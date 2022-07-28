(KMAland) -- It may have taken a day longer than originally planned, but Bound is back and here is your Missouri River Conference Volleyball Preview.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
Class 8-Player District 8 Preview
Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Preview
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 8-Player District 10 Football Preview
2022 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Two teams advanced to the state tournament, two others were in a regional final and one more won a postseason match. That’s last year’s Missouri River Conference, which looked like this:
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 31-7 overall, 7-0 conference
2. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 28-11 overall, 6-1 conference
3. Sioux City North Stars — 22-18 overall, 5-2 conference
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 20-17 overall, 4-3 conference
5. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 17-25 overall, 3-4 conference
6. Sioux City West Wolverines — 12-13 overall, 2-5 conference
7. LeMars Bulldogs — 7-28 overall, 1-6 conference
8. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 2-29 overall, 0-7 conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan Catholic were the state tournament teams last year. The Warriors were 3A semifinalists while the Crusaders lost in the state quarterfinal. Both teams lost to the eventual state champion. In addition, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East were in 5A regional finals, and Sioux City North won one postseason match. Onward to this year…
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Katie Darrington
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Lauren Brobst
•LeMars: Jess Wolles
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Renee Winkel
•Sioux City East: Ashley Vandestouwe
•Sioux City North: Monica Chamberlain
•Sioux City West: Brianna Maitlen
•Thomas Jefferson: Darion White
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the 20 top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2021 season:
1. Azaria Green, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Green ranked fifth in the conference last season with 256 kills, and she did it while hitting a terrific .355 efficiency. She’s now the top-returning hitter in the league.
2. Olivia Mentzer, JR, Sioux City East: It was just Monday when I wrote in Olivia Mentzer as the Missouri River Conference Offensive Player of the Year for softball. She stands a solid chance of being the OPOTY in volleyball, too, as she had 226 kills and hit .243 on the outside for the Black Raiders.
3. Alexa Trover, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The No. 2 hitter for last year’s state semifinalist, Trover had 223 kills and hit .231 for the Warriors.
4. Sidney Chamberlain, JR, Sioux City North: Chamberlain was the top outside hitter for the Stars last season with 180 kills and a .144 efficiency.
5. Maliyah Hacker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: An absolute star-making season for the Heelan sophomore, who had 178 kills and .150 efficiency in helping the Crusaders return to the state tournament.
6. Madalyn Welp, SR, Sioux City North: Another returning outside for the Stars, Welp finished the season with 177 kills and a .216 efficiency.
7. Lauren LaFleur, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Listed as a right side and middle, LaFleur contributed 160 kills and a .238 efficiency for the surprising 4A state qualifiers.
8. Ashlyn Strohbeen, JR, Sioux City North: Even more firepower returns for Sioux City North here. Strohbeen finished with 158 kills on the season.
9. Molly Romano, JR, Abraham Lincoln: One of the top setters in the state, Romano also had 157 kills and hit .376 efficiency on her 335 swings.
10. Taylor Mackey, JR, LeMars: The top-returning hitter for LeMars, Mackey had 150 winners on 469 swings and hit .139 for the season.
11. Grace Nelson, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Nelson was yet another underclassman from last year’s Heelan team that put down plenty of swings with 145 on the year.
12. Lydia Dix, SO, Abraham Lincoln: Dix joins Hacker as top 12 returning hitters in the sophomore class. She had 142 kills and hit .223 for the Lynx last season.
13. Hutson Rau, SO, Abraham Lincoln: Another hitter in the sophomore class, Rau slammed in 122 winners on the outside.
14. Jeena Carle, SR, Abraham Lincoln: The run of Lynx continues, and Carle made the most of her 245 swings with 108 kills and a .306 efficiency.
15. Maya Augustine, SR, Sioux City West: Here’s the top-returning Sioux City West hitter. Augustine had 106 kills in 66 sets played.
16. Mackenzie Crawford, JR, Sioux City East: The Black Raiders’ middle is the last of the returning hitters with 100+ kills (she had 101).
17. Payton Hardy, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Out of the middle, Hardy had 94 kills in 95 sets last year.
18. Samara Alcarez, SR, Thomas Jefferson: Alcarez ranks as the top-returning hitter for Thomas Jefferson, finishing with 92 kills last year as a junior.
19. Kenley Meis, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Did they need more returning firepower? Well, they’ve got it. Meis had 87 kills in 2021.
20. Ariana Klein, JR, Sioux City North: Rounding out the top 20 returning hitters is Klein, who posted 84 kills during her sophomore year.
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2021 season:
1. Molly Romano, JR, Abraham Lincoln: It should come as no surprise that Romano tops this list. The AL star had 822 assists in 108 sets a year ago.
2. Madalyn Welp, SR, Sioux City North: Welp was also in the list above, and she helped the North offense in other ways while handing out 464 assist sin 103 sets.
