeouts in 111 innings while hitting .298 with a .382 on-base.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Nine
-Haley Bach, JR, Lewis Central: See above
-Emily Brouse, JR, Harlan: Brouse continued to bash the ball this season, hitting four doubles and four home runs among 20 hits in 20 games while accumulating 36 total bases.
-Alyssa Derby, JR, Atlantic: Another big year for the Atlantic catcher with 26 hits and 39 total bases while hitting .426 with a .532 on-base percentage.
-Olivia Engler, JR, Atlantic: See above
-Nichole Gilbert, SR, Shenandoah: Gilbert had 34 hits, including seven doubles, and finished the season with 41 total bases (tied for third), a .540 batting average and a .618 on-base percentage.
-Gracie Hagle, SO, Creston: A big sophomore season for Hagle, who had 39 total bases among 25 hits, including eight doubles and two home runs, while driving in 20 runs and hitting .403/.456.
-Chloe Johnson, SR, Red Oak: Johnson finished her senior season with a .571 batting average and a .640 on-base percentage, finishing with five doubles and a home run in 15 games.
-Sara Keeler, SR, Creston: See above
-Kenzie Schon, SO, Kuemper Catholic: See above
Hawkeye Ten Conference Three
-Emily Brouse, JR, Harlan: Along with being one of the more powerful hitters in the conference, Brouse had 119 strikeouts in 69.2 innings with a 2.11 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.
-Olivia Engler, JR, Atlantic: See above
-Tianna Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan: Kasperbauer posted a 1.72 ERA over 57 innings, struck out 63 and walked just 17 on the season.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Anna Kelley, SO, Griswold
Pitcher of the Year: Karly Millikan, 8th, Griswold
Coach of the Year: Jody Rossell, Griswold
-Kelley led the Corner Conference in total bases (48), hits (30), doubles (10), homers (2), batting average (.462) and on-base percentage (.513).
-Millikan is a surprise winner here after leading the conference with a 2.83 ERA while striking out 34 against just 16 walks. Her 1.48 WHIP ranked second in the league over 59.1 innings pitched.
-It’s a Griswold sweep for the big three awards. The Tigers shared the Corner title with Sidney and Stanton, but the tiebreaker? The Corner Conference Tournament championship.
Senior of the Year: Olivia Larsen, Sidney
Junior of the Year: Brooklyn Adams, Stanton
Sophomore of the Year: Anna Kelley, Griswold
8th/Freshman of the Year: Lily Kinsolver, Sidney
-Larsen was second in the conference with a .443 batting average while finishing the season with six doubles and two triples among 27 total hits. She also proved to be one of the top pitchers in the conference with 38 strikeouts and a 4.78 ERA in 63 total innings pitched.
-Adams led the junior class with a .358 batting average, a .458 on-base percentage and 20 total hits.
-Kinsolver had a big, big season at the plate with a class-high .385 batting average and .467 on-base percentage. She had 15 total hits, including a double, triple and a home run in 15 games this summer.
Corner Conference Nine
-Brooklyn Adams, JR, Stanton: See above
-Makenna Askeland, FR, Griswold: In conference games this season, Askeland was actually the league’s top hitter. She also led the conference this year with 20 RBI on 17 hits and finished the year with a .386 on-base percentage.
-Marleigh Johnson, FR, Stanton: Johnson finished the season among the top six in on-base percentage (.450) while also hitting .365 behind 17 total hits.
-Anna Kelley, SO, Griswold: See above
-Lily Kinsolver, FR, Sidney: See above
-Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney: See above
-Danica Laumann, SR, Sidney: Laumann had a big year of run production at the plate, driving in 16 runs (3rd in the league) while hitting .340 with a .400 on-base percentage.
-Tara Peterson, JR, Stanton: The league’s leading base-stealer, Peterson also hit .327 with a .448 on-base percentage, accumulating 18 total hits, including two doubles and a triple.
-Ali Silvius, JR, Stanton: Yet another from Stanton. Silvius is one of six players in the league with a batting average of .345 or better with a .420 on-base percentage or better. The other five are also on this list.
