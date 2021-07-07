(KMAland) -- Wednesday is already here! And on Wednesdays, we are doing football previews throughout the rest of the month. Maybe even other days, too. For now, it’s just Wednesdays.
Today, we take a look at a newfangled class with Class 4A’s District 6.
2021 CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Iowa high school football has gone to five 11-player classes, and with that gift, we have 4A-6 with teams from Council Bluffs to Des Moines. Check it out, including their records from last year:
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets – 2-6 overall (Class 4A Group 3)
Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs – 6-1 overall (3A District 8)
Des Moines Hoover Huskies – 1-0 overall (3A District 8)
Glenwood Rams – 5-3 overall (3A District 9)
Lewis Central Titans – 8-2 overall (3A District 9)
Winterset Huskies – 6-3 overall (3A District 8)
Seems like a pretty strong group here with a combined 21-15 record, five teams that were above .500 and four that were in the second round of last year’s playoffs.
SERIES FACTS
Check out some fast and fun facts for our KMAland teams in this district, provided by BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project.
Glenwood: The Rams will play Hoover for the first time in school history, Lewis Central for the fourth straight year and at least the 34th time, TJ for at least the 14th time, DCG for at least the fifth time and Winterset for at least the 11th time.
Lewis Central: The Titans have played every one of these schools at least once, including Hoover, which they played in 2016 and 2017 and combined to score 120 points in those two games. They also beat Dallas Center-Grimes in their only meeting in November 2019 by a 12-0 final. This will be the third year in the last four that they’re meeting Winterset – a former district mate.
Thomas Jefferson: TJ will play Dallas Center-Grimes and Winterset for what appears to be the first time in school history. They’ve seen Hoover at least eight times, winning five of the matchups since 2006. Their last meeting was a 56-55 win for Hoover in 2017.
COACHES
Thomas Jefferson: Brant Anderson
Dallas Center-Grimes: Scott Heitland (9 postseason appearances)
Des Moines Hoover: Tyrone Tyler
Glenwood: Cory Faust (10 postseason appearances – 6 with AHSTW, 4 with Glenwood)
Lewis Central: Justin Kammrad (8 postseason appearances – 6 with AL, 2 with LC)
Winterset: Zach Sweeney (5 postseason appearances)
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020.
1. Tate Mayberry, Junior, Glenwood: Mayberry threw for 974 yards and eight touchdowns after an injury to Brock Sell, who will also be on this list.
2. Braylon Kammrad, Junior, Lewis Central: Kammrad’s summer has been well-documented, and he will look to improve on a terrific sophomore season that saw him throw for 874 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 62.8% of his passes.
3. Caden Kleemeier, Senior, Winterset: Kleemeier threw for 695 yards and six touchdowns, completing 57.3% of his passes. He did have a few more interceptions than touchdowns, though, with nine picks.
4. Huston Halverson, Senior, Dallas Center-Grimes: Halverson put together a strong year of his own with 631 yards and six touchdowns, replacing injured starter Ty Walker.
5. Brock Sell, Senior, Glenwood: He was terrific in the time that he got to play, throwing for 454 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception on 65 pass attempts.
6. Austin Schubert, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: The TJ offense put the ball up a little more than usual last season. Just a little, though, as Schubert threw for 175 yards and a touchdown on 37 attempts.
Five of the six teams can tout a returning starting quarterback. While Hoover played just one game before their season was canceled, their QB in that one game was senior Jerad Fischer.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020.
1. Dawson Forgy, Senior, Winterset: A star. Forgy rushed for 1715 yards on 197 carries, going across the goal-line 24 times and averaging 8.7 yards per carry.
2. Devon Bovee, Junior, Thomas Jefferson: It’s a pretty healthy drop from Forgy’s 1,715 to Bovee’s 498. However, it’s worth pointing out that he did it on 69 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per tote and scoring five touchdowns.
3. C.J. Carter, Junior, Glenwood: Carter led the Rams in rushing last season, going for 488 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 111 carries.
4. Tate Mayberry, Junior, Glenwood: No matter where Mayberry lines up, it’s likely the Rams will try to get him the ball. He rushed for 425 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
5. Reese Schlotfeld, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: Another Yellow Jacket on the list. Schlotfeld had 310 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
6. AJ Jahangin, Senior, Dallas Center-Grimes: The leading returning rusher for the Mustangs had 269 yards on 51 carries and scored two touchdowns.
