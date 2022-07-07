(KMAland) -- Woowee, we made it through Wednesday. Let’s never do that again.
I am, however, quite fine with a nice, tight little schedule set up for later this evening. Here’s a look at those games.
CLASS 4A REGION 1 – FIRST ROUND
Denison-Schleswig (16-18) at LeMars (24-13): LeMars and Denison-Schleswig have met eight times during the Bound era, including on June 24th of this year when the Bulldogs were 14-2 winners. The last time the Monarchs won in this series it was June 27th of 2015. The ‘Dogs have won the last four times they’ve played.
CLASS 4A REGION 2 – FIRST ROUND
Lewis Central (12-22) at Glenwood (18-13): Check this one out on AM 960 or with video at kmaland.com. It’s the 31st meeting during the Bound era and the third time they’ve played this season. The Rams hold a 17-13 advantage in the series, including a pair of wins this season on June 6th, 10-3 and 6-0. That snapped a little three-game run for the Titans, which snapped a four-game streak for Glenwood, which snapped a five-game streak for LC. Seems like this series has been streaky, huh?
CLASS 5A REGION 2 – FIRST ROUND
Sioux City West (0-37) at Sioux City North (10-24): Sioux City North and Sioux City West have played 39(!) times during the Bound era. That might be the most I’ve seen during this exercise. Might not, though, too. North has won 34 of those matchups, including the last 16, dating back to 2018. They’ve also won by a combined score of 51-6 in the four wins this year.
And…
That’s it and that’s all for today! Back tomorrow with a full and fun slate of regional semifinal softball and first round substate baseball.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.