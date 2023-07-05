(KMAland) -- Welcome in, welcome all to another night of tournament trail action. And let me tell you, there is a whole lot going on.
In all, there are 33 softball and baseball tournament trail games involving a KMAland team or two. Check out the full rundown with a short preview of each below.
IOWA SOFTBALL CLASS 1A REGION 1 — QUARTERFINALS
Woodbury Central (10-17) at Logan-Magnolia (21-3)
Another big season and another with high hopes and expectations in the postseason for Logan-Magnolia, which hopes to return to Fort Dodge after a trip a season ago. First thing is first with Woodbury Central, which they played just 11 days ago. That was a 13-1 win for the Panthers, which beat Woodbury Central for the first time in four tries during the Bound era.
IOWA SOFTBALL CLASS 1A REGION 2 — QUARTERFINALS
Coon Rapids-Bayard (11-14) at Newell-Fonda (26-8)
A tradition like any other: A Rolling Valley Conference team plopped into a region with Newell-Fonda, which probably has more losses this season than they’re used to (at least over the last several seasons). Don’t be fooled, though. They’re still dogs, and they’re still loaded. Coon Rapids-Bayard has played Newell-Fonda three times previously, and they were all July games — July 6th, 2016, July 6th, 2015 and July 12th, 2013. Newell-Fonda won all of those games by an average score of about 11-1.
GTRA (15-13) at Glidden-Ralston (14-7)
A 5:00 start in Glidden, and it marks the first time the two programs have met during the Bound era. I’m going to venture a guess it’s the first they’ve ever played, given GTRA wasn’t actually together prior to the Bound era. These two teams seem evenly matched with both squads averaging right around 7 runs per game. The difference might be in G-R’s ability to prevent runs a bit better (4.4 allowed per game to 5.9). We’ll see.
IOWA SOFTBALL CLASS 1A REGION 3 — QUARTERFINALS
Nodaway Valley (9-13) at Southeast Warren (22-6)
A matchup of Pride of Iowa Conference teams that have played 15 times during the Bound era. That takes you back 15 full years in which the Warhawks have won 10 of those 15, including the last five. That also includes a 21-0 win from June 6th. However, it’s worth pointing out that 14 of those runs for Southeast Warren were scored in the seventh. The last time Nodaway Valley won in this series, it was June 12th, 2017. Paige McElfish was a complete dog on that team.
Murray (24-5) at East Union (14-18)
Murray stays on the road after their thrilling extra-inning win at Melcher-Dallas from this past Friday. These two are very familiar with one another with 33 prior Bound-era meetings. And they’ve played three times this year already, with Murray winning all three of them by scores of 10-6, 10-3 and 5-3. East Union last won in the series nearly two full years ago on July 6th, 2021. That was the last of five straight wins in the series for the Eagles.
Audubon (16-8) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (20-3)
Things get rolling at 5:00 PM in Kimballton this afternoon, as the two schools that will share several sports next year meet in a regional quarterfinal. Exira/EHK has won all 10 of the meetings between these two programs, although it was a tight 1-0 escape for the Spartans last summer. This is the fifth time they’ve played in the month of July.
Riverside (15-10) at Woodbine (20-7)
Fun times in Woodbine tonight with Riverside coming to town for the seventh meeting between the two during the Bound era. The last time they played, Riverside was an 11-2 winner on July 13th, 2020. That was a first round game in regional play. This is a second round game (at least for Riverside), and they’ll meet Charlie Pryor for the first time. She’s an affable gal, unless you’re trying to get a hit off of her.
IOWA SOFTBALL CLASS 1A REGION 4 — QUARTERFINALS
Lenox (8-19) at Wayne (18-8)
This one will start at 5:00 in Corydon, USA at the Wayne Sports Complex. This series has been in Wayne’s favor since 2020, rolling off seven consecutive wins to push their advantage in the series during the Bound era up to 17-4. Lenox last won against their Pride of Iowa Conference counterpart on June 29th, 2019. A sophomore named TJ Stoaks had six strikeouts in seven innings to get the win. The Falcons won this season on June 20th, 12-0.
Lamoni (12-12) at Seymour (14-5)
It’s Bluegrass on Bluegrass crime here with the winner taking that next step in regional play. During the Bound era, Lamoni has a slight 10-8 advantage in the series. However, Seymour won both of the meetings this season by 7-6 and 3-0 scores on June 23rd and June 5th, respectively. Lamoni did sweep the season series last year. I tend to think this one will come down to the wire.
East Mills (7-13) at Griswold (24-3)
The Corner Conference regular season and tournament champion has taken their game to another level this season. I don’t think there’s any doubt they are among one of the top 8-10ish teams in 1A. The Tigers have won 17 of the 17 Bound-era matchups against their conference mate, including scores of 14-5, 13-0 and 23-0 this season.
