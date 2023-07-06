(KMAland) -- There were 33 KMAland-relevant tournament games last night. Thirty-three. Thirty. Three. Don’t ever do that again.
Today is a much more normal version of the tournament trail with a normal number of games, although I will say that I think it probably would have made more sense for the 1A and 2A baseball games to be on this night than last. But I digress. Here’s a look at tonight’s KMAland-relevant games. There are 10. And 10 is not 33.
IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
Harlan (2-27) at Saydel (20-6)
Obviously, this is going to be a tough one for the Cyclones. It’s been a tough season, although they have gained a lot of experience for a talented group of 8th graders that could pay off in the future. Saydel has one of the state’s top pitchers in Dakota Lake, who has 301 strikeouts in 167 innings this year. Like I said, a tough one. The two have never played during the Bound era.
IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 4 — FIRST ROUND
Shenandoah (10-18) at Clarinda (22-12)
An eight-game win streak and the best season in a generation for the Clarinda softball program heads into the postseason. The Cardinals and Fillies have played plenty, as you might imagine, and Shenandoah holds the advantage with 20 wins in 32 meetings during the Bound era. They even split their two games this year, including a 5-3 Shenandoah win in extra innings back in mid June. Clarinda won the May game, 15-4. They’ve traded wins dating back to May 27th, 2021. If that trend continues, it’s Clarinda’s turn. I’ve got the call tonight on KMA-FM 99.1.
Red Oak (3-24) at Atlantic (21-15)
Another strong season for the Atlantic softball club, and they will host the Tigers for the 36th meeting between the two teams during the Bound era. Atlantic has won 32 of those previous 35 matchups and 30 in a row. The last time Red Oak beat Atlantic, it was June 16th, 2011, and a junior by the name of Gabi French had a big two-hit, three-run, one-RBI game for the Tigers.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 1 — FIRST ROUND
Spencer (14-14) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (17-19)
Heelan and Spencer square off for the 11th time during the Bound era, and the Crusaders have won 8 of the previous 10 matchups. That includes five in a row dating back to June 12th, 2015. They also played earlier this season with Heelan getting a 13-6 win on May 27th.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (19-12) at LeMars (23-12)
These two have played nine times during the Bound era, and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley has a 6-3 edge at the moment. They’ve won the last two matchups, including one last June. Of note, though, is that LeMars just celebrated the four-year anniversary of the last time they beat the Nighthawks. That was July 5th, 2019 when the ‘Dogs won, 2-0.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Denison-Schleswig (16-17) at Carroll (14-19)
The two schools situated about 30 miles from one another on Highway 30 get together in Carroll tonight. They’ve met 17 times during the Bound era, and the Tigers have been in charge of that series with a 13-4 advantage. They’ve won seven straight in the series, including a 3-2 victory back on May 23rd of this season. The last time the Monarchs were winners over Carroll was May 22nd, 2018. Sarah Heilesen had eight strikeouts in the circle, Alex Mohr bopped a home run among two hits and drove in two and Paige Armijo added three hits of her own.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
Des Moines Hoover (8-18) at Glenwood (17-12)
Ryan Matheny has this on AM 960 tonight, and it is an original matchup with the two meeting for the first time during the Bound era. Regardless of what happens tonight or in nights ahead, Glenwood will finish with a winning record for the second straight season. It’s also the 12th time in the 14 years of Bound that they will have more wins than losses.
Lewis Central (15-17) at Creston (22-10)
The two Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals get together in Creston tonight for the 32nd matchup between the two teams. Creston has won 21 of those, and they are on an 11-game win streak in the series. The last time Lewis Central beat Creston it was their fifth straight win over the Panthers, and it was a 15-3 domination on May 24th, 2018. Maddie Nickels had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs, and Gabby Burke also had two hits and four RBI for the Titans. Ashtyn Miller was the winning pitcher in her senior season with five strikeouts in five innings. You can listen to this one tonight with Trevor Maeder on the KMAX-Stream.
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Abraham Lincoln (8-25) at Urbandale (15-25)
The two programs have met three previous times and two of those previous times were in the month of July. Urbandale has won all three of the games, and they’ve generally done a pretty good job of dominating in those games. However, the last time they played was July 1st, 2016.
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
Sioux City West (4-34) at Sioux City North (22-12)
The two Sioux City programs meet for a 45th time during the Bound era. Sioux City North has won 39 of the previous matchups, including 21 in a row. Sioux City West’s last win over their city rivals was a tight 6-5 battle on June 27th, 2017. Abby Welty was the winning pitcher that day while Mickael Tschirren added a double among two hits and drove in a run.
Enjoy the games!
