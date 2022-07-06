(KMAland) -- Last night was craaaazy!
And now Wednesday is fixin’ to be even crazier. Once you try to shotgun through a season and postseason, you can run into some real disasters when ol’ Mother Nature gets hangry. Well, here we are, getting setting for a five-banger. For those that don’t know (you should know), that means we will have FIVE broadcasts tonight. Check the broadcast calendar to stay updated.
Anywaaaaaay, let’s go ahead and take a look at all the games on tonight’s schedule. Some of these games were previewed yesterday and are a simple copy and paste.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 BASEBALL – SEMIFINALS
West Harrison (15-6) at St. Albert (17-15): This one was 6-0 West Harrison and still in the top of the first inning when the lightning came and ruined everything. They will resume that today in Council Bluffs. Here’s the write-up from yesterday:
The defending state champions welcome the Hawkeyes back to town. This is the third time the two programs have met, and the Falcons have won both of the previous meetings, taking a 13-4 win last year on May 25th and a 13-0 victory on July 13th, 2010. That Ben Hecker was quite the pitcher. West Harrison also has some really impressive pitching in giving up just 3.3 runs per game. However, it’s probably pretty comparable to what St. Albert has seen all season in the Hawkeye Ten. Color me intrigued. Hear it on the KMAX-Stream tonight.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 BASEBALL – SEMIFINALS
Lenox (15-12) at CAM (24-2): Lenox had also jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the first inning, but Lane Spieker smacked a home run in the bottom half. It’s 4-1 with the hopes and dreams of continuing this one today. Here’s the write-up from Tuesday:
Another game that can be heard on the KMAX-Stream tonight (this is still true!). This is a rematch from CAM’s 11-7 win over the Tigers on June 9th of this year. The Cougars also narrowly escaped a district championship game between the two last year. There were three other previous meetings with Lenox winning in June 2021 and CAM taking wins in June 2019 and July 2017. CAM has won nine straight and have scored double digit runs in six of those wins. The offense has reached a new level.
Lamoni (15-6) at Mount Ayr (16-3): They got all the way to the bottom of the fifth when they decided to avoid playing a full five innings, so the rain wouldn’t finalize a game in just five. The Demons were up 8-5 at the time, and they are all set to resume and finish today. Here’s the write-up from yesterday:
This is the third straight July that these two teams have met up, and it’s the 13th meeting during the Bound era. Mount Ayr has won the previous 11 with the only loss coming in July 2013. Mount Ayr was a 12-4 winner over Southwest Valley on Saturday while Lamoni took a 12-7 come-from-behind win over East Union. Can the Demons put together a pitching performance that can compete with a high-powered Mount Ayr bunch averaging over 10 runs per game? Time will tell.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 BASEBALL – SEMIFINALS
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-11) at Tri-Center (17-6): This one never got started. Here’s the write-up:
Up next in the Trojans’ hopeful return to Carroll and the state tournament are the Spartans, which went back-to-back on home runs with two outs and nobody on in a one-run game in the seventh to advance this past Saturday. You catch all that? Put it simply, the Spartans did some incredible stuff to beat Logan-Magnolia on Saturday. Tri-Center had no such trouble in a 13-0 win over Griswold. How about this? Exira/EHK holds a 3-1 advantage in the series with Ws in May 2019, June 2015 and June 2014. Tri-Center’s last win over Exira/EHK was July 2nd, 2013. That was a Brandon Huebner/Tyler Jacobsen showdown when the two were quite young.
Stanton (12-9) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (22-7): This one never got started, either. Here’s the write-up:
It’s the Brady Johnson Bowl. Every Johnson far and wide should be here for this one, I would imagine. Coon Rapids-Bayard won 18-0 over AHSTW on Saturday while Stanton took a somewhat surprising 10-4 win over Audubon. This is the second time they’ve played this year, by the way, as CR-B won 11-5 on June 16th. Can Stanton pull another trick? Check in with the Johnsons later tonight. Added: You might also want to check in with the Martins. The Vikings have THREE Martin brothers in their lineup. You know, it’s always been my dream for there to be three Martin brothers in a single lineup. Talk to me in 2031 maybe?
