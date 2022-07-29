(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview continues on today with a look at cross country in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
2022 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Harlan girls and Glenwood boys ran to championships last year at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet in Glenwood. The Cyclone girls edged Glenwood by four points for their third title in the last four years while the Rams boys won their second straight team title, fourth in the past six years and eighth since 2008. Here were the standings:
GIRLS
1. Harlan (55)
2. Glenwood (59)
3. Clarinda (84)
4. Atlantic (103)
5. St. Albert (140)
6. Creston (172)
7. Denison-Schleswig (208)
8. Kuemper Catholic (210)
9. Lewis Central (221)
10. Shenandoah (239)
11. Red Oak (268)
BOYS
1. Glenwood (52)
2. Lewis Central (71)
3. Kuemper Catholic (111)
4. St. Albert (134)
5. Clarinda (145)
6. Shenandoah (152)
7. Atlantic (170)
8. Denison-Schleswig (182)
9. Harlan (213)
10. Red Oak (235)
11. Creston (237)
COACHES
Atlantic: Dan Vargason
Clarinda: Jane Mayer
Creston: Maggie Arnold
Denison-Schleswig: Nick Bradley
Glenwood: Marissa Klindt (Girls) & Todd Peverill (Boys)
Harlan: Zach Klaassen
Kuemper Catholic: Mark Kloser
Lewis Central: Taylor May
Red Oak: Curt Adams
Shenandoah: Grant Staats (Girls) & Andy Campbell (Boys)
St. Albert: Russ Sindelar
Lots of familiar names from last season. The big change is Zach Klaassen taking over for what I would call a legend in Doug Renkly, who won countless championships and took many trips to Fort Dodge during his career leading the Cyclones.
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
Among the top 10 runners at last year’s conference meet, only Harlan’s Kaia Bieker and Glenwood’s Rachel Mullennax are gone. Bieker was the runner-up in the league while Mullennax took 10th. The next 10? Two more: Harlan’s Ellie Gross (15th) and Clarinda’s Ashlyn Eberly (18th). The next 10 after that? Only one: Clarinda’s Cheyenne Sunderman (28th). That’s right. Only five of the top 30 from last year’s meet are gone. This should be a loaded league.
BOYS: WHO’S GONE?
Two of the top five and three of the top nine at last year’s conference meet were seniors. Those fellas were named Michael Pottebaum of Kuemper (3rd), Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren (5th) and Atlantic’s Drew Engler (9th). Two other seniors – St. Albert’s Hadyn Piskorski (14th) and Harlan’s Tyler Shelton (17th) – were in the group from 11-20, and then there were a host of seniors from 21-30. Eli Schuster (24th) and Mitchell Jones (26th) of Shenandoah, Ricky Ledesma of Denison-Schleswig (25th), Harlan’s Kaiden Milliken (27th) and Clarinda’s Michael Mayer (30th) are in that group. So, the top of the conference will be quite strong, but the depth took a hit with graduation. That’s my take anyway.
GIRLS: RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at least year’s Hawkeye Ten meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (1) Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan: The KMAland Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and Hawkeye Ten Conference champion is back. It’s not easy to go 4 for 4, but Sonderman got the first leg out of the way last year with a time of 18:57.15.
2. (3) Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic: Rush is coming back after a strong junior season, and I’m sure she has a Hawkeye Ten title in her mind and in her goals. She ran a 19:27.37 last year in Glenwood.
3. (4) Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig: Some might say Mendlik is the biggest roadblock in Sonderman winning four championships, and it makes sense. She’s going to have to battle her for another three years. (19:42.88)
4. (5) Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda: One more for Hartley, too, who had an incredibly strong finish to her junior year with a great performance at state track. (19:49.04)
5. (6) Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood: Yes, the freshman class was quite strong last year. Berglund is another standout that had a great year in the league. (20:01.01)
6. (7) Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic: Atlantic makes for the first team with two returnees mentioned. The Trojans got a great year from Pellett, who finished it out with a 20:15.11 in Glenwood.
