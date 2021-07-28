(KMAland) -- On we go with another Wednesday area district football preview, and we go to Class 3A District 6.
2021 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Ladies and gentlemen, this is exactly what I’ve been looking for. Here we have six teams from five different 2020 districts. And with the new-look 3A, we’ve got four teams that were in last year’s 3A and two that were in last year’s 2A. What a time to be alive. Here’s a look at the teams, their 2020 record and their 2020 districts:
ADM, Adel Tigers — 3-5 overall (Class 3A District 8)
Atlantic Trojans — 7-2 overall (Class 2A District 9)
Creston Panthers — 1-7 overall (Class 3A District 9)
Harlan Cyclones — 11-1 overall (Class 3A District 9)
Knoxville Panthers — 1-7 overall (Class 3A District 7)
Saydel Eagles — 4-5 overall (Class 2A District 8)
Looking at this district, and knowing what I know about the teams from our area at this point, this seems like a pretty good draw for Harlan. I haven’t looked at any of the returning players on any of the other teams that I don’t know about, but I do know that Harlan figures to be very, very good. At the moment, I would call it an OK district with one elite team.
SERIES HISTORY
Here’s a look at the series history for the three KMAland teams against one another and the other teams in the district, according to BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project:
•Atlantic: 5-5 vs. ADM, 26-27-1 vs. Creston & Creston/O-M, 47-65 vs. Harlan, 2-0 vs. Saydel, no previous meeting with Knoxville
•Creston: 7-5 vs. ADM, 27-26-1 vs. Atlantic, 7-46 vs. Harlan, 2-0 vs. Knoxville (last meeting in 1995), no previous meeting with Saydel
•Harlan: 11-1 vs. ADM, 65-47 vs. Atlantic, 46-7 vs. Creston & Creston/O-M, 2-0 vs. Knoxville (last meeting in 1990), no previous meeting with Saydel
COACHES
•ADM: Garrison Carter (5 postseason appearances — 2 with Ogden, 3 with Washington)
•Atlantic: Joe Brummer
•Creston: Brian Morrison (6 postseason appearances)
•Harlan: Todd Bladt (2 postseason appearances)
•Knoxville: Eric Kellar (4 postseason appearances — 3 with Eddyville-Blakesburg)
•Saydel: Austin Stubbs
Pretty good group of coaches with the young Brummer — a Harlan alum — trying to bring some of that Cyclones success to the Trojans. Bladt’s father, of course, had 37 postseason appearances. Morrison’s six playoff appearances leads the district, although the Panthers are searching for their first postseason trip since 2016.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Teagon Kasperbauer, Junior, Harlan: The top-returning passer in the league, Kasperbauer threw for 2,553 yards and 23 touchdowns. One year under center will likely be huge for him, and he’s going to be very, very difficult to deal with this year and next.
2. Judd Roberts, Senior, Saydel: The Saydel gunslinger had 1,387 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season.
3. Garrett McLaren, Senior, Atlantic: McLaren threw nine touchdowns and had just two interceptions for the Trojans while throwing for 593 yards last season.
4. Caden Andersen, Junior, Atlantic: Andersen QB’ed the Trojans at times last year, too, throwing for 380 yards and a touchdown on 46 attempts.
5. Noah Keefer, Sophomore, Knoxville: Keefer wasn’t the team’s QB1 last year, but he did get some time, throwing the ball 29 times for 178 yards.
It appears we probably know who four of the teams will be starting. The other two:
•ADM: Tate Stine-Smith was a senior last year and took most of the snaps, throwing the ball around 200 times. The heir apparent could very well be junior Sam Holloway, who went 3/4 for 29 yards and a touchdown in 2020.
•Creston: Cole Strider has graduated, but Kyle Strider enters his junior season as the most experienced passer for the Panthers. He was 3/7 for 46 yards a year ago.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. William Kenkel, Junior, Harlan: There are a lot of leading rushers that have graduated, and it leaves Kenkel as the top-returning rusher in the district. The junior had 397 yards and six touchdowns on 100 carries last season.
2. Gavin Montalvo, Junior, Knoxville: Montalvo averaged 5.3 yards per carry with 346 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries.
