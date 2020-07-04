(KMAland) -- I’m back from the other side of the state, and I come bearing gifts. Today’s gift is a look back at the home runs in KMAland from this past week. Or…#WhoHomered.
Here’s the list containing those that went deep between Saturday, June 27th and Friday, July 3rd.
Saturday, June 27th
Kaela Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg (6)
Kenna Ford, Riverside (3)
Natalie Geisler, Southeast Warren (1)
Natalie Hagadon, AHSTW (1)
Lily Kinsolver, Sidney (1)
Haley Koch, West Harrison (2)
Kayley Myers, Southwest Valley (2)
Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (3)
BrieAnn Remster, Melcher-Dallas (4)
Sabrina Rife, West Harrison (1)
Kaden Schossow, Sioux City East (3)
Anthony Stogdill, Shenandoah (1)
Monday, June 29th
Kyli Aldrich, Southwest Valley (1)
Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars (2)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (2)
Gavin Bartalini, Missouri Valley (1)
Kyle Berg, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Emily Brouse, Harlan (3)
Isaac Grose, Mount Ayr (2)
Emily Jones, Wayne (4)
Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Paige Marcantonio, Underwood (2 - Grand Slam)
Emily McIntosh, West Harrison (3)
Kayley Myers, Southwest Valley (3)
Cy Patterson, St. Albert (3)
Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur (2)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (2)
Hannah Slater, Denison-Schleswig (3)
Caden Smith, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Samantha Stewart, Mount Ayr (1)
Tuesday, June 30th
Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars 2 (4)
Brenden Bartley, Harlan (1)
Emma Christensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4)
Garrett Couse, Red Oak (1)
Ben Dixon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (1)
Bryce Hall, Southeast Warren (1)
Hunter Hansen, Moulton-Udell 2 (2)
Braiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig 2 (3)
Channler Henle, Mount Ayr (2)
Coryl Matheny, Glenwood (3)
Zoey Melton, IKM-Manning (1)
Wade Phair, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4)
Carter Schumacher, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Jared Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Marissa Spieker, CAM (1)
Rachel Sobotka, Mount Ayr (4)
Trevor Stoltze, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Lilly Thompson, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Kamryn Venner, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah (1)
Allie Wik, Wayne (3)
Mya Willey, Wayne (3)
Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Lance Wright, St. Albert (2)
Wednesday, July 1st
Kasey Carter, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Alyssa Davis, Nodaway Valley 2 (4)
AJ Dorsey, Southeast Warren (1)
Courtnee Griffin, Shenandoah (2)
Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine (1)
Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (2)
Layne Pryor, Woodbine (3)
Nick Ravlin, Underwood (1)
Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur (3)
Lane Spieker, CAM (2)
Lance Wright, St. Albert (3)
Thursday, July 2nd
Alaina Applegate, Central Decatur (1)
Mariah Augustine, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Hannah Belt, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Chloe Black, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Gracie Bluml, Riverside (1)
Emily Brouse, Harlan (4)
Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (2)
Morgan Driskell, Creston (2)
Kelly Embray, Glenwood 2 (3)
Kenna Ford, Riverside (3)
Marin Frazee, Sioux City West (1)
Mikayla Fritz, Moravia (2)
Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig (2)
Courtney Johnson, Sioux City North (1)
Wade Phair, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4)
Trevor Stoltze, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Allie Wik, Wayne (3)
Friday, July 3rd
Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley (1)
Emily Cornell, Central Decatur (1)
Alyssa Davis, Nodaway Valley (5)
Austin Greenland, Mount Ayr (1)
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1)
Remington Newton, Mormon Trail (1)
Allie Petry, St. Albert (2)
Layne Pryor, Woodbine (4)
Remember to keep hashtagging #WhoHomered on Twitter when you see a home run.
Send any that were missed to dmartin@kmaland.com.