Corner Conference Three
-Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney: See above
-Karly Millikan, 8th, Griswold: See above
-Brenna Rossell, SO, Griswold: Rossell was second in the conference with a 4.05 ERA, but she led the league with 67 strikeouts over 57 total innings pitched.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Ashlynn Amdor, SR, Riverside
Pitcher of the Year: Ella Pierce, JR, Underwood
Coach of the Year: Lea Crouse, Underwood
-The OPOTY was a very difficult decision, but Amdor takes it thanks to a league-high .589 on-base percentage while also ranking second with 40 total bases and third with a .483 batting average. Amdor also led the league in hits (28), doubles (9) and walks (15) and ranked third with 18 RBI.
-Pierce posted the league’s best ERA (1.32) while ranking third in the conference with 71 strikeouts over 85 innings pitched. Her 1.12 WHIP ranked second in the WIC. Oh, and leading her team to state is also a pretty nice feather in the cap.
-Crouse’s team was right in the mix for the Western Iowa Conference championship while also clinching their first trip to state since 2004. She wins in a tight battle with WIC championship-winning coach Chris Conover (Riverside).
Senior of the Year: Ashlynn Amdor, Riverside
Junior of the Year: Kenna Ford, Riverside
Sophomore of the Year: Hailey Chisholm, Tri-Center
8th/Freshman of the Year: Grace Pierce, Underwood
-Ford was one of the league’s best hitters (.511 batting average, 42 total bases) while also being one of the league’s top pitchers (1.51 ERA, 83 strikeouts in 93 IP). If we had an overall player of the year in the conference she would be it.
-Chisholm had a big sophomore year at the plate with a .449 batting average, .471 on-base percentage and 30 total bases behind eight doubles.
-Pierce was the leading 8th grader or freshman (she’s a freshman) with a .409 batting average this summer. She also led the class with a .490 on-base percentage while finishing with three doubles and 21 total bases among 18 hits in 16 games.
Western Iowa Conference Nine
-Ashlynn Amdor, SR, Riverside: See above
-Grace Bluml, SR, Riverside: Bluml was all over the basepaths this summer with a .443 batting average and a .507 on-base percentage. She also led the conference with 24 steals.
-Lexi Branning, SR, IKM-Manning: Branning hit .400 with a .561 on-base percentage for the season, leading the Wolves with six doubles, two triples and two home runs. That’s 28 total bases in just 11 games played.
-Hailey Chisholm, SO, Tri-Center: See above
-Kenna Ford, JR, Riverside: See above
-Alyssa Kellar, JR, Treynor: In her final softball season, Kellar hit a league-best .522 with a .577 on-base percentage and ranked second in the WIC with 22 runs scored.
-Katelyn Nielsen, JR, Audubon: The only player in the WIC with at least 35 total bases and 20 RBI, Nielsen had 25 total hits, including six doubles and three triples.
-Maddie Pierce, JR, Underwood: Pierce had a .333 batting average, a .400 on-base percentage and 32 total bases in just 17 games thanks to four homers and two doubles among 18 hits.
-Leah Subbert, SR, Audubon: Subbert posted the third-highest OBP in the conference with a .558 mark while also hitting .443 behind 32 total bases and 27 hits.
Western Iowa Conference Three
-Kenna Ford, JR, Riverside: See above
-Jadyn Huisman, 8th, Treynor: Huisman had a 2.29 ERA over 85.2 innings pitched and struck out 93 to lead the Western Iowa Conference. And she just got better and better and better as the season went on.
-Ella Pierce, JR, Underwood: See above
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Emily Jones, SO, Wayne
Pitcher of the Year: Sterling Berndt, SO, Wayne
Coach of the Year: Todd Verwers, East Union
-A monster year for Jones, who hit .548 (2nd) with a .553 on-base percentage (3rd). Her 65 total bases led the conference and that was buoyed by eight doubles, five homers and a triple. Her 30 RBI and 31 runs tied for the league lead (both with teammate Maddy Wood).
-Berndt had a 1.24 ERA with a league-best 190 strikeouts while also posting a POI-best 0.58 WHIP. She also pitched her Falcons back to the state tournament.