7. Austin Schubert, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: The TJ signal-caller will get plenty of chances to run with the ball, as he did last season on his way to 230 yards and three touchdowns.
8. Jonathan Humpal, Junior, Lewis Central: A Division I recruit that is about to take a big role in the Lewis Central offense. Last season, he had 217 yards on the ground.
9. Luke Briney, Senior, Winterset: If Forgy ever gets tired, Briney is a good option, too. He had 199 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Huskies last season.
10. Ethan Fishell, Senior, Lewis Central: Fishell racked up his yardage from the quarterback position, rushing for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Also:
-LC’s Kammrad rushed for 161 yards, showing his dual-threat ability.
-Glenwood’s Sell put up 152 yards and five touchdowns before the injury sidelined him.
-Winterset junior Hagan Hanselman carried just 19 times, but he averaged 9.5 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top five returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020.
1. Jonathan Humpal, Junior, Lewis Central: Humpal will be a gamebreaker in all sorts of ways, including through the air where he had 23 receptions for 474 yards and five touchdowns last year.
2. Brayden Loftin, Senior, Lewis Central: The Kansas State commit, Loftin had 26 receptions for 315 yards and two scores in his junior season.
3. Austin Patton, Senior, Glenwood: The leading returning receiver for the Rams, Patton pulled in 15 balls for 196 yards and a score.
4. Luciano Fidone, Junior, Lewis Central: You think Kammrad is going to have some options to throw to? Here’s another one in Fidone, who had 15 grabs for 178 and a score.
5. Keateon Jackson, Senior, Dallas Center-Grimes: The final player in the district with at least 85 yards receiving, Jackson had 15 catches for 162 and two touchdowns last year.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 21 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Blake Bellamy, Senior, Winterset: Bellamy led his district last season with 76.5 total tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss. A complete beast at linebacker.
2. Dakota Swanson, Senior, Winterset: Swansonw as also a big part of the Huskies defense, finishing with 53.5 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
3. Brady Barringer, Senior, Winterset: It’s safe to say Winterest will be good at linebacker. Barringer had 50.0 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks during his junior campaign.
4. Austin Fiori, Senior, Dallas Center-Grimes: Fiori posted a great season with 44.5 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss for the Mustangs.
5. Nolan Little, Senior, Glenwood: This is the top-returning tackler among the Hawkeye Ten teams in the district. Little had a strong year with 43.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
6. Nick Miller, Senior, Lewis Central: A monster junior season, and Miller is looking to go even better this year after 15.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks among 41.0 total tackles.
7. Hunter Deyo, Senior, Lewis Central: Another DI for Lewis Central, Deyo was dominant with 22.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while finishing with 38.0 total tackles.
8. Reilly Hoven, Senior, Winterest: Hoven posted 38.0 tackles to go with 3.0 tackles for loss.
9. Wyatt Hatcher, Senior, Lewis Central: This Titans defense might just rival its 2019 version with all the talent it has on it. Hatcher had another 18.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 37.0 total tackles. He's yet another D1 on this LC defense.
10. Josh Hendricks, Junior, Dallas Center-Grimes: One of the top junior defenders in this district, Hendricks had 35.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
11. Nathan Avery, Senior, Winterset: Avery was incredible off the edge for Winterset last season, finishing with 13.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks among 34.5 total tackles.
12. Caleb Moore, Sophomore, Lewis Central: 31.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss from a freshman in one of the top 3A districts in the state is pretty impressive to say the least.
13. Chase Wallace, Junior, Lewis Central: Wallace finished last year with 28.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a district-best four fumble recoveries.
14. Eli Adkins, Senior, Winterset: They’re pretty well set at all three levels with the return of Adkins, who had 28.0 tackles and two interceptions last season.
15. Braylon Kammrad, Junior, Lewis Central: Not sure how much defense we’ll see him play this year, but he did have 28.0 tackles last season.
16. Braetyn Couse, Junior, Thomas Jefferson: The top-returning tackler for the Yellow Jackets, Couse finished his sophomore year with 26.0 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
17. Alex Abens, Senior, Dallas Center-Grimes: The DCG safety finished last season with 21 solo tackles among 24.0 total takedowns.
