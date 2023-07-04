(KMAland) -- Happy 4th of July!
Today, we have a day off of taking a look at the tournament trail (since there are no games), and it’s back to previewing the upcoming volleyball season with some of the top-returning players in KMAland. With a look back to the 2022 season, I went to Bound and sorted for total digs. Here are the top-50 returning players in total digs.
A quick reminder that we are sorting for athletes that played in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
1. Ellie Monahan, Junior, St. Albert — Monahan ranked seventh in the entire state last year with 557 total digs. That also led KMAland and, of course, is the top-returning number in the area.
2. Kaylie Simons, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic — Simons was 13th in the state last season with 509 total digs, finishing as the top freshman in all of KMAland.
3. Bella Gute, Junior, Fremont-Mills — The top “digger” in the Corner Conference last season, Gute had 480 total digs for the Knights.
4. Tiela Janssen, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — The top-returning senior in KMAland, Janssen led the Rolling Valley Conference last season with 409 total digs.
5. Sarah Brown, Senior, LeMars — Another senior and another returning leader of their respective conference (Missouri River). Brown had 385 digs during her junior season.
6. Nicole Bond, Junior, Red Oak — Bond is the third returnee of the top six that comes from the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and she finished out her sophomore season with 372 digs.
7. Leah Sandin, Senior, Stanton — Sandin also did some hitting last season, but she is the top-returning defensive player from her team with 358 total digs.
8. Presley Jobe, Senior, Clarinda — A very impressive junior season for Jobe saw 356 total digs, which makes for four Hawkeye Ten players in the top eight.
9. Sadie Cox, Junior, Lenox — A star hitter and blocker for the Tigers, Cox had 332 digs for the Tigers during her sophomore season.
10. Lauren Johnson, Junior, Stanton — Another returnee for Stanton, which marks the first team with two returning players in the digs category. Johnson, who was an outside hitter last season, had 330 total digs.
11. Meredith Rich, Senior, CAM — Rich enters her senior season after finishing with 317 total digs for the Cougars as a junior.
12. Aubrey Sandbothe, Junior, Abraham Lincoln — Sandbothe had a big year of hitting and digging for the Lynx as a sophomore. She finished out the season with 316 total digs.
13. Eve Brumbaugh, Senior, Sidney — Another six-rotation player with a big digs number, this is likely Brumbaugh’s team now. She had 314 total digs as a junior.
14. Leah Wolff, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys — The top senior returnee in digs in the Pride of Iowa Conference, Wolff had 312 digs for the Blue Devils in 2022.
15. Riese Gjerde, Senior, Ankeny Christian — And we round out the top 15 with the top back row player for the 1A state champions. Gjerde had 308 total digs for the Eagles last season.
16. Lexi Clendenen, Sophomore, Southeast Warren — Just the second returning sophomore on the list, Clendenen had a big season of her own with 303 total digs.
17. Nicole Hoefer, Senior, Woodbine — Woodbine’s outside-hitting standout also had a big year defensively with 302 total digs as a junior.
18. Mia Goodman, Senior, East Mills — Goodman hit along the right side and could do some setting. She also had 299 total digs for the Wolverines a season ago.
18. Addison Holt, Senior, Lewis Central — Here’s another true libero from the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Holt had 299 total digs, too.
20. Whitney Pennock, Senior, Griswold — Pennock also had a big year in the back row for Griswold last season, posting 297 total digs in 33 sets played.
21. Avery Staver, Sophomore, East Union — Staver marks the third sophomore on this list and the second sophomore from the Pride of Iowa Conference. She had 292 total digs as the Eagles libero last year.
22. Maclayn Houston, Senior, West Harrison — The superstar high jumper and high-scoring basketball star, Houston had 273 total digs last season while working a full rotation for the Hawkeyes.
23. Ivy Mehlhaff, Senior, Sioux City East — Mehlhaff had a strong junior season as a libero for the Black Raiders, too, with 270 total digs.
24. Maria Puck, Junior, Boyer Valley — Puck was right behind Mehlhaff with 269 total digs during her sophomore season.
24. Hutson Rau, Junior, Abraham Lincoln — Rau is yet another full-rotation player that did a great job with 269 total digs as a sophomore.
26. Maliyah Hacker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Hacker also worked all the way around and had a solid defensive season with 267 total digs.
26. Maddie LaFleur, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Hacker’s teammate and classmate also had 267 total digs last season while working a full rotation as a setter.
28. Nora Konz, Sophomore, Treynor — Konz is yet another sophomore, but she is the rare sophomore that had a full rotation and posted 267 total digs for the Cardinals.
28. Kenzyn Roberts, Senior, Twin Cedars — This the first non-Ankeny Christian Bluegrass Conference player on the list. Roberts had 267 total digs from her libero position.
30. Sidney Chamberlain, Senior, Sioux City North — Chamberlain moves into her senior season after finishing with 266 total digs while working a full rotation a year ago.
31. Macey Finlay, Senior, Shenandoah — The Fillies libero is also returning to the fold after 259 total digs in 30 sets played last season.
32. Carly Henderson, Senior, Riverside — Henderson helped her Riverside team to the state tournament last season while posting 251 total digs from the Bulldogs’ back row.
33. Marki Bertelsen, Senior, Logan-Magnolia — Bertelsen was all over the back row for the Panthers during her junior season, finishing with 249 total digs.
34. Gabby Robles, Senior, Lenox — Robles comes back for the Tigers after a 242-dig junior season.
35. Macey Nehring, Junior, Ankeny Christian — Here's another from the state champions of Class 1A. Nehring had 241 total digs for the Eagles last season.
The rest of the top 50:
36. Marissa Askeland, Junior, Griswold (238 digs)
37. Ava Lloyd, Sophomore, Sioux City North (237 digs)
38. Olivia Mentzer, Senior, Sioux City East (236 digs)
39. Gracie Peck, Senior, Seymour (233 digs)
40. Jersey Gray, Senior, Woodbine (231 digs)
41. Kelsi Nelson, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (230 digs)
42. Eva Steffensen, Senior, CAM (227 digs)
43. Addison Murdock, Senior, Woodbine (226 digs)
44. Merced Ramirez, Senior, Red Oak (225 digs)
45. Molly Romano, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (222 digs)
46. McKenna McCord, Senior, Heartland Christian (218 digs)
47. Ashlynn Hodges, Junior, Shenandoah (215 digs)
48. Ella Klusman, Senior, St. Albert (213 digs)
49. Addy Boell, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (212 digs)
50. Saydi Paulsen, Senior, AHSTW (207 digs)