-Behind Verwers, the Eagles won 14 games in a short season, which ranks as the most wins since the 2007 summer when they were 19-14. A great year.
Senior of the Year: Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr
Junior of the Year: TJ Stoaks, Lenox
Sophomore of the Year: Sterling Berndt, Wayne
8th/Freshman of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
-Stewart led the Raiderettes and the Pride of Iowa Conference with a .558 batting average while also posting a .612 on-base percentage. She was also one of the league’s best defensive players at short for Mount Ayr.
-Stoaks pitched to a 1.57 ERA, struck out 188 in 129 innings and had a sub-1.00 WHIP in the circle. She also was one of the league’s top hitters with a .484 batting average, a .566 on-base percentage and 40 total bases behind six doubles and a home run.
-Along with the pitching, Berndt is plenty adept at the plate with a .397 batting average, a .446 on-base percentage and 41 total bases thanks to nine doubles, a triple and a home run.
-Ruble had 43 total bases on the season behind eight doubles and two home runs while driving in 25 and finishing with a .414 batting average and .474 on-base percentage.
Pride of Iowa Conference Nine
-Emily Jones, SO, Wayne: See above
-Kaylin Lack, SO, East Union: Lack posted a breakout season with seven doubles and three triples while finishing with 46 total bases, hitting .452 and getting on base at a .518 clip.
-Kayley Myers, SR, Southwest Valley: Serious power here, as Myers finished with eight doubles and five home runs among 25 total hits on her way to 48 total bases, a .510 batting average and a .554 on-base percentage.
-Kylee Rockhold, SO, Central Decatur: Rockhold was second in the conference with 53 total bases as she had seven doubles, five home runs and a triple among 29 total hits. She hit .446 with a .500 on-base percentage.
-Sam Stewart, SR, Mount Ayr: See above
-TJ Stoaks, JR, Lenox: See above
-Allie Wik, SR, Wayne: The depth in this lineup is outstanding, and Wik is yet another that had a big year with five doubles and five home runs among 23 total hits while posting 43 total bases, a .377 batting average and a .424 OBP.
-Mya Willey, JR, Wayne: One of just four players with a .500 batting average in the conference, Willey hit exactly that while also finishing with a .552 on-base percentage, drove in 21 on 30 hits and scored 25 times.
-Maddy Wood, SO, Wayne: Wood tied for the league-high with 31 runs scored and 30 RBI, and she pounded out a POI-best 11 doubles to go with two triples and a home run while hitting .463 with a .520 on-base.
Pride of Iowa Conference Three
-Sterling Berndt, SO, Wayne: See above
-Mallory Raney, SO, East Union: Raney had a 1.12 ERA with nearly 100 more strikeouts than walks (120 to 27) this year over 112.2 innings pitched. Plus, she led the Eagles to an unprecedented season.
-TJ Stoaks, JR, Lenox: See above
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Talia Schon, SR, Glidden-Ralston
Pitcher of the Year: Macy Emgarten, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Coach of the Year: Andrea Nulle, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
-Another big year for Schon at the plate with a .609 batting average and a .672 on-base percentage. She had eight doubles, three homers and two triples to post 49 total bases on the year.
-Emgarten had a league-best 1.31 ERA over 96 innings pitched. She also led the league in WHIP (0.67), wins (15) and batting average against (.131). Her 146 strikeouts were second in the RVC.
-Nulle takes the top coaching honor after leading Exira/EHK to the next step. They were probably the No. 2 heading into the year, but they were able to navigate through the RVC undefeated and advanced deep into postseason play.
Senior of the Year: Talia Schon, Gladden-Ralston
Junior of the Year: Emily McIntosh, West Harrison
Sophomore of the Year: Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK
8th/Freshman of the Year: Shay Burmeister, Exira/EHK
-McIntosh was one of the league’s best pitchers while also topping the conference with 26 RBI. She finished the year with a .328 batting average, .394 on-base percentage and 31 total bases. As for the pitching, she posted a 2.52 ERA and struck out an RVC-high 166 in 128 innings.
-Emgarten had the huge year in the circle while also hitting .273 with a .489 on-base percentage thanks to 14 walks.