3. Tristin DeJong, Junior, Knoxville: Another returning rusher for Knoxville in the junior class. DeJong had 250 yards on 51 carries a season ago.
4. Briley Hayes, Senior, Creston: The top-returning rusher for the Panthers, Hayes had 202 yards and a touchdown on 68 totes last year.
5. Gage Skarda, Senior, Creston: Skarda put up 184 yards on 68 carries for the Panthers in his junior season.
6. Brevin Doll, Sophomore, ADM: Doll got a little run during his freshman season, finishing with 160 yards and a touchdown.
7. Ayden Brown, Senior, Atlantic: Atlantic’s top-returning rusher is Brown, who put up 159 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.
8. Matt Dufoe, Senior, ADM: And now we’re well below 100 yards on the season in this spot. Dufoe had 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
9. Bradley Curren, Junior, Harlan: Curren got the ball in his hands on carries seven times and finished the year with 60 yards and a touchdown.
10. Ryan Conrad, Junior, ADM: Finally, we have Conrad, who posted 53 yards and a touchdown on just five carries last season.
-Saydel threw the ball around a bit last season, so they didn’t have a lot of rushing yardage anyway. However, their top several rushers are gone, leaving their top-returning rusher as Caleb Hecker, who is listed at QB and had 30 yards rushing on two carries (both touchdowns).
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top 10 returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Connor Frame, Senior, Harlan: Oh yeah, there are going to be some Harlan guys on this list. Frame was terrific all season with 44 grabs for 949 yards and 12 touchdowns — all the top-returning numbers in the district.
2. Aidan Hall, Junior, Harlan: And the No. 2 returning receiver will also catch passes for the Cyclones. Hall had 34 receptions for 860 yards and eight touchdowns.
3. Matt Dufoe, Senior, ADM: Dufoe pulled in 32 passes for 447 yards and scored one touchdown for the Tigers.
4. Joey Moser, Senior, Harlan: Another weapon for the Cyclones, Moser finished with 30 receptions for 428 yards and four touchdowns.
5. Lucas Ray, Junior, ADM: The Tigers complete the top five with Ray, who tied Frame with 44 receptions, but he had just 380 yards on those grabs and scored three touchdowns.
6. Austin Chaley, Senior, Saydel: Chally had a strong year with 24 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns.
7. Will McLaughlin, Senior, Harlan: McLaughlin will play linebacker at the next level, but he could be a receiving threat, too, with 16 grabs for 190 yards in his junior year.
8. Vince Benetti, Junior, ADM: The junior tight end had four touchdowns on nine receptions, finishing with 179 yards.
9. Ryan Nelson, Senior, Saydel: Nelson finished his junior year with 19 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.
10. Austin Maeder, Senior, Saydel: A Maeder catching passes? This one did. He had nine grabs for 96 yards in 2020.
You’ll notice that was 10 spots for three teams. The other three:
•Atlantic: The team’s quarterback (McLaren) is its top returning receiver (by yardage), but it’s worth noting senior tight end Dayton Templeton did have three receptions for 33 yards.
•Creston: Receiver Derek Paup had 95 yards on eight receptions as a junior.
•Knoxville: Sophomore tight end Dakota Ramsey brings the most pass-catching experience back with six grabs for 54 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Will McLaughlin, Senior, Harlan: Makes complete sense. The Iowa State commit had 70.0 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in 2020.
2. Gabe Heitz, Senior, ADM: Heitz finished up the year with 60.5 tackles, including 51 solos, and fell on two fumbles.
3. Jameson Bieker, Senior, Harlan: The star defensive end had 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among 60.0 total tackles.
4. Joseph Fah, Senior, Harlan: Fah was injured and couldn’t play QB last year, so he focused on defense and had a big year with 56.5 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
5. Matt Dufoe, Senior, ADM: The senior linebacker posted 48.5 total tackles last season.
6. Gavin Godwin, Senior, Saydel: The top tackling defensive tackle in the league, Godwin posted 43.5 tackles and added 4.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks.