7. (8) Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda: And now for the second team with two returnees. Henke burst on to the scene and had plenty of terrific results. She ran a 20:18.90 at the H10 meet.
8. (9) Tyler Tingley, SO, St. Albert: Did I mention the freshman class was pretty good in the Hawkeye Ten? (Actually, it was pretty good all over KMAland.) Tingley ran a 20:21.54 at the conference meet.
9. (11) Breckyn Petersen, SO, Glenwood: A second sophomore returnee for Glenwood. Petersen posted a 20:27.49 on her home course.
10. (12) Carly McKeever, SR, St. Albert: Another strong returnee for St. Albert, McKeever ran a 20:29.96.
11. (13) Brooklyn Schultz, SO, Glenwood: The first team with three returnees listed is Glenwood. Schultz is another standout sophomore that ran a 20:30.47 at the conference meet.
12. (14) Taylor Bieker, JR, Harlan: It is really hard to continue to improve year to year in cross country. Kaia Bieker did it for Harlan. Could it be Taylor Bieker’s turn to make a jump? (20:35.07)
13. (16) Maya Humlicek, SO, Lewis Central: This is the best wrestler among the bunch listed so far. Humlicek had a good run at the conference meet with a time of 20:40.29.
14. (17) Riley DeGonia, SR, Creston: DeGonia was the top runner for the Panthers last season, and she had a strong finish to her junior year with a 20:44.90.
15. (19) Kate Hughes, SR, Glenwood: Glenwood now has four returnees in the top 15 with nobody else touting three. Hughes ran a 20:56.76 last year at the conference meet.
16. (20) Marie Dea, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Here’s the top-returning runner from the Kuemper Knights program. Dea was the final runner under 21 minutes with a 20:59.56.
17. (21) Lauren Hughes, JR, Glenwood: Make it five returnees among the top 17 for Glenwood. Again, we have yet to find a third from any other team. (21:02.66)
18. (22) Julia Kanne, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Here’s the second returning runner for the Knights among this top 18. Kanne had a 21:05.54.
19. (23) Kayla Anderson, SO, Harlan: The defending champions have a third returning runner among the top 19. Anderson posted a 21:10.95 in her freshman campaign.
20. (24) Reese Duncan, SR, St. Albert: To round out the top 20 returning runners, we have someone that has run twice at the state meet. She was working her way back from injury around this time last year, and – if healthy – I would expect she will be among the top 5-10 this year (21:22.49)
BOYS: RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at least year’s Hawkeye Ten meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (1) Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central: The defending conference champion had a terrific season last year, including a dominant performance at the Hawkeye Ten meet with a time of 15:53.33.
2. (2) Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood: The runner-up is also returning to the fold. Keller ran a 16:20.34 as a clear No. 2.
3. (4) Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert: Lillie’s junior season of cross country was outstanding, too, and he ended up with a fourth-place finish at the conference meet with a 16:33.81.
4. (6) Liam Hays, JR, Glenwood: Terrific season for Hays, and it ended up with a 16:42.42 to help the Rams win another conference championship.
5. (7) Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood: Glenwood’s trio of juniors are all in the top five among returnees. Smith ran a 16:50.37 at the conference meet.
6. (8) Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda: The top freshman in the conference last year, Wagoner had a very strong finish to the year with a 16:54.50.
7. (10) Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah: Razee ran well to claim a top 10 finish at the conference meet last season. He ended up with a 17:06.56.
8. (11) Jacob Greving, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Greving was pushed by his teammate Michael Pottebaum all season. Now, he’s the leader of the Knights crew. (17:08.83)
9. (12) Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central: Diercks and Eichhorn likely benefit from one another every day in practice. (17:12.51)
10. (13) Leo Flores, SR, Denison-Schleswig: The top-returning runner for the Monarchs posted a 17:15.66 at the conference meet.
11. (15) Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda: If you’re not from Clarinda, I’ll give you three shots to correctly pronounce Schaapherder. It might take you longer than his 17:29.08 to get it right.