-Burmeister had a big year at the plate for the Spartans with a .482 batting average and a .508 on-base percentage while finishing with 27 total hits.
Rolling Valley Conference Nine
-Shay Burmeister, FR, Exira/EHK: See above.
-Alexa Culbertson, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Culbertson finished the year with a terrific .460 batting average and a .493 on-base percentage while finishing with five doubles among 29 total hits.
-Kimberly Daily, JR, Glidden-Ralsotn: Big breakout year for Daily, who hit .452 with a .531 on-base percentage while smacking 19 total hits in 14 games.
-Jozey Gump, SR, Glidden-Ralston: The Eagle Grove transport, Gump was one of three players with at least 20 RBI, finishing the year with 21 on 19 hits in 14 games. She finished with a .413 batting average and a .509 on-base percentage.
-Grace Kauffman, SR, CAM: Kauffman led the RVC with 32 total hits and 50 total bases, including six doubles and six triples. She was second in the league with a .552 batting average and was third with a .557 on-base percentage.
-Haley Koch, JR, West Harrison: Koch’s year included a .446 batting average and a .513 on-base percentage, as she posted 44 total bases, including five doubles, two triples and two home runs on the year.
-Talia Schon, SR, Glidden-Ralston: See above.
-Marissa Spieker, SO, Glidden-Ralston: Spieker’s big season was buoyed by a .557 on-base percentage to go with a .404 batting average. She finished with four doubles and a home run while scoring 20 times atop the Cougars lineup.
-Kami Waymire, SR, Exira/EHK: Waymire was second in the conference with a .569 on-base percentage and finished the season with a .528 batting average thanks to 28 total hits, including eight doubles and two home runs. She was one of three players with at least 20 RBI.
Rolling Valley Conference Three
-Macy Emgarten, SO, Exira/EHK: See above
-Emily McIntosh, JR, West Harrison: See above
-Helen Riker, SO, CAM: Riker was the only other RVC pitcher that threw at least 70 innings with an ERA under 3.00. She finished with a 2.57 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 79 total innings.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Christensen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Pitcher of the Year: Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Coach of the Year: Keely Steffen, LeMars
-Christensen had a league-best 56 total bases, including nine doubles (2nd) and six home runs (1st), while driving in 24 runs (2nd) and scoring 38 times (2nd). She hit .414 with a .512 on-base percentage, ranking fourth and second, respectively, in the conference.
-Christensen’s teammate and classmate, Foley had an MRC-best 1.17 ERA while striking out 64 over 72 innings pitched.
-LeMars was right in the mix all season for the MRC championship and then advanced to the state tournament with an impressive regional final win over Christensen, Foley and SBL.
Senior of the Year: Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Junior of the Year: Bailey Anderson, Sioux City North
Sophomore of the Year: Brylee Hempel, Sioux City East
8th/Freshman of the Year: Ella Skinner, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-Along with Foley’s pitching, she also hit .379 with a .455 on-base percentage, doubled six times, homered four times and drove in 26 runs. Her 45 total bases were third in the MRC.
-Anderson led all MRC juniors with a .418 batting average and also finished with a .467 batting average thanks to 23 total hits. She also drove in 18 runs and scored 13 times over 17 games.
-Hempey was the leading sophomore hitter in the MRC, finishing with a .441 batting average and a .558 on-base percentage. She had 36 total bases with 26 singles, three doubles and a home run while scoring 23 runs.
-Skinner had a big year at the plate for the Warriors, leading all 8th or freshmen with a .389 batting average, a .484 on-base percentage and 21 total hits.
Missouri River Conference Nine
-Bailey Anderson, JR, Sioux City North: See above.
-Avery Beller, SO, Sioux City North: Beller was one of four players with 22 or more RBI this season, finishing the year with a .344 batting average behind 21 total hits.
-Chloe Black, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Yet another SBL senior, Black finished with 45 total bases behind seven doubles, three triples and a home run while hitting .459 with a .488 OBP.
-Emma Christensen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: See above.
-Kiana Fjeldheim, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Fjeldheim had 35 total bases among 27 total hits for Heelan while finishing the season with a .370 batting average and a .403 on-base percentage.
-Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: See above.
-Brylee Hempey, SO, Sioux City East: See above.
-Liz Meyer, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Meyer hit .394 with a .474 batting average while driving in 19 runs on 26 hits over 21 games this season for the Crusaders.
-Jessica Vrenick, SO, Abraham Lincoln: Vrenick had a big season for the Lynx with a .408 batting average and a .462 on-base percentage, finishing with 29 total hits, including four doubles and a triple.
Missouri River Conference Three
-Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: See above
-Lizzie Koonce, FR, LeMars: Koonce threw 63.2 innings and posted a 2.42 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP while striking out 49 against just 16 walks in leading the Bulldogs to the state tournament.
-Angel Shaw, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Shaw had a really impressive performance as a freshman, finishing the year with 70.2 innings pitched, 43 strikeouts and a 2.38 ERA/1.22 WHIP line.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Kaela Eslinger, SR, Orient-Macksburg
Pitcher of the Year: Grace Bailey, SO, Twin Cedars
Coach of the Year: Zack Dunkin, Twin Cedars
-Eslinger topped the Bluegrass with 62 total bases, including seven home runs, five doubles and two triples for the Bulldogs. She hit .451 with a .529 on-base percentage, scored 26 runs and drove in 19.
-Bailey struck out 91 with a 1.43 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP over 117.1 innings in leading the Sabers to the Bluegrass Conference championship.
-Coach Dunkin led the Sabers to yet another Bluegrass Conference championship this season and pushed them even deeper into the postseason this year than last.
Senior of the Year: Kaela Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg
Junior of the Year: Haley Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas
Sophomore of the Year: Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars
8th/Freshman of the Year: BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas
-Eslinger was a huge plus at the plate while also pitching to a 3.76 ERA with 83 strikeouts over 95 total innings.
-Godfrey led the conference this season with a .531 batting average while also posting a .565 on-base percentage. She had nine doubles, a triple and a home run among 34 total hits while driving in 24 and scoring 29 times.
-Along with the success in the circle, Bailey also posted 59 total bases thanks to three doubles, three triples and four home runs. Her .432 batting average and .479 on-base percentage were joined by 32 RBI on 38 total hits.
-Remster had a great two-way year for Melcher-Dallas with 47 total bases while hitting .407 and a .434 on-base percentage. Her biggest impact came in the circle, though, with a 2.43 ERA and 103 strikeouts.
Bluegrass Conference Nine
-Grace Bailey, SO, Twin Cedars: See above.
-Rylee Dunkin, FR, Twin Cedars: Dunkin had 56 total bases (5 triples, 4 doubles, a home run) while hitting .453 with a .539 on-base percentage. She also led the conference with 39 runs scored and 31 stolen bases.
-Haley Godfrey, JR, Melcher-Dallas: See above.
-Kaela Eslinger, SR, Orient-Macksburg: See above.
-Cameron Martin, SO, Lamoni: A big shoutout to the Lamoni star, who finished with a .444 batting average and a .545 on-base percentage while smacking three doubles, three home runs and two triples among 36 total bases.
-Destiny Nathaniel, FR, Moravia: Nathaniel hit .512 (2nd in the Bluegrass) with a .523 on-base percentage. She had 22 total hits, including two doubles and two triples, in just 13 games this year.
-Kynser Reed, JR, Melcher-Dallas: Reed had 46 total bases this season, a .426 batting average and a .462 on-base percentage. She posted eight doubles and four home runs while driving in 25 runs on 26 hits in 20 games.
-BrieAnna Remster, FR, Melcher-Dallas: See above.
-Brooke Roby, SO, Twin Cedars: Roby was one of four players with over 50 total bases while hitting .398 with a .465 on-base percentage. She posted eight doubles and four triples among 35 total hits and drove in 23.
Bluegrass Conference Three
-Grace Bailey, SO, Twin Cedars: See above.
-Thayda Houser, SR, Seymour: She only pitched in eight games, but she sure was really good. She had a 1.37 ERA with 58 strikeouts against just eight walks. Opponents hit just .168 against her on the season.
-BrieAnna Remster, FR, Melcher-Dallas: See above.