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16 BASEBALL – SEMIFINALS
IKM-Manning (10-13) at Kingsley-Pierson (23-4): They never got started and will play tonight at 7:30. Here’s the write-up from Tuesday:
These two will meet for the first time in over 10 years. Kingsley-Pierson won the previous meeting on May 30th, 2012 by a 6-3 count. Can Max Nielsen keep up his hot streak? He starred in a 7-3 win over Ar-We-Va on Saturday. Kingsley-Pierson rolled to a 20-1 win over River Valley. They’re averaging 10.5 runs per game and only allowing 2.5.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 15 BASEBALL – SEMIFINALS
Red Oak (12-15) at Clarinda (20-7): Bizarre finish to yesterday’s festivities in Clarinda. Umpire gets hit by a stray ball, is in obvious pain and leaves the field to receive medical treatment on his arm. The other umpire heads off to get his equipment on to go behind the plate. Before either of them can return, the Clarinda and Red Oak folks get together and rightly decide to call it off before we all get dumped on. The Cardinals were up 6-0 in the bottom of the second. They will resume today on the KMAX-Stream at 6:00. Check out the write-up from yesterday:
One of two in Clarinda tonight that will be on KMA-FM 99.1. The Cardinals won each of the two matchups between the programs this year, taking a 12-6 win on June 21st and a 4-0 victory on June 1st. They’ve also won 24 of the 30 Bound-era matchups and the last six. Red Oak last won on June 24th, 2019, by a 15-5 score. I’d expect another terrific pitching matchup more like their June 1st meeting than June 21st.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16 BASEBALL – SEMIFINALS
Kuemper Catholic (17-16) vs. West Monona (7-12) at Cherokee: Another one that did not get started yesterday. Here’s the write-up:
Kuemper and West Monona have no history with one another. Not a single matchup — at least not during the Bound era. West Monona won a 2-0 pitcher’s duel with Ridge View on Saturday to get to this point. The Knights figure to be a very tough postseason out, given the schedule they’ve seen in the Hawkeye Ten.
Now, on to the softball that was originally scheduled for tonight!
CLASS 1A REGION 2 SOFTBALL – QUARTERFINALS
Audubon (12-13) at Woodbine (19-6): Audubon is a dangerous group. They’ve shown the ability to play with some of the best teams in KMAland. They’ve also gone through some points in time that haven’t been as good, and that’s why they’re on the road here in the second round. It’s the first meeting between the two programs during the Bound era. Good pitching matchup here with Charlie Pryor (1.07 ERA, 227 K) and Kali Irlmeier (1.77 ERA, 94 K) throwing for Woodbine and Audubon, respectively.
Boyer Valley (12-11) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (13-11): The two Rolling Valley Conference foes have met 24 times during the Bound era, and the Crusaders have the 16-8 advantage. CR-B won both of the games this year, and they had a pair of shutouts in those wins, taking a 6-0 victory on June 17th and an earlier 13-0 win on May 27th. You don’t have to go too far back, though, to find a Boyer Valley win. It last happened on June 16th, 2021.
CLASS 1A REGION 3 SOFTBALL – QUARTERFINALS
Orient-Macksburg (10-18) at Southeast Warren (20-4): The two teams have played twice, but they haven’t met on a softball diamond since June of 2012. They split the two previous meetings with the Warhawks winning in 2012 and the Bulldogs winning in 2010. Orient-Macksburg is coming off a wild 12-11 win over Essex. Whole different animal here.
Tri-Center (7-14) at Griswold (19-5): The two former Western Iowa Conference foes met in baseball this weekend. Now, it’s softball’s turn. The Trojans are coming off a thrilling and impressive 11-1 win over St. Albert and hope to extend their series lead over Griswold. T-C has won 16 of the 24 Bound-era matchups, but they haven’t won in the series since June 2017. Griswold beat them twice last season, twice in 2020 and once each in 2019 and 2018.