12. (16) Luke Woltmann, JR, Lewis Central: Woltmann is the third Lewis Central returnee in this top 12, and they’re all juniors. (17:33.91)
13. (18) Jackson Griffin, SR, Glenwood: Now, it’s back to the Glenwood bunch. Griffin had a strong 18th place run with a 17:40.09.
14. (19) Dillon Anderson, SR, Glenwood: Anderson was right behind his classmate with a 17:41.05.
15. (20) Logan Fuller, SR, Lewis Central: The eldest Lewis Central top 20 runner from last year, Fuller ran a 17:43.13.
16. (21) Ryan North, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Here’s the Knights second returnee among this group. North ran a 17:49.80.
17. (22) Marshall Arkfeld, SO, Lewis Central: It’s hard to make a move as a freshman in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and Arkfeld was the No. 2 frosh in the league behind Wagoner. (17:52.71)
18. (23) Maverick Mixan, JR, Glenwood: This is the sixth Ram in the top 18 among returnees. Mixan ran a 17:53.11 as the last returnee under 18 minutes.
19. (28) Adam Denny, SR, St. Albert: There was a strong group of seniors from 24-27 (we mentioned them above). Denny was next with an 18:04.82.
20. (29) Jake Shannon, SR, Glenwood: Whoof. The Rams are absolutely loaded. Seven returnees among the top 20. Wow. (18:07.25)
GIRLS: POSTSEASON NOTES
Atlantic: Both Ava Rush and Claire Pellett qualified for the Class 3A state meet and brought in 48th and 87th place finishes, respectively. Callie King and Amelia Hesse are also coming back after running in Fort Dodge.
Clarinda: What a year for the Clarinda XC girls, as they qualified for the 2A state meet and bring back their top two finishers, including medalist Mayson Hartley (11th) and Raenna Henke (39th). They finished 8th as a team.
Creston: Riley DeGonnia advanced on to the Class 3A meet last year, picking up valuable experience in Fort Dodge and some momentum heading into this season. She was 92nd at state.
Denison-Schleswig: Sophomore Lola Mendlik appeared at the state meet in Class 3A and had a solid 29th-place finish to round out a great debut season.
Glenwood: The Rams qualified for state and finished 11th in Class 3A, led by a 31st-place run from Madelyn Berglund. All but one of their seven state runners will return.
Harlan: The Harlan girls followed up their conference title with a state qualification and then a 7th-place finish in Class 3A. Their top runner from state – Kaia Bieker – is gone, but Lindsey Sonderman (16th) comes back after a solid finish of her own. Five of their seven state runners are gone.
Kuemper Catholic: No state qualifiers from the Kuemper girls, but junior Julia Kanne had a solid 20th-place run at the 3A state qualifier in Winterset.
Lewis Central: The Titans didn’t have any state qualifiers while running in 4A, but they make a drop to 3A this year and bring back all seven of their runners from the SQM. That’s led by sophomore Maya Humlicek, who ran 25th, and junior Isabel McNeal, who ran 29th in Ankeny.
Red Oak: The top two runners for Red Oak at the 2A SQM in Gowrie have moved on. Their top-returning runner from that meet is junior Lainey Klepinger.
Shenandoah: Hailey Egbert had one of her best runs of the season in the SQM at Gowrie. The sophomore finished in 17th. Their next three runners from that meet are all coming back.
St. Albert: The St. Albert girls had an impressive finish to the season in qualifying for state. They ended up with a 14th-place finish in 1A, and they will bring back the top three and five of the seven runners from Fort Dodge.
BOYS: POSTSEASON NOTES
Atlantic: Their state qualifier – Drew Engler – has graduated. The top-returning runner at the SQM was junior Bennett Whetstone (39th).
Clarinda: Two underclassmen that qualified for state are back. Sophomore Kyle Wagoner and junior Treyton Schaapherder ran at the 2A meet and finished 36th and 51st, respectively.
