(KMAland) -- Hey, it’s Thursday. There’s not much going on, and so it’s time to go back to the 2010s with another look at some of the top hitters in the Corner Conference. Today, it’s baseball.
Once again, I am looking at singular and individual seasons rather than complete careers. In addition, there will be no duplicate picks, even if the numbers call for it. Here we go:
Triston Crouch, Sidney (2010)
There were a number of 2010 graduates that were considered for this list, and Crouch is on it. He finished his senior season with 53 total bases and a wonderful .527/.629/.964 batting line that included 10 doubles, four home runs and a triple. He also drove in 30 runs and scored 31 times.
Joel Delong, Nishnabotna (2011)
Delong put together a fine career on the mound and really broke out at the plate in his senior season. He hit .493/.542/.733 with 13 doubles, a triple and a home run while driving in 22 runs and scoring 28 times. His 55 total bases was one of the best totals of the decade.
Matt Glockel, East Mills (2017)
The leader in the decade with 67 total bases, Glockel hit .500/.594/.859 for his senior season. Among his 39 total hits were 15 doubles, three home runs and two triples while driving in 35 runs.
Russell Hemeter, Nishnabotna (2010)
Hemeter’s career finished in Des Moines thanks to his brilliant pitching performance against St. Albert in a substate final. He could also hit a bit, finishing that last season with a .462/.567/.731 batting line that included 57 total bases. He scored 36 times, drove in 15 and had nine doubles, three triples and two home runs.
Drake Johnson, Stanton (2019)
Johnson had a big, big year in his senior season, finishing with 62 total bases, a .485 batting average and a .583 on-base percentage. His .912 slugging percentage was buoyed by eight doubles and seven home runs, and he drove in 26 runs while scoring 29 times.
Timmy Myers, Villisca (2011)
When Timmy Myers got a hit in the 2011 summer, he made it hurt the opponent. He had 28 total hits in just 23 games and 16 of them went for extra bases. His .418/.494/.866 batting line was led by nine doubles and seven home runs, as he drove in 25 runs and had 58 total bases for the season.
Dylan Schroeder, East Mills (2017)
Schroeder had a really nice 2017 season right along with Glockel. He had 53 total bases, hit .500/.570/.631 and drove in 28 runs while scoring 38 times during the year.
Tucker Scott, Essex (2014)
Scott put together a big career himself, and his 2014 season was filled with some big numbers. He finished the season with 25 total hits, 44 total bases and three doubles, three triples and a home run while hitting .533/.611/.733.
Daniel Smith, East Mills (2016)
The final season of Smith’s terrific career was his biggest. He had 65 total bases – the second-most during the decade in a single season – including 15 doubles and a pair of home runs while hitting .587/.640/.867. That .587 batting average was the top rate in the state of Iowa in the 2016 summer.
Austin Switzer, Fremont-Mills (2014)
Switzer is another in the 50-total base club, as he finished his senior season with 11 doubles, four triples and a home run while driving in 25, scoring 25 and hitting a terrific .446/.478/.785.
That was not an easy 10 to put together. There were a lot that were right on the cusp, but I always lean more towards destruction (extra bases) than anything. Regardless, here are some that just missed and would be on a lot of other top 10 lists.
Zack Adcock, Villisca (2012): A strong senior season from Adcock, who had 47 total bases, including 11 doubles, two triples and a home run.
Levi Allen, Essex (2012): Allen had 31 singles and five doubles among 36 total hits and finished the year with a .507 batting average.
Chad Blank, Nishnabotna (2015): Blank had a couple seasons that I put in my notes, but he finished with 44 total bases, a .470 batting average and a .620 on-base percentage in his junior year.
Michael Coates, Sidney (2012): The only thing keeping him off the 10 was that he didn’t play in a ton of games that year. However, a .587 batting average is a .587 batting average.
Casey Cruickshank, Sidney (2010): Cruickshank got a hit in half of his at bats, finishing with a .500 batting average and a .641 on-base percentage. He had seven doubles and two triples and continues to do great things with his insightful work on social media.
Austin Hansen, Fremont-Mills (2011): A big year for the former Knights standout saw him hit .545 with six doubles, a triple and a home run while driving in 36 runs. Barely missed my top 10.
Brendon Hardy, Sidney (2011): Hardy hit .415 with a .500 on-base percentage, finishing with eight doubles, three triples and a home run among 27 total hits.
Joseph Heitshusen, Nishnabotna (2012): The late Heitshusen had a great .423 batting average and a .512 on-base percentage while smacking 10 doubles and two triples.
Travis Herzberg, Villisca (2013): He was on base all the time, taking 26 walks and finishing with 29 hits while hitting .414 with a .573 on-base percentage.
Brady Johnson, Stanton (2016): His most destructive year in a career of them, Johnson had nine doubles, two triples and two home runs and put up 50 total bases in 2016.
Kaleb Kahue, Nishnabotna (2011): Another from those great Nishnabotna teams in the early part of the decade, Kahue hit .394 with a .529 on-base percentage and had six doubles, four home runs and a triple in his senior season.
Max Mauderly, Villisca (2012): Mauderly hit .402 and had 43 total bases with 10 doubles while driving in 24 runs.
Chris Osborn, Sidney (2013): A great all-around multi-sport athlete, Osborn had 46 total bases in just 16 games, including five triples, two doubles and two home runs while hitting .467.
Tyler Peterson, Stanton (2019): A strong year in his junior season, Peterson hit .455 with seven doubles and 19 RBI.
Charlie Ruff, East Mills (2012): He could absolutely crush the ball, and he did it in limited games in 2012. He finished with a .456 batting average and eight doubles, two triples and a home run among 31 total hits. He also hit .500/.611 in his junior year of 2011.
Chris Schaff, Villisca (2010): Schaff had 42 total bases behind three triples, two doubles and a home run and finished with a .419/.469 batting line.
Tyler Slough, Essex (2011): Slough hit .519 and finished the 2011 summer with 28 total hits and 32 total bases while driving in 21.
David Sorensen, Stanton (2015): Sorensen had 48 total bases and hit .417 with seven doubles, four triples and a home run in 2015. He also hit .500 with a little less destruction (extra bases) in his junior year.
Keegan Wederquist, East Mills (2015): Wederquist had a .443 batting average and a .485 on-base percentage in 2015.
Donnie Weis, Stanton (2019): He had 42 total bases, including seven extra-base hits, and finished with a .421 batting average and .522 on-base percentage.