Sidney (8-10) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (20-3): This one doesn’t need a move-up time, because it was already scheduled to begin at 5:00. This is the first time the two softball programs have played during the Bound era. Sidney got here with a wild win of their own, claiming a 13-10 victory. They also won their last regular season game over Fremont-Mills by a 10-9 score. So, they’ve been scoring quite a bit. Macy Emgarten, though, is pretty, pretty, prettttaaaay good. She has 171 strikeouts and a 1.04 ERA in 107 2/3 innings.
CAM (15-9) at Fremont-Mills (15-14): Fremont-Mills/CAM has been quite the football battle the last several years, huh? Well, tonight it’s softball on our KMAX-Stream, and it’s just the second meeting during the Bound era. F-M won the previous matchup by a 21-9 score on June 4th, 2019. That’s my wife’s 36th birthday. I bet we had a whale of a party! Anyway, this is an underrated pitching matchup, featuring Malea Moore (3.87 ERA, 118 K) and Helen Riker (1.43 ERA, 90 K). Note that CAM is on a five-game win streak.
CLASS 1A REGION 5 SOFTBALL – QUARTERFINALS
Grand View Christian (13-12) at Martensdale-St. Marys (21-3): These two last met (and only met) on July 17th, 2020. That was a late postseason matchup, and it was a 7-4 Blue Devils win. MSTM has been turning it back to their dominant ways of the first 15ish years of this century, and they have major hopes of getting back to Fort Dodge. With Campbell German (1.23 ERA, 135 K) and Brynnly German (.409 BA, 23 RBI) leading the way, they’ve got a great chance.
Lenox (6-21) at East Union (19-12): Who had the Lenox Tigers upsetting Murray to get to this point? Well, other than the folks in Lenox. Coach Mandy Stoaks and company had been waiting for it all to come together, and it did during their 5-3 opening-round win over the Mustangs. East Union, meanwhile, rolled to an 11-1 win over Bedford and will look to get their second win over their POI rival of the season. It was a 5-1 victory all the way back on May 27th, 2022. That’s all well and good, but I’m rooting for something similar to their matchup on June 26th, 2020, when Mallory Raney and TJ Stoaks battled for 15 innings. Lenox holds the Bound-era advantage, 18-12.
Moulton-Udell (9-13) at Wayne (20-6): The Falcons are rolling along with hopes of another trip to Fort Dodge, and they will have to beat Moulton-Udell for the first time since 2015 to keep that hope alive. They haven’t played since 2015, but you get the point. There have been three meetings between the two schools, and they were all Wayne wins. Moulton-Udell’s Adriana Howard pitched a shutout in a win over Seymour to get to this point.
Moravia (10-16) at Lamoni (12-9): A Bluegrass Conference matchup here with the Mohawks coming off a 10-0 win over Mormon Trail to get here. The Mohawks do hold the 13-5 advantage in the Bound era, although they have split the two games this year. Moravia won in dominant fashion (12-1) on June 8th while Lamoni edged them (8-5) on June 16th. Let’s see what gives here tonight.
CLASS 1A REGION 8 SOFTBALL – QUARTERFINALS
Tri-County (14-13) at Twin Cedars (23-3): There’s actually a pretty significant history between these two programs. They played nine times between 2009 and 2019, but none since. The Sabers hold a 5-4 edge in the series, including wins in the last two – July 2019 and June 2018. Tri-County’s last win in the series came on June 6th, 2017. Both teams have pretty solid pitchers with Grace Bailey (1.26 ERA, 89 K) and Delanie Little (2.54 ERA, 128 K) making for a fun matchup.
CLASS 2A REGION 3 SOFTBALL – QUARTERFINALS
Lawton-Bronson (4-24) at Logan-Magnolia (25-0): Lawton-Bronson has won all three of the games between these two programs during the Bound era. The Eagles won in 2008, 2009 and 2012. Good Lo-Ma teams back then, but none of them were undefeated. Abby Hiatt has reached 200 strikeouts (200 exactly) this season in 125 innings. Her 0.90 ERA is also quite good. They’re also scoring 8.7 runs per game for her.
