(KMAland) -- I’ve been trying to find a way to wrap up the summer season and the year, and there are only two words I can think of: Thank you.
This has been an abnormal year in a lot of ways for a lot of people, and there have been some curveballs thrown our direction as we tried to bring you the best coverage we could possibly bring for the entirety of the 2020-21 sports calendar year. But, regardless of what was thrown our way and much like all of you, we found a way through it.
We didn’t expect to be working with three available broadcasters throughout the most taxing part of the baseball and softball season. We didn’t expect one of them to have to spend most their day on the air, manning some shows they weren’t originally hired to do. We didn’t expect we would have to find a way to keep our coverage going while I was in Fort Dodge for a week or in Carroll for almost a full week. Yet we found a way.
There were interesting dynamics all throughout this year with masks and other restrictions. But the coaches, athletes and administrators made us feel like nothing had ever changed. There are good and bad people everywhere, but one of the best things about this job is that we get to deal with the best people. Coaches, administrators and athletes are in the positions they’re in because they are the best people. And I truly believe the best of the best reside here in KMAland, So, thank you.
Thank you to all the great teams that we covered throughout the course of the year. Trevor is highlighting them right now with a Top 35 Team Countdown. There were so many memories made that it’s hard to narrow them down. That’s why I’m putting it all on Trevor’s shoulders to run through all the great teams and memories over these next couple weeks. If he misses anything, make sure you let him know!
Thank you to the St. Albert baseball team. They are my first state baseball champion. I’d called ONE state championship game in my 13 years of covering KMAland baseball prior to yesterday. It was a loss. I missed out on calling the state champions from Glenwood years ago, but I didn’t miss out on the Falcons. A great team, a dominant team and a cast of characters that put a whole lot of hard work into becoming the champions that they are.
Thank you to the listeners, the readers and the haters. We love that you still turn on your radio to hear our product. We love that you attack our website with so much fury that we still get 2 million plus hits per month. We love that you tell us when you think we’re idiots. We want you to think, we want you to feel and we want you to tell us when you think and feel.
Thank you to Trevor Maeder and Ryan Matheny for putting up with my crazy ideas, for broadcasting game upon game and making trips all over the state of Iowa to put them on the air (well, that last part is just for Trevor). Thank you two for rolling with the punches even when they came pretty hard at us this year. I didn’t know I was going to help coach two youth baseball teams, leaving me mostly homebound in the evenings, but you two will never understand how appreciative I am of you for stepping in so I could experience the greatest sport in the world with my sons and my family.
Thank you to KMA Radio and the many people here that allow me to do the job the way that I love to do it. You’ve given me platform upon platform to express myself and share my love of high school athletics and broadcasting with a wide-ranging crowd that may not always agree with everything that I say.
Most of all, thank you to my family – Morgan, Turner, Hudson and Duncan. You are my entire life, even if sometimes it seems like my job gets in the way of that. You put up with my long and weird hours. Morgan, you understand the job, you understand the hours and you understand my passion. You take everything in stride, and I am so incredibly thankful to have met someone like you. Please know, I never take what you do for granted, and we would all be lost without you. Get ready for the next few weeks, too. You’re going to see more of me than you want!
With all that said, I’m signing off for a bit. You’ll still see my name on these pages with KMAland Baseball Awards, the KMAland Year End Awards and the KMA Sports Hall of Fame all set to drop in the next several weeks. But it’s time to take a few breaths, spend a lot of time with my family and get ready for 2021-22. Thanks again for being right here and next to your radio over the past 49 weeks. We couldn’t do this without you.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.