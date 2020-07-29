(KMAland) -- I saw beautiful Fort Dodge again yesterday. Some say Fort Dodge is nothing special. Not much to do there. Strange places, strange faces. Whatever. I love Fort Dodge.
Every time I’m there it brings a smile to my face as memories come flooding back. And those memories from eight years ago are most vivid. It was actually the first state softball tournament I covered. There was only one team to cover that year, and I can still remember that lineup pretty easily.
Alex Snyder in center, Lexis Rogers at second, Kaitlin Killinger behind the plate, Kayli Christensen the designated player, 8th grader Lexi Killinger at short, Emma Fiene over at first, Hayley Achenbaugh in right, Gracie Myers at third, Mattie Jacobsen in left and some girl named Madison Keysor in the circle.
Treynor had a special softball team that year. There’s no doubt about that. But I’ve covered a lot of special teams and probably couldn’t do what I just did with all of them. Simply put, the 2012 state softball tournament was different from any other before it and since.
Many of you know the story. Many of you know why it was so special. It was my first state softball tournament, it was my first state champion and it was all during a week I found out I was first going to be a father.
On Monday, I called a 6-0 Treynor win over Wayne. On Tuesday, I went back to work. On Wednesday, I sat and waited for a dream to come true. My wife and I had not had an easy time starting a family, and I’ve told that story before, too. I’m not going to completely rehash it, but I’ll just say that we weren’t exactly optimistic.
But there it was, on July 18th, 2012, a positive test. The good kind of positive test, and I have to clarify that as we sit here today. This kind of amazing news had me soaring on cloud nine as I prepared to head back to Fort Dodge for a state semifinal. And oh what a state semifinal…
A two-run seventh inning for Sumner-Fredericksburg to force extra innings, and then what looked like a sure Treynor win in the ninth almost blew up in their faces before a wild pitch scored Fiene to win the game.
If that wasn’t enough, Friday was a state championship opportunity. KMAland had NEVER won a state softball title. There had been some really good teams over the years, but nobody had ever reached the ultimate. And then two runs in the first, 15 strikeouts from Keysor and a couple more insurance runs later, and Treynor caught that state championship they were chasing. I posted this in a blog on the following Monday:
Some broadcasters go an entire career without calling a state championship win for a team in their listening area. I had called a Lenox loss in a state baseball championship a few years ago, and I had called three meaningless (for me) basketball state title games at a previous station between teams I knew very little about. But, I had never had the joy, the thrill, the excitement of calling a win so meaningful. When someone gives you such a moment as these Treynor girls gave me last week, you get excited. You enjoy every single moment like it’s the last time it will ever happen. You say thank you.
My energy and my optimism was at an all-time high that week. I’ve called state championships and covered state champions since then, and I’ve even had kids since then (wasn’t nearly as difficult the next two times, but I’ll spare you the details on that). However, there’s something a little extra special about the first time. Not that I don’t cherish those other champions and definitely those other two kids, but for it all to wrap into one amazing week? That was a dream.
Turner is seven now, Madison Keysor is in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame and a Blankenship and everybody else on that team is still fun to follow on social media as they move on in their lives. A lot has happened in eight years and just saying 2012 can make it feel like a long time ago.
However, when I drove into Fort Dodge last afternoon, I couldn’t help but reminisce a bit. About championship chasing, about how far my life has come and how my perspective on it has changed so much since then and – of course – about that one amazing week in 2012 when my career and my life combined and conspired to make some memories I’ll never forget.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.