Treynor (16-7) at AHSTW (18-8): Due to Mama Nature getting all hangry, this broadcast will not be on a KMA channel, unfortunately. Stinks, too, because it should be a really good one. The Vikings won both of the matchups this year, taking 13-5 and 10-9 wins in June and May, respectively. They’ve also put together a little streak of five straight wins against their WIC rivals. Those are five of their six wins ever during the Bound era with Treynor still holding a 28-6 advantage. In case you were wondering, the other win for AHSTW was in June 2011.
Underwood (15-12) at West Monona (27-6): One constant over the last several years is a WIC team meeting up with West Monona at some point. The Spartans are fantastic, led by junior pitcher Carly Miller (1.73 ERA, 86 K) and senior stud MaKayla Haynes (.381 BA, 49 RBI). Underwood is much younger than their two state tournament teams the last couple seasons, but they’re really coming on of late, including a big comeback win in the first round over Missouri Valley. As for the matchups, they’ve played each of the last three seasons. Underwood won the first two while West Monona won (12-0) earlier this year.
CLASS 2A REGION 4 SOFTBALL – QUARTERFINALS
Southwest Valley (14-14) at Mount Ayr (14-9): Mount Ayr has dominated the series between the two Pride of Iowa Conference rivals, winning 16 of the 17 all-time matchups. Southwest Valley last won in 2013, which makes it a 15-game win streak in the series for the Raiderettes. The two wins for Mount Ayr this year were by 11-1 and 15-1 scores.
Central Decatur (12-15) at West Central Valley (26-8): West Central Valley has put together a breakout season behind the hitting of Ella Sand (.482 BA, 29 RBI, 41 SB) and the pitching of Marissa Hagen (3.54 ERA, 101 K), but I would be careful here. Central Decatur’s Kylee Rockhold remains one of the best two-ways players in the area with a .436 batting average at the plate and a 2.99 ERA and 141 strikeouts in the circle. Color me intrigued. This is the first time the two programs have met during the Bound era.
Earlham (14-23) at Kuemper Catholic (21-15): This is nearly the one-year anniversary of the time Earlham beat Kuemper, 6-3, in a regional semifinal. They meet a round earlier this time around, but the Knights are the favorite after a strong all-around year that had them as the No. 2 team in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. They have seniors in some very important sports, and the best thing about them: They’re talented as you-know-what.
CLASS 3A REGION 2 SOFTBALL – QUARTERFINALS
Cherokee (5-19) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (28-9): These two used to play quite a bit. They met six times between 2007 and 2016, but they have not played since then. The Warriors have won every single one of those, including a July 8th meeting in 2016. They’re a solid favorite to make it 7-0.
OABCIG (2-13) at Harlan (15-15): The Cyclones and Falcons have never met on the softball diamond. At least not during the Bound era, and that pre-dates the OABCIG co-op, I do believe. Anyway, Harlan will have to find a way without Tianna Kasperbauer in the circle, but they should feel pretty good with a pretty young OABCIG team coming in.
CLASS 3A REGION 4 SOFTBALL – QUARTERFINALS
Shenandoah (13-18) at Atlantic (21-14): It’s a KMA 960 matchup, and it’s the 31st time they’ve played during the Bound era. They split a doubleheader earlier this season with Shenandoah grabbing their first win in the series since 2011. While the Trojans still lead the series 25-5, anything can happen when the postseason comes along. You know this.
Red Oak (0-24) at Clarinda (13-17): It’s a little surprising the IGHSAU went Clarinda/Red Oak and Shenandoah/Atlantic rather than Atlantic/Red Oak and Clarinda/Shenandoah, but I know there are some folks happy with that result. Clarinda has pulled within one in the series during the Bound era, as the Tigers have won 15 and the Cardinals 14 in 29 matchups. Clarinda has now won four straight and five of the last six. That includes 15-2 and 11-10 wins earlier this season. Hear it on FM 99.1. Maybe. Mother Nature might have other ideas.