3. Payton Wright, SR, LeMars: Wright led the way for LeMars a year ago in finishing with 421 assists in 83 sets.
4. Maddie LaFleur, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: LaFleur was one of two setters in the Heelan offense, and she is back after 392 assists in 96 sets.
5. Stella Kuehl, JR, Sioux City North: The other setter for the Stars, Kuehl had a strong season with 344 assists in 103 sets.
6. Maddie Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Gengler is also coming back for this Heelan team that figures to be ranked very highly to open the season. She had 285 assists in 96 sets.
7. Carlee Jackson, SR, Sioux City East: East’s Jackson was active in 72 sets last year and will likely be the top setter this season one year after posting 242 dimes.
8. Kiley Elgert, JR, Sioux City West: Elgert returns to the fold after passing out 191 assists in 66 sets.
AL, North, LeMars, Heelan, East and West all appear to have their setter position in returning hands. That leaves SBL and Thomas Jefferson as programs without that knowledge. Let’s see what we can find:
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors rolled with a rare one-setter system last year, and they will look to replace Maddie Hinkel, who had 1,021 assists. So, who’s up? It could be sophomore Aussie Obbink, who was the only other player listed as a setter in 2021.
•Thomas Jefferson: With the graduation of Faith Christensen, Thomas Jefferson may turn to juniors Grace Strong and/or Morgan Rasmussen, who combined on 57 assists a year ago.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2021 season:
1. Sarah Brown, JR, LeMars: The top-returning libero/defensive specialist in the conference finished with 370 digs in 83 sets last year.
2. Aubrey Sandbothe, SO, Abraham Lincoln: What a freshman class from Abraham Lincoln last year. It included Sandbothe’s 341 digs in 99 sets.
3. Braelynn Keesee, SR, Thomas Jefferson: TJ’s Keesee ranked fifth last season with 314 digs in 63 sets played.
4. Sidney Chamberlain, JR, Sioux City North: Here is our top-returning non-libero in digs. Chamberlain had 277 digs in 103 sets played.
5. Molly Romano, JR, Abraham Lincoln: An all-around star, Romano had 250 digs in her 108 sets.
6. Madalyn Welp, SR, Sioux City North: Welp, Welp had 222 digs last year in 103 sets. See what I did there?
7. Hutson Rau, SO, Abraham Lincoln: Rau is the seventh and final player in the conference coming back after 200+ digs. To be exact, she had 206 in 108 sets.
8. Libby Leraas, SR, LeMars: Leraas ended up with 180 digs for the Bulldogs in 83 sets in 2021.
9. Hannah Mogensen, SR, Sioux City North: Mogensen was just outside the top 20 among returning hitters, but she lands inside the top 10 here. She had 177 digs in 103 sets.
10. Maddie LaFleur, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Another LaFleur sighting. She finished with 158 digs in 96 sets played.
11. Josi Clark, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Another defensive specialist for the Lynx, Clark posted 154 digs in 108 sets a year ago.
12. Payton Wright, SR, LeMars: Wright finished her junior year with 138 digs in 83 sets.
13. Lawren Volz, JR, Bishop Helena Catholic: The returning Crusaders keep on coming. Volz had 131 digs in 96 sets.
14. Stella Kuehl, JR, Sioux City North: Kuehl had a strong season here, too, with 130 scoops in 103 sets.
15. Kelsi Nelson, JR, Abraham Lincoln: And here’s another defensive stalwart for the Lynx. Nelson had 125 digs in just 43 sets.
16. Ashlyn Strohbeen, JR, Sioux City North: Strohbeen ended her sophomore year with 119 digs in 103 sets.
17. Jenna Allen, SR, LeMars: The LeMars defensive specialist finished the season with 118 digs in 83 sets.
18. Maddie Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Gengler used her 96 sets played wisely with 109 total digs.
19. Grace Nelson, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Nelson is yet another Heelan player with 100+ digs last year, as she had 107 of them in 96 sets.
20. Maliyah Hacker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Somehow, some way we made it an entire top 20 without a single tie. Hacker had 100 digs in 96 sets to round out the list.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2021 season:
1. Grace Nelson, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Nelson was downright dominant in the middle of the net during her junior season, finishing with a league-best 117.0 blocks.
2. Azaria Green, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Green was also all over the block and ended up with 100.0 total blocks even.
3. Jeena Carle, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Another from AL that it was tough to get past, Carle had 80.0 total blocks.
4. Kenley Meis, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Meis had a nice season of her own with 69.0 total blocks.
5. Molly Romano, JR, Abraham Lincoln: Yes, three of the top five returning blockers are all from AL. Romano finished out the sophomore season with 60.0 total blocks.
6. Lauren LaFleur, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: This is just a Heelan-AL show, I suppose. LaFleur was 11th last year with 56.0 total blocks.
7. Mackenzie Crawford, JR, Sioux City East: Our first blocker not from Heelan or AL. Crawford posted 52.0 total blocks a year ago.