Essex (10-14) at Fremont-Mills (13-12)
This one is on the KMAX-Stream tonight with the young superstar broadcaster Taten Eighmy. Give it a listen at our live stream page, why don’t ya? Fremont-Mills has won 30 of the 35 matchups between the two during the Bound era. One of those five Essex wins came this year on June 3rd by a 6-4 score. However, Fremont-Mills responded with wins of 8-6, 16-6 and 7-5 in their next three matchups. Yes, this is round five between the two, and I tend to think it’ll be the best one. By the way, the win for Essex earlier this season was their first against F-M since 2014. I broadcasted that game, too. It was a nine-inning thriller with a big Ausha Gay home run if I’m not mistaken.
IOWA SOFTBALL CLASS 1A REGION 5 — QUARTERFINALS
Montezuma (13-12) at Martensdale-St. Marys (22-6)
The first time the two programs have met during the Bound era. Martensdale-St. Marys has been outstanding and at the top of my KMAland Softball Power Rankings for most of the season. The POI champ will face a solid pitcher in Montezuma senior Kallie Robison, but they’re pretty used to tough pitching.
IOWA SOFTBALL CLASS 1A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Moravia (12-21) at Twin Cedars (19-5)
The defending Class 1A state champions begin their title defense here when they meet Bluegrass Conference foe Moravia. Twin Cedars has won 20 of the 30 meetings between the two during the Bound era, and that includes a streak of nine straight wins, dating back to 2018 when Jessica Self and Emma McDanel combined on a four-hit shutout for the Mohawks in a 5-0 win. Twin Cedars won twice this year, 10-2 and 8-1.
IOWA SOFTBALL CLASS 2A REGION 2 — QUARTERFINALS
AHSTW (14-17) at Missouri Valley (26-3)
AHSTW is a dangerous postseason team with the necessary pitching and hitting to pull off any upset. Heck, they were pretty close in the two meetings this year against the Big Reds, which won 4-3 and 6-1 during the month of June to run their Bound-era series advantage up to 22-11. The Lady Vikes do have the recent experience of beating Mo Valley, as they won in June 2022, 4-1, and they did have a stretch of 9 wins in 10 matchups from 2017 through last year. It’ll be tough, but AHSTW touts plenty of girls on their roster that have experience in winning against the Big Reds.
Underwood (8-20) at Treynor (15-9)
Everyone’s favorite WIC duo and rivalry have another postseason matchup later tonight in Treynor, USA. Treynor has won 30 of the 40 meetings during the Bound era, and they are on a five-game win streak with 8-1 and 14-4 wins this year. Underwood last won in the series during a three-game win streak between the end of 2020 and 2021. On June 22nd, 2021, for instance, Ella Pierce struck out six in seven shutout innings during the Eagles last win against Treynor. I always enjoy when these two get together, and I think everyone should just listen to them if anyone ever tries to join their conference. (Please note, nobody to know my knowledge, has applied to join the Western Iowa Conference in the recent past.)
IOWA SOFTBALL CLASS 2A REGION 3 — QUARTERFINALS
East Sac County (7-14) at Kuemper Catholic (17-20)
There’s a pretty solid history between these two non-conference teams with Kuemper winning 13 of the 15 matchups during the Bound era. Kuemper won the last matchup last May, taking a 4-0 win. East Sac’s last win over Kuemper came in June 2018.
IOWA SOFTBALL CLASS 2A REGION 4 — QUARTERFINALS
Mount Ayr (11-12) at Grand View Christian (14-6)
Mount Ayr and Grand View Christian get together for the first time during the Bound era. It’s hard to ever count out the Raiderettes during the postseason. They seem to have that extra special magic each and every July. They are the underdog here, but Grand View Christian is likely a step down from four of their final five opponents — Exira/EHK, Wayne, Southeast Warren and Martensdale-St. Marys.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9 — SEMIFINALS
North Mahaska (14-10) at Moravia (22-7)
Moravia and North Mahaska meet for the third time during the Bound era, but it’s the first time since July 2016. And all three of the matchups between the two have occurred and will occur in July. The Mohawks won 9-4 in July 2016 while North Mahaska was a winner in July 2013. Tonight is the rubber match.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 1A DISTRICT 11 — SEMIFINALS
Southeast Warren (14-10) at Lynnville-Sully (25-1)
Lynnville-Sully has had a wonderful year of athletics, and that has continued into baseball. Southeast Warren has put together a strong run, including a big 6-3 win over Martensdale-St. Marys on Monday night. This is the fifth time the two programs have met with each picking up two wins each. Southeast Warren won in 2019 and 2020 while Lynnville-Sully has come back and won in 2021 and earlier this year. Each of the last three games have been low-scoring and plenty tight.
Grand View Christian (16-7) at Ankeny Christian Academy (15-11)
Another Grand View Christian sighting, as they get set to meet Ankeny Christian for the second time this year and fifth time during the Bound era. ACA had won the previous three matchups between the two, but GVC was a 5-1 victor in June of this season.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12 — SEMIFINALS
Mount Ayr (9-7) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (25-4)
Coon Rapids-Bayard narrowly escaped Panorama on Monday with a walk-off home run from Kolby Culbertson while Mount Ayr took care of Mormon Trail in a 10-run win. I’m thinking we’re about to see Iowa recruit Jaixen Frost squaring off with this deep and pesky CR-B lineup. Regardless, it is the first meeting between the two programs during the Bound era.