7. Vince Benetti, Junior, ADM: Benetti makes the list again after tallying 7.0 tackles for loss among 41.5 tackles for the season.
7. Aidan Hall, Junior, Harlan: A standout on defense, too, Hall finished with 41.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL and five interceptions.
9. Trevor Lause, Senior, Saydel: The senior linebacker was worth 38.0 tackles, 6.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks in 2020.
10. Lucas Stanley, Senior, Harlan: Another returning linebacker, Stanley had 37.0 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.
11. Dakota Ramsey, Sophomore, Knoxville: A really strong year for the freshman, Ramsey finished up with 33.5 tackles.
12. Briley Hayes, Senior, Creston: A strong all-around season for Hayes finished with 33.0 tackles and 3.5 TFLs.
13. Dylan Hill, Senior, Saydel: Hill had a strong year of his own with 27.5 tackles and 4.0 TFLs.
14. Derek Paup, Senior, Creston: A last name made for defense, Paup posted 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks while finishing with 27.0 total tackles.
15. Gage Skarda, Senior, Creston: Skarda had 26.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss as a junior.
16. Cody Felt, Senior, ADM: The ADM defensive tackle had 22.0 tackles and 2.0 TFL.
17. Gannon Greenwalt, Junior, Creston: From his cornerback spot, Greenwalt had a solid sophomore year with 18.0 tackles.
18. Connor Frame, Senior, Harlan: Frame had 16.5 tackles, including 14 solos.
18. Ryan Nelson, Senior, Saydel: The safety had 16 solos among 16.5 total tackles for the season.
18. Dee Story, Senior, ADM: And one more with 16.5 tackles, Story had 2.0 TFLs and 15 solos.
Others of note:
•Shaylon Brady, Senior, Saydel: 14.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL
•Savino Cardenas, Senior, Saydel: 5.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL
•Austin Chaley, Senior, Saydel: 12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Avery Fuller, Senior, Creston: 12.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks
•Ben Gard, Junior, ADM: 8.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Michael Greubel, Senior, Knoxville: 15.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Hunter Helm, Senior, Saydel: 2 FR
•Ashton Lyon, Senior, Harlan: 2 INT
•Austin Maeder, Senior, Saydel: 12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Gavin Montalvo, Junior, Knoxville: 15.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Gunner Schmitz, Junior, Harlan: 7.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Noah Stuart, Senior, Saydel: 11.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Ethan Sturm, Senior, Atlantic: 2 INT
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
•ADM (5): Vince Benetti (First Team DL), Matt Dufoe (First Team DB), Cody Felt (First Team OL), Gabe Heitz (First Team LB), Lucas Ray (First Team At Large)
•Atlantic (1): Lane Nelson (Second Team K)
•Creston (2): Briley Hayes (Second Team LB), Derek Paup (First Team DL)
•Harlan (7): Jameson Bieker (First Team DL), Joseph Fah (Second Team LB), Connor Frame (First Team WR), Aidan Hall (First Team DB), Teagon Kasperbauer (First Team QB), Will McLaughlin (First Team LB), Joey Moser (First Team At-Large)
•Knoxville (0): All graduated
•Saydel (N/A):
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in order of which I think they will finish:
Harlan: Yeah, they’re going to be real, real good. Not only are they favorite in this league, I have hard time believing they won’t be the preseason No. 1 in the class.
ADM: The Tigers lose their QB, but they have a suitable replacement, and they bring back a bunch of talent, especially on defense, from last year’s team. I think this is a clear No. 2.
Saydel: Saydel brings back their QB and plenty of talent around him. The toughest thing for them is that they’re in a district with Harlan and ADM, but they’ll be a nice team.
Creston: Creston has some nice pieces coming back on the defensive side of things, and if they can get their offense to control the ball and not turn it over that’s something they can rely on.
Atlantic: I’ll give Atlantic the benefit of the doubt given their history, but there are a lot of unknowns at this point. Well, other than at QB. They have two pretty good ones there.
Knoxville: All of their all-district players graduated, and there just aren’t a lot of names in this preview. That means they will have to rely on inexperience, and that’s difficult for a team that won just once last year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.