8. Payton Hardy, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Hardy had a strong season of blocking as a junior, registering 470 total blocks.
9. Lydia Dix, SO, Abraham Lincoln: A fourth Lynx player in the top nine of returning blocks, Dix ended up with 44.0 total blocks in her freshman season.
10. Samara Alcarez, SR, Thomas Jefferson: Alcarez is the last of 17 from last season that had 40.0 total blocks. She had exactly that.
11. Maliyah Hacker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: One of the top freshman players in the state, Hacker also had 39.0 total blocks.
11. Alexa Trover, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Trover tied with Hacker last season with 39.0 total blocks.
13. Ariana Klein, JR, Sioux City North: Here’s our first North Star of the blocking group. Klein ended up with 31.0 total blocks last year.
14. Maddie LaFleur, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: There were 23 in the league last season with at least 30.0 blocks, and LaFleur was the last of those with 30.0 exactly.
15. Madalyn Welp, SR, Sioux City North: I already used the “Welp” joke, so let’s just let you know that Welp was 24th last year with 29.0 total blocks.
16. Sidney Chamberlain, JR, Sioux City North: Welp’s teammate was right behind her with 24.0 total blocks.
17. Maya Augustine, SR, Sioux City West: The West senior finished up the season with 19.0 total blocks in 66 total sets.
18. Kiley Elgert, JR, Sioux City West: Elgert tied for 32nd last year with 15.0 total blocks.
19. Hutson Rau, SO, Abraham Lincoln: One final Abraham Lincoln blocker on the list. Rau had 13.0 total blocks.
20. Ashlyn Strohbeen, JR, Sioux City North: And Strohbeen rounds out the top 20 returning swatters with 12.0 total.
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top 10 returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2021 season:
1. Madalyn Welp, SR, Sioux City North: Welp is all over the place on these lists. She led the conference last year with 43 aces, and she is back after a 93.7% serve efficiency.
2. Hutson Rau, SO, Abraham Lincoln: The next-best server is AL’s Rau, who had 35 aces with an 83.9% efficiency.
3. Hannah Mogensen, SR, Sioux City North: Mogensen posted 34 aces during her junior year, serving at a 91.6% efficiency.
4. Kiley Elgert, JR, Sioux City West: The Sioux City West right side had 32 aces and an 85.9% efficiency.
5. Molly Romano, JR, Abraham Lincoln: Yes, Romano can also serve quite well. She had 29 aces and an 87.1% efficiency.
6. Ashlyn Strohbeen, JR, Sioux City North: I much enjoy the last name Strohbeen, I must say. She had 28 aces last year.
7. Grace Nelson, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Another on this list above 90% efficiency (90.4 to be exact), and Nelson had 25 winners from the service line last year.
8. Sidney Chamberlain, JR, Sioux City North: Chamberlain was terrific at the service line with 93.1% efficiency and 24 aces.
9. Josi Clark, SR, Abraham Lincoln: A nice four-way tie here at No. 9 with 22 aces. Clark had a 91.1% efficiency.
9. Maddie Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Gengler ended her junior season with 22 aces and a terrific 93.2% efficiency.
9. Maddie LaFleur, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: LaFleur also had 22 aces and a solid efficiency of 92.7%.
9. Alexa Trover, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Trover had a big year and is primed for an even bigger one. She’s here with her 22 aces and an 85.7% efficiency.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
Abraham Lincoln (3): Jeena Carle (HM), Azaria Green (2nd), Molly Romano (2nd)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (3): Maliyah Hacker (HM), Lauren LaFleur (1st), Grace Nelson (2nd)
LeMars (1): Sarah Brown (HM)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0)
Sioux City East (1): Olivia Mentzer (2nd)
Sioux City North (2): Sidney Chamberlain (HM), Madalyn Welp (2nd)
Sioux City West (1): Maya Augustine (2nd)
Thomas Jefferson (0)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Sarah Brown, JR, LeMars
Azaria Green, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Olivia Mentzer, JR, Sioux City East
Grace Nelson, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Molly Romano, JR, Abraham Lincoln
Alexa Trover, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
THE FORMULA
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formula adding up 2021 conference wins with returning standouts with all-conference returnees with preseason all-conference. Here’s how the MRC looks:
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic & Abraham Lincoln (27)
3. Sioux City North (26)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13)
5. Sioux City East (12)
6. LeMars (10)
7. Sioux City West (8)
8. Thomas Jefferson (4)
Thoughts: I would have picked Heelan or Abraham Lincoln, so I’m glad The Formula just took a seat on the fence and called for a tie. Based on returning talent, those two lead the way. Sioux City North, somewhat surprisingly, is not far behind, although a third-place finish would equal what they did last year. Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishing fourth would be a very surprising result to me. I’ll bet on a higher finish for the Warriors. Anyway, this should be a pretty, pretty fun league.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.