Creston: Creston’s top two runners from the SQM have graduated, but 41st place finisher Riley Wipperman – a senior – returns as the leader of this group.
Denison-Schleswig: Leo Flores was a solid 28th at last year’s 3A SQM at LeMars.
Glenwood: A Hawkeye Ten title and another state qualification for the Rams, which finished in 10th place. Bryant Keller led the way with a medal, bringing home an 11th-place finish. All seven of their runners from Fort Dodge comes back this year.
Harlan: It was a rare year where the Cyclones didn’t have a state qualifier, but they will return their top two runners from their 3A state qualifier at Winterset. Senior Kaiden Milliken and junior Joseph Bragg were 35th and 37th, respectively, there.
Kuemper Catholic: Junior Jacob Greving found his way to the 2A state meet last season and finished 70th. Again, valuable experience at Fort Dodge.
Lewis Central: Ethan Eichhorn came home with a 13th-place medal in Class 4A last year. That’s good news. Even better news: They’re 3A now.
Red Oak: The loss of Baylor Bergren is a tough one, as he finished his career in Fort Dodge. His brother (and junior) Bryton is their top-returning runner from Gowrie, finishing in 61st.
Shenandoah: Terrific finish to the year for Alex Razee, who ended up in 33rd at the Class 2A state meet. He likely has some high hopes for this year’s season.
St. Albert: The St. Albert boys also moved on to the 1A state meet, finishing in 14th. Colin Lillie led the group in eighth place, and they also bring back five of their seven runners from that team.
GIRLS: WHO’S COMING IN?
Can we ever match the success of last year’s freshman class? There are some girls that will give it a try this year.
Clarinda’s Maya Hunter was the top-finishing 8th grade runner at the Hawkeye Ten junior high meet last year. Glenwood’s Caitlin Hebel took third, and Denison-Schleswig’s Charlotte Schrum came in eighth. Here are some others that finished in the top 20 at the junior high meet last year:
14. Haylee Hughes, Glenwood
18. Averi Newman, Glenwood
20. Audrina Johansen, Glenwood
Glenwood is getting a little richer it appears. Also of note, this year’s eighth grade class (last year’s seventh grade group) looks to be pretty, pretty good.
And by the way, we identified Berglund, Petersen, Schultz, Mendlik, Sonderman, Tingley and Henke as potential freshmen that could make an impact in last year’s preview. Nailed it.
BOYS: WHO’S COMING IN?
It’s very hard to make a major impact as a freshman in ANY sport, but the boys cross country world is a tough one to jump into. Clarinda’s Kyle Wagoner was identified last year as an impact runner during the preview. Marshall Arkfeld and Damien Little Thunder were also mentioned.
This year, Lewis Central’s Asher Rodenburg was the top eighth-grade finisher. Kuemper Catholic also had a couple of strong runners in the top five at the junior high meet, as Fletch Badding took fourth and Thomas Pottebaum finished fifth. Creston’s Owen Weis (6th) and Harlan’s Grant Petersen (8th) also took top eight finishes. The rest of the top 20:
15. Xander Cook, Atlantic
16. Pearson Lampe, Atlantic
17. Cale Hall, Red Oak
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Glenwood was installed as a favorite last year, and I was wrong – barely. Despite that, I’m going back to the well again. Frankly, it would be a pretty large shock if they aren’t the champions this year. It would probably take some bad luck and poor health, as they have five of the top 17 returnees on the board.
Also, if Clarinda can find a solid number in their No. 5 runner, they could very well be in line to take runner-up. St. Albert, Harlan and Atlantic should also be in the mix among the top five teams.
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Another year, another preseason where Glenwood is the favorite on the boys side. They followed up a surprise season in 2020 with a dominant one in 2021. They are the favorites again this season with a projected 38 points among returnees. Only two others – Lewis Central and Red Oak – have five returnees from last year’s conference meet. Look for the Titans to be right in the mix along with Clarinda, St. Albert and potentially Kuemper. We’ll find out soon enough.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.