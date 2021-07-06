(KMAland) -- Tuesdays throughout the summer we will be getting you (and me) ingratiated with area conferences in volleyball and cross country.
This week’s preview takes a look at the Corner Conference in cross country. First, if you missed it…
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
Class 8-Player District 1 Football Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 1A District 6 Football Preview
Class A District 7 Football Preview
Class A District 8 Football Preview
2021 CORNER CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
When it comes to cross country in the Corner Conference, it’s very difficult to put together a team that can score points at any given meet. These are some of the smallest schools in the state, and you’re already competing for athletes with well-established sports — football and volleyball.
With that said, there is not a Corner Conference meet to look back on and review and preview the top athletes from that meet. However, I was able to look through some state qualifying meets and other area meets from last year to guide this. It’s also worth a note that Stanton does not yet have a cross country program and won’t this season. On with it…
Note: For the Corner Conference, we will use a team-by-team format. That will not be the case for the other conferences.
EAST MILLS WOLVERINES
Coach: Joe Wortman
GIRLS: The Wolverines had one runner last year in junior Megan Wells, whose 27:39.27 was the fastest time for a Corner Conference girls runner at a state qualifying meet.
BOYS: On the boy’s side, they had a pretty healthy group with juniors Jerett Jentzsch, Anthon Obermiller and Thoren Wade and sophomore Steven Barrett all running last season. At the state qualifier, Obermiller had the fastest time among the quartet with a 21:55.69. Jentzsch (22:12.73), Barrett (23:08.55) and Wade (27:12.42) also ran at the SQM.
ESSEX TROJANS/TROJANETTES
Coach: Jasmine Glasgo
GIRLS: According to Varsity Bound, two girls were out last season with sophomore Emma Barrett leading the way. Barrett ran a 29:31.36 at the state qualifier, which proved to be the second-fastest time among Corner runners at a SQM. Junior Tori Sample was also listed on the roster, but she did not run at the SQM.
BOYS: Now we’re talking. The Trojans touted the biggest roster among all Corner teams on Varsity Bound with eight names. Four of them ran at the SQM with sophomore Tony Racine running a 23:07.43. Others are seniors Lukas Janecek (23:07.62) and Dylan Barrett (26:40.63) and sophomore Payton Ashlock (29:30.79). In addition, seniors Isaiah Kline and Brice Sederberg, junior Jacob Robinette and sophomore Izaiah Flowers were listed on last year’s roster.
FREMONT-MILLS KNIGHTS
Coach: Owen Pitt
GIRLS & BOYS: This is where I insert a palms to the sky emoji. The Knights did not have any girls last year, according to the Varsity Bound roster, and the two boys they did have were both seniors. So, this one is a big question mark.
GRISWOLD TIGERS
Coach: TBA
GIRLS: The Tigers could return three runners from last season, led by junior Maddy Main. Main did not run at the SQM, but she did post a 27:22.90 at an Atlantic meet a bit earlier in the season. That time would have been the fastest among Corner girls at a SQM, although it’s worth noting all courses are not built the same. In addition, junior Bailey Baucom and senior Grace Cook were listed on last year’s Varsity Bound roster.
BOYS: Junior Jeremy Sheeder had the fourth-fastest SQM meet time among Corner Conference boys, posting a 23:04.97. Senior Kyler Navarro did not run at the SQM, but his name was listed on last year’s Varsity Bound roster.
SIDNEY COWGIRLS/COWBOYS
Coach: Steve Meyer
GIRLS: Coach Meyer had two underclassmen on last year’s Varsity Bound roster, and they both ran at the SQM. Junior Grace Zach ran a 30:04.80 while sophomore Kandra Laumann added a 31:41.57.
BOYS: Seniors Cole Jorgenson and Kyle Beam should lead the Corner Conference boys this season. Jorgenson ran a 19:21.93 and just missed qualifying for state at the SQM. Beam also had a nice showing with a 21:11.63. Sophomore Wil Bryant is another for the Cowboys. He finished with a 29:12.11 at the SQM.
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
East Mills: The Wolverines might very well be able to put a score on the board in boys cross country this year. That all depends on adding to the roster with incoming frosh or otherwise. On the girls side, Wells will be in the mix as one of the top XC girls in the league.
Essex: Coach Glasgo has her athletes excited about the sport. I can tell that with the large number of boys that were on the roster last season. If they continue to work hard and come back out, they also could post a team score all season. The girls roster is small, but it’ll be worth watching the growth for Barrett from last year to this year.
Fremont-Mills: We’ll know more soon enough.
Griswold: Maddy Main might very well be the top girls runner in the conference this season, and it will be intriguing to watch her continue to improve and progress. On the boys side, it’s also a small group that could bring back two from last year.
Sidney: How much faster can Jorgenson and Beam go? Can Sidney get two into the state meet? Those two will be fun to track this season for the Cowboys.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.