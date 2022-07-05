(KMAland) -- Onward and upward and into the post-July 4th life that won’t feel and sound like a war zone throughout town. Right?……Right?!??!
Here’s your daily tournament trail preview with 1A and 2A baseball back at it tonight.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2
Fremont-Mills (13-7) at Woodbine (20-4): Fremont-Mills was pretty impressive in their 9-1 win over Riverside while Woodbine took care of business with a 13-0 win over Essex on Saturday. This is the first time the two teams have met in over 10 years. Woodbine won the last one on May 22nd, 2012 by a 9-6 score. Anybody have the pitch count on my guy Mackenzy Lang for that one (11 K, 12 BB in 7 innings)? Both teams have been among the best run-preventing programs in the area with the Knights giving up just 4.7 runs per game and the Tigers giving up just 3.5. This one is on AM 960 tonight.
West Harrison (15-6) at St. Albert (17-15): On the other side of the district, the defending state champions welcome the Hawkeyes back to town. This is the third time the two programs have met, and the Falcons have won both of the previous meetings, taking a 13-4 win last year on May 25th and a 13-0 victory on July 13th, 2010. That Ben Hecker was quite the pitcher. West Harrison also has some really impressive pitching in giving up just 3.3 runs per game. However, it’s probably pretty comparable to what St. Albert has seen all season in the Hawkeye Ten. Color me intrigued. Hear it on the KMAX-Stream tonight.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12
Wayne (10-11) at Sigourney (18-5): This is the first time these two programs have met. Sigourney rolled to a 21-0 win over Moulton-Udell, pushing their season average to 10.6 runs per game. Wayne, meanwhile, took an 11-1 win over Melcher-Dallas. The Savages have hit a ridiculous .373 as a team, led by a .531 mark from Cade Molyneux. Wayne’s Strait Jacobsen leads the Falcons with a .439/.512/.742 hitting line.
Southeast Warren (17-7) at Moravia (19-6): It’s the 12th matchup between the two programs during the Bound era, and it’s the second meeting this season. Moravia won the first one on June 20th, 6-3, to snap a five-game win streak in the series for the Warhawks, which have a 7-4 advantage in said series. Both teams were plenty dominant in the first round. Southeast Warren won 12-2 over Twin Cedars, and Moravia took an 18-0 win over Seymour.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13
Madrid (10-12) at Ankeny Christian (25-1): These two met up last June and July 2020, and they split those previous matchups. Madrid won the 2020 meeting by a 3-0 final, and Ankeny Christian won last year by a 7-4 count. Madrid narrowly escaped the last round with a 10-9 win over Collins-Maxwell, and Ankeny Christian was a 9-3 victor over Baxter. The Eagles are so strong on the mound and have allowed just 2.3 runs per game.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14
Lenox (15-12) at CAM (24-2): Another game that can be heard on the KMAX-Stream tonight. This is a rematch from CAM’s 11-7 win over the Tigers on June 9th of this year. The Cougars also narrowly escaped a district championship game between the two last year. There were three other previous meetings with Lenox winning in June 2021 and CAM taking wins in June 2019 and July 2017. CAM has won nine straight and have scored double digit runs in six of those wins. The offense has reached a new level.
Lamoni (15-6) at Mount Ayr (16-3): This is the third straight July that these two teams have met up, and it’s the 13th meeting during the Bound era. Mount Ayr has won the previous 11 with the only loss coming in July 2013. Mount Ayr was a 12-4 winner over Southwest Valley on Saturday while Lamoni took a 12-7 come-from-behind win over East Union. Can the Demons put together a pitching performance that can compete with a high-powered Mount Ayr bunch averaging over 10 runs per game? Time will tell.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-11) at Tri-Center (17-6): Up next in the Trojans’ hopeful return to Carroll and the state tournament are the Spartans, which went back-to-back on home runs with two outs and nobody on in a one-run game in the seventh to advance this past Saturday. You catch all that? Put it simply, the Spartans did some incredible stuff to beat Logan-Magnolia on Saturday. Tri-Center had no such trouble in a 13-0 win over Griswold. How about this? Exira/EHK holds a 3-1 advantage in the series with Ws in May 2019, June 2015 and June 2014. Tri-Center’s last win over Exira/EHK was July 2nd, 2013. That was a Brandon Huebner/Tyler Jacobsen showdown when the two were quite young.
Stanton (12-9) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (22-7): It’s the Brady Johnson Bowl. Every Johnson far and wide should be here for this one, I would imagine. Coon Rapids-Bayard won 18-0 over AHSTW on Saturday while Stanton took a somewhat surprising 10-4 win over Audubon. This is the second time they’ve played this year, by the way, as CR-B won 11-5 on June 16th. Can Stanton pull another trick? Check in with the Johnsons later tonight.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16
IKM-Manning (10-13) at Kingsley-Pierson (23-4): These two will meet for the first time in over 10 years. Kingsley-Pierson won the previous meeting on May 30th, 2012 by a 6-3 count. Can Max Nielsen keep up his hot streak? He starred in a 7-3 win over Ar-We-Va on Saturday. Kingsley-Pierson rolled to a 20-1 win over River Valley. They’re averaging 10.5 runs per game and only allowing 2.5.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 14
Nodaway Valley (14-5) vs. Interstate 35 (21-6) at Des Moines Christian: The answer to the question of which DeVault will pitch on Saturday? Well, both. Boston went 4 innings and Caelen went 3. Most importantly, they both stayed under 60 pitches and will be available to throw tonight against a Roadrunners team hitting .334. The Wolverines, by the way, beat Central Decatur, 5-3, on Saturday. These two former POI rivals have played 14 previous times with I-35 winning 12 of those. However, Nodaway Valley won the last meeting on June 15th, 2018, 4-3, and the two teams have split the last four matchups.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 15
Red Oak (12-15) at Clarinda (20-7): One of two in Clarinda tonight that will be on KMA-FM 99.1. The Cardinals won each of the two matchups between the programs this year, taking a 12-6 win on June 21st and a 4-0 victory on June 1st. They’ve also won 24 of the 30 Bound-era matchups and the last six. Red Oak last won on June 24th, 2019, by a 15-5 score. I’d expect another terrific pitching matchup more like their June 1st meeting than June 21st.
Underwood (20-3) vs. Treynor (14-10) at Clarinda: The other game on KMA-FM 99.1 tonight in Clarinda. These two are also well aware of one another with plenty of prior history. Treynor has the 19-10 advantage in the Bound era games, but the Eagles have won the last four, including 10-2 and 9-1 wins this year. Treynor’s last win over Underwood wasn’t all that long ago, but there have been four Eagles wins since. It was on June 7th, 2021. Underwood has also won six of the last seven and seven of the last 10.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16
Kuemper Catholic (17-16) vs. West Monona (7-12) at Cherokee: Kuemper and West Monona have no history with one another. Not a single matchup — at least not during the Bound era. West Monona won a 2-0 pitcher’s duel with Ridge View on Saturday to get to this point. The Knights figure to be a very tough postseason out, given the schedule they’ve seen in the Hawkeye Ten.