18. Johnathan Humpal, Junior, Lewis Central: As good of a corner as you’re going to find in this area, Humpal had 23.0 total tackles last season.
19. Devon Bovee, Junior, Thomas Jefferson: Bovee posted 21.0 total tackles and 20 solos last season.
20. Jayme Fritts, Senior, Glenwood: Fritts had 20.5 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss for the Rams as a junior.
21. Lane Toman, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: Toman finished with 20.0 tackles and 19 solos last season.
Also…
-Glenwood junior Logyn Eckheart had a strong season at DT with 20.0 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 2020.
-Lewis Central junior Payton Ludington finished with 3.5 tackles for loss among 14.5 total tackles in his sophomore campaign. His teammate senior Dallas Davis also had 3.0 tackles for loss among 15.0 tackles from his defensive tackle position.
-TJ senior Konnor Stanfill had 2.5 tackles for loss among 11.5 total tackles in his junior year.
-Dallas Center-Grimes senior defensive tackle Cuinn Cullen had 4.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks among 8.5 total tackles last season. His teammate and senior Colin Kakacek – also a DT – finished with 3.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack and 17.5 tackles for the season.
-Winterset junior DT Carter Smuck might be worth watching after he had 2.5 tackles for loss among 9.0 tackles last season.
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for the teams that played district football and were able to finish their season last year.
-Dallas Center-Grimes (7): Carter Boley (Second Team OL), Austin Fiori (First Team LB), Huston Halverson (Second Team QB), Josh Hendricks (Honorable Mention), Ben Jackson (Second Team K), Keaton Jackson (Second Team WR), Colin Kakacek (First Team DL)
-Glenwood (4): CJ Carter (Second Team RB), Logyn Eckheart (First Team OL), Austin Patton (Second Team WR/TE & DL), Brock Sell (First Team Defensive At-Large, Second Team K),
-Lewis Central (9): Boston Hensley (First Team K), Hunter Deyo (First Team DL), Lane Feirfell (Second Team P), Wyatt Hatcher (First Team Defensive At-Large), Jonathan Humpal (First Team Offensive At-Large), Braylon Kammrad (Second Team DB), Nick Miller (First Team DL), Hunter Waldstein (Second Team OL), Chase Wallace (Second Team Defensive At-Large)
-Winterset (10): Joel Akers (First Team OL), Nathan Avery (First Team DL), Brady Barringer (Honorable Mention), Blake Bellamy (First Team LB), Dawson Forgy (First Team RB), Riley Hoven (Honorable Mention), Caden Kleemeier (Honorable Mention), Beau Knobloch (Honorable Mention), Dakota Swanson (Second Team LB), Duggan Tolley (First Team OL)
THE HOOVER FILE
The fact that Hoover only played one game knocks them out of most of these. So, let’s just take a look at their one-game statistics and see what we can glean.
Every offensive player that touched the ball in that one game (a dominant win over Des Moines North) was a senior. And every single player that recorded a tackle was also a senior. The roster itself had 23 seniors and three juniors. This may have been a function of knowing they were only going to get one game. It may be a function of something else entirely. Fact is, we know nothing.
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in the order of which I think they will finish:
Lewis Central: It’s hard to figure out if they will be better on offense, on defense or on special teams. They have a very, very talented group that has been working hard together this summer, and I think they are a very firm favorite in this district.
Winterset: Next, I like Dawson Forgy and a Winterset team that pretty easily will have the second-best defense in the district (to Lewis Central). They’re pretty well set on both sides of the ball, and I think they would be a favorite in most every other district.
Dallas Center-Grimes: The Mustangs have their quarterback returning, some key pieces on defense and are always teeming with talent. Regardless of who they lost, DCG is just one of those mainstays.
Glenwood: Glenwood seems set at quarterback, at running back, at one of the tight end positions and at kicker. Other than that, there are some question marks that they are likely working on sorting out at the moment. I wouldn’t doubt Coach Cory Faust will have them ready to go, and I could easily seem them doing better than this prediction.
Thomas Jefferson: The Yellow Jackets at least have the luxury of returning their starting quarterback, some of their running backs and some additional pieces on the defensive side. I’ll go with a team we know a little about over the one we know nothing about.
Des Moines Hoover: And that’s Hoover. We don’t know a thing. A year off from football probably didn’t help much, but we’ll see what’s what soon enough.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.