Bedford (16-7) at Lenox (18-7)
A Taylor County showdown in Lenox with the winner advancing to a district championship. This is the 34th meeting between the two during the Bound era, and it’s round three this season. Bedford has won each of the first two matchups this season, 5-0 in May and 4-3 in June. It stopped a five-game Lenox win streak in the series. It’s hard to beat a good team three times, you know? This is going to be fantastic.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 — SEMIFINALS
IKM-Manning (10-15) at Remsen St. Mary’s (26-2)
IKM-Manning meets Remsen St. Mary’s for the first time in Bound history. The Wolves are coming off a dominant showing in a 9-1 win over Glidden-Ralston on Monday, and they will take a big step up here against a really good Hawks team (as always).
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (12-8) at Alta-Aurelia (21-7)
I didn’t figure these two had played either, and I was correct. Alta-Aurelia shutout Audubon on Monday while Exira/EHK picked up a come-from-behind walk-off win over Boyer Valley in their district opener. One thing the Spartans have shown this year is that they have pitching depth that can keep them in most games.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 — SEMIFINALS
Southwest Valley (5-18) at Tri-Center (16-8)
This is a rematch from earlier this season when Southwest Valley pulled a pretty significant upset in early June. The Timberwolves won that one 5-4, and that should make certain the Trojans won’t overlook them in this semifinal. Tri-Center had won each of the previous three Bound-era matchups coming into that game earlier this year.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 — SEMIFINALS
Riverside (8-12) at West Harrison (21-3)
Both teams played on Monday, but only one of those games was a win-or-go-home scenario. Riverside used a 13-run inning to down East Mills, advancing to this matchup with the Hawkeyes, which beat Harlan in a regular season game that went nine innings. This is the first time these two have met during the Bound era.
Fremont-Mills (16-5) at St. Albert (20-17)
Ryan Matheny has this game on KMA 960 tonight from Council Bluffs. Both teams were dominant winners in their district opener with Fremont-Mills beating Sidney (13-0) and St. Albert taking down Essex (20-1). One of them, though (St. Albert), has an extra couple days of rest. They played a very good game earlier this season with the Falcons winning, 9-7. It was their sixth win in six matchups with the Knights during the Bound era.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16 — SEMIFINALS
Woodbine (18-6) at Akron-Westfield (20-8)
This marks meeting No. 1 between the two schools during the Bound era. Woodbine is coming off of a thrilling 3-2 extra-inning win over Westwood from Saturday while Akron-Westfield rolled to a 10-0 win. Both teams have had a couple days of rest heading into what could be a doozy with strong pitching on both sides. I’m looking forward to this one.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 2A DISTRICT 3 — SEMIFINALS
Pocahontas Area (13-14) at Kuemper Catholic (23-10)
Kuemper has three wins over Pocahontas Area during the Bound era, and they’ve all come since 2018. The Knights won just last season by a 14-13 score after winning in 2020 (12-2) and 2018 (7-6). Kuemper should be favored to win again, but Pocahontas has won four of their last five, including a 14-7 win over East Sac County on Saturday.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 2A DISTRICT 12 — SEMIFINALS
Central Decatur (19-4) vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14-19) (at Pella Christian)
It’s been an outstanding season for Central Decatur, which went a perfect 13-0 on their way to winning the Pride of Iowa Conference. They’ve won nine in a row and are set up wonderfully to make a strong run in the postseason. They meet Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for the first time during the Bound era. EBF edged past Davis County in their opening round game on Saturday.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 2A DISTRICT 15 — SEMIFINALS
Cherokee (11-14) at Underwood (20-3)
Underwood plays Cherokee for the second time in eight days and the third time in Bound history. Cherokee surprised the Eagles with a 3-1 win on June 27th of this year. Underwood won last yer’s late-June meeting, 9-2. Coach Andy Vanfossan guided Cherokee to plenty of success during his time as their baseball coach before coming back to the area and doing the same with the Eagles program. Underwood bounced back to beat Harlan after their Cherokee loss, and the Braves have also been playing very well since then with wins over Western Christian and MVAOCOU.
IOWA BASEBALL CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16 — SEMIFINALS
Shenandoah (8-17) at Clarinda (14-9)
Shenandoah proved they were grossly under-seeded in this district on Monday night. It was unfortunate for them and unfortunate for AHSTW, which played the under-seeded Mustangs. Now, Shenandoah takes a crack at the top seed in the district. The Page County rivals have played 33 times during the Bound era with Clarinda leading the series, 21-12. They won each of their two meetings this year, 6-0, and are now on a seven-game win streak over the ‘Stangs. Shenandoah’s last win in the series was a 1-0 triumph on June 15th, 2020 AKA the day the world started again. Check this one out on KMA-FM 99.1 tonight with Trevor and Kellen Rose.
Red Oak (14-12) vs. Treynor (15-10) (at Clarinda)
This should be pretty good. It’s also on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor and Kellen, and it’s 11th time the two baseball programs have played during the Bound era. Treynor holds a 9-1 advantage, but the Red Oak win came earlier this season in a 13-1 Tigers triumph on June 3rd. It’s also the fifth time the two teams have played in the postseason during this era of Bound.
